Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Miami World Cup challenge awaits British crews

by RYA today at 4:28 pm
Sophie Weguelin-Eilidh McIntyre (470 Women) - Sailing World Cup Miami © Sailing Energy
Miami’s Biscayne Bay will play host to the first World Cup regatta of the year this week (24-29 January) with a strong British team line-up set to do battle across all ten Olympic classes events.

The 39-strong British cast of both seasoned Olympians and new pairings will be competing against more than 450 sailors as the 2017 World Cup series kicks off.

Young gun Emma Wilson, fresh off the back of winning the 2016 Aon Youth Worlds in Auckland, New Zealand, last month will be testing her mettle in the RS:X Women’s senior windsurfing fleet. The 17-year-old Wilson will be joined by teammate Izzy Hamilton, ranked fifth at the 2016 European Championships, and Noelle Finch.

In the RS:X Men’s fleet, Tom Squires will be looking to build on his Sailing World Cup Final fifth place in Melbourne last month. Also battling in the 45-board fleet will be 2016 European silver medallist Kieran Martin and Joe Bennett.

Miami 2014 champions Sophie Weguelin-Eilidh McIntyre and Amy Seabright-Anna Carpenter will be leading the charge for the Brits as they look to follow in the footsteps of Rio 2016 gold medallists and Rolex World Sailors of the Year Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark. Jess Lavery-Flora Stewart will be completing the 470 Women’s line-up, with Martin Wrigley-Chris Grube the sole British entry in the Men’s division.

Nick Thompson (Laser Standard) - Sailing World Cup Miami © Rick Tomlinson / British Sailing Team
Nick Thompson (Laser Standard) - Sailing World Cup Miami © Rick Tomlinson / British Sailing Team



The new combination of Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell, will be vying for World Cup triumph in the highly charged 49er event, with James Peters-Fynn Sterritt also hoping to upgrade their 2016 Miami fifth place. In the 49erFX, Charlotte Dobson and Sophie Ainsworth will be pairing up with their respective new partners of Saskia Tidey and Kate Macgregor in their first events together.

While the Rio 2016 Finn medallists will be absent, the three British Podium Potential sailors of Ben Cornish, Henry Wetherell and Pete McCoy will have their work cut out to challenge 2016 World Cup Miami winner Jorge Zarif (BRA) and 2016 World Cup Final champion Jake Lilley (AUS).

The 2015 and 2016 World Champion Nick Thompson will look to kick-start the Tokyo 2020 cycle with a podium finish in the 60-strong Laser fleet. Following a strong finish at the 2016 Sailing World Cup Final, Lorenzo Chiavarini will be pushing the fleet and will be joined by Elliot Hanson, Micky Beckett and Jack Wetherell. Flying the flag in the Laser Radial will be Sailing World Cup Final top-ten finisher Georgina Povall.

Completing the line-up are the three British Nacra 17 pairings. Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves, Sailing World Cup Miami 2015 silver medallists, will be challenging for a podium finish. Bronze medallists from December’s Sailing World Cup Final John Gimson-Anna Burnet, will be joined by Tom Phipps-Nicola Boniface.

“Miami typically provides some great winter racing, and as the first event of the new Olympic cycle it’s always interesting to see how the international fleets have moved on since the Games,” explained RYA Olympic Manager Stephen Park.

“We’ll have a number of new partnerships competing together for the first time at this Sailing World Cup, so it will be a good test for them against their international rivals and to see where everyone is at as we kick off the Tokyo cycle,” Park added.

Racing at the Sailing World Cup Miami will get underway on Tuesday 24 January, culminating in two medal race days scheduled for Saturday 28 January (49er, 49erFX, RS:X Men, RS:X Women, Nacra 17) and Sunday 29 January (Laser, Laser Radial, 470 Men, 470 Women, Finn).

Ben Saxton-Nicola Groves (Nacra 17) - Sailing World Cup Miami © Rick Tomlinson / British Sailing Team
Ben Saxton-Nicola Groves (Nacra 17) - Sailing World Cup Miami © Rick Tomlinson / British Sailing Team

Mondo Travel - Americas Cup Tour - 5385Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Pantaenius - Fixed Value

Related Articles

Mount Gay Round Barbados Race Series closing ceremony
Hundreds of competitors, guests and local dignitaries were treated to a sumptuous banquet at the glitzy Beach House Hundreds of competitors, guests and local dignitaries were treated to a sumptuous banquet at the glitzy Beach House, St James last night to mark the conclusion
Posted today at 3:06 pm Team Al Mouj sets sights on victory in EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour
Team Al Mouj Muscat were the new kids on the block with ambitious plans to spring a surprise, which they duly did Team Al Mouj Muscat were the new kids on the block with ambitious plans to spring a surprise, which they duly did when they finished on the podium in the opening round of the epic two-week quest for honours.
Posted today at 2:28 pm Alinghi return to defend Extreme Sailing Series™ title
Last year's season-long battle with Oman Air saw the fight go right down to the wire with the Swiss team's victory Last year's season-long battle with arch-rivals Oman Air saw the fight go right down to the wire with the Swiss team's season victory only confirmed in the penultimate race of the final Act, and now the team return for another slice of the action.
Posted today at 1:12 pm City of Perth Festival of Sail to organise Warren Jones Youth Regatta
The initiative provides an opportunity to spend a morning out on Swan River with experienced successful women sailors The initiative provides an opportunity for participants to spend a morning out on Perth’s Swan River with experienced successful women sailors, learning new team work and leadership skills in order to use these to succeed back in the workplace.
Posted today at 12:23 pm Jubilee Australian Championship images by Andrea Francolini
More Andrea Francolini magnificence with this set of images from the 2017 Jubilee Australian Championship. More Andrea Francolini magnificence with this set of images from the 2017 Jubilee Australian Championship. The Huntingfield Cup ran from January 21st to 23rd 2017 from the Royal Prince Alfred YC on Pittwater. 15 Jubilees competed, with Charles Weatherly's Scorpion the winner from Stephen Wright's Renaissance and then David Bray's, Wataworrie.
Posted today at 11:29 am Heating up at the Festival of Sails
Geelong baked on day three and the winds ground to nought then finally to a pumping 20 knots out of the sou’west Geelong baked on day three and the winds ground to nought then finally to a pumping 20 knots out of the sou’west for the late finish of the Rating Series’ medium distance race in outer Corio Bay.
Posted today at 11:20 am Young and young at heart enjoy the Festival of Sails 2017
From third generation sailors to first timers, the fun and camaraderie on and off the water is attracting the young From third generation sailors to first timers, the fun and camaraderie on and off the water is attracting the young and the young at heart to Geelong’s Festival of Sails presented by Rex Gorell Land Rover.
Posted today at 5:12 am 18ft Skiffs - Images from Race 2 of the Australian Nationals + Video
Full video replay coverage of Sunday's race shot by Bob Killick and the team on the Camera cat. Photographer Michael Chittenden was on the water again for the second race of the Australian National Championships for the 18ft skiffs as the countdown is underway to the JJ Giltinan trophy getting underway in just over a month on February 4, 2017. Full video replay coverage of Sunday's race shot by Bob Killick and the team on the Camera cat.
Posted today at 4:04 am World Sailing News - February 2017 and December 2016
Catch the latest World Sailing month video magazine - February 2017 edition Catch the latest World Sailing month video magazine - February 2017 edition is just out featuring a wrap-up of the main sailing events of the December-January period including Thomas Coville’s new world record; the 2016 AON Youth Worlds; Rolex Sydney Hobart, Vendee Globe updates and a spectacular 49er crash while training in 27kts plus and big seas.
Posted today at 3:07 am World Sailing News - February 2017 and December 2016
Catch the latest World Sailing month video magazine - February 2017 edition Catch the latest World Sailing month video magazine - February 2017 edition is just out featuring a wrap-up of the main sailing events of the December-January period including Thomas Coville’s new world record; the 2016 AON Youth Worlds; Rolex Sydney Hobart, Vendee Globe updates and a spectacular 49er crash while training in 27kts plus and big seas.
Posted today at 3:07 am
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy