Mike Ingham and Travis Odenbach tied on points at J/24 Midwinters

2017 J/24 Midwinter Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell 2017 J/24 Midwinter Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell

by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 2:44 amWith eight contests now in the books, Mike Ingham’s Tarheel and Travis Odenbach’s Honeybadger are tied on points at 23 going into the final day of racing on Sunday. Carter White’s Sea Bags Sailing Team sits in third place with 29 points. Ingham holds a tally of one, three, (sixteen), one, two, nine, five to Odenbach’s two, one, five, (sixteen), five, five, one, four.





In winds between six - eight knots following a brief onshore postponement, John Poulson’s Long Shot began the day with his first of two bullets, trailed by Ingham and White. John Mollicone’s Helly Hansen earned line honors in race six, as Ingham took another second and Even Petley-Jones’ Lifted placed third. With a victory in the next battle, Odenbach made a move up the leaderboard (Aidan Glackin’s Mental Floss and Mollicone rounded out the top group) before Poulson ended the day the way he started it (Will Welles’ Bogus and White followed). Breezes increased to eight - ten knots under blue skies with temperatures in the 70s.



Racing concludes Sunday.









Series Standing - 8 races scored:





Pos Bow/Sail Boat Skipper Yacht Club

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

Total Pos 1 22 / 5287 Tarheel Mike Ingham [P] Rochester Canoe Club

1 3 [16] 1 2 2 9 5

23 1 2 28 / 5432 Honeybadger Travis Odenbach [P] Rochester yacht club

2 1 5 [16] 5 11/SCP 1 4

29T 2 3 25 / 5235 Helly Hansen John Mollicone [P] Sail Newport

5 5/RDG 4 [11] 4 1 3 7

29T 3 4 39 / 2785 Sea Bags Sailing Team Carter White [P] Portland Yacht Club

6 5 2 4 3 6 [8] 3

29T 4 5 38 / 5208 Bogus Will Welles [P] MDICSC

14 2 1 6 [20] 9 7 2

41 5 6 31 / 4025 Lifted Evan Petley-Jones [P] RNSYS

4 6 7 8 [17] 3 4 10

42 6 7 32 / 2917 long shot John Poulson [P] DIYC

15 11 [18] 2 1 10 5 1

45 7 8 13 / USA 2436 Jesus Lizard Daniel Borrer [P] Borrer Yacht Racing

3 4 12 [13] 6 4 10 12

51 8 9 24 / 5277 BASH Ron Medlin [P] Waccamaw Sailing Club

8 12 13 [18] 8 13 6 9

69 9 10 36 / 2843 Muy Muy Patricio Sly [C] US Sailing Miami

13 8 9 7 13 [15] 11 14

75 10 11 16 / 1530 Mr. Hankey Andrew Carey [P] Portland Yacht Club

15/SCP 18 8 3 12 7 [19] 13

76 11 12 14 / 799 Angel of Harlem Robby Brown [P] Davis Island YC

11 9 6 12 7 17/SCP 15 [18]

77 12 13 19 / USA 5257 Mental Floss Aidan Glackin [P] Lloyd Harbor YC

10 17 15 10 11 [32/DSQ] 2 14/SCP

79 13 14 40 / US 3969 Tasmanian Devil steve wood [C] sail newport

16 [19] 10 17 9 12 14 8

86 14 15 17 / 3223 Spoony Tactics Todd Fedyszyn [P] Davis Island Yacht Club

17 15 3 14 [24] 18 16 6

89 15 16 26 / USA3477 Half Ass David Noble [C] Melbourne yacht Club

7 21 [26] 23 15 8 13 17

104 16 17 11 / 451 J-PEAS Paul Anstey [C] Melbourne YC

21 13 17 9 10 17 [29/SCP] 20

107 17 18 33 / USA 49 Septopus Michael Quaid [C] Malletts Bay Boat Club

9 20 20/SCP 5 [23] 19 22 15

110 18 19 15 / 78 Buschwhacker Dan Busch [C] US sailing

19 14 11 15 21 [26/SCP] 12 25

117 19 20 30 / 3895 Moxie Michael Pentaleri [C] Fleet 55

18 10 19 19 25 16 [26] 21

128 20 21 42 / 2570 Intracoastal Brewery Dick Tillman [C] Melbourne YC

22 16 20 26/SCP 19 [27/SCP] 18 27

148 21 22 20 / 1400 Bork! Bork! Bork! Cory Huseby [C] Wayzata Yacht Club

28 25 21 [32/RET-BF] 14 20 23 24

155 22 23 23 / USA 216 Team Exit Strategy Richard Jarchow [C] US Sailing Miami

23 26 24 29 27 11 [30] 16

156 23 24 29 / 4255 White Hawk Randy Pawlowski [C] LMSA

25 [32/DSQ] 29 22 18 25 20 26

165 24 25 18 / 2900 Flashback Chris Gates [C] Melbourne Yacht Club

29/SCP [30] 27 26 16 22 24 22

166T 25 26 37 / 3523 Double Dare Bradley Stowers [C] Melbourne Yacht Club

24 24 [28] 24 22 28 21 23

166T 26 27 34 / 2535 Shock Wave Seth Rosenthal [C] DIYC

20 22 23 [32/RET-BF] 28 24 29 25/SCP

171 27 28 27 / 3358 Chupacabra John Parker [C] Austin Yacht Club

27 23 22 21 [32/SCP] 29 25 29

176 28 29 12 / Can 3880 Woodjchuck Nathan Bresett [C] Bay of Quinte Yacht Club

30 27 25 28 29 [32/SCP] 28 28

195 29 30 21 / 2253 Zig Zag Adam Ondrejack [C] Indianapolis Sailing Club

31 29 [32/DSQ] 27 30 26 27 30

200 30 31 35 / USA 835 Ragamuffin Pete Saladino [C] Larchmont YC

29 31/SCP 30 25 26 [32/RET-BF] 32/DNS 31

204 31

