Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Miami M32 Winter Series - Final day action-shots by Ingrid Abery
by Ingrid Abery today at 4:01 am
2017 Miami M32 Winter Series - Final day Ingrid Abery
Tweet
Photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 Miami M32 Winter Series and provided this gallery of images from final day action.
2017 Miami M32 Winter Series - Final day © Ingrid Abery
2017 Miami M32 Winter Series - Final day © Ingrid Abery
2017 Miami M32 Winter Series - Final day © Ingrid Abery
2017 Miami M32 Winter Series - Final day © Ingrid Abery
2017 Miami M32 Winter Series - Final day © Ingrid Abery
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152377
Related Articles
Sail Port Stephens Race Week – 20 crews to contest ASBA nationals
At the same time, around a dozen super-charged Super 12s will vie for their NSW state title, the strongest fleet to date
Both associations represent a myriad of models from different designers, all coming together under development umbrellas but with rating systems to level the playing field.
Posted on 12 Mar
Farr 40 John Calvert-Jones Nationals – Estate Master crowned champion
A practiced team with many seasons behind them, delivered Martin Hill’s Estate Master the championship by three points.
A practiced team with many seasons behind them mixed with fierce ambition, and a quick recovery from what could have cost them the main trophy, delivered Martin Hill’s Estate Master the Farr 40 John Calvert-Jones National Championship on Sydney Harbour by three points.
Posted on 12 Mar
52 Super Series - Azzurra are Royal Cup Kings of Miami
Azzurra proved once again that a team on the bounceback from a modest preceding event is often at its most potent.
In winning the 52 Super Series second regatta of the 2017 season, the 52 Super Series Miami Royal Cup, Azzurra proved once again that a team on the bounceback from a modest preceding event is often at its most potent. The emblematic team of the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda felt they were not at their best in Key West in January, lacking speed when they finished in fifth
Posted on 12 Mar
52 Super Series - Miami Royal Cup - Final day images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi was on water at 52 Super Series - Miami Royal Cup and provided this gallery of images from final day action.
Photographer Max Ranchi was on water at 52 Super Series - Miami Royal Cup 2017 and provided this gallery of images from final day action.
Posted on 12 Mar
52 Super Series - Miami Royal Cup - Final day images by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup and provided this gallery of images
Photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at 52 Super Series - 2017 Miami Royal Cup and provided this gallery of images from today last races and prize giving.
Posted on 12 Mar
Azzurra wins the Miami Royal Cup, second event in the 52 Super Series
Azzurra has won Miami Royal Cup, the second event in 2017 52 Super Series, and is currently at lead of the Series too.
Azzurra has won the Miami Royal Cup, the second event in the 2017 52 Super Series, and is currently at the lead of the Series too. The next event will be in May, in Scarlino, Tuscany: the Rolex TP52 World Championship where results will also count for points in the Super Series.
Posted on 12 Mar
SAP Extreme Sailing Team clinch opening win of Extreme Sailing Series
Clear blue skies combined with a north-easterly breeze gusting 25 knots as nine crews hit the choppy waters of Muscat
After 26 races over four days three teams - SAP Extreme Sailing Team, Oman Air and Alinghi - went into the final race, worth double points, capable of taking the overall win.
Posted on 11 Mar
Vendée Globe – Sébastien looks back at 124 days of being alone
It was obvious for anyone following this race that for Sébastien, the solo round the world voyage was anything but easy
It was obvious for anyone following this race that for Sébastien Destremau, the solo round the world voyage was anything but easy. Technical problems, calms, storms, being alone… Last night after finishing the race fifty days after the winner, Armel Le Cléac'h, the skipper of TechnoFirst-faceOcean gave us his first impressions.
Posted on 11 Mar
Strong start for Team Oman Air in Extreme Sailing Series opener
A wet and wild final day saw Oman Air's foiling GC32 catamaran blasting round the stadium racecourse.
The crew, now with $1 million World Match Racing Tour winner Phil Robertson at the helm, scored 16 podium finishes in 27 races.
Posted on 11 Mar
Extreme Sailing Series™ offers perfect proving ground for youth teams
They don’t call it Extreme Sailing Series for nothing – that’s just what young guns have been finding out on their debut
They don’t call it the Extreme Sailing Series™ for nothing – and that’s just what the young guns on Team Tilt and NZL Sailing Team have been finding out on their debuts on the global Stadium Racing tour.
Posted on 11 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy