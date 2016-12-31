Please select your home edition
Miami Winter Series - A windy weekend in Miami

by Aston Harald today at 2:03 am
And that's a wrap for the first M32 Miami Winter Series event! M32 North America
Rick DeVos wins event one of the Miami Winter Series! Competitors came to Miami for sunshine and fast racing around Biscayne Bay; Saturday was a sailor's delight, and Sunday a day to pack up early and enjoy Miami.

Sunday's cold front rolled in as expected. The 50 degree morning temperature didn't scare anyone away, but gusts into the 30's forced PRO Mattias Dahlstrom to call racing for the day. Teams were happy with the windy conditions on Saturday, 'What's exciting about the M32 is that we sail several quick races in one day, if you mess up in one race you get the opportunity to re do it fifteen minutes later. The boats are exciting, very in the moment so you can't think about anything else, it's the ultimate therapy!' Pieter Taselaar (NY, NY)

2017 M32 Miami Winter Series © Aston Harald / M32 Series
2017 M32 Miami Winter Series © Aston Harald / M32 Series



The awards ceremony took place at newly renovated Regatta Park; congratulations to Rick DeVos, (Macatawa, MI) and team REV for winning the event on a tie breaker!

Teams will gather back February 10-12 for another great weekend of racing on Biscayne Bay!

2017 M32 Miami Winter Series © Aston Harald / M32 Series
2017 M32 Miami Winter Series © Aston Harald / M32 Series


2017 M32 Miami Winter Series © Aston Harald / M32 Series
2017 M32 Miami Winter Series © Aston Harald / M32 Series


2017 M32 Miami Winter Series © Aston Harald / M32 Series
2017 M32 Miami Winter Series © Aston Harald / M32 Series


Results - Miami Winter Series 2017 © .
Results - Miami Winter Series 2017 © .

Related Articles

Jules Verne Trophy – Calming things down in the Pacific
Because of the weather uncertainties, Francis is unable to give an ETA for the third major cape. Because of the weather uncertainties, Francis is unable to give an ETA for the third major cape, but for now he is 1185 miles ahead of the record set by Banque Populaire V.
Posted on 8 Jan Jules Verne Trophy - In pole position around Antarctica
IDEC Sport is now on the northern edge of a Southern low with more favourable winds allowing them to step up the pace After a gybe, they’re off again. After a day of being significantly slowed, IDEC Sport is now on the northern edge of a Southern low with more favourable winds allowing them to step up the pace towards Cape Horn.
Posted on 7 Jan Jules Verne Trophy - Attacking the deep South
After a rapid crossing of the Indian Ocean – “the most violent and fantastic run in my life as a sailor” After a rapid crossing of the Indian Ocean – “the most violent and fantastic run in my life as a sailor,” according to Sébastien Audigane, “the craziest sailing I have ever done down by the icebergs, pushing the boat and crew to the limit,” according to Gwénolé Gahinet – the Jules Verne trophy adventure is continuing to go well for the crew of IDEC Sport.
Posted on 7 Jan Jules Verne Trophy - A welcome break in the South Pacific
As the crew starts its 22nd day of racing in the Jules Verne Trophy, IDEC Sport has moved away from the Southern low Change of scenery in the South Pacific. As the crew starts its 22nd day of racing in the Jules Verne Trophy, IDEC Sport has moved away from the Southern low, which propelled the maxi-trimaran all the way across the Indian Ocean.
Posted on 7 Jan Festival of Sails – Entries closing
A reminder that the standard price entry period for this year’s Festival of Sails regatta closes midnight this Sunday. A reminder that the standard price entry period for this year’s Festival of Sails regatta closes midnight this Sunday
Posted on 6 Jan IDEC Sport at the International Date Line
Francis Joyon and his elite crew are preparing to leave the low-pressure system that propelled them so far at high speed At the start of their 21st day of racing, Francis Joyon and his elite crew are preparing to leave the low-pressure system that propelled them so far at high speed, allowing them to sail for eleven days on the same tack and to set several records in the Southern Ocean.
Posted on 6 Jan Jules Verne Trophy - New intermediate record from Ushant to Tasmania
The IDEC Sport Maxi Trimaran continues to dash across the Southern Ocean and harvest more records. The IDEC Sport Maxi Trimaran continues to dash across the Southern Ocean and harvest more records. Although the latest is not an officially ratified one, it does reveal the full extent of the feat they are accomplishing in this Jules Verne Trophy.
Posted on 4 Jan Jules Verne Trophy - IDEC Sport increases her lead
The IDEC Sport maxi-trimaran is continuing to extend her lead over the Jules Verne Trophy title-holder. The IDEC Sport maxi-trimaran is continuing to extend her lead over the Jules Verne Trophy title-holder. At the end of their eighteenth day of racing, Francis Joyon, Alex Pella, Clément Surtel, Gwénolé Gahinet, Bernard Stamm and Sébastien Audigane now have a lead of 680 miles, which is more or less the equivalent of a day’s sailing.
Posted on 4 Jan Jules Verne Trophy - Cold weather ahead in the fifties
1000 miles from the Kerguelens that they should pass via the south, IDEC Sport is continuing to progress at high speed. 1000 miles from the Kerguelens that they should pass via the south, IDEC Sport is continuing to progress at high speed. Francis Joyon and his crew are keeping up some very high averages and in so doing narrowing the gap to their virtual rival the holder of the Jules Verne Trophy.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Jules Verne Trophy - IDEC Sport narrows the gap
Sailing ahead of a low since yesterday, the IDEC Sport Maxi trimaran is ahead of their initial forecasts. “If we pass the Cape of Good Hope one day or one and a half days behind the record, that will be good,” said Francis Joyon before the start in Brest, after looking at the weather forecasts for the Atlantic. Sailing ahead of a low since yesterday, the IDEC Sport Maxi trimaran is ahead of their initial forecasts.
Posted on 28 Dec 2016
