Melges 32 World League enters the Marina di Scarlino Arena

by Melges 32 today at 3:41 am
2017 Melges 32 World League European Division - Event 1 Melges World League / Barracuda
The Melges World League (MWL), the international regatta racing circuit for the Melges 32 and Melges 20 fleets comes alive once again with back-to-back racing on the Club Nautico Scarlino playing field.

The Melges 32 will be first in the water, rocket ready to showcase its speed and one-design agility on May 5-7 (Friday-Sunday), marking its second 2017 MWL event. The following weekend of May 12-14, the vibrant Melges 20 fleet will take the stage to complete its fifth Melges 20 World League event of the year.

Sixteen Melges 32 teams representing six nations (Denmark, Germany, Italy, Monaco, Turkey and Russia) will make the starting line. Among them, a debut appearance for the German team of Sjambok with Jens Kuhne at the helm, and the Corinthian effort of Kim Haugaard helming Pelle P from Denmark.

Overall, as the fleet anticipates top competition in Scarlino, Matteo Balestrero's Giogi is on top of the standings, very prepared to make a stance in defense of his Melges 32 World League, European Division leadership.

Poised to challenge Balestrero are the usual suspects: European Champion Vincenzo Onorato's Mascalzone Latino; Andrea Lacorte's Vitamina Amerikana, and International Class Chairman Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio on G-SPOT. Co-Owners Edoardo Lupi and Massimo Pessina of the fantastic Torpyone have returned, as well as the Pavesio brothers aboard FRA MARTINA, each looking for a slice of speed with total determination to overturn the current leaders. The competition cards are stacked high in the Melges 32 fleet - it really can be anyone's game.

The first race of the Scarlino edition of the Melges 32 World League starts on Friday at 1300 (Euro) on Friday, May 5.

The Melges 32 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine, Toremar, Lavazza and Barracuda Communication.

Entry List

1.) Martin Reintjies/Enrico Fonda, Caipirinha (Corinthian)
2.) Ahmet Eker/Andrea Rachelli, Eker
3.) Edoardo Pavesio/Manuel Weiller Vidal, FRA MARTINA
4.) Matteo Balestrero/Daniele Cassinari, Giogi
5.) Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio/Branko Brcin, G-SPOT
6.) Kilian Holzapfel/Jan Jasper Wagner, Junior Homanit (Corinthian)
7.) Christian Schwoerer/Jesper Radich, La Pericolosa
8.) Vincenzo Onorato/Cameron Appleton, Mascalzone Latino
9.) Kim Haugaaard, Pella P
10.) Jens Khune, Sjambok
11.) Andrea Ferrari/Pietro Sibello, Spirit of Nerina
12.) Pavel Kuznetsov/Evgeny Neugodnikov, Tavatuy
13.) Edoardo Lupi-Massimo Pessina/Lorenzo Bressani, Torpyone
14.) Francesco Graziani/Andrea Fornaro, Vitamina (Corinthian)
15.) Andrea LaCorte/Gabriele Benussi, Vitaminia Amerikana
16.) Fritz Homann/Michele Paoletti, Wilma

Top Five Results (2017 Melges 32 World League - After One Event)

1.) Matteo Balestrero, Giogi = 20 pts.
2.) Andrea Lacorte, Vitamina Amerikana = 19 pts.
3.) Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio, G-SPOT = 18 pts.
4.) Edoardo Pavesio, FRA MARTINA = 17 pts.
5.) Lasse Petterson, Pippa; 16 pts.

2017 Melges 32 World League European Division // Event 1 - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
World League Racing

One Design Division


Melges 32


1. 172   ITA 172 GIOGI Melges 32 Matteo Balestrero 2 7 1 10.0


2. 201   ITA 201 VITAMINA AMERIKANA Melges 32 Andrea Lacorte 6 1 8 15.0


3. 181   MON 181 G -SPOT Melges 32 Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio 8 4 3 15.0


4. 191   ITA 191 FRA MARTINA Melges 32 Edoardo Pavesio 1 13 5 19.0


5. 212   NOR 212 PIPPA Melges 32 Lasse Petterson / Claudia Rossi 3 16/UFD 2 21.0


6. 215   GER 215 HOMANIT JUNIOR (Corinthian) Melges 32 Kilian Holzapfel 14 2 6 22.0


7. 21   ITA 2121 MASCALZONE LATINO Melges 32 Vincenzo Onorato 10 6 7 23.0


8. 229   GER 229 LA PERICOLOSA Melges 32 Christian Schwoerer 9 3 12 24.0


9. 487   ITA 487 TORPYONE Melges 32 Edoardo Lupi / Massimo Pesina 11 5 9 25.0


10. 223 Quantum Sails  RUS 223 TAVATUY Melges 32 Pavel Kuznetsov 5 10 10 25.0


11. 193   GER 193 WILMA Melges 32 Fritz Homann 4 9 16/UFD 29.0


12. 173   ITA 173 SPIRIT OF NERINA Melges 32 Andrea Ferrari 15 12 4 31.0


13. 159 Quantum Sails  TUR 159 EKER Melges 32 Ahmet Eker 7 8 16/UFD 31.0


14. 186   ITA 186 CAIPIRINHA (Corinthian) Melges 32 Martin Reintjes 12 11 11 34.0


15. 194   ITA 194 VITAMINA (Corinthian) Melges 32 Francesco Graziani 13 16/UFD 13 42.0
Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82RS Sailing 660x82Southern Spars - 100

