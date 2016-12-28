Missing yachtie and daughter turn up on NSW coast after 4 weeks
by Sail-World from the Milton Ulladulla Times today at 8:17 am
Missing New Zealand yachtsman Alan Langdon and his six year old daughter Que have arrived in the coastal town of Ulladulla on the SE coast of New South Wales.
Police photo of the missing six metre Wharram designed catamaran skippered by Alan Langdon NZ Police http://www.police.govt.nz
They were met at sea by New South Wales police and escorted into port.
The pair crossed the Tasman on a six metre Wharram catamaran, but broke a rudder four days out from New Zealand.
Langdon left Kawhia, on the west coast of New Zealand's North Island on December 17 without filing any departure documentation and when his estranged wife reported the pair missing a large land, air and sea search was mounted. But turned up no traces of the pair, and the search was abandoned.
New South Wales police are speaking with Langdon, who is also an Australian citizen and has been claimed by others to be a very accomplished sailor.
