Mirror World Championship - Overall report

'Platypus' sailed by Simon & Tyson Barwood - Mirror World Championship 2017

2017 Mirror World Championships - Overall Results:



Sailed: 12, Discards: 2, To count: 10, Entries: 51, Scoring system: Appendix A

Rank SailNo Boat Nat HelmName CrewName R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 Total Nett 1st 70922 Wave Catcher Too AUS Cullen Hughes Rowan Hughes 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (4.0) 2.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 (5.0) 24.0 15.0 2nd 70852 GBR Dave Wade Imogen Wade 1.0 (52.0 OCS) 3.0 2.0 1.0 5.0 2.0 (14.0) 4.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 87.0 21.0 3rd 70921 Platypus AUS Simon Barwood Tyson Barwood 5.0 2.0 2.0 4.0 3.0 4.0 3.0 3.0 1.0 (9.0) 3.0 (8.0) 47.0 30.0 4th 70720 Kevin GBR Paul Cullen Alfie Cullen 7.0 4.0 5.0 8.0 5.0 8.0 8.0 2.0 3.0 8.0 (52.0 OCS) (13.0) 123.0 58.0 5th 70716 The Bootle Bumtrinket GBR Scarlett Shepherd Imogen Bellfield 3.0 8.0 7.0 (16.0) 6.0 1.0 12.0 4.0 7.0 11.0 6.0 (14.0) 95.0 65.0 6th 70743 Yeti GBR Angus Hemmings Lou Lou Hemmings 11.0 (52.0 OCS) 8.0 9.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 6.0 10.0 5.0 (52.0 OCS) 18.0 180.0 76.0 7th 70915 Ripples GBR Chris Fuller Daisy Fuller (15.0) 3.0 9.0 5.0 14.0 13.0 7.0 13.0 9.0 (18.0) 8.0 6.0 120.0 87.0 8th 70844 RSA Howard Leoto Shane White 6.0 7.0 10.0 (52.0 DNF) 9.0 6.0 5.0 9.0 24.0 7.0 (52.0 OCS) 4.0 191.0 87.0 9th 70810 YOLO GBR Chris Balding Alex Balding 4.0 16.0 4.0 3.0 8.0 (52.0 DNC) 9.0 12.0 (52.0 DNF) 10.0 12.0 11.0 193.0 89.0 10th 70811 Hype GBR Archie Hawkins Jack Stevens 8.0 (22.0) 6.0 14.0 (19.0) 11.0 13.0 8.0 8.0 16.0 10.0 2.0 137.0 96.0 11th 7 Rumble Fish NED Alle Roodbergen Anna Roodbergen (22.0) 13.0 (52.0 OCS) 11.0 11.0 17.0 11.0 11.0 5.0 4.0 5.0 9.0 171.0 97.0 12th 70813 Hi-Roller AUS Gavin Cooke Oliver Cooke (17.0) 12.0 12.0 (26.0) 12.0 15.0 15.0 5.0 11.0 3.0 4.0 12.0 144.0 101.0 13th 70696 The Priest IRL Caolan Croasdell Alexander Farrell (20.0) 6.0 16.0 12.0 (17.0) 16.0 6.0 7.0 15.0 12.0 7.0 7.0 141.0 104.0 14th 7079 Holey Sheet GBR Esme Shepherd Max Phypers 9.0 20.0 11.0 6.0 7.0 12.0 (25.0) (21.0) 16.0 17.0 9.0 3.0 156.0 110.0 15th 70428 RED HOT IRL Ben Graf Hannah Smyth 12.0 5.0 13.0 20.0 10.0 7.0 10.0 18.0 (21.0) 6.0 20.0 (22.0) 164.0 121.0 16th 70190 Va Va Voom GBR Tom Cosier Poppy Luxton 13.0 9.0 (52.0 OCS) (18.0) 15.0 10.0 18.0 10.0 12.0 14.0 11.0 10.0 192.0 122.0 17th 70595 WINDER CHARTER 2 AUS Tara Wilson Celia May 18.0 14.0 22.0 7.0 13.0 9.0 (23.0) 19.0 14.0 13.0 17.0 (25.0) 194.0 146.0 18th 70592 MCA Demo Boat AUS Stan Bland Penny Bland (21.0) (24.0) 17.0 10.0 18.0 14.0 14.0 15.0 6.0 21.0 15.0 20.0 195.0 150.0 19th 70410 Emmelbee RSA Paul Changuion Polly Changuion 10.0 10.0 19.0 (25.0) 23.0 18.0 (27.0) 16.0 13.0 20.0 14.0 21.0 216.0 164.0 20th 70529 Cant Touch This IRL Sarah White Eoghan Duffy 19.0 17.0 14.0 17.0 20.0 21.0 21.0 23.0 18.0 (52.0 DNC) (37.0) 17.0 276.0 187.0 21st 70806 Mischief GBR Sandy Simpson Douglas Simpson 16.0 11.0 15.0 21.0 (26.0) 19.0 19.0 24.0 23.0 (28.0) 21.0 23.0 246.0 192.0 22nd 70845 RSA Marlon Jone Lebo January 24.0 19.0 25.0 (35.0) 16.0 20.0 24.0 27.0 17.0 15.0 13.0 (38.0) 273.0 200.0 23rd 70785 Vegemite Sandwich AUS Richard Rowell Tessa Rowell (31.0) 23.0 21.0 19.0 21.0 25.0 (36.0) 17.0 29.0 19.0 16.0 16.0 273.0 206.0 24th 70465 IRL Oscar Langan Lughaidh Croasdell 14.0 18.0 27.0 23.0 (29.0) 23.0 17.0 (36.0) 20.0 22.0 29.0 15.0 273.0 208.0 25th 70618 Tinytaanic GBR Thomas Crook Daniel Crook 25.0 30.0 18.0 15.0 24.0 22.0 (52.0 DNC) 20.0 19.0 (37.0) 24.0 19.0 305.0 216.0 26th 70673 Gone With The Wind III GBR George Lenney Martin Egan 30.0 25.0 26.0 22.0 28.0 26.0 22.0 25.0 (31.0) (32.0) 23.0 24.0 314.0 251.0 27th 70537 Complete and utter chaos GBR Morgan Steeper Fleur Bennet 29.0 28.0 32.0 24.0 27.0 30.0 16.0 26.0 32.0 (33.0) 25.0 (43.0) 345.0 269.0 28th 70625 KISS MY RUDDER GBR Thomas McLaren George McLaren (36.0) 27.0 20.0 27.0 25.0 28.0 31.0 28.0 28.0 25.0 31.0 (35.0) 341.0 270.0 29th 70840 Barbie Q AUS Rosie Rowell Matilda Rowell 28.0 29.0 29.0 32.0 22.0 34.0 20.0 (52.0 RET) 22.0 23.0 32.0 (36.0) 359.0 271.0 30th 70846 Soul Surfer RSA Grant Ekermans Helen Jansen Van Vuuren 32.0 26.0 24.0 (34.0) 30.0 24.0 (52.0 RET) 34.0 25.0 27.0 19.0 31.0 358.0 272.0 31st 70683 Eat my shorts GBR Thomas Langan Ruby Porter 37.0 21.0 33.0 29.0 32.0 39.0 30.0 32.0 (52.0 DNC) (52.0 DNC) 18.0 26.0 401.0 297.0 32nd 70526 Ambrose II GBR Eric Taylor Aoife Mooney 27.0 31.0 23.0 30.0 33.0 29.0 26.0 31.0 35.0 (52.0 RET) 33.0 (41.0) 391.0 298.0 33rd 70714 Peer Pressure GBR Steven Bland 35.0 35.0 31.0 (38.0) 31.0 32.0 32.0 29.0 (37.0) 30.0 28.0 28.0 386.0 311.0 34th 70003 Encore une foise GBR Jake Bonsor Kirsty Mills 34.0 34.0 30.0 28.0 (36.0) 31.0 (39.0) 35.0 36.0 26.0 35.0 30.0 394.0 319.0 35th 70505 GBR Lloyd Williams Demelza Hewett 26.0 32.0 28.0 (37.0) 34.0 36.0 37.0 30.0 33.0 (52.0 RET) 30.0 33.0 408.0 319.0 36th 70412 MCA Demo Boat RSA Kuba Miszewski William Gordge (43.0) 39.0 35.0 36.0 (40.0) 35.0 35.0 22.0 38.0 24.0 22.0 40.0 409.0 326.0 37th 70006 Breeze IRL Matthew White Isaac Marsden 39.0 33.0 34.0 39.0 38.0 27.0 29.0 (43.0) 30.0 (52.0 DNC) 26.0 37.0 427.0 332.0 38th 70222 Whatever! GBR Hannah Staff Bethan Staff 38.0 40.0 37.0 33.0 37.0 37.0 28.0 33.0 26.0 (52.0 DNC) (52.0 DNC) 32.0 445.0 341.0 39th 70176 Jessamine GBR Sebi Schmidt Roisin Mooney (42.0) 36.0 39.0 40.0 35.0 (45.0) 38.0 41.0 39.0 31.0 34.0 42.0 462.0 375.0 40th 5846 Banana Skin GBR Zoe Beckly Jack Beckly 41.0 41.0 41.0 31.0 (45.0) (42.0) 34.0 39.0 40.0 35.0 36.0 39.0 464.0 377.0 41st 64943 Thing Two GBR Eloise Jaycock Gracie Jaycock (52.0 DNS) (52.0 DNC) 43.0 45.0 52.0 RET 52.0 DNC 42.0 42.0 27.0 29.0 27.0 29.0 492.0 388.0 42nd 70287 Inferno GBR Scarlett Crago Romilly crago 40.0 (52.0 OCS) 36.0 43.0 41.0 41.0 33.0 37.0 34.0 (52.0 DNC) 52.0 RET 34.0 495.0 391.0 43rd 70695 Expelliarmus GBR Philip Goodwin Felix Goodwin 23.0 15.0 (52.0 DNC) 13.0 (52.0 DNC) 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 519.0 415.0 44th 70209 Chaos GBR Connor Langan Daniel Blewett 33.0 37.0 38.0 47.0 39.0 33.0 (52.0 DNC) (52.0 DNC) 52.0 DNC 52.0 RET 52.0 DNC 46.0 533.0 429.0 45th 31809 Floyd GBR Lauren Bowdler Tbc 45.0 (52.0 RET) 42.0 46.0 44.0 40.0 41.0 (52.0 RET) 52.0 DNF 34.0 38.0 47.0 533.0 429.0 46th 70549 Purple Reign GBR Oscar Phypers Nuala Sellwood (52.0 RET) 38.0 40.0 41.0 42.0 43.0 (52.0 DNC) 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 39.0 39.0 44.0 534.0 430.0 47th 69957 Rocket GBR Daniel Seabourne Charlie Beckly (52.0 DNS) (52.0 DNC) 52.0 DNC 44.0 43.0 44.0 40.0 38.0 52.0 DNF 38.0 52.0 DNC 45.0 552.0 448.0 48th 70725 Greyhound GBR Bella Cockwell Tamsin Stacey 44.0 (52.0 RET) (52.0 OCS) 42.0 46.0 38.0 52.0 RET 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNF 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 27.0 561.0 457.0 49th 70867 Blyskawica JPN Hiroshi Kato Yoshinori Takaishi/Kenji Ohno (52.0 RET) (52.0 DNC) 52.0 DNC 48.0 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 40.0 52.0 DNF 36.0 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 592.0 488.0 50th 33916 Salty Dog JPN Satoshi Akita Sonoda Shinichi (52.0 DNF) (52.0 RET) 52.0 DNC 49.0 52.0 DNF 46.0 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 41.0 52.0 RET 52.0 DNC 48.0 600.0 496.0 51st 70822 RSA Heinie Wentzel Mathew Francke (52.0 DNC) (52.0 DNC) 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 624.0 520.0





