Please select your home edition
Edition
Yachtspot J121 728x90

Mirror World Championship - Overall report

by Simon Barwood today at 2:14 am
'Platypus' sailed by Simon & Tyson Barwood - Mirror World Championship 2017 Lee Whitehead / photolounge http://www.photolounge.co.uk
Australia hasn’t had a Mirror World Champion for 26 years. The 2019 Mirror World Championship will be sailed on Sydney Harbour. As hosts our message to the world’s Mirror sailors is…

PLEASE...
DON’T…
COME.


This communication was delivered via a very funny short video ‘promoting’ the next Mirror Worlds and was shown at Restronguet SC, the venue of the just completed 2017 Mirror Worlds, on the penultimate evening of competition...



The marketing was brilliant. The humour was quintessentially Australian and was understood and appreciated by everyone. However, it was fatally flawed and destined to be discarded less than 24 hours after it’s debut because the authors failed to anticipate that Australia would be defending the World Title in 2019.

Cullen and Rowan Hughes from Balmoral SC in Sydney, NSW had, bar only the formalities, already won the title of Mirror World Champions. With 11 of 12 races sailed and discarding a fourth and a second the father and son Sydneysiders had sailed a wonderfully consistent regatta, including five bullets and five seconds, to be five points clear in the lead with one race to go.

So confident were they that while the runners up and third place competitors had competed in a tough 10 race pre-Worlds regatta ultimately decided by one point the Hughes family had been on holiday, only arriving the day before the World’s regatta began to measure and rig their charter boat and sail the practice race.

The top three boats were all parent helm with offspring aged 10 or 11 as crew. Second was British Nationals winners Dave and Imogen Wade and in third place Australian’s Simon and Tyson Barwood from RFBYC in Perth, Western Australia.

Restronguet provided a great sailing venue for both regattas with moderate or fresh breezes every day. Also in abundance was the famous Cornish ‘liquid sunshine’, although a wonderfully warm and dry day concluded the regatta. The forty strong volunteer team at RSC did a wonderful job on and off the water, the competition was thoroughly enjoyed by all 102 sailors from six countries which included seven boats representing Australia.

For more information visit event website.

2017 Mirror World Championships - Overall Results:

Sailed: 12, Discards: 2, To count: 10, Entries: 51, Scoring system: Appendix A
Rank SailNo Boat Nat HelmName CrewName R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 Total Nett
1st 70922 Wave Catcher Too AUS Cullen Hughes Rowan Hughes 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (4.0) 2.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 (5.0) 24.0 15.0
2nd 70852   GBR Dave Wade Imogen Wade 1.0 (52.0 OCS) 3.0 2.0 1.0 5.0 2.0 (14.0) 4.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 87.0 21.0
3rd 70921 Platypus AUS Simon Barwood Tyson Barwood 5.0 2.0 2.0 4.0 3.0 4.0 3.0 3.0 1.0 (9.0) 3.0 (8.0) 47.0 30.0
4th 70720 Kevin GBR Paul Cullen Alfie Cullen 7.0 4.0 5.0 8.0 5.0 8.0 8.0 2.0 3.0 8.0 (52.0 OCS) (13.0) 123.0 58.0
5th 70716 The Bootle Bumtrinket GBR Scarlett Shepherd Imogen Bellfield 3.0 8.0 7.0 (16.0) 6.0 1.0 12.0 4.0 7.0 11.0 6.0 (14.0) 95.0 65.0
6th 70743 Yeti GBR Angus Hemmings Lou Lou Hemmings 11.0 (52.0 OCS) 8.0 9.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 6.0 10.0 5.0 (52.0 OCS) 18.0 180.0 76.0
7th 70915 Ripples GBR Chris Fuller Daisy Fuller (15.0) 3.0 9.0 5.0 14.0 13.0 7.0 13.0 9.0 (18.0) 8.0 6.0 120.0 87.0
8th 70844   RSA Howard Leoto Shane White 6.0 7.0 10.0 (52.0 DNF) 9.0 6.0 5.0 9.0 24.0 7.0 (52.0 OCS) 4.0 191.0 87.0
9th 70810 YOLO GBR Chris Balding Alex Balding 4.0 16.0 4.0 3.0 8.0 (52.0 DNC) 9.0 12.0 (52.0 DNF) 10.0 12.0 11.0 193.0 89.0
10th 70811 Hype GBR Archie Hawkins Jack Stevens 8.0 (22.0) 6.0 14.0 (19.0) 11.0 13.0 8.0 8.0 16.0 10.0 2.0 137.0 96.0
11th 7 Rumble Fish NED Alle Roodbergen Anna Roodbergen (22.0) 13.0 (52.0 OCS) 11.0 11.0 17.0 11.0 11.0 5.0 4.0 5.0 9.0 171.0 97.0
12th 70813 Hi-Roller AUS Gavin Cooke Oliver Cooke (17.0) 12.0 12.0 (26.0) 12.0 15.0 15.0 5.0 11.0 3.0 4.0 12.0 144.0 101.0
13th 70696 The Priest IRL Caolan Croasdell Alexander Farrell (20.0) 6.0 16.0 12.0 (17.0) 16.0 6.0 7.0 15.0 12.0 7.0 7.0 141.0 104.0
14th 7079 Holey Sheet GBR Esme Shepherd Max Phypers 9.0 20.0 11.0 6.0 7.0 12.0 (25.0) (21.0) 16.0 17.0 9.0 3.0 156.0 110.0
15th 70428 RED HOT IRL Ben Graf Hannah Smyth 12.0 5.0 13.0 20.0 10.0 7.0 10.0 18.0 (21.0) 6.0 20.0 (22.0) 164.0 121.0
16th 70190 Va Va Voom GBR Tom Cosier Poppy Luxton 13.0 9.0 (52.0 OCS) (18.0) 15.0 10.0 18.0 10.0 12.0 14.0 11.0 10.0 192.0 122.0
17th 70595 WINDER CHARTER 2 AUS Tara Wilson Celia May 18.0 14.0 22.0 7.0 13.0 9.0 (23.0) 19.0 14.0 13.0 17.0 (25.0) 194.0 146.0
18th 70592 MCA Demo Boat AUS Stan Bland Penny Bland (21.0) (24.0) 17.0 10.0 18.0 14.0 14.0 15.0 6.0 21.0 15.0 20.0 195.0 150.0
19th 70410 Emmelbee RSA Paul Changuion Polly Changuion 10.0 10.0 19.0 (25.0) 23.0 18.0 (27.0) 16.0 13.0 20.0 14.0 21.0 216.0 164.0
20th 70529 Cant Touch This IRL Sarah White Eoghan Duffy 19.0 17.0 14.0 17.0 20.0 21.0 21.0 23.0 18.0 (52.0 DNC) (37.0) 17.0 276.0 187.0
21st 70806 Mischief GBR Sandy Simpson Douglas Simpson 16.0 11.0 15.0 21.0 (26.0) 19.0 19.0 24.0 23.0 (28.0) 21.0 23.0 246.0 192.0
22nd 70845   RSA Marlon Jone Lebo January 24.0 19.0 25.0 (35.0) 16.0 20.0 24.0 27.0 17.0 15.0 13.0 (38.0) 273.0 200.0
23rd 70785 Vegemite Sandwich AUS Richard Rowell Tessa Rowell (31.0) 23.0 21.0 19.0 21.0 25.0 (36.0) 17.0 29.0 19.0 16.0 16.0 273.0 206.0
24th 70465   IRL Oscar Langan Lughaidh Croasdell 14.0 18.0 27.0 23.0 (29.0) 23.0 17.0 (36.0) 20.0 22.0 29.0 15.0 273.0 208.0
25th 70618 Tinytaanic GBR Thomas Crook Daniel Crook 25.0 30.0 18.0 15.0 24.0 22.0 (52.0 DNC) 20.0 19.0 (37.0) 24.0 19.0 305.0 216.0
26th 70673 Gone With The Wind III GBR George Lenney Martin Egan 30.0 25.0 26.0 22.0 28.0 26.0 22.0 25.0 (31.0) (32.0) 23.0 24.0 314.0 251.0
27th 70537 Complete and utter chaos GBR Morgan Steeper Fleur Bennet 29.0 28.0 32.0 24.0 27.0 30.0 16.0 26.0 32.0 (33.0) 25.0 (43.0) 345.0 269.0
28th 70625 KISS MY RUDDER GBR Thomas McLaren George McLaren (36.0) 27.0 20.0 27.0 25.0 28.0 31.0 28.0 28.0 25.0 31.0 (35.0) 341.0 270.0
29th 70840 Barbie Q AUS Rosie Rowell Matilda Rowell 28.0 29.0 29.0 32.0 22.0 34.0 20.0 (52.0 RET) 22.0 23.0 32.0 (36.0) 359.0 271.0
30th 70846 Soul Surfer RSA Grant Ekermans Helen Jansen Van Vuuren 32.0 26.0 24.0 (34.0) 30.0 24.0 (52.0 RET) 34.0 25.0 27.0 19.0 31.0 358.0 272.0
31st 70683 Eat my shorts GBR Thomas Langan Ruby Porter 37.0 21.0 33.0 29.0 32.0 39.0 30.0 32.0 (52.0 DNC) (52.0 DNC) 18.0 26.0 401.0 297.0
32nd 70526 Ambrose II GBR Eric Taylor Aoife Mooney 27.0 31.0 23.0 30.0 33.0 29.0 26.0 31.0 35.0 (52.0 RET) 33.0 (41.0) 391.0 298.0
33rd 70714 Peer Pressure GBR Steven Bland   35.0 35.0 31.0 (38.0) 31.0 32.0 32.0 29.0 (37.0) 30.0 28.0 28.0 386.0 311.0
34th 70003 Encore une foise GBR Jake Bonsor Kirsty Mills 34.0 34.0 30.0 28.0 (36.0) 31.0 (39.0) 35.0 36.0 26.0 35.0 30.0 394.0 319.0
35th 70505   GBR Lloyd Williams Demelza Hewett 26.0 32.0 28.0 (37.0) 34.0 36.0 37.0 30.0 33.0 (52.0 RET) 30.0 33.0 408.0 319.0
36th 70412 MCA Demo Boat RSA Kuba Miszewski William Gordge (43.0) 39.0 35.0 36.0 (40.0) 35.0 35.0 22.0 38.0 24.0 22.0 40.0 409.0 326.0
37th 70006 Breeze IRL Matthew White Isaac Marsden 39.0 33.0 34.0 39.0 38.0 27.0 29.0 (43.0) 30.0 (52.0 DNC) 26.0 37.0 427.0 332.0
38th 70222 Whatever! GBR Hannah Staff Bethan Staff 38.0 40.0 37.0 33.0 37.0 37.0 28.0 33.0 26.0 (52.0 DNC) (52.0 DNC) 32.0 445.0 341.0
39th 70176 Jessamine GBR Sebi Schmidt Roisin Mooney (42.0) 36.0 39.0 40.0 35.0 (45.0) 38.0 41.0 39.0 31.0 34.0 42.0 462.0 375.0
40th 5846 Banana Skin GBR Zoe Beckly Jack Beckly 41.0 41.0 41.0 31.0 (45.0) (42.0) 34.0 39.0 40.0 35.0 36.0 39.0 464.0 377.0
41st 64943 Thing Two GBR Eloise Jaycock Gracie Jaycock (52.0 DNS) (52.0 DNC) 43.0 45.0 52.0 RET 52.0 DNC 42.0 42.0 27.0 29.0 27.0 29.0 492.0 388.0
42nd 70287 Inferno GBR Scarlett Crago Romilly crago 40.0 (52.0 OCS) 36.0 43.0 41.0 41.0 33.0 37.0 34.0 (52.0 DNC) 52.0 RET 34.0 495.0 391.0
43rd 70695 Expelliarmus GBR Philip Goodwin Felix Goodwin 23.0 15.0 (52.0 DNC) 13.0 (52.0 DNC) 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 519.0 415.0
44th 70209 Chaos GBR Connor Langan Daniel Blewett 33.0 37.0 38.0 47.0 39.0 33.0 (52.0 DNC) (52.0 DNC) 52.0 DNC 52.0 RET 52.0 DNC 46.0 533.0 429.0
45th 31809 Floyd GBR Lauren Bowdler Tbc 45.0 (52.0 RET) 42.0 46.0 44.0 40.0 41.0 (52.0 RET) 52.0 DNF 34.0 38.0 47.0 533.0 429.0
46th 70549 Purple Reign GBR Oscar Phypers Nuala Sellwood (52.0 RET) 38.0 40.0 41.0 42.0 43.0 (52.0 DNC) 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 39.0 39.0 44.0 534.0 430.0
47th 69957 Rocket GBR Daniel Seabourne Charlie Beckly (52.0 DNS) (52.0 DNC) 52.0 DNC 44.0 43.0 44.0 40.0 38.0 52.0 DNF 38.0 52.0 DNC 45.0 552.0 448.0
48th 70725 Greyhound GBR Bella Cockwell Tamsin Stacey 44.0 (52.0 RET) (52.0 OCS) 42.0 46.0 38.0 52.0 RET 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNF 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 27.0 561.0 457.0
49th 70867 Blyskawica JPN Hiroshi Kato Yoshinori Takaishi/Kenji Ohno (52.0 RET) (52.0 DNC) 52.0 DNC 48.0 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 40.0 52.0 DNF 36.0 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 592.0 488.0
50th 33916 Salty Dog JPN Satoshi Akita Sonoda Shinichi (52.0 DNF) (52.0 RET) 52.0 DNC 49.0 52.0 DNF 46.0 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 41.0 52.0 RET 52.0 DNC 48.0 600.0 496.0
51st 70822   RSA Heinie Wentzel Mathew Francke (52.0 DNC) (52.0 DNC) 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 52.0 DNC 624.0 520.0


Giacomo Yacht SaleBandG AUS Zeus3 660x82RS Sailing 660x82 AUS

Related Articles

Laser Radial Youth World Championships – Day 3
After the initial AP flag was taken down, the yellow fleet attempted the first race in a bit more wind and light rain. With enough speed to sail off the start and upwind, the fleet managed to cover two thirds of the first beat before the wind shifted 40 degrees to the left and the race was abandoned. The wind continued to shift left 20 more degrees before dying completely.
Posted on 15 Aug A medal for the 470 Medal Maker
Australian Sailing’s Head Coach and 470 Coach since 1997 Victor Kovalenko has an unparalleled coaching record Australian Sailing’s Head Coach and 470 Coach since 1997 Victor Kovalenko has an unparalleled coaching record, his sailors have won ten Olympic medals and 19 world championships. He is widely known as the Medal Maker and his string of coaching success continued recently when the 470 World Championship 2017 was won in Thessaloniki Greece, by Australia’s Mat Belcher and Will Ryan.
Posted on 15 Aug Laser Radial Youth World Championships – Day 2
Yoshihiro sailed to easy win in the blue fleet while Tomasgaard found his form to take a bullet in the boy’s red fleet On Alpha Course, the yellow fleet got off their start under a U Flag and Ireland’s Ewan Mcmahon led the way around the course with Josh Armit of New Zealand and Australian Caelin Winchcombe close on his tail. The following blue and red fleets had multiple general recalls before finally starting race one.
Posted on 14 Aug U23 Finn World Championship – Preview
Phillip Kasüske reflects on his Finn campaign since then and his experience at the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup. Kasüske, from Berlin, comes from a tight group of young German Finn sailors that first emerged in 2014 and have gradually progressed each year. He missed selection for Rio 2016 but was close enough to know he was on the right path if he wanted to qualify for Tokyo in 2020.
Posted on 14 Aug Aussies medal in Laser and 49er at 2017 Aarhus Sailing Week
Australians have medalled in both the Laser and 49er classes at the 2017 Aarhus Sailing Week in Denmark overnight. Australians have medalled in both the Laser and 49er classes at the 2017 Aarhus Sailing Week in Denmark overnight. Leading the way for the Aussies were our Laser sailors. Matt Wearn took Gold in the Laser fleet, with Rio 2016 Gold Medallist, Tom Burton close behind in second place. Sailing in a south-westerly breeze of 11-15 knots, gusting up to 20 knots, the day proved challenging for the fleet.
Posted on 14 Aug Hempel Sailing World Championships – Final day of snakes and ladders
Denmark and the Netherlands shared the honour of topping the medals table with two golds and one bronze each. After the lighter airs yesterday, a final day of racing in stronger, veering 12-15 westerlies, gusting to 20, made for medal races of shifting fortunes that were hard to control.
Posted on 13 Aug Aircalin Match Racing Cup – Day 2
39 Matches were raced today in an oscillating wind of 10/12 kts sliding at the end of the day. Cyril and his crew are in front because they beat Will Eastman in their duel. The second Round Robin then began and the crew of James Willson temporarily took the lead of these return matches by winning four matches out of four.
Posted on 13 Aug Sailing Worlds - Test event proves to be just that after long day
It is the mark of a champion that they rise to every test without complaining about the weather gods It is the mark of a champion that they rise to every test without complaining about the weather gods, and the Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event witnessed those qualities surface again yesterday. After the heavy conditions earlier in the week, the light on Friday meant only four of the ten classes got out into Aarhus Bay and racing continued until the sun went down.
Posted on 13 Aug Aarhus offers taste of Championships to come
It is a truth universally acknowledged in the boat park, that while some classes are talking tech or weather It is a truth universally acknowledged in the boat park, that while some classes are talking tech or weather, the windsurfers are finding out where to eat and chill out. But when it is competition time they are as fierce as anyone and the men’s RS:X at The Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event whetted the appetite for the battles to come here in a year’s time.
Posted on 13 Aug Aircalin Match Racing Cup – Day 1
Four crews lead the first round robin. Tugdual Piriou who wins these four matches Four crews lead the first round robin. Tugdual Piriou who wins these four matches. Will Eastman, was expected and won five matches out of seven. He lost to our two Caledonians Cyril Fortin and Tom Picot.
Posted on 12 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy