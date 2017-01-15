Please select your home edition
Miami Winter Series Event Two - Tropical conditions in Miami

by M32 Series today at 3:29 am
Miami Winter Series Event #2 M32 Series
Ryan DeVos and team XS Energy won the Miami Winter Series Event #2 in the final race. A windy northerly for the practice day and two sunny hull-flying race days was enough to make competitors smile!

'A sibling rivalry is always good, and we certainly brought it right up to the end.' Ryan DeVos, (Macatawa, MI) commented on the exciting end to a 15 race series. DeVos and team XS Energy won the event on the final reach to the finish, beating brother and Event #1 winner Rick DeVos by one point!

Miami Winter Series Event #2 © M32 Series
Miami Winter Series Event #2 © M32 Series



PRO Liz Shaw and team gave racers a run for their money on Biscayne Bay, completing eight races Saturday and seven Sunday in a glorious six - ten knot easterly breeze. Racing was tight with several lead changes throughout the weekend. Sunday proved to be tricky and concentration was key, Ryan described steering in light air: 'It is really tough driving today because it's shifty and all over the place; you have to lock in and not get frustrated'.

Miami Winter Series Event #2 © M32 Series
Miami Winter Series Event #2 © M32 Series



Friday's practice day was a fantastic day to rip around Biscayne Bay with breeze in the teens. Wind funneled out of Bear Cut to the north and sailors were required to reef sails. Guest Skipper Jason Carroll and team Convexity was awarded with the watermelon trophy for winning the day.

Event #3 in Miami coincides with the Bacardi Miami Sailing Week, March 9-12, which will take place in Regatta Park.

Miami Winter Series Event #2 © M32 Series
Miami Winter Series Event #2 © M32 Series



Leaderboard - Event 2

Pos

Team

Skipper

Day 1

Day 2

Tot Pts

1

XS Energy

Ryan DeVos

23

19

42

2

REV

Rick DeVos

26

17

43

3

Convexity

Jason Carroll

23

24

47

4

102BFAST

Charles Tomeo

24

24

48

5

Bliksem

Pieter Taselaar

28

28

56

6

Liftoff

Malcolm Gefter

44

35

79

 

