MetreFest Newport 2017 - A success by any measure

The fleet of 2.4mRs, 17 strong was just one measure of success for MetreFest Newport 2017 © SallyAnne Santos / WindlassCreative.com The fleet of 2.4mRs, 17 strong was just one measure of success for MetreFest Newport 2017 © SallyAnne Santos / WindlassCreative.com

by Barby MacGowan today at 3:47 amJamie Hilton, MetreFest Newport 2017 Chairman said: “The idea of bringing Metre boat sailors of all different stripes together at one event proved to be more fun than we had even hoped. Sailors and skippers from all three classes on hand were very enthused at the event and were universally clamoring as to when and where the next MetreFest will be!”





In the largest fleet of the regatta with 17 entries on the starting line, Dee Smith, US-7 dominated the 2.4mR class chalking up a perfect regatta. Not only did Smith win every race, he led at every single mark rounding. Ben Hall, US-77 placed second overall with 13 pts and Theodore Green, US-175 finished third overall with 15pts. In Friday’s Around Rose Island Race, Theodore Green, US-175 finished second with Charles Rosenfield, US-142 in third. At Friday’s MetreFest Newport 2017 dinner, upon accepting his Around the Island prize, Dee Smith suggested staging a 2.4mR World Championship in tandem with the 2019 12mR World Championship in Newport; his idea was met with resounding cheers from the 300+ gathered Metre sailors.



MetreFest 2.4mR Overall:



• First: US-7, Dee Smith

• Second: US-77, Ben Hall

• Third: US-175, Theodore Green









Results in the 6mR Class were more mixed. Matt Brook’s Lucie, US-55 won the Around the Island Race on Friday followed by Thomas Rodes’ Discovery, US-109 in second and William Booth’s Flapper, N-71 in third. It was Booth’s Flapper, N-71 who won the weekend regatta however with a total of only 6 pts.









MetreFest 6mR Overall:



• First: Flapper, N-71 - William Booth

• Second: Lucie, US-55 – Matt Brooks

• Third: Madcap, US-21 – Hugh Jones



The fabled 12mR Class showed up in force at MetreFest Newport 2017. Nine 12mRs, representing three divisions of formula designs spanning 28 years of America’s Cup inspired yacht development, shared a starting line—a very rare occurrence. Dennis Williams’ freshly-restored Defender, US-33 returned to the racecourse after 23 years to win the Modern division in Friday’s Around the Island Race. Also finishing first Around the Island were Kip Curren’s Laura, KZ-5 in the Grand Prix division and Eagle 2019 Syndicate’s Traditional entry American Eagle, US-21.









MetreFest 12mR overall:



• First, Grand Prix: New Zealand, KZ-3 - Gunther Buerman

• First, Modern: Courageous, US-26 - Courageous Syndicate (Ralph Isham / Stephen Glascock)

• First, Traditional: Nefertiti, US-19 - Jon Wullschleger

