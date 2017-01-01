Michael Brown takes out his seventh Australian Impulse Championship

by Queensland Impulse Assosciation on 11 JanA record size fleet of 50 boats, from four states, took part in the 10 race regatta, which was mostly held in light to moderate conditions, that freshened towards the end of the series.Despite their being five different heat winners, through his consistent performances, Michael Brown from South Lake Macquarie Amateur Sailing Club, was able to take out his seventh Impulse Australian Championship, sailing the aptly named 'King Brown'.





In second place, from Oxley Sailing Club, Brisbane, was Andrew Turnbull sailing 'Alabama'. Turnbull has been based in Europe for the last couple of years not competitively sailing, however from this performance, he quickly demonstrated he has not lost any of his former touch.



In third place, was current Victorian State Champion, Matt Draper from the Rhyll Club, Victoria, sailing 'Too Hard Basket'. Draper is one of the young guns in the class who's performances have consistently improved over the last couple of seasons.









The team’s event, which was calculated on the best three scoring boats from each state was won by Queensland.



The 34th Australian Impulse Championships will be conducted by the Brighton Seacliff Yacht Club, South Australia, over the Christmas New Year period 2017-2018.



So come and join the fun, with one of Australia's fastest growing classes.



For more information on the Impulse visit website.

























