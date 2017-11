Miami Melges 24 Midwinter Tune-Up prepares fleet for racing in 2018

2018 Melges 24 Midwinter and Tune Up © Pierrick Contin 2018 Melges 24 Midwinter and Tune Up © Pierrick Contin http://www.pierrickcontin.fr/

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/158512

by Melges 24 today at 6:30 amOrganized by Randy Draftz and his Regatta Management team, three days of racing and coaching activities are currently being planned with one main goal in mind — get the fleet back to just having fun as a group, and while we're at it, let's learn a thing or two about how to sail the Melges 24 better, faster, more effectively and with quicker results.Both North Sails and Quantum Sails have agreed to provide coaching to teams during the racing, marketing efforts such as generating drone footage for more robust daily debriefs is in the works, and back by popular demand, TracTrac will be used at this event too. For those of you who attended the Worlds in Miami, you know all too well the benefits of this tool and the data collected can be huge for advancing the skill level of your team.There's plenty more information to come on this event, but what is important is to get your team signed up today. Register Online and plan to join the U.S. Melges 24 fleet at what it hopes will become a staple event in its long listing of yearly, class supported events.- Visit the 2018 Midwinter and Tune-Up Yachtscoring Event Website