Please select your home edition
Edition
Safety at Sea - Baltic - 1

Mills charts a history-making course to Tokyo

by Lindsey Bell, RYA today at 9:52 am
Hannah Mills in 49erFX training alongside Alain Sign Nick Dempsey / British Sailing Team
Hannah Mills is a woman on a mission. She wants another gold medal at Tokyo 2020, which, when added to her Rio gold and London silver, would see her become Britain’s most successful female Olympic sailor and top the women’s global medal table in the sport as well.

But instead of getting back aboard the trusted 470 women’s two person dinghy which she’s known and loved for a decade, Mills is going back to school and is attempting her history-making feat in a new class – the 49erFX.

It’s a huge physical and mental challenge for the 29-year-old to make the jump from tight, tactical competition in a well-known boat alongside a well-known crew, to fast and furious racing with a new partner in the notoriously hard to handle high performance women’s skiff, which saw its Olympic Games debut at Rio 2016.

But with teammate Saskia Clark retiring from Olympic campaigning post-Rio, Mills felt the time was right for a new challenge, to test her limits as a sailor and an athlete and attempt to qualify for her third Olympics in a new event.

“The FX to me just presents such a new and exciting shift. Every day I go sailing I’m scared, I’m excited, I’m laughing so much!” smiled Mills.

“For me it was about finding the love of sailing again. It’s an amazing sport, I love the 470 and the racing is awesome. But having done something for ten years, at some point in time I think you have to step away. And I didn’t want to step away and not sail. I wanted to step away and still sail.

“It definitely took a bit of time to reach that decision,” Mills admitted. “Certainly before Rio, I thought that that would be it. I knew that Sas was going to retire and obviously I hoped that we would achieve what we wanted to achieve [before that].

“The last six months of a campaign are so all-encompassing and exhausting going into a Games. It’s just absolutely everything and so you think in that moment that you can’t do that again for another four years. But you forget it is just that last six months that are so encompassing and the rest of the journey is slightly different.”

At the Games and other key World Sailing events the FX is an all-female event, but Mills will spend the first part of the year getting up to speed alongside experienced male crew Alain Sign, who competed alongside Dylan Fletcher in the 49er – big brother of the FX – for the past ten years and at the Rio Games.

“He’s one of the best crews in the world in the 49er class, and for me I didn’t want to be swimming around the ocean for the first year sailing with another person just because both of us would probably be inexperienced.

“It was about using what we’ve got within the British Sailing Team, which is a lot of resources, and linking that up so I can be fast-tracked and hopefully that will help me master the boat quicker than I could do otherwise.”

The mixed duo will compete for the first time at the Princess Sofia Trophy in Palma later this month, and Mills knows it will require a shift in expectations with both sailors having been at the front of their respective events for a number of years.

“As a competitor it’s good to be able to switch your mind from racing to win to racing to learn.

“That’s a really good skill for any racing sailor. I think it’ll be great fun and it’ll be really good having Al there as he’s very experienced. He can probably calm me down when I’m panicking going downwind at 20 knots and there’s 15 other boats coming at me!

“With the FX it’s much faster and shorter racing, so everything just happens a lot, lot quicker,” Mills continued. “The fleet gets spread out a little bit more. You have to be very good at planning ahead and looking at situations before they happen because you’re going that much faster.

“It will be really interesting to see what the racing’s like. Palma will be my first look at some racing with other boats and it’ll be quite scary I think to have 30 other boats around me, having gone from none!”

In the Olympic medal stakes, if Mills were successful in her mission at Tokyo 2020, two golds and a silver would make her Britain's most successful female Olympic sailor. Globally, she would also surpass Spanish two-time Olympic Champion Theresa Zabell, and Mills's medal colours would also trump the higher medal count of windsurfing duo Alessandra Sensini from Italy (gold, silver and two bronze medals) and Barbara Kendall of New Zealand (gold, silver and bronze) in the worldwide women’s sailing medal table.

But she knows the scale of the task she is facing to be in with that chance in the FX.

“It's a big challenge, that’s for sure. I’m not deluded that I’m going to step into the FX and everything will be rosy! But I think that challenge is really positive for me,” the Cardiff sailor reflected.

“I’m super motivated to go sailing, to get fit and strong and heavy. With the FX being a bigger boat, I’m going to need to put on some weight which is a challenge in itself as I’m quite a tiny person! I’ll need to put on about ten percent of my body weight, which is quite a lot.

“There are loads of little things like that which are new challenges and which I’ve not had to do before in the 470. That’s why I’m looking forward to it and why I’ve done it, because it is stretching me in ways I’ve not been stretched before. It’s going to be an interesting year.

“Obviously it is all about winning a gold medal in Tokyo and I have to be realistic if that’s in an FX or a 470,” continued Mills, who will look to forge an all-female team later this year.

“To me right now I’m fully committed to the FX and I’m going to be giving that as good a shot as I can.”
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Pantaenius - Fixed Value

Related Articles

So what’s it really like?
For ages now, these editorials have talked about multihull this, record that, outrageous boat speed and 24-hour runs For ages now, well it seems like that anyway, these editorials have talked about multihull this, record that, outrageous boat speed and incredible 24-hour runs. In their own very unique way they totally represent the technical avant-garde, and thank God for that. Where would we be without their impressive shapes, wonderful rigs, and now of course, foiling magic.
Posted today at 4:02 am JJ Giltinan 18fters - Van Munster 'magic' turns around damaged Lumix
Lumix 18ft Skiff hull was badly damaged during a racing incident in race one of the recent 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship When the Lumix 18ft Skiff hull was badly damaged during a racing incident in race one of the recent 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship, sponsored by The Winning Group, on Sydney Harbour, it looked as though the young team who were sailing the hull would have to use a borrowed hull for the remainder of the seven race regatta.
Posted today at 2:27 am Robertson skippered Oman Air claims first ever GC32 Championship
Oman Air scored a convincing win at the championship, held out of Al Mouj on the outskirts of Muscat today. The Omani team led the championship from the outset on Tuesday, but it was only today that they managed to shake off those chasing them.
Posted on 5 Mar Nic Douglass on Thurlow Fisher's win in the JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiffs
A big thanks to the Australian 18 Footers for having me for the past two afternoons to cover the closing days A big thanks to the Australian 18 Footers for having me for the past two afternoons to cover the closing days of the JJ's not only to catch up with so many great sailors (which I do really love!), but to take in the great action that always is the 18's.
Posted on 5 Mar Successful Sydney Harbour Regatta wraps up for another year
Among the 21 divisions and 226 competitors was world-famous, Paul Cayard, who was at the helm of TP52, Team Beau Geste. Among the 21 divisions and 226 competitors was world-famous American yachtsman, Paul Cayard, who was at the helm of Karl Kwok’s TP52, Team Beau Geste. Another big name, Kiwi Gavin Brady called tactics. It wasn’t difficult to understand their dominant IRC performance in IRC Division 1. They won every race, with Lindsay Stead’s Yeah Baby/Boatec second overall.
Posted on 5 Mar Sydney 38 OD International Championship– Ikon38 walks away with trophy
Robb, from Hobsons BYC, maintained the status quo, adding two wins to his tally, making it six bullets from seven races. Robb, from Hobsons Bay Yacht Club, maintained the status quo, adding a further two wins to his tally, making it six bullets from seven races. They were in a class of their own. Robb was not available for comment following racing.
Posted on 5 Mar JJ Giltinan 18fters – Thurlow Fisher wins series
The Thurlow Fisher Lawyers team of Michael Coxon, Dave O’Connor and Trent Barnabas were already declared champions The Thurlow Fisher Lawyers team of Michael Coxon, Dave O’Connor and Trent Barnabas were already declared champions before today’s race but there was tremendous interest on the result as only five points separated the next six boats.
Posted on 5 Mar Andrea Francolini and Day Two of the Sydney Harbour Regatta
Despite lots of cats and dogs, and the appearance of moguls too, he was out on the water for the Sydney Harbour Regatta. The magnificent work of Andrea Francolini continues. Even more of cats and dogs, and the appearance of moguls too, was not enough to perturb the sailors at the Sydney Harbour Regatta, or our good friend and highly regarded shooter. Here are his selections...
Posted on 5 Mar Vendee Globe - Paul Meilhat back on the water
Two months after his Vendée Globe came to end, Paul Meilhat is back enjoying sailing off Port-la-Forêt in SW Brittany. Two months after his Vendée Globe came to a sudden end, Paul Meilhat is back enjoying sailing off Port-la-Forêt in SW Brittany. While he has been recovering from ordeals of race, after almost 52 days of sailing at breakneck speed, the skipper of SMA has nevertheless been busy. He has been continuing his physical training sailing on various types of boat and sharing his round the world experiences.
Posted on 5 Mar St. Maarten sparkles Day 2 – St. Maarten Heineken Regatta
On the penultimate day of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, the competitors enjoyed truly gorgeous conditions. On the penultimate day of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, the competitors enjoyed truly gorgeous conditions. Bright sunshine and 15-20 knots of trade winds with a relatively flat sea state.
Posted on 5 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy