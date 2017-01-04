Miami Winter Series - Beautiful breeze on Biscayne Bay

2017 Miami Winter Series - Day 1

by Aston Harald today at 1:26 amDon Wilson's Convexity was fast right off the bat. Sam Rogers commented, 'It was a solid day for us with a one, one, three. We did a good job of setting the boat up well for the heavy breeze and were aggressive pulling the trigger for the starts. It was important to be around the first mark in the front pack'.





An early morning capsize didn't phase Rick DeVos; REV won the day. 'It was fun to rip around at 20 knots! We have a brand new team, so our focus today was on boat handling, making sure each lap was better than the last', commented crew member Peter Kinney. An afternoon cold front rolled into Miami with the rainstorm, which cooled temperatures and left everyone talking about tomorrow's windy forecast.













