Miami Winter Series Regatta - Blow daddy

by Melges 20 today at 2:32 am
2016/2017 International Melges 20 Miami Winter Series :: Event 3 International Audi Melges 20 Class Association
Rob Wilber's Cinghiale answered the call of the wild with the breeze-on conditions, cashing in nicely with a one – seven – one scoreline to win the day and lead the overnight standings. Double Melges 20 World Champion John Kilroy aboard Samba Pa Ti is in second, while Series front-runner Drew Freides on Pacific Yankee is in third place.

After a general recall and a brief delay for a squall induced right shift, the Melges 20 fleet got Race One underway in 18-22 knots of breeze. Leaving no doubt about his intentions, Wilber and his Cinghiale Team started at the boat, tacked immediately and legged it out to the right corner, found a honey hole to take a commanding lead at the first top mark. With another squall descending from the left side of the course, Wilber was able to hold off a strong pack of Melges 20s ripping on the final downwind for the bullet, followed by Liam Kilroy on Wildman and Igor Rytov on Russian Bogatyrs.

An ecstatic Wilber commented, 'Knowing it was going to be windy, we had a discussion on the way out to the racecourse to keep things simple tactically, let our speed go to work and sail clean. Fortunately, we were able to stick to our game plan and have a great day.'

With a still settling breeze that hung just under class maximums, the second race started with only a few individual recalls. Jason Michas on Midnight Blue and Freides made the left side work to lead around the top mark followed by Daniel Thielman on Kuai and the elder Kilroy. Freides would show superior downwind speed and lead at the gate to eventually take the bullet, followed by Michas and Drew Weirda on Merga.

2016/2017 International Melges 20 Miami Winter Series :: Event 3 © International Audi Melges 20 Class Association
2016/2017 International Melges 20 Miami Winter Series :: Event 3 © International Audi Melges 20 Class Association



The final race of the day started without delay and gunning hard for the right side again was Wilber who started late at the boat, tacked and turned on the afterburners to have a nice lead at the top mark. What looked like a NASCAR race with the fleet going to the right corner upwind, and the right corner downwind, there were few tactical gains to be made... boat speed was king. Wilber went on to win the final race of the day, followed by Igor Rytov on Russian Bogatyrs and Samba Pa Ti. Jim Wilson's Oleander followed in fourth and Paul Reilly's Red Sky Sailing Team rounded out the top five.

'Our focus on the boat was keeping the appropriate angle of heel and to not over steer, it was tough driving in the chop,' commented Reilly post racing. 'The sailing today was great - really close with hairy rides downwind, I said to my crew on the last upwind beat 'life is good!'

With a fresh forecast for the remainder of the regatta, Melges 20 teams will get a solid opportunity to correct their mistakes from Day One and apply them going forward. With the Melges Rocks Party and Cinghiale Pig Roast on the horizon, the fleet is looking ahead to another fun day of racing.

Corinthian Pow-Wow

Representing Canada, and the only woman at the helm of a Melges 20 in Miami, Rhonda Joyce's Grinning Streak reveled in the breeze today beating out John Brown's Blind Squirrel for the overnight lead by one point. With two more days of racing still yet to come, this will be one of the most exciting and well-fought battles of the weekend.

2016/2017 International Melges 20 Miami Winter Series :: Event 3 © International Audi Melges 20 Class Association
2016/2017 International Melges 20 Miami Winter Series :: Event 3 © International Audi Melges 20 Class Association



Top Five Results (Preliminary - After Three Races)

1.) Rob Wilber, Cinghiale; 1-7-1 = 9
2.) John Kilroy, Jr., Samba Pa Ti; 7-5-3 = 15
3.) Drew Freides, Pacific Yankee; 8-1-7 = 16
4.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs; 3-13-2 = 18
5.) Liam Kilroy, Wildman; 2-8-8 = 18

Top Five 2016/17 Miami Winter Series Results (After Two Events, Three Races)

1.) Drew Freides, Pacific Yankee = 6 pts.
2.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs = 13 pts.
3.) Jim Wilson, Oleander = 16 pts.
4.) Rob Wilber, Cinghiale = 18 pts.
5.) Paul Reilly, Red Sky Sailing Team = 19 pts.

2016/2017 International Melges 20 Miami Winter Series :: Event 3 - Preliminary Cumulative Results    

Bow   Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
Miami Winter Series Racing
One Design Division
Melges 20
1. 414   USA 414 CINGHIALE Melges 20 Rob Wilber 1 7 1 9.0
2. 313   USA 13131 SAMBA PA TI Melges 20 John Kilroy 7 5 3 15.0
3. 300 North Sails  USA 300 PACIFIC YANKEE Melges 20 Drew Freides 8 1 7 16.0
4. 898   RUS 898 RUSSIAN BOGATYRS Melges 20 Igor Rytov 3 13 2 18.0
5. 311 North Sails  USA 311 WILDMAN Melges 20 Liam Kilroy 2 8 8 18.0
6. 304 Quantum Sails  USA 28 MERGA Melges 20 Drew Wierda 6 3 9 18.0
7. 14   USA 14 RED SKY SAILING TEAM Melges 20 Paul Reilly 4 10 5 19.0
8. 76   USA 7676 KUAI Melges 20 Daniel Thielman 5 4 10 19.0
9. 250 North Sails  USA 250 OLEANDER Melges 20 James Wilson 11 9 4 24.0
10. 217 Quantum Sails  USA 217 SLINGSHOT Melges 20 Wes Whitmyer Jr 12 11 6 29.0
11. 65 North Sails  MON 301 RAYA Melges 20 Matteo Marenghi Vaselli 9 12 11 32.0
12. 8 North Sails  USA 8 SHIMMER Melges 20 Russ Lucas 10 16 12 38.0
13. 228 Quantum Sails  USA 228 MIDNIGHT BLUE Melges 20 Jason Michas 14 2 23/DNS 39.0
14. 305   USA 305 MIDNIGHT SUN Melges 20 Alexis Michas 13 6 23/RET 42.0
15. 214 North Sails  CAN 214 GRINNING STREAK (Corinthian) Melges 20 Rhonda Joyce 19 15 13 47.0
16. 196 Quantum Sails  USA 196 MIDNIGHT SIN Melges 20 Gordon Michas 15 17 15 47.0
17. 290   USA 290 BLIND SQUIRREL (Corinthian) Melges 20 John Brown 17 14 17 48.0
18. 280 Quantum Sails  USA 280 BOBSLED Melges 20 Bob Moran 16 18 18 52.0
19. 227 North Sails  USA 227 KINETIC Melges 20 Bob Hayward 18 23/DNF 14 55.0
20. 15   ISV 1315 CRUZAN RHODE (Corinthian) Melges 20 Timothy Pitts 20 19 16 55.0
21. 186 North Sails  USA 186 DETAILS (Corinthian) Melges 20 Lance Smotherman 21 20 19 60.0
22. 265   RUS 265 RUSSOTRANS Melges 20 Yuriy Morozov 23/DNC 23/DNC 23/DNC 69.0
 
2016/2017 International Melges 20 Miami Winter Series :: Event 3 - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results
Bow   Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
Miami Winter Series Racing
One Design Division
Melges 20
1. 214 North Sails  CAN 214 GRINNING STREAK Melges 20 Rhonda Joyce 19 15 13 47.0
2. 290   USA 290 BLIND SQUIRREL Melges 20 John Brown 17 14 17 48.0
3. 15   ISV 1315 CRUZAN RHODE Melges 20 Timothy Pitts 20 19 16 55.0
4. 186 North Sails  USA 186 DETAILS Melges 20 Lance Smotherman 21 20 19 60.0
 
 
