Mike Ingham and Travis Odenbach tied on points at J/24 Midwinters

by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 2:44 am
2017 J/24 Midwinter Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
Another four races were completed Saturday at the J/24 Midwinter Championship at Eau Gallie Yacht Club in Indian Harbour Beach.

With eight contests now in the books, Mike Ingham’s Tarheel and Travis Odenbach’s Honeybadger are tied on points at 23 going into the final day of racing on Sunday. Carter White’s Sea Bags Sailing Team sits in third place with 29 points. Ingham holds a tally of one, three, (sixteen), one, two, nine, five to Odenbach’s two, one, five, (sixteen), five, five, one, four.

2017 J/24 Midwinter Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 Midwinter Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell



In winds between six - eight knots following a brief onshore postponement, John Poulson’s Long Shot began the day with his first of two bullets, trailed by Ingham and White. John Mollicone’s Helly Hansen earned line honors in race six, as Ingham took another second and Even Petley-Jones’ Lifted placed third. With a victory in the next battle, Odenbach made a move up the leaderboard (Aidan Glackin’s Mental Floss and Mollicone rounded out the top group) before Poulson ended the day the way he started it (Will Welles’ Bogus and White followed). Breezes increased to eight - ten knots under blue skies with temperatures in the 70s.

Racing concludes Sunday.

2017 J/24 Midwinter Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 Midwinter Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell



Series Standing - 8 races scored:

 

Pos

 

Bow/Sail  

 

Boat  

 

Skipper

 

Yacht Club

 1

 2

 3

 4

 5

 6 

 7

 8

 

Total

 

Pos

1  

22 / 5287  

Tarheel  

Mike Ingham [P]  

Rochester Canoe Club  

1  

3  

[16]  

1  

2  

2  

9  

5  

 

23  

1  

2  

28 / 5432  

Honeybadger  

Travis Odenbach [P]  

Rochester yacht club  

2  

1  

5  

[16]  

5  

11/SCP  

1  

4  

 

29T  

2  

3  

25 / 5235  

Helly Hansen  

John Mollicone [P]  

Sail Newport  

5  

5/RDG  

4  

[11]  

4  

1  

3  

7  

 

29T  

3  

4  

39 / 2785  

Sea Bags Sailing Team  

Carter White [P]  

Portland Yacht Club  

6  

5  

2  

4  

3  

6  

[8]  

3  

 

29T  

4  

5  

38 / 5208  

Bogus  

Will Welles [P]  

MDICSC  

14  

2  

1  

6  

[20]  

9  

7  

2  

 

41  

5  

6  

31 / 4025  

Lifted  

Evan Petley-Jones [P]  

RNSYS  

4  

6  

7  

8  

[17]  

3  

4  

10  

 

42  

6  

7  

32 / 2917  

long shot  

John Poulson [P]  

DIYC  

15  

11  

[18]  

2  

1  

10  

5  

1  

 

45  

7  

8  

13 / USA 2436  

Jesus Lizard  

Daniel Borrer [P]  

Borrer Yacht Racing  

3  

4  

12  

[13]  

6  

4  

10  

12  

 

51  

8  

9  

24 / 5277  

BASH  

Ron Medlin [P]  

Waccamaw Sailing Club  

8  

12  

13  

[18]  

8  

13  

6  

9  

 

69  

9  

10  

36 / 2843  

Muy Muy  

Patricio Sly [C]  

US Sailing Miami  

13  

8  

9  

7  

13  

[15]  

11  

14  

 

75  

10  

11  

16 / 1530  

Mr. Hankey  

Andrew Carey [P]  

Portland Yacht Club  

15/SCP  

18  

8  

3  

12  

7  

[19]  

13  

 

76  

11  

12  

14 / 799  

Angel of Harlem  

Robby Brown [P]  

Davis Island YC  

11  

9  

6  

12  

7  

17/SCP  

15  

[18]  

 

77  

12  

13  

19 / USA 5257  

Mental Floss  

Aidan Glackin [P]  

Lloyd Harbor YC  

10  

17  

15  

10  

11  

[32/DSQ]  

2  

14/SCP  

 

79  

13  

14  

40 / US 3969  

Tasmanian Devil  

steve wood [C]  

sail newport  

16  

[19]  

10  

17  

9  

12  

14  

8  

 

86  

14  

15  

17 / 3223  

Spoony Tactics  

Todd Fedyszyn [P]  

Davis Island Yacht Club  

17  

15  

3  

14  

[24]  

18  

16  

6  

 

89  

15  

16  

26 / USA3477  

Half Ass  

David Noble [C]  

Melbourne yacht Club  

7  

21  

[26]  

23  

15  

8  

13  

17  

 

104  

16  

17  

11 / 451  

J-PEAS  

Paul Anstey [C]  

Melbourne YC  

21  

13  

17  

9  

10  

17  

[29/SCP]  

20  

 

107  

17  

18  

33 / USA 49  

Septopus  

Michael Quaid [C]  

Malletts Bay Boat Club  

9  

20  

20/SCP  

5  

[23]  

19  

22  

15  

 

110  

18  

19  

15 / 78  

Buschwhacker  

Dan Busch [C]  

US sailing  

19  

14  

11  

15  

21  

[26/SCP]  

12  

25  

 

117  

19  

20  

30 / 3895  

Moxie  

Michael Pentaleri [C]  

Fleet 55  

18  

10  

19  

19  

25  

16  

[26]  

21  

 

128  

20  

21  

42 / 2570  

Intracoastal Brewery  

Dick Tillman [C]  

Melbourne YC  

22  

16  

20  

26/SCP  

19  

[27/SCP]  

18  

27  

 

148  

21  

22  

20 / 1400  

Bork! Bork! Bork!  

Cory Huseby [C]  

Wayzata Yacht Club  

28  

25  

21  

[32/RET-BF]  

14  

20  

23  

24  

 

155  

22  

23  

23 / USA 216  

Team Exit Strategy  

Richard Jarchow [C]  

US Sailing Miami  

23  

26  

24  

29  

27  

11  

[30]  

16  

 

156  

23  

24  

29 / 4255  

White Hawk  

Randy Pawlowski [C]  

LMSA  

25  

[32/DSQ]  

29  

22  

18  

25  

20  

26  

 

165  

24  

25  

18 / 2900  

Flashback  

Chris Gates [C]  

Melbourne Yacht Club  

29/SCP  

[30]  

27  

26  

16  

22  

24  

22  

 

166T  

25  

26  

37 / 3523  

Double Dare  

Bradley Stowers [C]  

Melbourne Yacht Club  

24  

24  

[28]  

24  

22  

28  

21  

23  

 

166T  

26  

27  

34 / 2535  

Shock Wave  

Seth Rosenthal [C]  

DIYC  

20  

22  

23  

[32/RET-BF]  

28  

24  

29  

25/SCP  

 

171  

27  

28  

27 / 3358  

Chupacabra  

John Parker [C]  

Austin Yacht Club  

27  

23  

22  

21  

[32/SCP]  

29  

25  

29  

 

176  

28  

29  

12 / Can 3880  

Woodjchuck  

Nathan Bresett [C]  

Bay of Quinte Yacht Club  

30  

27  

25  

28  

29  

[32/SCP]  

28  

28  

 

195  

29  

30  

21 / 2253  

Zig Zag  

Adam Ondrejack [C]  

Indianapolis Sailing Club  

31  

29  

[32/DSQ]  

27  

30  

26  

27  

30  

 

200  

30  

31  

35 / USA 835  

Ragamuffin  

Pete Saladino [C]  

Larchmont YC  

29  

31/SCP  

30  

25  

26  

[32/RET-BF]  

32/DNS  

31  

 

204  

 

31

 

