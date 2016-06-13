Please select your home edition
Edition
Cooper Teamwear 728x90 1

Melges 24 World Championship - Winners announced...

by Melges 24 today at 2:56 am
It was a great day for the Hungarian FGF Sailing Team with Robert Bakoczy in helm winning the final race of the championship © Pierrick Contin http://www.pierrickcontin.fr/
The 20th edition of the Melges 24 World Championship just came to an end in Helsinki, with a series of eleven races that challenged the crews with weather conditions that ranged from light wind to heavy breeze and seas.

After the success obtained in the Worlds of Torbole in 2012, exactly five years ago on August 4th, the couple helmsman-tactician Fracassoli-Fonda contributed to the success of Italian entry Maidollis by Gianluca Perego with also Giovanni Ferrari, also a part of the 2012 winner team, and Stefano Lagi onboard.

After the success obtained in the Worlds of Torbole in 2012, exactly five years ago on August 4th, the couple helmsman-tactician Fracassoli-Fonda contributed to the success of Italian entry Maidollis by Gianluca Perego with also Giovanni Ferrari, also a part of the 2012 winner team, and Stefano Lagi onboard. © Pierrick Contin http://www.pierrickcontin.fr/
After the success obtained in the Worlds of Torbole in 2012, exactly five years ago on August 4th, the couple helmsman-tactician Fracassoli-Fonda contributed to the success of Italian entry Maidollis by Gianluca Perego with also Giovanni Ferrari, also a part of the 2012 winner team, and Stefano Lagi onboard. © Pierrick Contin http://www.pierrickcontin.fr/



The Italian crew has been able to sail very consistent races, with placements that only once went below the 10th position: they closed the series with a total of 35 points and a margin of 23 points over the second classified. In day two of racing they also achieved a record for the Melges 24 Worlds, by winning all the races that were sailed in that day. They succeed in the gold book to the Irish Embarr by Conor Clarke, who won the penultimate edition of the Melges 24 World Championship, held in Miami in December 2016 and can hold the historical perpetual trophy of the Melges Performance Sailboats for one year.

Happy team of Maidollis celebrating their victory at the 20th Melges 24 World Championship with the historical Melges Performance Sailboats perpetual trophy © Pierrick Contin http://www.pierrickcontin.fr/
Happy team of Maidollis celebrating their victory at the 20th Melges 24 World Championship with the historical Melges Performance Sailboats perpetual trophy © Pierrick Contin http://www.pierrickcontin.fr/



Vice-World Champion is American Monsoon by Mike Buckley with Bruce Ayres in helm and Mark Ivey as a coach, which has all through the series battled to maintain a podium placement: the two bullets scored in the series helped Monsoon's holding tight to the silver medal. The American crew is in fact followed, in the final ranking, by Kevin Welch's Mikey, with a margin of just three points.

The American entry Mikey managed to climb over Italian Andrea Racchelli's Altea in the last day of the Championship: the crew already winner of the Melges 24 European Series, then, finished the event in fourth place, while the top-five was completed by another Italian entry, Taki 4 by Marco Zammarchi, which also received another important prize.

Italian Taki 4 with Niccolo Bertola in helm managed to win for the second year in a row as Melges 24 Corinthian World Champion. The crew was made, as past year, by Niccolo Bertola, Giacomo Fossati, Marco Zammarchi, Matteo De Chiara and Giovanni Bannetta. © Pierrick Contin http://www.pierrickcontin.fr/
Italian Taki 4 with Niccolo Bertola in helm managed to win for the second year in a row as Melges 24 Corinthian World Champion. The crew was made, as past year, by Niccolo Bertola, Giacomo Fossati, Marco Zammarchi, Matteo De Chiara and Giovanni Bannetta. © Pierrick Contin http://www.pierrickcontin.fr/



The boat with Niccolò Bertola in helm, in fact, managed to confirm itself for the second year in a row as Melges 24 Corinthian World Champion, after the success obtained in Miami and will keep the perpetual Henri Samuel's Trophy another year. The crew was made, as past year, by Niccolò Bertola, Giacomo Fossati, Marco Zammarchi, Matteo De Chiara and Giovanni Bannetta and Niccolò Bianchi as the coach.

The podium of the Corinthian division at the 20th Melges 24 World Championship in Helsinki © Pierrick Contin http://www.pierrickcontin.fr/
The podium of the Corinthian division at the 20th Melges 24 World Championship in Helsinki © Pierrick Contin http://www.pierrickcontin.fr/



Silver medal in the Corinthian division goes to an historical component of the Melges 24 Class, Gill Race Team by Miles Quinton with Geoff Carveth helming. The Estonian entry Lenny, already Corinthian World Champion in Melges 24, closes the 20th edition of the Melges 24 World Championship in third position.

After a brief summer rest, the fleet will lead to Medemblik, the Netherlands for the penultimate event of Melges 24 European Sailing Series 2017, that is going to conclude in October in Luino, Italy.

2018 will be another busy season, too: the dates have already been announced for the first ever Melges 24 Worlds to be held in Canada - Victoria, British Columbia from May 31st to June 8th and 2018 Melges 24 Europeans, that will be hosted in Riva del Garda, Italy from August 3rd to 10th.

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82RS Sailing 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

Lendy Cowes Week – More action shots from Day 6 by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day six Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day six
Posted on 4 Aug Lendy Cowes Week – Day 6 action shots by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day six Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day six
Posted on 4 Aug Upwind slog forecast as Volvo Ocean Race tackles Rolex Fastnet Race
Xabi and his Spanish team found record-breaking form in winds of up to 35 knots to take the first of four Leg Zero races While MAPFRE took the honours, the racing was incredibly close among the entire fleet and there were plenty of positives for all the skippers to take from the first battle of the Volvo Ocean 65s in the official build-up to the race itself, which starts 22 October from Alicante.
Posted on 4 Aug Clipper Race and Volvo Ocean Race fleets take over Portsmouth Harbour
40% of Clipper Race crew, who come from all walks of life, have no previous sailing experience when they first sign up. Since the Clipper Race started over twenty years ago almost 5,000 people have been turned into ocean racers. Crew members can choose to compete in individual race legs or the entire challenge.
Posted on 4 Aug International WASZP Games – Close at the top after superb Day 2
The first race of the afternoon, race four of the Championship, was started around 1530hrs in a light to moderate breeze A three lap trapezoid course was set with the marks brought in a bit to create shorter laps. The majority of the 53 strong fleet crowded the committee boat end of the start in order to get up on the foils as the start gun went.
Posted on 4 Aug 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE – Argo wins Day 2 but Mamma Aiuto! soars
After their miserable start, GC32 Villasimius Cup winner Jason Carroll charged on to the Bay of Palma stage reformed man This included the call that ‘left was best’, which generally it was. In all four starts today Argo won the pin end. Her performance launched Argo up the leaderboard, but nonetheless she remains second, still a massive ten points behind the leader.
Posted on 4 Aug Day 6 round up report at Lendy Cowes Week
Today delivered big winds to largest yachts at Lendy Cowes Week, which have been competing in Triple Crown series Today delivered big winds to the largest yachts at Lendy Cowes Week, which have been competing in the Sevenstar Triple Crown series over the past three days.
Posted on 4 Aug Lendy Cowes Week - Ludde’s challenging day
Gust of 35 knots and big seas challenged Ludde Ingvall and his CQS crew in their race around the Isle of Wight today Gust of 35 knots and big seas challenged Ludde Ingvall and his CQS crew in their race around the Isle of Wight today, as the opportunity to break the record for the course seemed so achievable, but then slipped from their grasp.
Posted on 3 Aug Lendy Cowes Week - CQS testing the gear
Ludde Ingvall and his team on CQS carved a brave course around Solent in conditions that kept most of other teams ashore Ludde Ingvall and his team on CQS carved a brave course around the Solent today in conditions that kept most of the other teams ashore. With winds in the 28 to 34 knot range, racing was cancelled for all but the two biggest classes at Lendy Cowes Week.
Posted on 3 Aug Knots are great, but beware of limitations
Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength. Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength. There's a knot for every application and for many applications there is no better solution than a knot. Nonetheless it is important to be aware of the limitations of knots.
Posted on 3 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy