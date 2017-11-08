Please select your home edition
Edition
Festival of Sails 2018 728x90 2

Mini Transat La Boulangère – A friend indeed

by Mini Transat La Boulangère today at 7:27 pm
Erwan Le Draoulec (Emile Henry) 667.7 miles from the finish - Mini Transat La Boulangère © Christophe Breschi
Whilst the fleet carves out a route between the latest squalls in what is a very shifty trade wind, each of the skippers has his or her own method of keeping up morale and making the most of this Mini-Transat La Boulangère adventure, right the way to the finish.

As Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr) passes the milestone of 500 miles to go, it would seem that the firm favourite of this 2017 edition of the Mini-Transat La Boulangère has the race in the bag. Barring incident, there is virtually no hope now of Jörg Riechers (Lilienthal) and Simon Koster (Eight Cube Sersa) catching up with the undisputed leader of this race. Behind this trio, Andrea Fornaro (Sideral) will still have to keep a close eye on Keni Piperol (Région Guadeloupe), the latter firing on all cylinders at the idea of securing fifth place in this leg, which would have major implications in terms of the overall ranking. Further back, if there is one skipper for whom the ranking must seem anecdotal, it’s Aurélien Poisson (TeamWork), who has learned at sea of the birth of his daughter. With a return to the country of his youth, plus the arrival of a new generation, emotions must be riding high for him right now.

In the production boat category, Erwan Le Draoulec (Emile Henry), still as quick as ever, is stretching away at the front of the fleet. However, the situation is more complicated for Clarisse Crémer (TBS), who has seen the Irish sailor Tom Dolan (offshoresailing.fr) come right back into contention for the top spot. Ultimately, it is Benoît Sineau (Cachaça) who may well come up trumps. Indeed, this business manager and amateur sailor, could make a clean sweep of the prizes by accessing the podium for the overall ranking after originally setting himself the objective of making it into the top 10.

Dealing with the solitude
Not everyone is lucky enough to be celebrating a happy event at sea. Indeed, some sailors have preferred to launch a pre-emptive attack on any dips in morale. In this way, Marta Guemes (Artelia) has on-board nearly nine hours of short personal audio messages to discover each day. A great way to combat the blues. Equally, as evidenced in the first leg, we can well imagine that the VHF is ensuring a degree of sanity amongst the little community of Mini sailors sailing close to the great circle route. Others have opted to actually make headway alongside each other, including Jérôme Lhermitte (Noveum), Luc Giros (Cabinet Rivault Nineuil – Enedis) and Valentin Massu (Espoir Mini-Transat), at the risk of gradually switching to cruising mode of course. Sometimes it’s the crews on the support boats who provide a little needed boost given the lack of outside contact. Other times, it may come directly from the competitors. Arnaud Etchandy (Ipar Hego), prompted by the sudden need to talk, has managed to find an attentive ear among the crew of a support boat, as well as Pierre Revol (Maribambelle).

Others would really like to pass on their little pearl of wisdom to fellow racers in difficulty. The technical issues lamented by Elodie Pédron (Manu Poki et les Biotechs) triggered a whole host of reactions across the social networks, with a vast array of very relevant advice. Unfortunately, Elodie cannot benefit from this of course, but given her average speed over the past twenty-four hours (in excess of six knots), it would seem that the young skipper is digging deep into her resources.

Position report on 12 November at 15:00 UTC
Prototypes
1 Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr) 428.9 miles from the finish
2 Jorg Riechers (Lilienthal) 139.7 miles behind the leader
3 Simon Koster (Eight Cube Sersa) 141.4 miles behind the leader
4 Andrea Fornaro (Sideral) 208.7 miles behind the leader
5 Kéni Piperol (Région Guadeloupe) 244.2 miles behind the leader

Production boats
1 Erwan Le Draoulec (Emile Henry) 667.7 miles from the finish
2 Clarisse Crémer (TBS) 71.2 miles behind the leader
3 Thomas Dolan (offshoresailing.fr) 95.9 miles behind the leader
4 Benoît Sineau (Cachaça 2) 106.7 miles behind the leader
5 Pierre Chedeville (Blue Orange Games – Fair Retail) 145.7 miles behind the leader
Jeanneau AUS SO349 - 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Sail World NZ Lone Wolf

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race – Close encounters with leaders slowing
Dongfeng Race Team retains the lead in Leg 2 of Volvo Ocean Race, but only, as the leaders slow in Doldrums conditions Just 10 miles separate first from fourth, and the difference between first and worst is scarcely 45 miles, good news for the backmarkers, who are back in the game.
Posted today at 3:20 pm First para athlete completes Turkish Airlines Around Island Race
Big winners of the day were Jamie McWilliam with his crew Simon Macdonald and Peter Austin onboard the Etchells Shrub It took two start lines located off of Causeway Bay and Hung Hom and 22 consecutive starts to get the fleet away. There were boat breaking conditions right off of the start with the first casualty of the day headed back to the club by 0830hrs due to a broken mast and boom.
Posted today at 12:00 pm Clipper World Yacht Race –Day 12 – Downwind sailing conditions kick in
PSP Logistics, Qingdao and Sanya Serenity Coast still hold the top three positions on the leaderboard For fifth placed Unicef, which is also eagerly anticipating some downwind sailing conditions, morale remains high as they head towards Fremantle.
Posted today at 10:23 am World Sailing Council looks to the future
A week of debate from delegates at Annual Conference culminated in a two-day meeting of World Sailing's Council A week of discussion and debate from delegates at World Sailing's Annual Conference in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico culminated in a two-day meeting of World Sailing's Council.
Posted today at 6:12 am Volvo Ocean Race - Seven things you need to know about the Doldrums
Teams spent last week hurtling south at breakneck speeds huge stomach-twisting waves with saltwater gushing over deck. The teams have spent the last week hurtling south at breakneck speeds, huge stomach-twisting waves and with buckets of skin–numbing amounts saltwater gushing over the deck.
Posted today at 4:58 am TJV - Ultime 1 Doldrums 0 as another boat abandons and race hots up
The reverberations from a tough first week continued today with another duo abandoning and two more making pit stops. The reverberations from a tough first week continued today with another duo abandoning and two more making pit stops. But after six days of “living like animals” as Servane Escoffier (Bureau Vallée 2) said today – more specifically living like fish, so deluged by water have the skippers been at times – there was some relief today.
Posted today at 3:08 am World Sailing launches revolutionary eSailing World Championships
World Sailing has moved into the world of eSports with the launch of the first virtual World Sailing Championships. World Sailing, the world governing body, has moved into the world of eSports with the launch of the first virtual World Sailing Championships.
Posted today at 2:35 am Mini-Transat La Boulangère – No lasting armistice out on the ocean…
Notably so at the front of the fleet, where Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr) is proving impossible to budge from the top spot Ian can still count on a lead of over 100 miles, but the progress by Jorg Riechers (Lillienthal), his direct pursuer in terms of distance to the goal, must be causing him to bristle slightly in the disturbed trade wind system that requires the utmost vigilance at all times in order to get the best out of your machine.
Posted on 11 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Fleet expected to compress further
Boats just 10 miles further back were making closer to 20 knots. So a compression in the fleet is expected. Boats just 10 miles further back were making closer to 20 knots. So a compression in the fleet is expected. But it may not be as severe as it often is. This Doldrums crossing is forecast to be relatively quick. Good news for the leading pack with the boats grouped so close together.
Posted on 11 Nov Clipper Race – Day 11 – Sanya Serenity Coast triumphs in Scoring Gate
Sanya Serenity Coast, which moved back into first place on the leader board, crossed northern end of the Scoring Gate With just 30 nautical miles separating the third placed Qingdao from GREAT Britain in fourth, the competition for the final bonus point on offer in the Scoring Gate was always going to go right down to the wire.
Posted on 11 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy