Melges 32 World League enters the Marina di Scarlino Arena

2017 Melges 32 World League European Division // Event 1 - Preliminary Cumulative Results

by Melges 32 today at 3:41 amThe Melges 32 will be first in the water, rocket ready to showcase its speed and one-design agility on May 5-7 (Friday-Sunday), marking its second 2017 MWL event. The following weekend of May 12-14, the vibrant Melges 20 fleet will take the stage to complete its fifth Melges 20 World League event of the year.Sixteen Melges 32 teams representing six nations (Denmark, Germany, Italy, Monaco, Turkey and Russia) will make the starting line. Among them, a debut appearance for the German team of Sjambok with Jens Kuhne at the helm, and the Corinthian effort of Kim Haugaard helming Pelle P from Denmark.Overall, as the fleet anticipates top competition in Scarlino, Matteo Balestrero's Giogi is on top of the standings, very prepared to make a stance in defense of his Melges 32 World League, European Division leadership.Poised to challenge Balestrero are the usual suspects: European Champion Vincenzo Onorato's Mascalzone Latino; Andrea Lacorte's Vitamina Amerikana, and International Class Chairman Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio on G-SPOT. Co-Owners Edoardo Lupi and Massimo Pessina of the fantastic Torpyone have returned, as well as the Pavesio brothers aboard FRA MARTINA, each looking for a slice of speed with total determination to overturn the current leaders. The competition cards are stacked high in the Melges 32 fleet - it really can be anyone's game.The first race of the Scarlino edition of the Melges 32 World League starts on Friday at 1300 (Euro) on Friday, May 5.The Melges 32 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine, Toremar, Lavazza and Barracuda Communication.1.) Martin Reintjies/Enrico Fonda, Caipirinha (Corinthian)2.) Ahmet Eker/Andrea Rachelli, Eker3.) Edoardo Pavesio/Manuel Weiller Vidal, FRA MARTINA4.) Matteo Balestrero/Daniele Cassinari, Giogi5.) Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio/Branko Brcin, G-SPOT6.) Kilian Holzapfel/Jan Jasper Wagner, Junior Homanit (Corinthian)7.) Christian Schwoerer/Jesper Radich, La Pericolosa8.) Vincenzo Onorato/Cameron Appleton, Mascalzone Latino9.) Kim Haugaaard, Pella P10.) Jens Khune, Sjambok11.) Andrea Ferrari/Pietro Sibello, Spirit of Nerina12.) Pavel Kuznetsov/Evgeny Neugodnikov, Tavatuy13.) Edoardo Lupi-Massimo Pessina/Lorenzo Bressani, Torpyone14.) Francesco Graziani/Andrea Fornaro, Vitamina (Corinthian)15.) Andrea LaCorte/Gabriele Benussi, Vitaminia Amerikana16.) Fritz Homann/Michele Paoletti, Wilma1.) Matteo Balestrero, Giogi = 20 pts.2.) Andrea Lacorte, Vitamina Amerikana = 19 pts.3.) Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio, G-SPOT = 18 pts.4.) Edoardo Pavesio, FRA MARTINA = 17 pts.5.) Lasse Petterson, Pippa; 16 pts.