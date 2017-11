Mexican tall ship sails into San Pedro for tours

The ship will be in port for five days. Tour it from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Tours will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations or tickets are not required. Free parking is available at the Outer Harbor, 3011 Miner St., San Pedro. The ship has provided training for generations of officers, cadets and sailors in navigation and sailing maneuvers since the 1980s. It first visited the Port of Los Angeles in 2005 and returned in 2014.