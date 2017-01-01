Miami Star Winter Series - Levin Memorial - Overall report

by Paul Cayard today at 5:56 amI am sailing with my son Danny this weekend. Yesterday I flew to Miami from Bermuda where I spent the week visiting my daughter Allie; so I just have to say it, I am having a great week!Danny and I started the weekend off the way you dream of; winning the first race. We were first to the first mark but it was back and forth the whole race and were only recaptured the lead from Whipple/Sperry in the last 100 meters.In race two, we had another good start and played the shifts well to finish second to Andy MacDonnald and Brad Nichol who had a great day with a five, one, two.In the third race, I got a bad start but we dug our way out to round the first mark about sixth. The wind was light and fickle, perfect for Danny and I being 50 pounds light. We managed to pass two boats and finish fourth. George Szabo sailed well to win that one.At the end of day one, Danny and I are leading. It is tight though. The top three boats are separated by two points. As you can imagine, I could not be a happier father!Tomorrow’s forecast is eight - nine knots from the southeast. Perfect conditions for Pencil Neck Racing. (Fun name for being light).