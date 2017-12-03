Please select your home edition
Middle Harbour YC Youth Season Kicks off

by Al Copley today at 12:07 am
Middle Harbour Youth Sailing Middle Harbour Yacht Club
Last Sunday, October 15, was the beginning of a busy upcoming season for Youth Sailing Activities at MHYC. Off the back of a the Winter and Spring sailing and regattas, the attention now focuses on the training and racing for the upcoming National Campaigns for the Optimists, Cadet, 420, 29er and Nacra members.

Regular Sunday Racing has been going for a few weeks now, with Cadets and 29ers joining in the fun. Sunday racing has been continuing, with the Centreboard Club Championships Races Seven, Eight and Nine in the Middle Harbour Sound. Backed by professional RO’s, the kids will be able to gain valuable racing and training experience in a supportive and safe club environment.

This Sunday is the Summer Season Opening Day, with a welcome to the club and information sessions for the upcoming season from key staff and committee members. These sessions are aimed to assist parents become more involved in the club, and assist in running of the on water racing program, that without parental involvement each week cannot go ahead.

There is also an update on the upcoming training session for parents, and what social activities we are planning to do. The club is also launching the Sail-For-Kids www.sailforkids.com.au initiative, which is for members to donate old sails to the club and if sold at sailexchange.com.au - from which the club will get 60% of the funds! Developed by previous Rear Commodore, Carl Crafoord, all funds will be donate to the club via the Frank Likely Trust for use on specific programs, including Instructor training grants, and major vessel capital purchases. MHYC Youth Sailing is very lucky to have the support of The Frank Likely Trust and Sails for Kids, and we encourage all yachties to clean out your garage in support of youth sailing.

The Learn to Sail program started last Sunday with Term Four kicking off lead by the professional and experienced fun team of Instructors and Coaches.
Tackers (5-12) – Primary School Age
• Tackers 1 - 09:00-1100
• Tackers Zero – (5 – 7yrs) – 11:00 to 11:30 – Starts Sunday 22nd – YES its Back! Parent and Head Instructor run fun for kids to become confirmable with the MHYC beach and boats (and free!!) (please sign up online – don’t just turn up)
• Tackers 2 - 1130-1330
• Tackers 3 - 1400-1600

Youths (12 – 17) Secondary School Age
• Start Sailing 1& 2 and Better Sailing 0900-1200
• Start Racing and Better Racing 1230-1530

Racing Squads
At present we have a small active racing squad of Optimists and Cadets, however we are planning for other squads to be formed, including 420’and Nacras with an enhanced program. Speak to your Divisional Rep to get more information and suggest what you would like to see happen!

Optimist Racing Squad 1230-1530 - Club Racing
• Briefing 12 midday
• 1400 warning signal - Sailing instruction on MHYC website and in the handbook
• Results to be posted same day!

Fun Social Activities
The Youth Committee is planning some fun events over the coming season including (but not limited to);
• Instructor V Kids Races
• Adventure Sailing Days
• Beach BBQ after sailing
• Movie Nights
• and of course the regular Kids Disco.

Summer Sounds also starts Sunday 29th, and we plan on a fun afternoon post sailing for kids and parents to wind down before the busy week ahead.

All involved at MHYC Youth Sailing are passionate in making MHYC the best place to have fun and sail for the kids. We are keen to new fun ideas to make this a reality .With a great beach, awesome club facilities, yummy food for kids and Adults it’s the place to spend your summer sailing.
