Miami Melges 24 Midwinter Tune-Up prepares fleet for racing in 2018
by Melges 24 today at 6:30 am
The 2017 Melges 24 racing schedule may be drawing to a close, but 2018 is already in motion with an awesome kickstarter Racing Clinic happening January 19-21 at Coconut Grove's famous Miami Shake-A-Leg sailing center. As many as 20-30 boats have already committed and are ready to soak up some valuable tuning time with big talent.
2018 Melges 24 Midwinter and Tune Up © Pierrick Contin http://www.pierrickcontin.fr/
Organized by Randy Draftz and his Regatta Management team, three days of racing and coaching activities are currently being planned with one main goal in mind — get the fleet back to just having fun as a group, and while we're at it, let's learn a thing or two about how to sail the Melges 24 better, faster, more effectively and with quicker results.
Both North Sails
and Quantum Sails
have agreed to provide coaching to teams during the racing, marketing efforts such as generating drone footage for more robust daily debriefs is in the works, and back by popular demand, TracTrac
will be used at this event too. For those of you who attended the Worlds in Miami, you know all too well the benefits of this tool and the data collected can be huge for advancing the skill level of your team.
There's plenty more information to come on this event, but what is important is to get your team signed up today. Register Online
and plan to join the U.S. Melges 24 fleet at what it hopes will become a staple event in its long listing of yearly, class supported events.
- Register Online
- Visit the 2018 Midwinter and Tune-Up Yachtscoring Event Website
- View the Entry List
|2018 Melges 24 Midwinter and Tune Up - Preliminary Scratch Sheet
|
|
|
|
|Bow
|Sail Number
|Yacht Name
|Owner/Skipper
|Yacht Club
|Home Port
|Yacht Type
|Length
|Rating
|
|Racing Area: Midwinter and Tune Up
|
|Division: One Design
|
|
|
|
|Melges 24
|
|
|1.
|
| Usa 94
|Da booty
|Nick Cumbie
|Llsc
|Panama City, Fl, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|
|
|
|2.
|738
| USA 738
|Dark Energy
|Laura Grondin
|Groton Long Point Yacht Club
|West hartford, CT, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|
|
|
|3.
|
| USA 805
|Decorum
|Megan Ratliff
|Columbia Yacht Club
|Chicago, IL, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|
|
|
|4.
|687
| USA 687
|Firewater
|George Haynie
|Davis Island Yacht Club
|Tampa, FL, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|
|
|
|5.
|9
| USA 009
|FNG/Eelsnot
|Zane Yoder
|Mobile YC
|Daphne, Al, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|
|
|
|6.
|848
| USA 848
|Lucky Dog / Gill Race Team
|Travis Weisleder
|Bay Head Yacht Club
|Richmond, VA, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|
|
|
|7.
|838
| USA 838
|MiKEY
|Kevin Welch
|Anacortes Yacht Club
|Anacortes, WA, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|
|
|
|8.
|
| USA 851
|Monsoon
|Bruce Ayres
|Newport Harbor Yacht Club
|Newport Beach, CA, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|
|
|
|9.
|587
| USA 587
|OBSESSION
|Gary Schwarting
|Gulf Coast Sailing Club
|Naples, FL, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|
|
|
|10.
|
| NOR 800
|Party Girl
|Jens Altern Wathne
|
|Loddefjord, NOR
|Melges 24
|24
|
|
|
|11.
|801
| USA 801
|Shaka
|KC Shannon
|LLSC
|Fayetteville, GA, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|
|
|
|12.
|
| USA 505
|TEAM 505
|David King
|
|Bradenton, FL, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|
|
|
|13.
|
| USA 839
|The 300
|steven boho
|LGYC
|Crystal Lake, IL, USA
|Melges 24
|24
|
|
|
|14.
|
| CAN 629
|Zingara
|Richard Reid
|National Yacht Club
|Toronto, ON, CAN
|Melges 24
|24
