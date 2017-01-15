Miami Winter Series Event Two - Tropical conditions in Miami

by M32 Series today at 3:29 am'A sibling rivalry is always good, and we certainly brought it right up to the end.' Ryan DeVos, (Macatawa, MI) commented on the exciting end to a 15 race series. DeVos and team XS Energy won the event on the final reach to the finish, beating brother and Event #1 winner Rick DeVos by one point!





PRO Liz Shaw and team gave racers a run for their money on Biscayne Bay, completing eight races Saturday and seven Sunday in a glorious six - ten knot easterly breeze. Racing was tight with several lead changes throughout the weekend. Sunday proved to be tricky and concentration was key, Ryan described steering in light air: 'It is really tough driving today because it's shifty and all over the place; you have to lock in and not get frustrated'.









Friday's practice day was a fantastic day to rip around Biscayne Bay with breeze in the teens. Wind funneled out of Bear Cut to the north and sailors were required to reef sails. Guest Skipper Jason Carroll and team Convexity was awarded with the watermelon trophy for winning the day.



Event #3 in Miami coincides with the Bacardi Miami Sailing Week, March 9-12, which will take place in Regatta Park.











Leaderboard - Event 2

Pos Team Skipper Day 1 Day 2 Tot Pts 1 XS Energy Ryan DeVos 23 19 42 2 REV Rick DeVos 26 17 43 3 Convexity Jason Carroll 23 24 47 4 102BFAST Charles Tomeo 24 24 48 5 Bliksem Pieter Taselaar 28 28 56 6 Liftoff Malcolm Gefter 44 35 79

