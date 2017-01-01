Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

Microburst unleashes on Tartan 10 North American Championship

by Morgan Kinney today at 2:26 am
Tartan 10 North American Championship Morgan Kinney
Day one of the Tartan 10 North American Championship sponsored by Skyway Yacht Works in Chicago, IL came to a screeching halt when a microburst unleashed on the fleet two miles offshore.

Ron Kallen’s M*A*S*H was dismasted when winds peaked at 67.3 knots. The storm developed only minutes after the fleet completed the second race of the day.

“We saw the storm developing to the north and it started raining lightly, but then it clocked back around and the wind shifted 180 degrees from south to north,” described Regatta Co-Chair and co-owner of Meat, Brian Kennalley. “Some of the fleet didn’t even have time to take their sails down before the rain started blowing sideways. You couldn’t see anything past your own bow after that. We’re just thankful that everyone is okay.”

M*A*S*H has had a streak of bad luck over the past month when they were dismasted in the Chicago Race to Mackinac after a line of storms blew through causing two thirds of the fleet to retire. “During the Mac, it was just the forestay that broke and we were able to simply replace that,” said Kallen. “Today, we didn’t even have a chance to take our main down before the storm hit. So, we just kept running down on it with the boom getting sucked into the water. We think the pressure of the boom and main dragging in the water is what caused the mast to snap in four places.” Race Committee abandoned racing for the day after the first squall rolled through and the radar showed that more were to follow.

After two races, 2016 North American Champion Ted Pinkerton, Perfect, is currently sitting in first two points ahead of Don Wilson’s Convergence. “This morning we sailed out and it was pretty light from the south with some leftover swell then it built and continued to move to the right. We were excited to win the first race today and we actually had it right from the start,” said Pinkerton. “We took the pin at the start with a couple boats on our hip and we continued to point higher and faster than them.”

“I’ve had my fair share of carnage in my T-10 career,” continued Pinkerton. “The boats that experienced it need to isolate the biggest problems first and try to move on the best you can. Sometimes the carnage is fixable and sometimes it’s beyond control. I look forward to seeing everyone who is able back out on the water tomorrow.”

The forecast for Day Two is calling for sustained winds out of the west at 25 knots. Accompanying the breeze is a 20-degree temperature drop into the 50s and 60s. “Tomorrow will be a day where people who can handle their boats will make moves on the fleet. It’ll be a challenge, and we’re ready for it,” said Regatta Co-Chair and co-owner of Meat, Craig Roehl.
Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Girls on Film wins Lendy Cowes Week
Over half 12 strong FAST40+ fleet scored podium finishes in the seven race series, testament to the intense competition Stewart Whitehead's Carkeek MkIII Rebellion, only finished out of the top four in two races, to come fourth. Another statistic which shows the high level of racing in the class is that the FAST40+ Class newcomer, Jamie McWilliam and Matt Hanning's Signal 8, was 11th in the series.
Posted on 6 Aug CQS crew selected for Rolex Fastnet Race
The team on CQS will be 22 strong, and deep in ocean racing experience and talent for the 650nm dash from Cowes Leading the helming team will be New Zealand legend Chris Dickson, the winner of many world championships, and skipper of America’s Cup challenges and round the world races.
Posted on 6 Aug 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE – First Japanese GC32 Racing Tour victory
It is the first occasion the Japanese team has won an event on the GC32 Racing Tour since joining in Malcesine last year Despite another uncertain forecast, conditions were near-perfect on the Bay of Palma with flat water and winds that at times touched 15 knots, the strongest of the four day competition. This made for adrenalin-filled foiling for the ten flying catamarans.
Posted on 6 Aug Lendy Cowes Week – Day 8 round up
The RS Elite is renowned for close racing, but Peters’ Riff Raff dominated the leader board, winning all but one race. The overall winner among the White Group dayboats is 14 year old Freddie Peters, who also won the RS Elite class, the Newcomers’ trophy and Young Skippers Trophy.
Posted on 6 Aug Harry Mighell wins inaugural International WASZP Games
Race nine started in a patchy light breeze from the South, that swung around the compass right from the start. The fleet of 53 WASZP’s packed the start line, low riding off on starboard tack. This time the shift further to true South forced the majority to take the left side of the course sailing low towards Malcesine on the East side of the Lake.
Posted on 6 Aug 2,700 Rolex Fastnet Race sailors face their personal Everest
For the competitors gathered in Cowes on the Isle of Wight, a few are out to win one of the most coveted trophies Seventeen-year-old Montel Fagan-Jordan is about to compete in his first ever Fastnet just four years after taking up the sport. For a student from Greig City Academy, an inner-city state school from Hornsey in London, sailing does not usually feature on the radar of possible sporting pursuits.
Posted on 6 Aug Thrilling finale for Swan Yachts during the 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE
Weather conditions were fluctuating all the week as the daily results of the competitors in the race. Six ClubSwan 50s, gathered for the first time, showed off their cutting- edge performance underlining the OD formula where the boats are all the same and human being is the only tip the balance.
Posted on 6 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Rewarding good teamwork and preparation
The 368 yachts set to contest the 47th edition, organised by the RORC, will represent a record for the biennial event. In the spirit of one of the race’s founders Joseph Weston Martyr, the 2,700 sailors expected to contest the 2017 race will do so displaying the indomitable qualities of ‘skill, courage and endurance’.
Posted on 6 Aug Wrap-up report on Designer Series Rendezvous
The Designer Series Rendezvous, a new annual event to honor yacht designers, kicked off with a weekend of festivities The Designer Series Rendezvous, a new annual event to honor yacht designers, kicked off with a weekend of festivities July 21-23, 2017 on the shores of Bristol, Rhode Island, at the Herreshoff Marine Museum. With 23 boats represented, owners, their guests and the public celebrated the legacy of renowned yacht designer, sail maker and America’s Cup champion Ted Hood.
Posted on 6 Aug J/70 Corinthian US Nationals - Race Day 2 shots by Christopher Howell
Christopher Howell was on water at 2017 J/70 Corinthian US National Championship and provided this gallery of images Christopher Howell was on water at 2017 J/70 Corinthian US National Championship and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action.
Posted on 6 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy