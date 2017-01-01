Mirror World Championship - Overall report
by Simon Barwood today at 2:14 am
Australia hasn’t had a Mirror World Champion for 26 years. The 2019 Mirror World Championship will be sailed on Sydney Harbour. As hosts our message to the world’s Mirror sailors is…
'Platypus' sailed by Simon & Tyson Barwood - Mirror World Championship 2017 Lee Whitehead / photolounge http://www.photolounge.co.uk
PLEASE...
DON’T…
COME.
This communication was delivered via a very funny short video ‘promoting’ the next Mirror Worlds and was shown at Restronguet SC, the venue of the just completed 2017 Mirror Worlds, on the penultimate evening of competition...
The marketing was brilliant. The humour was quintessentially Australian and was understood and appreciated by everyone. However, it was fatally flawed and destined to be discarded less than 24 hours after it’s debut because the authors failed to anticipate that Australia would be defending the World Title in 2019.
Cullen and Rowan Hughes from Balmoral SC in Sydney, NSW had, bar only the formalities, already won the title of Mirror World Champions. With 11 of 12 races sailed and discarding a fourth and a second the father and son Sydneysiders had sailed a wonderfully consistent regatta, including five bullets and five seconds, to be five points clear in the lead with one race to go.
So confident were they that while the runners up and third place competitors had competed in a tough 10 race pre-Worlds regatta ultimately decided by one point the Hughes family had been on holiday, only arriving the day before the World’s regatta began to measure and rig their charter boat and sail the practice race.
The top three boats were all parent helm with offspring aged 10 or 11 as crew. Second was British Nationals winners Dave and Imogen Wade and in third place Australian’s Simon and Tyson Barwood from RFBYC in Perth, Western Australia.
Restronguet provided a great sailing venue for both regattas with moderate or fresh breezes every day. Also in abundance was the famous Cornish ‘liquid sunshine’, although a wonderfully warm and dry day concluded the regatta. The forty strong volunteer team at RSC did a wonderful job on and off the water, the competition was thoroughly enjoyed by all 102 sailors from six countries which included seven boats representing Australia.
.
2017 Mirror World Championships - Overall Results:
Sailed: 12, Discards: 2, To count: 10, Entries: 51, Scoring system: Appendix A
|Rank
|SailNo
|Boat
|Nat
|HelmName
|CrewName
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|Total
|Nett
|1st
|70922
|Wave Catcher Too
|AUS
|Cullen Hughes
|Rowan Hughes
|2.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|(4.0)
|2.0
|1.0
|1.0
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
|(5.0)
|24.0
|15.0
|2nd
|70852
|
|GBR
|Dave Wade
|Imogen Wade
|1.0
|(52.0 OCS)
|3.0
|2.0
|1.0
|5.0
|2.0
|(14.0)
|4.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|87.0
|21.0
|3rd
|70921
|Platypus
|AUS
|Simon Barwood
|Tyson Barwood
|5.0
|2.0
|2.0
|4.0
|3.0
|4.0
|3.0
|3.0
|1.0
|(9.0)
|3.0
|(8.0)
|47.0
|30.0
|4th
|70720
|Kevin
|GBR
|Paul Cullen
|Alfie Cullen
|7.0
|4.0
|5.0
|8.0
|5.0
|8.0
|8.0
|2.0
|3.0
|8.0
|(52.0 OCS)
|(13.0)
|123.0
|58.0
|5th
|70716
|The Bootle Bumtrinket
|GBR
|Scarlett Shepherd
|Imogen Bellfield
|3.0
|8.0
|7.0
|(16.0)
|6.0
|1.0
|12.0
|4.0
|7.0
|11.0
|6.0
|(14.0)
|95.0
|65.0
|6th
|70743
|Yeti
|GBR
|Angus Hemmings
|Lou Lou Hemmings
|11.0
|(52.0 OCS)
|8.0
|9.0
|2.0
|3.0
|4.0
|6.0
|10.0
|5.0
|(52.0 OCS)
|18.0
|180.0
|76.0
|7th
|70915
|Ripples
|GBR
|Chris Fuller
|Daisy Fuller
|(15.0)
|3.0
|9.0
|5.0
|14.0
|13.0
|7.0
|13.0
|9.0
|(18.0)
|8.0
|6.0
|120.0
|87.0
|8th
|70844
|
|RSA
|Howard Leoto
|Shane White
|6.0
|7.0
|10.0
|(52.0 DNF)
|9.0
|6.0
|5.0
|9.0
|24.0
|7.0
|(52.0 OCS)
|4.0
|191.0
|87.0
|9th
|70810
|YOLO
|GBR
|Chris Balding
|Alex Balding
|4.0
|16.0
|4.0
|3.0
|8.0
|(52.0 DNC)
|9.0
|12.0
|(52.0 DNF)
|10.0
|12.0
|11.0
|193.0
|89.0
|10th
|70811
|Hype
|GBR
|Archie Hawkins
|Jack Stevens
|8.0
|(22.0)
|6.0
|14.0
|(19.0)
|11.0
|13.0
|8.0
|8.0
|16.0
|10.0
|2.0
|137.0
|96.0
|11th
|7
|Rumble Fish
|NED
|Alle Roodbergen
|Anna Roodbergen
|(22.0)
|13.0
|(52.0 OCS)
|11.0
|11.0
|17.0
|11.0
|11.0
|5.0
|4.0
|5.0
|9.0
|171.0
|97.0
|12th
|70813
|Hi-Roller
|AUS
|Gavin Cooke
|Oliver Cooke
|(17.0)
|12.0
|12.0
|(26.0)
|12.0
|15.0
|15.0
|5.0
|11.0
|3.0
|4.0
|12.0
|144.0
|101.0
|13th
|70696
|The Priest
|IRL
|Caolan Croasdell
|Alexander Farrell
|(20.0)
|6.0
|16.0
|12.0
|(17.0)
|16.0
|6.0
|7.0
|15.0
|12.0
|7.0
|7.0
|141.0
|104.0
|14th
|7079
|Holey Sheet
|GBR
|Esme Shepherd
|Max Phypers
|9.0
|20.0
|11.0
|6.0
|7.0
|12.0
|(25.0)
|(21.0)
|16.0
|17.0
|9.0
|3.0
|156.0
|110.0
|15th
|70428
|RED HOT
|IRL
|Ben Graf
|Hannah Smyth
|12.0
|5.0
|13.0
|20.0
|10.0
|7.0
|10.0
|18.0
|(21.0)
|6.0
|20.0
|(22.0)
|164.0
|121.0
|16th
|70190
|Va Va Voom
|GBR
|Tom Cosier
|Poppy Luxton
|13.0
|9.0
|(52.0 OCS)
|(18.0)
|15.0
|10.0
|18.0
|10.0
|12.0
|14.0
|11.0
|10.0
|192.0
|122.0
|17th
|70595
|WINDER CHARTER 2
|AUS
|Tara Wilson
|Celia May
|18.0
|14.0
|22.0
|7.0
|13.0
|9.0
|(23.0)
|19.0
|14.0
|13.0
|17.0
|(25.0)
|194.0
|146.0
|18th
|70592
|MCA Demo Boat
|AUS
|Stan Bland
|Penny Bland
|(21.0)
|(24.0)
|17.0
|10.0
|18.0
|14.0
|14.0
|15.0
|6.0
|21.0
|15.0
|20.0
|195.0
|150.0
|19th
|70410
|Emmelbee
|RSA
|Paul Changuion
|Polly Changuion
|10.0
|10.0
|19.0
|(25.0)
|23.0
|18.0
|(27.0)
|16.0
|13.0
|20.0
|14.0
|21.0
|216.0
|164.0
|20th
|70529
|Cant Touch This
|IRL
|Sarah White
|Eoghan Duffy
|19.0
|17.0
|14.0
|17.0
|20.0
|21.0
|21.0
|23.0
|18.0
|(52.0 DNC)
|(37.0)
|17.0
|276.0
|187.0
|21st
|70806
|Mischief
|GBR
|Sandy Simpson
|Douglas Simpson
|16.0
|11.0
|15.0
|21.0
|(26.0)
|19.0
|19.0
|24.0
|23.0
|(28.0)
|21.0
|23.0
|246.0
|192.0
|22nd
|70845
|
|RSA
|Marlon Jone
|Lebo January
|24.0
|19.0
|25.0
|(35.0)
|16.0
|20.0
|24.0
|27.0
|17.0
|15.0
|13.0
|(38.0)
|273.0
|200.0
|23rd
|70785
|Vegemite Sandwich
|AUS
|Richard Rowell
|Tessa Rowell
|(31.0)
|23.0
|21.0
|19.0
|21.0
|25.0
|(36.0)
|17.0
|29.0
|19.0
|16.0
|16.0
|273.0
|206.0
|24th
|70465
|
|IRL
|Oscar Langan
|Lughaidh Croasdell
|14.0
|18.0
|27.0
|23.0
|(29.0)
|23.0
|17.0
|(36.0)
|20.0
|22.0
|29.0
|15.0
|273.0
|208.0
|25th
|70618
|Tinytaanic
|GBR
|Thomas Crook
|Daniel Crook
|25.0
|30.0
|18.0
|15.0
|24.0
|22.0
|(52.0 DNC)
|20.0
|19.0
|(37.0)
|24.0
|19.0
|305.0
|216.0
|26th
|70673
|Gone With The Wind III
|GBR
|George Lenney
|Martin Egan
|30.0
|25.0
|26.0
|22.0
|28.0
|26.0
|22.0
|25.0
|(31.0)
|(32.0)
|23.0
|24.0
|314.0
|251.0
|27th
|70537
|Complete and utter chaos
|GBR
|Morgan Steeper
|Fleur Bennet
|29.0
|28.0
|32.0
|24.0
|27.0
|30.0
|16.0
|26.0
|32.0
|(33.0)
|25.0
|(43.0)
|345.0
|269.0
|28th
|70625
|KISS MY RUDDER
|GBR
|Thomas McLaren
|George McLaren
|(36.0)
|27.0
|20.0
|27.0
|25.0
|28.0
|31.0
|28.0
|28.0
|25.0
|31.0
|(35.0)
|341.0
|270.0
|29th
|70840
|Barbie Q
|AUS
|Rosie Rowell
|Matilda Rowell
|28.0
|29.0
|29.0
|32.0
|22.0
|34.0
|20.0
|(52.0 RET)
|22.0
|23.0
|32.0
|(36.0)
|359.0
|271.0
|30th
|70846
|Soul Surfer
|RSA
|Grant Ekermans
|Helen Jansen Van Vuuren
|32.0
|26.0
|24.0
|(34.0)
|30.0
|24.0
|(52.0 RET)
|34.0
|25.0
|27.0
|19.0
|31.0
|358.0
|272.0
|31st
|70683
|Eat my shorts
|GBR
|Thomas Langan
|Ruby Porter
|37.0
|21.0
|33.0
|29.0
|32.0
|39.0
|30.0
|32.0
|(52.0 DNC)
|(52.0 DNC)
|18.0
|26.0
|401.0
|297.0
|32nd
|70526
|Ambrose II
|GBR
|Eric Taylor
|Aoife Mooney
|27.0
|31.0
|23.0
|30.0
|33.0
|29.0
|26.0
|31.0
|35.0
|(52.0 RET)
|33.0
|(41.0)
|391.0
|298.0
|33rd
|70714
|Peer Pressure
|GBR
|Steven Bland
|
|35.0
|35.0
|31.0
|(38.0)
|31.0
|32.0
|32.0
|29.0
|(37.0)
|30.0
|28.0
|28.0
|386.0
|311.0
|34th
|70003
|Encore une foise
|GBR
|Jake Bonsor
|Kirsty Mills
|34.0
|34.0
|30.0
|28.0
|(36.0)
|31.0
|(39.0)
|35.0
|36.0
|26.0
|35.0
|30.0
|394.0
|319.0
|35th
|70505
|
|GBR
|Lloyd Williams
|Demelza Hewett
|26.0
|32.0
|28.0
|(37.0)
|34.0
|36.0
|37.0
|30.0
|33.0
|(52.0 RET)
|30.0
|33.0
|408.0
|319.0
|36th
|70412
|MCA Demo Boat
|RSA
|Kuba Miszewski
|William Gordge
|(43.0)
|39.0
|35.0
|36.0
|(40.0)
|35.0
|35.0
|22.0
|38.0
|24.0
|22.0
|40.0
|409.0
|326.0
|37th
|70006
|Breeze
|IRL
|Matthew White
|Isaac Marsden
|39.0
|33.0
|34.0
|39.0
|38.0
|27.0
|29.0
|(43.0)
|30.0
|(52.0 DNC)
|26.0
|37.0
|427.0
|332.0
|38th
|70222
|Whatever!
|GBR
|Hannah Staff
|Bethan Staff
|38.0
|40.0
|37.0
|33.0
|37.0
|37.0
|28.0
|33.0
|26.0
|(52.0 DNC)
|(52.0 DNC)
|32.0
|445.0
|341.0
|39th
|70176
|Jessamine
|GBR
|Sebi Schmidt
|Roisin Mooney
|(42.0)
|36.0
|39.0
|40.0
|35.0
|(45.0)
|38.0
|41.0
|39.0
|31.0
|34.0
|42.0
|462.0
|375.0
|40th
|5846
|Banana Skin
|GBR
|Zoe Beckly
|Jack Beckly
|41.0
|41.0
|41.0
|31.0
|(45.0)
|(42.0)
|34.0
|39.0
|40.0
|35.0
|36.0
|39.0
|464.0
|377.0
|41st
|64943
|Thing Two
|GBR
|Eloise Jaycock
|Gracie Jaycock
|(52.0 DNS)
|(52.0 DNC)
|43.0
|45.0
|52.0 RET
|52.0 DNC
|42.0
|42.0
|27.0
|29.0
|27.0
|29.0
|492.0
|388.0
|42nd
|70287
|Inferno
|GBR
|Scarlett Crago
|Romilly crago
|40.0
|(52.0 OCS)
|36.0
|43.0
|41.0
|41.0
|33.0
|37.0
|34.0
|(52.0 DNC)
|52.0 RET
|34.0
|495.0
|391.0
|43rd
|70695
|Expelliarmus
|GBR
|Philip Goodwin
|Felix Goodwin
|23.0
|15.0
|(52.0 DNC)
|13.0
|(52.0 DNC)
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 DNC
|519.0
|415.0
|44th
|70209
|Chaos
|GBR
|Connor Langan
|Daniel Blewett
|33.0
|37.0
|38.0
|47.0
|39.0
|33.0
|(52.0 DNC)
|(52.0 DNC)
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 RET
|52.0 DNC
|46.0
|533.0
|429.0
|45th
|31809
|Floyd
|GBR
|Lauren Bowdler
|Tbc
|45.0
|(52.0 RET)
|42.0
|46.0
|44.0
|40.0
|41.0
|(52.0 RET)
|52.0 DNF
|34.0
|38.0
|47.0
|533.0
|429.0
|46th
|70549
|Purple Reign
|GBR
|Oscar Phypers
|Nuala Sellwood
|(52.0 RET)
|38.0
|40.0
|41.0
|42.0
|43.0
|(52.0 DNC)
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 DNC
|39.0
|39.0
|44.0
|534.0
|430.0
|47th
|69957
|Rocket
|GBR
|Daniel Seabourne
|Charlie Beckly
|(52.0 DNS)
|(52.0 DNC)
|52.0 DNC
|44.0
|43.0
|44.0
|40.0
|38.0
|52.0 DNF
|38.0
|52.0 DNC
|45.0
|552.0
|448.0
|48th
|70725
|Greyhound
|GBR
|Bella Cockwell
|Tamsin Stacey
|44.0
|(52.0 RET)
|(52.0 OCS)
|42.0
|46.0
|38.0
|52.0 RET
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 DNF
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 DNC
|27.0
|561.0
|457.0
|49th
|70867
|Blyskawica
|JPN
|Hiroshi Kato
|Yoshinori Takaishi/Kenji Ohno
|(52.0 RET)
|(52.0 DNC)
|52.0 DNC
|48.0
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 DNC
|40.0
|52.0 DNF
|36.0
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 DNC
|592.0
|488.0
|50th
|33916
|Salty Dog
|JPN
|Satoshi Akita
|Sonoda Shinichi
|(52.0 DNF)
|(52.0 RET)
|52.0 DNC
|49.0
|52.0 DNF
|46.0
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 DNC
|41.0
|52.0 RET
|52.0 DNC
|48.0
|600.0
|496.0
|51st
|70822
|
|RSA
|Heinie Wentzel
|Mathew Francke
|(52.0 DNC)
|(52.0 DNC)
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 DNC
|52.0 DNC
|624.0
|520.0
