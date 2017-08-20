Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
More action-shots from the St. Helena Cup - Day 2 by Mitchell Pearson
by Mitchell Pearson on 1 Oct
2017 St. Helena Cup - Day 2 Mitchell Pearson
Tweet
Mitchell Pearson was on water at St. Helena Cup 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Day 2.
2017 St. Helena Cup - Day 2 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 St. Helena Cup - Day 2 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 St. Helena Cup - Day 2 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 St. Helena Cup - Day 2 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 St. Helena Cup - Day 2 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 St. Helena Cup - Day 2 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 St. Helena Cup - Day 2 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 St. Helena Cup - Day 2 © Mitchell Pearson
2017 St. Helena Cup - Day 2 © Mitchell Pearson
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157705
Related Articles
Always something in a name
Many may have wondered just how the whole Fast40+ was going to pan out. On announcement, there was a flurry of models
Many may have wondered just how the whole Fast40+ was going to pan out. On announcement, there was a flurry of models, and then just like British sports cars of old, the little badges with MkII and even Ml III started to appear. That might not be too far off the mark either, for the original action was all centred around the Solent.
Posted today at 2:30 am
Williams shuts out champion to win Chicago Match Cup
In front of a cheering crowd at Navy Pier, Lake Michigan turned on all the drama for final day of the Chicago Match Cup
In front of a cheering crowd at Navy Pier, Lake Michigan turned on all the drama for the final day of the Chicago Match Cup as Ian Williams, skipper of GAC Pindar, defeated current Match Racing World Champion Phil Robertson in a tour de force shutout victory.
Posted today at 2:29 am
RC44 Cascais Cup - Come from behind win for Katusha in Cascais
Cascais laid on an action-packed day for conclusion of the 2017 RC44 Championship's penultimate event, RC44 Cascais Cup.
Cascais laid on an action-packed day for the conclusion of the 2017 RC44 Championship's penultimate event, the RC44 Cascais Cup. At the beginning of it, Igor Lah's Team CEEREF held a slender lead, but lost it to Charisma. By the start of the third and final race Alexander Novoselov's Katusha was leading by two points. Despite Team CEEREF sailing an immaculate final race
Posted today at 1:36 am
St. Helena Cup – Day 2 photo gallery by Mitchell Pearson
Mitchell Pearson provided this gallery of images from day two of the St. Helena Cup
Mitchell Pearson provided this gallery of images from day two of the St. Helena Cup
Posted today at 12:51 am
Mini-Transat La Boulangère – Rainy yet propitious start
There was relief all round that they were finally getting going with their race, a moment they’ve been working towards
The atmosphere is tinged with a mixture of warmth and seriousness on the pontoons and the oppressive grey skies mirror the weight that is on some of their shoulders. On the pontoons, the competitors’ exchanges with their nearest and dearest are muffled.
Posted on 1 Oct
Action shots from Day 2 of the St. Helena Cup by Mitchell Pearson
Mitchell Pearson was on water at St. Helena Cup 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Day 2.
Mitchell Pearson was on water at St. Helena Cup 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Day 2.
Posted on 1 Oct
America's Cup - Ainslie says next Cup will be a design challenge
Sir Ben Ainslie has added to the comments in the media release issued by the British America's Cup team
Sir Ben Ainslie has added to the comments in the media release issued by the British America's Cup team on Friday after the announcement of the Protocol which will govern the 36th America's Cup to be staged in New Zealand or Italy in 2021. Writing in the Daily Telegraph (UK), the four times Olympic Gold medalist and CEO, Skipper and Helmsman of Land Rover BAR says they are still digesting the P
Posted on 1 Oct
Canfield trades blows with Swedes as final four lineup confirmed
Final Four lineup for the Chicago Match Cup was decided today in a gladiatorial spectacle that unfolded on Lake Michigan
The Final Four lineup for the Chicago Match Cup was decided today in a gladiatorial spectacle that unfolded on Lake Michigan, as Phil Robertson, Sam Gilmour, Ian Williams, and local favorite, Taylor Canfield, survived elimination.
Posted on 1 Oct
New faces win races at the RC44 Cascais Cup
Day three of the RC44 Cascais Cup saw three more teams come to the fore for the first time.
Day three of the RC44 Cascais Cup saw three more teams come to the fore for the first time. Conditions were difficult for the race committee, who ran the first race on the 'offshore course' in wind heading for the high 20s, and then had to move the race track into the Tagus estuary. Here the sea state was calmer, but an unusual offshore northerly was causing significant shifts
Posted on 1 Oct
St. Helena Cup - Day 1 action-shots by Mitchell Pearson
A selection of images from day one of the St. Helena Cup, hosted by Wynnum Manly Yacht Club on Moreton Bay.
A selection of images from day one of the St. Helena Cup, hosted by Wynnum Manly Yacht Club on Moreton Bay.
Posted on 30 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy