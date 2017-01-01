Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

Moose Asian TTR Kiteboard Championships and KTA Freestyle X – Wrap up

by KTA Media today at 12:23 pm
Moose Asian TTR Kiteboard Championships and KTA Freestyle X © KTA Media / Alexandru Baranescu
The long awaited KTA opener to the 2017 Asian kiteboarding season arrived and with it brought a combination of many firsts.

The week-long event brought together both the Asian Continental Championships and Thai National Series, with the International Kiteboarding Association (IKA), Kitesurf Association of Thailand (KAT) and the KTA joining forces for this bumper week of competition. The event also for the first time saw the new Youth Olympic TTR race format which all eyes are on and provided some highly entertaining racing as the week progressed.

The dual event that also included freestyle as well as racing, with the welcome return of KTA’s Freestyle X format, also saw a new title sponsor joining the world of kiteboarding with Moose Cider backing both events.

Moose Asian TTR Kiteboard Championships and KTA Freestyle X © KTA Media / Alexandru Baranescu
Moose Asian TTR Kiteboard Championships and KTA Freestyle X © KTA Media / Alexandru Baranescu



With favorable winds blowing from mid-morning onwards, the final day of competition kicked off with energy and high expectations in equal parts. The racers were split into different fleets than the previous few days, going from fleets of 8 to fleets of 15 on average. It made for an interesting turn of racing stats, as suddenly different names from the top contenders were pitted against each other for the first time this week. Although we have come quite accustomed to seeing the likes of Yo and Atte chasing each other up and down the race course, it’s been seldom we’ve seen Atte Kappel and Christian Tio battling it out at the front of the pack. Similarly we saw fellow Thai, Praphan Thongnak up at the front of the fleet giving Asian Champion Yo Narapichit Pudla a run for his money on a number of occasions. Even in the final day of competition nobody’s fate was certain.

Nobody’s fate, that is, except for 16 year old Jingle Chen from China, who didn’t falter from her top position in a single heat this week. When she casually hopped off her board at the shore break after effortlessly leaving the rest of the women’s fleet trailing behind her, she smiled with ease and explained that in fact, it wasn’t as easy as it looked- foiling has been her main focus over the past few months and to ride a twin tip again feels very challenging- especially given the level of her competitors. Well, Jingle, your modesty matches your skills.

Moose Asian TTR Kiteboard Championships and KTA Freestyle X © KTA Media / Alexandru Baranescu
Moose Asian TTR Kiteboard Championships and KTA Freestyle X © KTA Media / Alexandru Baranescu



Once all the races came to a close, 30 or so kiters took to the water for the long awaited end of week expression session. A huge crowd drew around the edge of the bleachers and spilled out onto the sand, every set of eyes captivated by the pack of riders jumping, spinning, and pulling out every trick you can imagine- however unpolished it might have been it was a genuine show of expression, that’s for sure.

Moose Asian TTR Kiteboard Championships and KTA Freestyle X © KTA Media / Alexandru Baranescu
Moose Asian TTR Kiteboard Championships and KTA Freestyle X © KTA Media / Alexandru Baranescu



This is important to note- this is what still sets us apart as a sport, this is what makes a kite event a kite event. The fact that the guys who have been intensely vying to knock each other off the leader board all week take to the water together, pulling tricks side by side not in competition but collaboration. That rider, judges, boyfriends and girlfriends, kids and champions go out there and ride together purely for the love of it. While kiteboarding moves gradually further and further down the Olympic path, and we begin to dip our toes tentatively into the world of sailing, we often find parallels drawn between our sports. We of course appreciate the gracious way in which we are (for the most part) encouraged to align ourselves with the world of sailors, but here is where the difference lies- in the core of the sport, in the spirit of the riders in the last hours of a week-long competition, in the expression session.

With the expression complete the riders finally made their way from the beach to prepare themselves for the awards ceremony and final closing party. Again sponsored and prepared by our very hands on title sponsors Moose Cider. It’s been great working with these guys and to see new support from them coming into our sport.

Moose Asian TTR Kiteboard Championships and KTA Freestyle X © KTA Media / Alexandru Baranescu
Moose Asian TTR Kiteboard Championships and KTA Freestyle X © KTA Media / Alexandru Baranescu



It was a tired, but happy crew of riders, officials and event team that gathered for the awards at the atmospheric site of Wilburland for the final bash. The awards were led by the voices of the KTA, our TV presenter Grace Austin and Race MC Reo Mendoza who brought the summary of the week together and presented the winners to the assembled crowds of supporters.

Moose Asian TTR Kiteboard Championships and KTA Freestyle X © KTA Media / Alexandru Baranescu
Moose Asian TTR Kiteboard Championships and KTA Freestyle X © KTA Media / Alexandru Baranescu



IKA CEO Markus Swendter then closed the formal proceedings with the motivating speech that confirmed that everyone had played their part in consolidating the Youth Olympic race format choice was a good one. The week had played out perfectly on that score, some lessons and adjustments for sure, but in the end we have our first Kite Olympic race test has been a success, so it’s ‘onwards and upwards from here on in until 2018.


Day 1 : Moose Asian Championship from Kiteboard Tour Asia on Vimeo.



Day 2 : Moose Asian Championship from Kiteboard Tour Asia on Vimeo.



Day 3: Moose Asian Championship from Kiteboard Tour Asia on Vimeo.



Day 4: Moose Asian Championship from Kiteboard Tour Asia on Vimeo.



Day 5: Moose Asian Championship from Kiteboard Tour Asia on Vimeo.



Day 6: Moose Asian Championship and Closing Party from Kiteboard Tour Asia on Vimeo.

Naiad/Oracle SupplierAbell Point Marina Splash 660x82Zhik ZKG 660x82

Related Articles

TwinTip - Racing Asian Championships - Battle for first place
Winds began early this morning, and crew made short time of pumping kites and getting first rounds of racing underway Winds began early this morning in Pranburi, and the crew made short time of pumping kites and getting the first rounds of racing underway, fearing that a strange forecasted weather front would move in early in the afternoon and kill the wind.
Posted on 17 Mar Philippines' Chriistian Tio dominates at 2017 TTR Asian Championships
Today marked the first day we have seen the future Youth Olympic course in action, and it was indeed a sight to see Today marked the first day we have seen the future Youth Olympic course in action, and it was indeed a sight to see. The downwind slalom course was raced in eight man fleets, with rider’s zig zagging back and forth from the beach right in front of a crowd of impressed onlookers.
Posted on 16 Mar Sanya awarded Youth Sailing World Championships
World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport is pleased to announce that Sanya, China will host the 2017 edition The 2017 selection process opened in November 2016 after the Israeli Sailing Association exercised the right to withdraw from hosting the 2017 edition as a final contract had not been concluded.
Posted on 22 Feb Hong Kong Raceweek. Asia's biggest small boat regatta wraps in style
It was an awesome week with very challenging conditions for some of the sailors. It was an awesome week with very challenging conditions for some of the sailors.
Posted on 19 Feb Richard Vs Barack; Foiler Vs Kiteboard at Necker Island, BVI
It was a huge honour to be able to invite President Barack and Michelle Obama down to the British Virgin Islands It was a huge honour to be able to invite President Barack and Michelle Obama down to the British Virgin Islands for a complete break after Barack finished his second term as President. It was tremendous to offer him the chance to learn to kitesurf. The sport has really taken off in the past decade and we have the perfect conditions and team to help anyone learn.
Posted on 8 Feb Windsurfers still doing it standing up at 40th Anniversary regatta
The event, sponsored by Mobium Group and Namotu Island Fiji, attracted over 80 competitors from all states of Australia. The event, sponsored by Mobium Group and Namotu Island Fiji, attracted over 80 competitors from all states of Australia.
Posted on 1 Feb World Cup Series - McNay and Hughes (USA) claim third Miami Gold
The final five medal races were held at World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella on Sunday The final five medal races were held at World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella (January 22-29, 2017) on Sunday, capping off a successful 28th year of North America’s premier Olympic classes regatta. U.S. Olympians Stu McNay (Providence, R.I.) and Dave Hughes (Miami, Fla.) won their fourth Miami medal in the last five years, with three of those medals being gold.
Posted on 30 Jan Six Miami medals as first 2017 World Cup concludes
Britain’s sailors concluded their first World Cup regatta of the 2020 cycle with a six-medal haul Britain’s sailors concluded their first World Cup regatta of the 2020 cycle with a six-medal haul as the Sailing World Cup Miami drew to a close on Biscayne Bay on Sunday (29 January).
Posted on 30 Jan World Series Cup - Hitting the right notes in Miami
Zegers and teammate Annaloes van Veen displayed incredible poise to grab the Women's 470 title. A classically trained concert pianist, Afrodite Zegers (NED) is no stranger to the big stage. So when the pressure was at fever pitch in the final race of the 2017 World Series Cup Miami presented by Sunbrella, and the proverbial lights of a live worldwide broadcast at its brightest, Zegers and teammate Annaloes van Veen displayed incredible poise to grab the Women's 470 title.
Posted on 30 Jan American sailors ready to challenge for Medals on Sunday in Miami
Five of the ten scheduled medal races took place on Saturday at World Cup Series Miami 2017 Five of the ten scheduled medal races took place on Saturday at World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella (January 22-29, 2017), with US Sailing Team boats competing in the Men’s 49er and Nacra 17 classes as online audiences watched from around the world. On Sunday, multiple American boats will have a shot at the podium as the regatta comes to a close.
Posted on 29 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy