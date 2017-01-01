Please select your home edition
Miami Star Winter Series - Levin Memorial - Final

by Paul Cayard today at 3:19 am
2017 Miami Star Winter Series - Levin Memorial Paul Cayard http://www.cayardsailing.com
The wind had difficulty materializing this morning but we finally got one race going around 12:40 in six knots of wind from the southeast.

After yesterday’s results, things were tight at the top and with the fickle conditions today, anything could have happened.

Danny and I had a decent start and shortly after tacked to port to head right, in the middle of the fleet. The wind was fickle and dropping in strength as we neared the windward mark. We rounded about seventh with Augie Diaz in front of us. Augie blazed down the run as usual and rounded the gate with a big lead. At this point the regatta was his.

Racing in conditions like this is very challenging. It is not hard to get a few things wrong and find yourself back in the pack. We were very lucky as most everything we did this weekend turned to gold.

On the second windward leg, Augie and Arnie went to the right and Danny and I stayed a bit more to the left. This worked out for us and we passed Augie. Down the final run to the finish, Augie again super-fast, passed us to finish third but our fourth was all we needed to win the regatta. Gris Dolf and Luke Lawrence won the race with Larry Whipple and Austin Sperry in second.

I haven’t had this much enjoyment from sailing in a while. I experienced this when I raced with both Danny and Allie to Hawaii, twice. That was 10 years ago.

Next for me is IRC racing with the Beau Geste team in Australia at the end of the month.

2016-2017 Miami Star Winter Series - Levin Memorial - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Skipper/Crew Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Total
Miami Star Winter Series Racing

One Design Division


Star


1. 16   USA 8506 8506 Star Paul Cayard / Daniel Cayard 1 2 4 4 11.0


2. 9   USA 8509 DANILU Star Augie Diaz / Arnis Baltins 3 3 3 3 12.0


3. -6   USA 8250 Rachel Star Andrew Macdonald / Brad Nichol 5 1 2 10 18.0


4. 20   USA 8320 USA 8320 Star George Szabo / Roger Cheer 6 4 1 7 18.0


5. 77   USA 8484 Barakablue Star Larry Whipple / Austin Sperry 2 11 8 2 23.0


6. 0   USA 8504 8504 Star William Swigart / Brian Fatih 7 7 5 9 28.0


7. 89   USA 8481 8481 star Tomas Hornos / Josh Revkin 4 6 11 12 33.0


8. 74 Doyle Sailmakers  USA 8000 8000 star Jud Smith / Arthur Anosou 11 13 6 11 41.0


9. 19   USA 8464 Pied Piper/National Marine Star Jack Jennings / Frithjof Kleen 23 5 13 6 47.0


10. 110   USA 8440 8440 Star Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss 10 8 17 16 51.0


11. 13   ARG 8498 Star 8498 Star Alberto Zanetti / Mark Strube 16 10 10 18 54.0


12. 39   UKR 8493 8493 Star Vasyl Gureyev / Oleg Tsypko 8 28 7 14 57.0


13. 2   USA 8401 8401 Star Chris Dold / Luke Lawrence 34/DNF 16 9 1 60.0


14. 71   CAN 8017 8017 Star Bruce Long / Dave Martin 14 9 18 19 60.0


15. 0   CAN 8272 Southern Star Star Jerry Wendt / Bryan Milne 9 18 22 13 62.0


16. 72   USA 8518 8518 Star Doug Smith / Brian O'Mahoney 15 17 14 17 63.0


17. 61   CAN 7601 7601 CAN Star Terry Line / Larry Scott 12 14 15 24 65.0


18. 111   USA 8408 8408 Star Kevin Mcneil / Magnus Liljedahl 13 15 34/BFD 5 67.0


19. 11   USA 8420 Dorothy Star Jock Kohlhas / Jock Kohlhas 21 26 23 15 85.0


20. 1   USA 8312 8312 Star Tony Herrmann / Matt Herrmann 27 19 19 21 86.0


21. 99   USA 8302 8302 Star Jason Veatch / Phil Toth 22 22 21 22 87.0


22. 63   USA 8063 GRINCH Star Bert Collins / Jake Doyle 18 25 12 34/DNS 89.0


23.
  CAN 7887 7887 Star John Hokanson / Avery Paul 20 23 20 26 89.0


24. 17   USA 8217 Tess Star Mike Phinney / Alex Baker 26 12 27 25 90.0


25. 66   CAN 8466 Star Star Stuart Hebb / Mike Wolfs 17 34/DNS 34/DNS 8 93.0


26. 46   USA 8246 8246 Star Shane Zwingelberg / Guy Avalon 19 29 28 20 96.0


27. 64   USA 8395 Goodfellas Star Charles F. Kohlermann IV / Richard Burgess 30 20 16 34/DNS 100.0


28. 24   USA 8148 8148 Star Aaron Smith / Cory Ernst 29 24 24 27 104.0


29. 7   USA 8507 USA 8507 Star James Revkin / Chad Easley 25 27 31 23 106.0


30. 85   ARG 8285 8285 Star Erich Mones / Mariano Massa 24 21 30 34/DNS 109.0


31. 76   CAN 8247 8271 Star Allan Cullen / James Hynes 31 30 25 28 114.0


32. -9   AUS 7836 Ruffian Star Zachary Hansman / Arnd Glunde 28 31 26 29 114.0


33. 11   USA 7828 Spax Star Sandy McAllister / Spencer McAllister 32 32 29 30 123.0
 
2016-2017 Miami Star Winter Series - Levin Memorial - Sub-Class Scoring - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Skipper/Crew Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Total
Miami Star Winter Series Racing

One Design Division


Star - Classic


1. 89   USA 8481 8481 star Tomas Hornos / Josh Revkin 4 6 11 12 33.0


2. 2   USA 8401 8401 Star Chris Dold / Luke Lawrence 34/DNF 16 9 1 60.0


3. 99   USA 8302 8302 Star Jason Veatch / Phil Toth 22 22 21 22 87.0


4. -9   AUS 7836 Ruffian Star Zachary Hansman / Arnd Glunde 28 31 26 29 114.0
 
 


Star - Exalted Grand Master


1. 1   USA 8312 8312 Star Tony Herrmann / Matt Herrmann 27 19 19 21 86.0


2.
  CAN 7887 7887 Star John Hokanson / Avery Paul 20 23 20 26 89.0
 
 


Star - Grand Master


1. 9   USA 8509 DANILU Star Augie Diaz / Arnis Baltins 3 3 3 3 12.0


2. -6   USA 8250 Rachel Star Andrew Macdonald / Brad Nichol 5 1 2 10 18.0


3. 77   USA 8484 Barakablue Star Larry Whipple / Austin Sperry 2 11 8 2 23.0


4. 0   USA 8504 8504 Star William Swigart / Brian Fatih 7 7 5 9 28.0


5. 74 Doyle Sailmakers  USA 8000 8000 star Jud Smith / Arthur Anosou 11 13 6 11 41.0


6. 13   ARG 8498 Star 8498 Star Alberto Zanetti / Mark Strube 16 10 10 18 54.0


7. 39   UKR 8493 8493 Star Vasyl Gureyev / Oleg Tsypko 8 28 7 14 57.0


8. 71   CAN 8017 8017 Star Bruce Long / Dave Martin 14 9 18 19 60.0


9. 72   USA 8518 8518 Star Doug Smith / Brian O'Mahoney 15 17 14 17 63.0


10. 111   USA 8408 8408 Star Kevin Mcneil / Magnus Liljedahl 13 15 34/BFD 5 67.0


11. 11   USA 8420 Dorothy Star Jock Kohlhas / Jock Kohlhas 21 26 23 15 85.0


12. 17   USA 8217 Tess Star Mike Phinney / Alex Baker 26 12 27 25 90.0


13. 7   USA 8507 USA 8507 Star James Revkin / Chad Easley 25 27 31 23 106.0


14. 76   CAN 8247 8271 Star Allan Cullen / James Hynes 31 30 25 28 114.0


15. 11   USA 7828 Spax Star Sandy McAllister / Spencer McAllister 32 32 29 30 123.0
 
 


Star - Master


1. 16   USA 8506 8506 Star Paul Cayard / Daniel Cayard 1 2 4 4 11.0


2. 110   USA 8440 8440 Star Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss 10 8 17 16 51.0


3. 0   CAN 8272 Southern Star Star Jerry Wendt / Bryan Milne 9 18 22 13 62.0


4. 63   USA 8063 GRINCH Star Bert Collins / Jake Doyle 18 25 12 34/DNS 89.0


5. 66   CAN 8466 Star Star Stuart Hebb / Mike Wolfs 17 34/DNS 34/DNS 8 93.0


6. 46   USA 8246 8246 Star Shane Zwingelberg / Guy Avalon 19 29 28 20 96.0
 
 
Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Barz Optics - Floaters

