Miami Winter Series - A windy weekend in Miami

And that's a wrap for the first M32 Miami Winter Series event! M32 North America

by Aston Harald today at 2:03 amSunday's cold front rolled in as expected. The 50 degree morning temperature didn't scare anyone away, but gusts into the 30's forced PRO Mattias Dahlstrom to call racing for the day. Teams were happy with the windy conditions on Saturday, 'What's exciting about the M32 is that we sail several quick races in one day, if you mess up in one race you get the opportunity to re do it fifteen minutes later. The boats are exciting, very in the moment so you can't think about anything else, it's the ultimate therapy!' Pieter Taselaar (NY, NY)





The awards ceremony took place at newly renovated Regatta Park; congratulations to Rick DeVos, (Macatawa, MI) and team REV for winning the event on a tie breaker!



Teams will gather back February 10-12 for another great weekend of racing on Biscayne Bay!

















