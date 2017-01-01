Please select your home edition
Miami Star Winter Series - Levin Memorial - Overall report
by Paul Cayard today at 5:56 am
2016-2017 Miami Star Winter Series - Levin Memorial Paul Cayard
http://www.cayardsailing.com
Tweet
Three races were held today on Biscayne Bay for the Star class. A relatively large fleet of 33 boats were on the race track this morning ready to take on the mild easterly winds.
I am sailing with my son Danny this weekend. Yesterday I flew to Miami from Bermuda where I spent the week visiting my daughter Allie; so I just have to say it, I am having a great week!
Danny and I started the weekend off the way you dream of; winning the first race. We were first to the first mark but it was back and forth the whole race and were only recaptured the lead from Whipple/Sperry in the last 100 meters.
In race two, we had another good start and played the shifts well to finish second to Andy MacDonnald and Brad Nichol who had a great day with a five, one, two.
In the third race, I got a bad start but we dug our way out to round the first mark about sixth. The wind was light and fickle, perfect for Danny and I being 50 pounds light. We managed to pass two boats and finish fourth. George Szabo sailed well to win that one.
At the end of day one, Danny and I are leading. It is tight though. The top three boats are separated by two points. As you can imagine, I could not be a happier father!
Tomorrow’s forecast is eight - nine knots from the southeast. Perfect conditions for Pencil Neck Racing. (Fun name for being light).
2016-2017 Miami Star Winter Series - Levin Memorial - Preliminary Cumulative Results
Bow
Sail Number
Yacht Name
Yacht Design
Skipper/Crew
Race
1
Race
2
Race
3
Total
Miami Star Winter Series Racing
One Design Division
Star
1.
16
USA 8506
8506
Star
Paul Cayard / Daniel Cayard
1
2
4
7.0
2.
-6
USA 8250
Rachel
Star
Andrew Macdonald / Brad Nichol
5
1
2
8.0
3.
9
USA 8509
DANILU
Star
Augie Diaz / Arnis Baltins
3
3
3
9.0
4.
20
USA 8320
USA 8320
Star
George Szabo / Roger Cheer
6
4
1
11.0
5.
0
USA 8504
8504
Star
William Swigart / Brian Fatih
7
7
5
19.0
6.
77
USA 8484
Barakablue
Star
Larry Whipple / Austin Sperry
2
11
8
21.0
7.
89
USA 8481
8481
star
Tomas Hornos / Josh Revkin
4
6
11
21.0
8.
74
USA 8000
8000
star
Jud Smith / Arthur Anosou
11
13
6
30.0
9.
110
USA 8440
8440
Star
Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss
10
8
17
35.0
10.
13
ARG 8498
Star 8498
Star
Alberto Zanetti / Mark Strube
16
10
10
36.0
11.
19
USA 8464
Pied Piper/National Marine
Star
Jack Jennings / Frithjof Kleen
23
5
13
41.0
12.
71
CAN 8017
8017
Star
Bruce Long / Dave Martin
14
9
18
41.0
13.
61
CAN 7601
7601 CAN
Star
Terry Line / Larry Scott
12
14
15
41.0
14.
39
UKR 8493
8493
Star
Vasyl Gureyev / Oleg Tsypko
8
28
7
43.0
15.
72
USA 8518
8518
Star
Doug Smith / Brian O'Mahoney
15
17
14
46.0
16.
0
CAN 8272
Southern Star
Star
Jerry Wendt / Bryan Milne
9
18
22
49.0
17.
63
USA 8063
GRINCH
Star
Bert Collins / Jake Doyle
18
25
12
55.0
18.
2
USA 8401
8401
Star
Chris Dold / Luke Lawrence
34
/DNF
16
9
59.0
19.
111
USA 8408
8408
Star
Kevin Mcneil / Magnus Liljedahl
13
15
34
/BFD
62.0
20.
CAN 7887
7887
Star
John Hokanson / Avery Paul
20
23
20
63.0
21.
17
USA 8217
Tess
Star
Mike Phinney / Alex Baker
26
12
27
65.0
22.
1
USA 8312
8312
Star
Tony Herrmann / Matt Herrmann
27
19
19
65.0
23.
99
USA 8302
8302
Star
Jason Veatch / Phil Toth
22
22
21
65.0
24.
64
USA 8395
Goodfellas
Star
Charles F. Kohlermann IV / Richard Burgess
30
20
16
66.0
25.
11
USA 8420
Dorothy
Star
Jock Kohlhas / Jock Kohlhas
21
26
23
70.0
26.
85
ARG 8285
8285
Star
Erich Mones / Mariano Massa
24
21
30
75.0
27.
46
USA 8246
8246
Star
Shane Zwingelberg / Guy Avalon
19
29
28
76.0
28.
24
USA 8148
8148
Star
Aaron Smith / Cory Ernst
29
24
24
77.0
29.
7
USA 8507
USA 8507
Star
James Revkin / Chad Easley
25
27
31
83.0
30.
66
CAN 8466
Star
Star
Stuart Hebb / Mike Wolfs
17
34
/DNS
34
/DNS
85.0
31.
-9
7982
Ruffian
Star
Zachary Hansman / Arnd Glunde
28
31
26
85.0
32.
76
CAN 8247
8271
Star
Allan Cullen / James Hynes
31
30
25
86.0
33.
11
USA 7828
Spax
Star
Sandy McAllister / Spencer McAllister
32
32
29
93.0
2016-2017 Miami Star Winter Series - Levin Memorial - Sub-Class Scoring - Preliminary Cumulative Results
Bow
Sail Number
Yacht Name
Yacht Design
Skipper/Crew
Race
1
Race
2
Race
3
Total
Miami Star Winter Series Racing
One Design Division
Star - Classic
1.
89
USA 8481
8481
star
Tomas Hornos / Josh Revkin
4
6
11
21.0
2.
2
USA 8401
8401
Star
Chris Dold / Luke Lawrence
34
/DNF
16
9
59.0
3.
99
USA 8302
8302
Star
Jason Veatch / Phil Toth
22
22
21
65.0
4.
-9
7982
Ruffian
Star
Zachary Hansman / Arnd Glunde
28
31
26
85.0
Star - Exalted Grand Master
1.
CAN 7887
7887
Star
John Hokanson / Avery Paul
20
23
20
63.0
2.
1
USA 8312
8312
Star
Tony Herrmann / Matt Herrmann
27
19
19
65.0
Star - Grand Master
1.
-6
USA 8250
Rachel
Star
Andrew Macdonald / Brad Nichol
5
1
2
8.0
2.
9
USA 8509
DANILU
Star
Augie Diaz / Arnis Baltins
3
3
3
9.0
3.
0
USA 8504
8504
Star
William Swigart / Brian Fatih
7
7
5
19.0
4.
77
USA 8484
Barakablue
Star
Larry Whipple / Austin Sperry
2
11
8
21.0
5.
74
USA 8000
8000
star
Jud Smith / Arthur Anosou
11
13
6
30.0
6.
13
ARG 8498
Star 8498
Star
Alberto Zanetti / Mark Strube
16
10
10
36.0
7.
71
CAN 8017
8017
Star
Bruce Long / Dave Martin
14
9
18
41.0
8.
39
UKR 8493
8493
Star
Vasyl Gureyev / Oleg Tsypko
8
28
7
43.0
9.
72
USA 8518
8518
Star
Doug Smith / Brian O'Mahoney
15
17
14
46.0
10.
111
USA 8408
8408
Star
Kevin Mcneil / Magnus Liljedahl
13
15
34
/BFD
62.0
11.
17
USA 8217
Tess
Star
Mike Phinney / Alex Baker
26
12
27
65.0
12.
11
USA 8420
Dorothy
Star
Jock Kohlhas / Jock Kohlhas
21
26
23
70.0
13.
7
USA 8507
USA 8507
Star
James Revkin / Chad Easley
25
27
31
83.0
14.
76
CAN 8247
8271
Star
Allan Cullen / James Hynes
31
30
25
86.0
15.
11
USA 7828
Spax
Star
Sandy McAllister / Spencer McAllister
32
32
29
93.0
Star - Master
1.
16
USA 8506
8506
Star
Paul Cayard / Daniel Cayard
1
2
4
7.0
2.
110
USA 8440
8440
Star
Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss
10
8
17
35.0
3.
0
CAN 8272
Southern Star
Star
Jerry Wendt / Bryan Milne
9
18
22
49.0
4.
63
USA 8063
GRINCH
Star
Bert Collins / Jake Doyle
18
25
12
55.0
5.
46
USA 8246
8246
Star
Shane Zwingelberg / Guy Avalon
19
29
28
76.0
6.
66
CAN 8466
Star
Star
Stuart Hebb / Mike Wolfs
17
34
/DNS
34
/DNS
85.0
