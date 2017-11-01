Please select your home edition
Edition
SHBS White Bay 6 - 728x90

Mexican tall ship sails into San Pedro for tours

by Donna Littlejohn today at 4:02 am
Mexico’s Tall Ship Cuauhtémoc returns to the Port of Los Angeles Daily Breeze
Celebrating “The Year of Mexico in Los Angeles,” the Mexican Navy tall ship Cuauhtémoc returns to the Port of Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 3, offering several days of free public tours.

The ship will be in port for five days. Tour it from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Tours will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations or tickets are not required. Reservations or tickets are not required.

Free parking is available at the Outer Harbor, 3011 Miner St., San Pedro.

The ship has provided training for generations of officers, cadets and sailors in navigation and sailing maneuvers since the 1980s. It first visited the Port of Los Angeles in 2005 and returned in 2014.

To read more please go to the original link.
Yachtspot J111 660x82RS Sailing 660x82 AUSSail Exchange 660x82 Used Sails

Related Articles

Weather gods promise record finish on eve of Transat Jacques Vabre
Weather gods promise record finish on eve of Transat Jacques Vabre President Macron visits village and wishes skippers good luck. The weather gods have smiled on one of the great weekends for offshore sailing. Gone was the sun of the previous week, as a more northerly wind blew through the Normandy harbour of Le Havre followed by French President Emmanuel Macron, who toured the race village in the evening.
Posted today at 3:29 am Voting opens for 2017 Rolex World Sailor of Year Awards
World Sailing is now inviting the sailing community, sports fan and the public to vote for one male and one female World Sailing is now inviting the sailing community, sports fan and the public to vote for one male and one female who they think should be crowned 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year.
Posted today at 2:57 am Classics set sail on Melbourne's Port Phillip
Alex McKinnon was out on the water to capture the action as the Classic Yacht Association of Australia Alex McKinnon was out on the water to capture the action as the Classic Yacht Association of Australia held their 11th Cup Regatta on Melbourne's Port Phillip. Hosted by the Royal Yacht Club of Victoria, 19 boats, and close to 200 crew enjoyed the conditions. Scattered through out the fleet were 14 sailors from New Zealand who came across for the event .
Posted on 4 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Team Brunel sets course to Cape Town
For the first time the route to the south looks the same as Bekking’s debut in 1985-’86 on the Philips Innovator. The seven participating boats set course from Lisbon to Cape Town, where the fleet is expected to finish between the 25th and 28th of November
Posted on 4 Nov Mini-Transat La Boulangère – Lipinski has extended away from the fleet
Lipinski already boasts a lead of 45 miles over Simon Koster (Eight Cube Sersa) and 67 over Jörg Riechers (Lilienthal). The minute conditions toughen up a bit, the Raison design and her skipper are proving to be untouchable. Indeed, racers often say that speed makes you intelligent and Ian Lipinski’s trajectory seems to back this up. Featuring a clear-cut choice of options without being overly radical and a sound sequence of trajectories, there isn’t much to be faulted.
Posted on 4 Nov Iconic offshore leg to Cape Town marks new phase of Volvo Ocean Race
It’s one of the iconic legs of offshore classic, as the teams transition from the North Atlantic, through the Doldrums The tactical options on the leg have been opened up this year by the removal of a traditional waypoint, the island of Fernando de Noronha, about 170 nautical miles off the coast of Brazil.
Posted on 4 Nov Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 4, Race 3 – Calm after the storm
Sanya Serenity Coast has retained its lead again today, which it has held since leaving Table Bay on Tuesday Racing remains tight for the following pack with less than a nautical mile separating second placed Garmin with third placed PSP Logistics although this is something that PSP Logistics Skipper Matt Mitchell predicts will change today.
Posted on 4 Nov Transat Jacques Vabre – One favourite to beat and a tough top ten
Eliès, who finished third in 2015, does not hesitate in naming SMA as the biggest rival, and pointedly names no one else Louis Burton and Servane Escoffier’s Bureau Vallée 2, is probably the fastest in the fleet, being the old Banque Populaire VIII that won the 2016-17 Vendée Globe, but the partners, a couple on land as well as at sea, are still learning to control their new Imoca.
Posted on 4 Nov How close is too close? Best images from the Volvo Ocean In-Port Race
The sprint around the Portuguese city had a little bit of everything – including an unforgettable photo finish. Dutchman Bouwe Bekking’s Team Brunel fended off a late charge by Spanish team MAPFRE to win. Conditions were challenging, to say the least, with squalls bringing rain and gusty, shifting winds.
Posted on 4 Nov Clipper Race - Six Greenings crew to join Hotelplanner.com for Leg 3
Arrangements are currently being made for Greenings crew members, who are wanting to resume Leg 3 With HotelPlanner.com making good speed towards Port Elizabeth to drop off injured crew member, Greg Adams,arrangements are currently being made for Greenings crew members, who are wanting to resume Leg 3, to join Skipper Conall Morrison and his team before they continue their onward journey to Fremantle.
Posted on 4 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy