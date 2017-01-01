More from the Rolex Fastnet Race by Nic Douglass

Piers Hugh Smith – Rolex Fastnet Race © Nic Douglass / Piers Hugh Smith – Rolex Fastnet Race © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

by Nic Douglass today at 3:13 pmWow. What a great representation of sailing! An absolute pleasure to talk with Didier Goudoux, the overall winner on IRC of the Royal Ocean Racing Club's ROLEX Fastnet Race on his boat Lann Ael 2 with his son and daughter on board with him. So many congratulations and hope to see you again soon!It was lovely to chat with Lucy Jones after the #RolexFastnetRace about not only this year's fifth overall with Pata Negra, but also her adventures with the all-female crew two Fastnets ago when they took out the overall female skipper trophy. There weren't so many females this year though - who is in for 2019!!!?? I will be there to cover the action, I want to interview more women!Thanks to Pantaenius Yacht Insurance for helping me to share the adventures of the Fastnet, right through the fleet!Great to catch up with Piers Hugh Smith as always in Plymouth. A bit of a funny story, he had to wait an extra 12 hours to drive the Team Maverick van home as he and had such a good party at the end of the Fastnet! But additionally, he has managed to complete the 'big six' in the one year at the ripe age of 22! Well done Piers, and see you in Sydney soon!







