Miami Star Winter Series - Levin Memorial - Overall report

by Paul Cayard today at 5:56 am
2016-2017 Miami Star Winter Series - Levin Memorial Paul Cayard http://www.cayardsailing.com
Three races were held today on Biscayne Bay for the Star class. A relatively large fleet of 33 boats were on the race track this morning ready to take on the mild easterly winds.

I am sailing with my son Danny this weekend. Yesterday I flew to Miami from Bermuda where I spent the week visiting my daughter Allie; so I just have to say it, I am having a great week!

Danny and I started the weekend off the way you dream of; winning the first race. We were first to the first mark but it was back and forth the whole race and were only recaptured the lead from Whipple/Sperry in the last 100 meters.

In race two, we had another good start and played the shifts well to finish second to Andy MacDonnald and Brad Nichol who had a great day with a five, one, two.

In the third race, I got a bad start but we dug our way out to round the first mark about sixth. The wind was light and fickle, perfect for Danny and I being 50 pounds light. We managed to pass two boats and finish fourth. George Szabo sailed well to win that one.

At the end of day one, Danny and I are leading. It is tight though. The top three boats are separated by two points. As you can imagine, I could not be a happier father!

Tomorrow’s forecast is eight - nine knots from the southeast. Perfect conditions for Pencil Neck Racing. (Fun name for being light).

2016-2017 Miami Star Winter Series - Levin Memorial - Preliminary Cumulative Results    




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Skipper/Crew Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
Miami Star Winter Series Racing

One Design Division


Star


1. 16   USA 8506 8506 Star Paul Cayard / Daniel Cayard 1 2 4 7.0


2. -6   USA 8250 Rachel Star Andrew Macdonald / Brad Nichol 5 1 2 8.0


3. 9   USA 8509 DANILU Star Augie Diaz / Arnis Baltins 3 3 3 9.0


4. 20   USA 8320 USA 8320 Star George Szabo / Roger Cheer 6 4 1 11.0


5. 0   USA 8504 8504 Star William Swigart / Brian Fatih 7 7 5 19.0


6. 77   USA 8484 Barakablue Star Larry Whipple / Austin Sperry 2 11 8 21.0


7. 89   USA 8481 8481 star Tomas Hornos / Josh Revkin 4 6 11 21.0


8. 74 Doyle Sailmakers  USA 8000 8000 star Jud Smith / Arthur Anosou 11 13 6 30.0


9. 110   USA 8440 8440 Star Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss 10 8 17 35.0


10. 13   ARG 8498 Star 8498 Star Alberto Zanetti / Mark Strube 16 10 10 36.0


11. 19   USA 8464 Pied Piper/National Marine Star Jack Jennings / Frithjof Kleen 23 5 13 41.0


12. 71   CAN 8017 8017 Star Bruce Long / Dave Martin 14 9 18 41.0


13. 61   CAN 7601 7601 CAN Star Terry Line / Larry Scott 12 14 15 41.0


14. 39   UKR 8493 8493 Star Vasyl Gureyev / Oleg Tsypko 8 28 7 43.0


15. 72   USA 8518 8518 Star Doug Smith / Brian O'Mahoney 15 17 14 46.0


16. 0   CAN 8272 Southern Star Star Jerry Wendt / Bryan Milne 9 18 22 49.0


17. 63   USA 8063 GRINCH Star Bert Collins / Jake Doyle 18 25 12 55.0


18. 2   USA 8401 8401 Star Chris Dold / Luke Lawrence 34/DNF 16 9 59.0


19. 111   USA 8408 8408 Star Kevin Mcneil / Magnus Liljedahl 13 15 34/BFD 62.0


20.
  CAN 7887 7887 Star John Hokanson / Avery Paul 20 23 20 63.0


21. 17   USA 8217 Tess Star Mike Phinney / Alex Baker 26 12 27 65.0


22. 1   USA 8312 8312 Star Tony Herrmann / Matt Herrmann 27 19 19 65.0


23. 99   USA 8302 8302 Star Jason Veatch / Phil Toth 22 22 21 65.0


24. 64   USA 8395 Goodfellas Star Charles F. Kohlermann IV / Richard Burgess 30 20 16 66.0


25. 11   USA 8420 Dorothy Star Jock Kohlhas / Jock Kohlhas 21 26 23 70.0


26. 85   ARG 8285 8285 Star Erich Mones / Mariano Massa 24 21 30 75.0


27. 46   USA 8246 8246 Star Shane Zwingelberg / Guy Avalon 19 29 28 76.0


28. 24   USA 8148 8148 Star Aaron Smith / Cory Ernst 29 24 24 77.0


29. 7   USA 8507 USA 8507 Star James Revkin / Chad Easley 25 27 31 83.0


30. 66   CAN 8466 Star Star Stuart Hebb / Mike Wolfs 17 34/DNS 34/DNS 85.0


31. -9   7982 Ruffian Star Zachary Hansman / Arnd Glunde 28 31 26 85.0


32. 76   CAN 8247 8271 Star Allan Cullen / James Hynes 31 30 25 86.0


33. 11   USA 7828 Spax Star Sandy McAllister / Spencer McAllister 32 32 29 93.0
 
2016-2017 Miami Star Winter Series - Levin Memorial - Sub-Class Scoring - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Skipper/Crew Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
Miami Star Winter Series Racing

One Design Division


Star - Classic


1. 89   USA 8481 8481 star Tomas Hornos / Josh Revkin 4 6 11 21.0


2. 2   USA 8401 8401 Star Chris Dold / Luke Lawrence 34/DNF 16 9 59.0


3. 99   USA 8302 8302 Star Jason Veatch / Phil Toth 22 22 21 65.0


4. -9   7982 Ruffian Star Zachary Hansman / Arnd Glunde 28 31 26 85.0
 
 


Star - Exalted Grand Master


1.
  CAN 7887 7887 Star John Hokanson / Avery Paul 20 23 20 63.0


2. 1   USA 8312 8312 Star Tony Herrmann / Matt Herrmann 27 19 19 65.0
 
 


Star - Grand Master


1. -6   USA 8250 Rachel Star Andrew Macdonald / Brad Nichol 5 1 2 8.0


2. 9   USA 8509 DANILU Star Augie Diaz / Arnis Baltins 3 3 3 9.0


3. 0   USA 8504 8504 Star William Swigart / Brian Fatih 7 7 5 19.0


4. 77   USA 8484 Barakablue Star Larry Whipple / Austin Sperry 2 11 8 21.0


5. 74 Doyle Sailmakers  USA 8000 8000 star Jud Smith / Arthur Anosou 11 13 6 30.0


6. 13   ARG 8498 Star 8498 Star Alberto Zanetti / Mark Strube 16 10 10 36.0


7. 71   CAN 8017 8017 Star Bruce Long / Dave Martin 14 9 18 41.0


8. 39   UKR 8493 8493 Star Vasyl Gureyev / Oleg Tsypko 8 28 7 43.0


9. 72   USA 8518 8518 Star Doug Smith / Brian O'Mahoney 15 17 14 46.0


10. 111   USA 8408 8408 Star Kevin Mcneil / Magnus Liljedahl 13 15 34/BFD 62.0


11. 17   USA 8217 Tess Star Mike Phinney / Alex Baker 26 12 27 65.0


12. 11   USA 8420 Dorothy Star Jock Kohlhas / Jock Kohlhas 21 26 23 70.0


13. 7   USA 8507 USA 8507 Star James Revkin / Chad Easley 25 27 31 83.0


14. 76   CAN 8247 8271 Star Allan Cullen / James Hynes 31 30 25 86.0


15. 11   USA 7828 Spax Star Sandy McAllister / Spencer McAllister 32 32 29 93.0
 
 


Star - Master


1. 16   USA 8506 8506 Star Paul Cayard / Daniel Cayard 1 2 4 7.0


2. 110   USA 8440 8440 Star Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss 10 8 17 35.0


3. 0   CAN 8272 Southern Star Star Jerry Wendt / Bryan Milne 9 18 22 49.0


4. 63   USA 8063 GRINCH Star Bert Collins / Jake Doyle 18 25 12 55.0


5. 46   USA 8246 8246 Star Shane Zwingelberg / Guy Avalon 19 29 28 76.0


6. 66   CAN 8466 Star Star Stuart Hebb / Mike Wolfs 17 34/DNS 34/DNS 85.0
 
 
Posted on 30 Jan
