Miami Melges 24 Midwinter Tune-Up prepares fleet for racing in 2018

by Melges 24 today at 6:30 am
2018 Melges 24 Midwinter and Tune Up © Pierrick Contin http://www.pierrickcontin.fr/
The 2017 Melges 24 racing schedule may be drawing to a close, but 2018 is already in motion with an awesome kickstarter Racing Clinic happening January 19-21 at Coconut Grove's famous Miami Shake-A-Leg sailing center. As many as 20-30 boats have already committed and are ready to soak up some valuable tuning time with big talent.

Organized by Randy Draftz and his Regatta Management team, three days of racing and coaching activities are currently being planned with one main goal in mind — get the fleet back to just having fun as a group, and while we're at it, let's learn a thing or two about how to sail the Melges 24 better, faster, more effectively and with quicker results.

Both North Sails and Quantum Sails have agreed to provide coaching to teams during the racing, marketing efforts such as generating drone footage for more robust daily debriefs is in the works, and back by popular demand, TracTrac will be used at this event too. For those of you who attended the Worlds in Miami, you know all too well the benefits of this tool and the data collected can be huge for advancing the skill level of your team.

There's plenty more information to come on this event, but what is important is to get your team signed up today. Register Online and plan to join the U.S. Melges 24 fleet at what it hopes will become a staple event in its long listing of yearly, class supported events.

- Register Online
- Visit the 2018 Midwinter and Tune-Up Yachtscoring Event Website
- View the Entry List

2018 Melges 24 Midwinter and Tune Up - Preliminary Scratch Sheet

      Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Owner/Skipper Yacht Club Home Port Yacht Type Length Rating
Racing Area: Midwinter and Tune Up
  Division: One Design  
      Melges 24
    1.
  Usa 94 Da booty Nick Cumbie Llsc Panama City, Fl, USA Melges 24 24
    2. 738 Quantum Sails  USA 738 Dark Energy Laura Grondin Groton Long Point Yacht Club West hartford, CT, USA Melges 24 24
    3.
  USA 805 Decorum Megan Ratliff Columbia Yacht Club Chicago, IL, USA Melges 24 24
    4. 687   USA 687 Firewater George Haynie Davis Island Yacht Club Tampa, FL, USA Melges 24 24
    5. 9   USA 009 FNG/Eelsnot Zane Yoder Mobile YC Daphne, Al, USA Melges 24 24
    6. 848   USA 848 Lucky Dog / Gill Race Team Travis Weisleder Bay Head Yacht Club Richmond, VA, USA Melges 24 24
    7. 838   USA 838 MiKEY Kevin Welch Anacortes Yacht Club Anacortes, WA, USA Melges 24 24
    8.
  USA 851 Monsoon Bruce Ayres Newport Harbor Yacht Club Newport Beach, CA, USA Melges 24 24
    9. 587   USA 587 OBSESSION Gary Schwarting Gulf Coast Sailing Club Naples, FL, USA Melges 24 24
    10.
  NOR 800 Party Girl Jens Altern Wathne
Loddefjord, NOR Melges 24 24
    11. 801   USA 801 Shaka KC Shannon LLSC Fayetteville, GA, USA Melges 24 24
    12.
  USA 505 TEAM 505 David King
Bradenton, FL, USA Melges 24 24
    13.
  USA 839 The 300 steven boho LGYC Crystal Lake, IL, USA Melges 24 24
    14.
  CAN 629 Zingara Richard Reid National Yacht Club Toronto, ON, CAN Melges 24 24
