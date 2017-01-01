Please select your home edition
Melges IC37 Class - The next generation Corinthian competition

by Melges Performance Sailboats today at 6:35 am
Introducing the Melges IC37 Class Melges Performance Sailboats
Melges Performance Sailboats is proud to announce the addition of a new class to the Melges line: the IC37 by Melges, a 37-foot modern race boat. Exclusively for Group 1 sailors, the strict one-design class will be simple and fun with competitive racing at sailing’s most celebrated venues.

Partnering with the New York Yacht Club (NYYC), Mills Design, Westerly Marine and North Sails, Melges looks forward to the opportunity to launch and develop the Melges IC37 Class Association. With critical mass already set in place by the NYYC, this fleet will be a modern one-design racer with an international reach. The IC37 by Melges is designed to be a one-design for the masses and a great IRC/ORC competitor with optional interior fit outs available.

Starting with a fleet of 20 boats owned by the New York Yacht Club, Melges will market and grow the class to international recognition. When sailors step onto the IC37 by Melges, they will step onto a one-of-a-kind, high quality product backed by the industry’s leader in performance one-design racing and built by one of the leading performance boat builders in the world, Westerly Marine. Melges Performance Sailboats will lead the development of the class association, the regatta circuit, measurement, one-design class rules, promotional events and new boat sales.

“The time has come for a strict one-design class of this size, designed and built to accommodate a wide spectrum of crew skills, targeting the Corinthian sailors of the world. We are dedicated to enriching all areas of one-design racing, including youth, Corinthian, women’s and Grand Prix style racing,” said Harry Melges.

The New York Yacht Club was the project’s visionary force. By using the first twenty IC37s to carry the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup into its second decade and beyond, the NYYC is creating a rock-solid, established base for the new fleet. The club carefully selected the most qualified partners for the job. Melges is honored to take on this project and work with some of the industry’s best. From a number of submissions from top yacht designers around the globe, the NYYC selected a Mills Design proposal. Production is already underway at Westerly Marine of Santa Ana, California, an experienced builder capable of very high quality offshore builds. North Sails, the leading international sailmaker, has joined the team as the class’s exclusive sailmaker for the one-design sail package. Harken and Southern Spars are named as official suppliers to the new class.

The strict one-design rules outlined by the Melges IC37 Class Association are built on the ideals of Corinthian sailing. All components will be built to the strictest tolerances and measured to ensure the tightest one-design rules. One-design sails will be enforced with no expensive sail development programs allowed – One main, one jib and one asymmetrical spinnaker. Rules will include limited hiking and a basic electronics package. The boat is designed for eight Group 1 sailors.

Learn more about the IC37 by Melges by visiting the Melges Performance Sailboats booth at upcoming boat shows, Newport, Annapolis and Chicago, to name a few.
Cruisers and Racers under 15m - See the difference with Delta by Doyle
Doyle Sails have announced a new sail construction for the club racer and performance coastal cruiser under 15 metres. Doyle Sails have announced Delta, a new sail construction for the club racer and performance coastal cruiser under 15 metres. Delta's high-quality fibre options and layouts offer a modern alternative to the traditional panelled sail construction. Utilizing the same plant and technology as their premier product Stratis, Delta customers will reap all the benefits of proven manufacturing processes
Posted today at 6:12 am North Sails News - Norths for refitted supermaxi, One design successes
Latest news and updates from North Sails New Zealand Latest news and updates from North Sails New Zealand including the new sail wardrobe from Norths and a new rig from Southern Spars, for the relaunched superman, Black Jack 100 which had a very good first race in the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race.
Posted today at 5:39 am Steel blades sharpened for the Rolex Big Boat Series
Burgees flutter and spectra halyards slap against carbon-fiber and aluminum masts on 89 highly tuned raceboats Burgees flutter and spectra halyards slap against carbon-fiber and aluminum masts on 89 highly tuned raceboats assembled at the St. Francis Yacht Club for the 53rd edition of the Rolex Big Boat Series (September 13-17, 2017). This marks the West Coast’s premier regatta and one of the international sailing circuit’s most celebrated and anticipated Grand Prix events.
Posted today at 4:23 am Strong winds prevent play on opening day of Coutts Quarter Ton Cup
The opening day of the Coutts Quarter Ton Cup dawned with blue skies and a brisk 20-25 knot westerly breeze. The opening day of the Coutts Quarter Ton Cup dawned with blue skies and a brisk 20-25 knot westerly breeze. However, with the wind forecast to increase during the morning, the fleet was held ashore while two mark laying RIBs ventured out at 1100 to check on conditions first hand, which led to a decision to abandon racing for the day.
Posted today at 4:12 am Audi J/70 World Championship – Teasing Mistral
The strong north westerly wind came tantalizingly close to dropping to the 25 knot class limit. Tomorrow, weather permitting, 162 teams will fight to gain the right to race in the Gold and Silver Championship fleet, the big change is that the scores from those races will now count towards the Championship Series.
Posted on 13 Sep GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup – Day 1 – Realteam on top
Day one the penultimate event on the GC32 Racing Tour, dawned magnificently with light winds and a warm sun on the bay. Already by the time racing started the wind was above 20 knots and a swell had formed, big enough to cause the GC32s to disappear occasionally into the troughs. The right of the race course was generally worse, being on the open ocean side, while the top mark was laid in the shadow of Calvi’s impressive Citadel.
Posted on 13 Sep Clipper World Race – Day 24 – Testing upwind conditions continue
Cementing a fifth day at the top of the leader board Visit Seattle has extended its lead over Sanya Serenity Coast The leading teams have now crossed the finish line of the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint but points will only be awarded to the top three teams with the shortest elapsed time once all teams have declared.
Posted on 13 Sep Destination World for François Gabart aboard the MACIF trimaran
This is a significant challenge, only achieved by three sailors to date (Francis Joyon, Ellen MacArthur, Thomas Coville) The idea of attempting this single-handed round the world on a multihull emerged during the Vendée Globe, which François Gabart won (2012-2013), and has since gradually became concrete with the design and then the build of the MACIF trimaran, followed by its launch in August 2015
Posted on 13 Sep Poole sailor to take over from injured skipper in Clipper World Race
Andy will provide relief cover for David Hartshorn who was subject to a helicopter medevac during the opening leg Having grown in popularity over the years, 712 international crew members will take part in this edition and with over 40 different nationalities represented on the race, this is the biggest yet of its eleven editions.
Posted on 13 Sep Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image officially launched
Open to professional photographers, it provides an opportunity for yacht racing specialists to display their work Started in 2010, this event is the world’s premier photography competition dedicated to the sport of sailing, celebrating the very best yacht racing image taken during the year, and which best represents the essence and excitement of the sport.
Posted on 13 Sep
