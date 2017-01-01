Please select your home edition
More from the Rolex Fastnet Race by Nic Douglass

by Nic Douglass today at 3:13 pm
Piers Hugh Smith – Rolex Fastnet Race © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
So many adventures, and so little time! At the Fastnet we covered action from the start, to the Volvo and the finish. Here are a few more interviews from the Rolex Fastnet Race 2017. Check out the links below to see more!

Winners keep it in the family
Wow. What a great representation of sailing! An absolute pleasure to talk with Didier Goudoux, the overall winner on IRC of the Royal Ocean Racing Club's ROLEX Fastnet Race on his boat Lann Ael 2 with his son and daughter on board with him. So many congratulations and hope to see you again soon!

Females in the Fastnet
It was lovely to chat with Lucy Jones after the #RolexFastnetRace about not only this year's fifth overall with Pata Negra, but also her adventures with the all-female crew two Fastnets ago when they took out the overall female skipper trophy. There weren't so many females this year though - who is in for 2019!!!?? I will be there to cover the action, I want to interview more women!
Thanks to Pantaenius Yacht Insurance for helping me to share the adventures of the Fastnet, right through the fleet!

The big six at 22
Great to catch up with Piers Hugh Smith as always in Plymouth. A bit of a funny story, he had to wait an extra 12 hours to drive the Team Maverick van home as he and had such a good party at the end of the Fastnet! But additionally, he has managed to complete the 'big six' in the one year at the ripe age of 22! Well done Piers, and see you in Sydney soon!

Rolex Fastnet Race © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Rolex Fastnet Race © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com





International competitors look back at the Rolex Fastnet Race
Artemis Ocean Racing claimed the Clarion Cup for being 'first British yacht home', while Katsu won the Irish equivalent Richard Matthews was presented with the Dennis Doyle Memorial Salver as the competing skipper with the greatest number of Rolex Fastnet Race participations. Deb Fish won not only the prize, with Rob Craigie, for having the boat (Bellino) with the top mixed IRC Two Handed crew, but also the Maite de Aramblaza Trophy for the best yacht with a female skipper.
Posted on 12 Aug France claim Fastnet Challenge Cup for third consecutive time
Even the Chinese boat, Dongfeng Race Team, that won Volvo 65 competition had a largely French crew. Early on, the overall prize looked set to be a big boat affair with both the JV 115 Nikata and George David's maxi Rambler 88 leading until the run back from the Fastnet Rock favoured the medium-sized boats.
Posted on 11 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Three in a row for Night and Day
Probably the toughest battle was the duel for the lead in the largest class of the smallest boats, IRC Four. The Loisins were pleased with their tactics at Portland Bill where they went very inshore (too far inshore, judging from the look on the face of père Loisin), however that gained them three miles.
Posted on 11 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Poised to join the pantheon of greats
Arriving on Wednesday morning, Ron O’Hanley’s Cookson 50 Privateer assumed leadership of the race As yachts continue to pass the finish line off the Breakwater Lighthouse in Plymouth Sound, the spotlight is shining firmly upon the question of who will claim the race’s most sought-after prize, the Fastnet Challenge Cup and Rolex timepiece, awarded to the overall race winner and decided on handicap under the IRC Rating system.
Posted on 11 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Class leaders firming up
Overnight and into a magnificent West Country morning, boats have been streaming across finish line and into Plymouth With this the leaders in the bigger classes have begun firming up along with the prospects for the boat will be the crowned overall winner under IRC in the Royal Ocean Racing Club's biennial flagship offshore race.
Posted on 10 Aug Oman Sail celebrate top five Rolex Fastnet Race finish in Class 40
On the run back from the Fastnet Rock, the team picked up another place to cross the Plymouth finishing line in fifth. In the international class of 26 level-rated yachts – part of a record-breaking Fastnet fleet of 368 race boats – Oman Sail were amongst the leading pack in the early stages along Britain’s southern coast and across the Irish Sea.
Posted on 10 Aug V and B prevails in the Class 40s as Trentesaux has a comfy ride
Class40 leaders arrived in Plymouth this afternoon, with victory going to V and B skippered by Frenchman Maxime Sorel. These boats are designed to a box rule created in France in the early 2000s. With more than 150 examples launched in the last 13 years, it is also highly international with boats competing from crews as far afield as Oman, South Africa and Japan, ranging from professionals (both old timers and budding youngsters) to enthusiastic amateurs.
Posted on 10 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Perseverance pays
Monohull line honours victory for his 88-ft Maxi yacht in 2017 follows three contrasting races over the past decade. David’s first Rolex Fastnet Race in 2007 on the 90-ft Rambler was defined by an epic contest with Mike Slade’s 100-ft Maxi ICAP Leopard. The two yachts provided a spectacle of raw intensity as they duelled around the Fastnet Rock before Slade’s British yacht eventually claimed victory by a little over an hour.
Posted on 9 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race catch up with the Sailor Girl + Videos
I arrived just in time to talk with George David the owner of Rambler on the dock in Plymouth as well as one of his crew While I was competing at the Tasar World Championship in Japan where my Dad and I came third and were the first Masters team out of 97 crews, my assistant (self-proclaimed 'Minion') Brigitte Berry was on the ground for the start in Cowes to talk with a number of crews before the start, capture some awesome boat porn, and then catch up with Ned Wakefield from Team Concise at the finish in Plymouth
Posted on 9 Aug Dongfeng Race Team win dash for Rolex Fastnet Race finish line
Paul Meilhat and Gwénolé Gahinet on the SMA crossed the Plymouth finish line at 03:24:02 UTC this morning Thanks to a combination of this and smart tactics, they were three miles ahead of both the IMOCA 60 and VO65 fleets at Portland Bill, extending this to seven at Start Point and to ten by the Lizard.
Posted on 9 Aug
