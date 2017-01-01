Please select your home edition
Edition
BIA 2017 Sydney 728x90 Sailing

Mills and McIntyre team up for 470 World Championships title

by Anisha Walkerley / RYA today at 4:11 pm
Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre – 470 World Championships Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Buoyed by their victorious outing as a scratch pair at last month’s World Cup Final in Santander, Rio gold medallist Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre have teamed up again for a shot at World Championship success in Greece next week (10-15 July).

The Olympic Champion Mills has been trying her hand in the 49erFX class this season, but returned to the familiar 470 event, in which she won Rio gold alongside Saskia Clark, to race at the Spanish World Cup finale in June.

Martin Wrigley and James Taylor – 470 World Championships © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Martin Wrigley and James Taylor – 470 World Championships © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing



She will line up with McIntyre once more when the six-day World Championship event gets underway off the port city of Thessaloniki on Monday, where they will be among the 61 women’s crews in the hunt for the world title.

'It's going to be hard,' Mills admitted, anticipating a light wind event at the Aegean venue.

'In lighter winds it takes a while to get your feel back and I have been out [of the 470] for so long.'

But the 29-year-old is nonetheless looking forward to getting back on the racetrack alongside McIntyre - 23 and a World Cup and European Championship medallist – with the duo one of three female British Sailing Team crews to feature in the event line up.

Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter – 470 World Championships © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/
Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter – 470 World Championships © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/



World number four pairing Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter have narrowly missed out on the podium spots at two of their recent events, finishing fourth at April’s World Cup Hyeres and at the 470 European Championships in May, while Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart will have their sights on the ten-boat medal race positions having come close at their previous two regattas.

Martin Wrigley and James Taylor, sixth at the World Cup Final at Santander, are the sole British entrants in the 77-boat 470 Men’s division.

Racing at the 470 World Championships gets underway on Monday 10 July, with an 11-race opening series scheduled ahead of a double points medal race for the top ten boats in each fleet on Saturday 15 July.

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82RS Sailing 660x82

Related Articles

Off across the Pacific again for Phaedo^3 in the Transpacific
On Thursday off Point Fermin, Phaedo^3 commenced another epic dash across the eastern Pacific, destination Honolulu Starting alongside the foiling MOD 70 Maseratti, Mighty Merloe, Chim Chim and LoeReal, the crew hope to complete the 2,225 nautical mile course in just over four days.
Posted today at 3:04 pm Foiling Week Garda – Day 1
Classes including Flying Phantoms, S9 and a host of prototypes took part in organised racing as part of a regatta series With established fleets in the US and in Italy and growing interest in the UK market the small foiling catamaran is an ideal entry level foiling boat for all ages, sizes and abilities.
Posted today at 2:08 pm Centennial Transat builds bridge to a flying future
The Queen Mary 2 won its battle with the four 30-meter trimarans, as expected, in upwind conditions for the sailboats The race was timed to mark a hundred years since American troops arrived on the shores of France in WW1, and it also brought together all of the fastest Ultimate trimarans for the first time as the class begins to take flight.
Posted today at 11:28 am Star World Championship – Day 5 – A perfect and sunny sailing day
The wind speed (and the temperature) slowly increased and stabilised around eight to nine knots when the race started Without any wind in the harbour this morning, the sailors were anxious for the race of the day. So were the race management, and after a deep study of the weather forecast, the starting time was postponed by one and half hour, a decision that should be rewarded.
Posted today at 10:47 am Australian sailors set for 470 World Championship battles
It’s high summer in Europe and racing starts at the 2017 470 World Championship in Thessaloniki Greece It’s high summer in Europe and racing starts at the 2017 470 World Championship in Thessaloniki Greece, 300 km north of Athens on Monday next, 10th July.
Posted today at 4:41 am Last wave starts 2017 Transpac and fleet is headed west
Another perfect Southern California summer day yielded perfect conditions for final wave of 17 fast mono/five multihulls Another perfect Southern California summer day yielded perfect conditions for the final wave of 17 fast monohulls and five fast multihulls to set off on their 2225-mile odyssey to the finish in Honolulu of the 2017 Transpac Race. The breeze started at a light six - eight knots, but quickly built up to 10-12 knots after the start allowing the fleet to speed towards their first - and only - mark
Posted today at 3:45 am ORC World Championships Trieste – Day 4 images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided gallery of images of Group B, race five from day four Max Ranchi provided gallery of images of Group B, race five from day four
Posted on 6 Jul 176 bound for Cowes Dinard St Malo Race
George David's American Maxi Rambler 88 will be racing with one eye on the clock hoping to better the race record The largest RORC fleet since the 2015 Rolex Fastnet Race, comprising of 176 yachts will be taking part, with 164 racing under the IRC Rating Rule for the magnificent King Edward VII Cup.
Posted on 6 Jul Only Briton and woman in The Bridge Centennial Transat arrives in NY
Actual, with Davies as navigator, finished fourth, crossing the finish line under Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York Actual finished one day 17 hours 10 minutes and one second after third-placed Sodebo Ultim’ and two days eight hours 57 minutes and 36 seconds after the winner Macif.
Posted on 6 Jul Nice Ultimed – Biggest boats and greatest skippers – A Clash of Titans
The XXL boat race will bring the best skippers to the Mediterranean to command the largest racing boats in the world. In just under one year's time, the largest racing multihulls in the world will go head-to-head for the first time in the heart of the Mediterranean, competing in a race with an innovative format.
Posted on 6 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy