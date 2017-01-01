Please select your home edition
Edition
Safety at Sea - Baltic - 4

Michael Brown takes out his seventh Australian Impulse Championship

by Queensland Impulse Assosciation on 11 Jan
Michael Brown 2016-2017 Impulse Australian Champion - 33rd Impulse Australian Championships Marina Hobbs
The 33rd Australian Impulse Championships were superbly hosted by Teralba Amateur Sailing Club, Lake Macquarie, over the Christmas/ New Year Period.

A record size fleet of 50 boats, from four states, took part in the 10 race regatta, which was mostly held in light to moderate conditions, that freshened towards the end of the series.

Despite their being five different heat winners, through his consistent performances, Michael Brown from South Lake Macquarie Amateur Sailing Club, was able to take out his seventh Impulse Australian Championship, sailing the aptly named 'King Brown'.

33rd Impulse Australian Championships - 33rd Impulse Australian Championships © Marina Hobbs
33rd Impulse Australian Championships - 33rd Impulse Australian Championships © Marina Hobbs



In second place, from Oxley Sailing Club, Brisbane, was Andrew Turnbull sailing 'Alabama'. Turnbull has been based in Europe for the last couple of years not competitively sailing, however from this performance, he quickly demonstrated he has not lost any of his former touch.

In third place, was current Victorian State Champion, Matt Draper from the Rhyll Club, Victoria, sailing 'Too Hard Basket'. Draper is one of the young guns in the class who's performances have consistently improved over the last couple of seasons.

Matt Draper
Matt Draper "Too Hard Basket" 3rd place 33rd Impulse Australian Championships - 33rd Impulse Australian Championships © Marina Hobbs



The team’s event, which was calculated on the best three scoring boats from each state was won by Queensland.

The 34th Australian Impulse Championships will be conducted by the Brighton Seacliff Yacht Club, South Australia, over the Christmas New Year period 2017-2018.

So come and join the fun, with one of Australia's fastest growing classes.

For more information on the Impulse visit website.

Record size fleet of 50 boats participated in 33rd Impulse Australian Championships - 33rd Impulse Australian Championships © Marina Hobbs
Record size fleet of 50 boats participated in 33rd Impulse Australian Championships - 33rd Impulse Australian Championships © Marina Hobbs


Andrew Turnbull,
Andrew Turnbull, "Alabama" 2nd place 33rd Impulse Australian Championships - 33rd Impulse Australian Championships © Marina Hobbs


Guy Bellamy,
Guy Bellamy, "Mr Plow", getting some air at the leeward mark - 33rd Impulse Australian Championships © Marina Hobbs


Leon Raymond in his newly launched
Leon Raymond in his newly launched "Sandfly" - 33rd Impulse Australian Championships © Marina Hobbs


Justin Mitchell,
Justin Mitchell, "Rapid Pulse" having a dip at the gybe mark - 33rd Impulse Australian Championships © Marina Hobbs


Chad Fitzpatrick,
Chad Fitzpatrick, "Zero One" at the front end of the fleet - 33rd Impulse Australian Championships © Marina Hobbs

Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82Safety at Sea - Baltic - 2Musto 2016 660x82 3

Related Articles

Intl Cadet Nationals - 82 boats descend on Largs Bay for massive event
The SA Summer of Sail continues this week when Largs Bay hosts 164 junior sailors for 55th Int'l Cadet Australian Champs The SA Summer of Sail continues this week when Largs Bay hosts 164 excited junior sailors for the 55th International Cadet Australian Championships.
Posted on 11 Jan Mark strikes back on crazy day at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Davies, representing Wangi Wangi Sailing Club on the Central coast, maintains a three-point lead over fellow club member Davies, representing Wangi Wangi Sailing Club on the Central coast, maintains a slim three-point lead over fellow club member, Mark Skelton, with Mark Jackson relieving fellow Black Rock YC (Vic) member, Andre Blasse of third place. Blasse has dropped to sixth place following a 14th place today.
Posted on 11 Jan 2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta. Open for entries.
The 2017 edition of Top of the Gulf Regatta is now open for entries The 13th edition of the Top of the Gulf Regatta, presented by Ocean Marina, Jomtien Beach, Thailand, is open for entries. The event will run 4-8 May. TOG regularly attracts more than 250 boats, with classes for Optimists, 420, Lasers and beach cats, ocean multihulls, IRC rated monohulls, cruisers and Platu One Design. Organisers already report strong interest and early sign-ups.
Posted on 11 Jan Liz Williams holding her own at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Elizabeth Williams is right at home and holding her own in the otherwise male domain taking part in OK Dinghy Nationals Anyone would be daunted taking on the opposite sex in sport, but Elizabeth Williams is right at home and holding her own in the otherwise male domain taking part in the OK Dinghy National Championship at Drummoyne Sailing Club this week.
Posted on 11 Jan Davies rises to the top at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Skelton and Brent, from Adelaide SC, led the fleet with a gap to the next group at the bottom of the first triangle. The earlier Race 3 was a Black Rock Yacht Club assault, belonging to Jackson and Blasse from start to finish, allowing Blasse, the 2009 National champion to move up to third overall and Jackson from seventh overall to fourth.
Posted on 10 Jan OK sailors farewell Bill Tyler at Drummoyne Sailing Club
OK Dinghy sailors and Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) members today farewelled Bill Tyler, a 45-year stalwart of the class OK Dinghy sailors and Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) members today farewelled Bill Tyler, a 45-year stalwart of the class, who died from multiple myeloma on December 6 after a two year battle with the disease.
Posted on 10 Jan Local sailor early leader at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Peter Horne has taken out the opening race and finished second in Race two of Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals Peter Horne has taken out the opening race and finished second in Race two of the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals to take an early lead in the event hosted by Drummoyne Sailing Club where he is a member.
Posted on 9 Jan Moth Nationals, Day 4 - McKnight now unbeatable
Josh McKnight, 2012 world and defending Australian champion in the high-flying foiler Mach2 Moth class, cannot be beaten Josh McKnight, 2012 world and defending Australian champion in the high-flying foiler Mach2 Moth class, cannot be beaten for first place in the 2017 International Moth nationals on Hobart’s River Derwent.
Posted on 9 Jan 13ft and 16ft Skiffs - Images from Lake Illawarra + Results
After three light wind days the fleet was out Saturday at the Illawarra Sailing Club, NSW, in a 20-24kt NEer After three light wind days the fleet was out Saturday at the Illawarra Sailing Club, NSW, in a 20-24kt NEer, giving some great rides and plenty of smiles. Michael Chittenden has provided a gallery of images with the 16fter results after four races both Scratch and Handicap
Posted on 8 Jan Moth Nationals, Day 3 - McKnight’s eighth win
McDougall, at 61, is one of elder statesmen of high flying class, and designer of Mac2 being used by all 31 competitors The ‘Garda of the South’ is how foiler Moth pioneer and designer Andrew McDougall describes Hobart’s River Derwent after three days of competition in the International Moth Australian championships. McDougall, at 61, is one of the elder statesmen of this high flying class, and the designer of the Mach2 being used by all 31 competitors in the nationals.
Posted on 8 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy