Mike Ingham and Travis Odenbach tied on points at J/24 Midwinters
by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 2:44 am
Another four races were completed Saturday at the J/24 Midwinter Championship at Eau Gallie Yacht Club in Indian Harbour Beach.
2017 J/24 Midwinter Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
With eight contests now in the books, Mike Ingham’s Tarheel and Travis Odenbach’s Honeybadger are tied on points at 23 going into the final day of racing on Sunday. Carter White’s Sea Bags Sailing Team sits in third place with 29 points. Ingham holds a tally of one, three, (sixteen), one, two, nine, five to Odenbach’s two, one, five, (sixteen), five, five, one, four.
In winds between six - eight knots following a brief onshore postponement, John Poulson’s Long Shot began the day with his first of two bullets, trailed by Ingham and White. John Mollicone’s Helly Hansen earned line honors in race six, as Ingham took another second and Even Petley-Jones’ Lifted placed third. With a victory in the next battle, Odenbach made a move up the leaderboard (Aidan Glackin’s Mental Floss and Mollicone rounded out the top group) before Poulson ended the day the way he started it (Will Welles’ Bogus and White followed). Breezes increased to eight - ten knots under blue skies with temperatures in the 70s.
Racing concludes Sunday.
Series Standing - 8 races scored:
|
Pos
|
Bow/Sail
|
Boat
|
Skipper
|
Yacht Club
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
|
Total
|
Pos
|
1
|
22 / 5287
|
Tarheel
|
Mike Ingham [P]
|
Rochester Canoe Club
|
|
1
|
3
|
[16]
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
9
|
5
|
|
23
|
1
|
2
|
28 / 5432
|
Honeybadger
|
Travis Odenbach [P]
|
Rochester yacht club
|
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
[16]
|
5
|
11/SCP
|
1
|
4
|
|
29T
|
2
|
3
|
25 / 5235
|
Helly Hansen
|
John Mollicone [P]
|
Sail Newport
|
|
5
|
5/RDG
|
4
|
[11]
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
7
|
|
29T
|
3
|
4
|
39 / 2785
|
Sea Bags Sailing Team
|
Carter White [P]
|
Portland Yacht Club
|
|
6
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
3
|
6
|
[8]
|
3
|
|
29T
|
4
|
5
|
38 / 5208
|
Bogus
|
Will Welles [P]
|
MDICSC
|
|
14
|
2
|
1
|
6
|
[20]
|
9
|
7
|
2
|
|
41
|
5
|
6
|
31 / 4025
|
Lifted
|
Evan Petley-Jones [P]
|
RNSYS
|
|
4
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
[17]
|
3
|
4
|
10
|
|
42
|
6
|
7
|
32 / 2917
|
long shot
|
John Poulson [P]
|
DIYC
|
|
15
|
11
|
[18]
|
2
|
1
|
10
|
5
|
1
|
|
45
|
7
|
8
|
13 / USA 2436
|
Jesus Lizard
|
Daniel Borrer [P]
|
Borrer Yacht Racing
|
|
3
|
4
|
12
|
[13]
|
6
|
4
|
10
|
12
|
|
51
|
8
|
9
|
24 / 5277
|
BASH
|
Ron Medlin [P]
|
Waccamaw Sailing Club
|
|
8
|
12
|
13
|
[18]
|
8
|
13
|
6
|
9
|
|
69
|
9
|
10
|
36 / 2843
|
Muy Muy
|
Patricio Sly [C]
|
US Sailing Miami
|
|
13
|
8
|
9
|
7
|
13
|
[15]
|
11
|
14
|
|
75
|
10
|
11
|
16 / 1530
|
Mr. Hankey
|
Andrew Carey [P]
|
Portland Yacht Club
|
|
15/SCP
|
18
|
8
|
3
|
12
|
7
|
[19]
|
13
|
|
76
|
11
|
12
|
14 / 799
|
Angel of Harlem
|
Robby Brown [P]
|
Davis Island YC
|
|
11
|
9
|
6
|
12
|
7
|
17/SCP
|
15
|
[18]
|
|
77
|
12
|
13
|
19 / USA 5257
|
Mental Floss
|
Aidan Glackin [P]
|
Lloyd Harbor YC
|
|
10
|
17
|
15
|
10
|
11
|
[32/DSQ]
|
2
|
14/SCP
|
|
79
|
13
|
14
|
40 / US 3969
|
Tasmanian Devil
|
steve wood [C]
|
sail newport
|
|
16
|
[19]
|
10
|
17
|
9
|
12
|
14
|
8
|
|
86
|
14
|
15
|
17 / 3223
|
Spoony Tactics
|
Todd Fedyszyn [P]
|
Davis Island Yacht Club
|
|
17
|
15
|
3
|
14
|
[24]
|
18
|
16
|
6
|
|
89
|
15
|
16
|
26 / USA3477
|
Half Ass
|
David Noble [C]
|
Melbourne yacht Club
|
|
7
|
21
|
[26]
|
23
|
15
|
8
|
13
|
17
|
|
104
|
16
|
17
|
11 / 451
|
J-PEAS
|
Paul Anstey [C]
|
Melbourne YC
|
|
21
|
13
|
17
|
9
|
10
|
17
|
[29/SCP]
|
20
|
|
107
|
17
|
18
|
33 / USA 49
|
Septopus
|
Michael Quaid [C]
|
Malletts Bay Boat Club
|
|
9
|
20
|
20/SCP
|
5
|
[23]
|
19
|
22
|
15
|
|
110
|
18
|
19
|
15 / 78
|
Buschwhacker
|
Dan Busch [C]
|
US sailing
|
|
19
|
14
|
11
|
15
|
21
|
[26/SCP]
|
12
|
25
|
|
117
|
19
|
20
|
30 / 3895
|
Moxie
|
Michael Pentaleri [C]
|
Fleet 55
|
|
18
|
10
|
19
|
19
|
25
|
16
|
[26]
|
21
|
|
128
|
20
|
21
|
42 / 2570
|
Intracoastal Brewery
|
Dick Tillman [C]
|
Melbourne YC
|
|
22
|
16
|
20
|
26/SCP
|
19
|
[27/SCP]
|
18
|
27
|
|
148
|
21
|
22
|
20 / 1400
|
Bork! Bork! Bork!
|
Cory Huseby [C]
|
Wayzata Yacht Club
|
|
28
|
25
|
21
|
[32/RET-BF]
|
14
|
20
|
23
|
24
|
|
155
|
22
|
23
|
23 / USA 216
|
Team Exit Strategy
|
Richard Jarchow [C]
|
US Sailing Miami
|
|
23
|
26
|
24
|
29
|
27
|
11
|
[30]
|
16
|
|
156
|
23
|
24
|
29 / 4255
|
White Hawk
|
Randy Pawlowski [C]
|
LMSA
|
|
25
|
[32/DSQ]
|
29
|
22
|
18
|
25
|
20
|
26
|
|
165
|
24
|
25
|
18 / 2900
|
Flashback
|
Chris Gates [C]
|
Melbourne Yacht Club
|
|
29/SCP
|
[30]
|
27
|
26
|
16
|
22
|
24
|
22
|
|
166T
|
25
|
26
|
37 / 3523
|
Double Dare
|
Bradley Stowers [C]
|
Melbourne Yacht Club
|
|
24
|
24
|
[28]
|
24
|
22
|
28
|
21
|
23
|
|
166T
|
26
|
27
|
34 / 2535
|
Shock Wave
|
Seth Rosenthal [C]
|
DIYC
|
|
20
|
22
|
23
|
[32/RET-BF]
|
28
|
24
|
29
|
25/SCP
|
|
171
|
27
|
28
|
27 / 3358
|
Chupacabra
|
John Parker [C]
|
Austin Yacht Club
|
|
27
|
23
|
22
|
21
|
[32/SCP]
|
29
|
25
|
29
|
|
176
|
28
|
29
|
12 / Can 3880
|
Woodjchuck
|
Nathan Bresett [C]
|
Bay of Quinte Yacht Club
|
|
30
|
27
|
25
|
28
|
29
|
[32/SCP]
|
28
|
28
|
|
195
|
29
|
30
|
21 / 2253
|
Zig Zag
|
Adam Ondrejack [C]
|
Indianapolis Sailing Club
|
|
31
|
29
|
[32/DSQ]
|
27
|
30
|
26
|
27
|
30
|
|
200
|
30
|
31
|
35 / USA 835
|
Ragamuffin
|
Pete Saladino [C]
|
Larchmont YC
|
|
29
|
31/SCP
|
30
|
25
|
26
|
[32/RET-BF]
|
32/DNS
|
31
|
|
204
|
31
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151701