Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Yachting Range

Melges 24 European Series - Day 1 - Maidollis takes the first bullet

by Melges 24 today at 1:21 am
Eddy Eich's Musto Racing with Kicker Schäer in helm - 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series © IM24CA/ZGN/Mauro Melandri
The spring is not much in the air in Riva del Garda, where the Melges 24 fleet has begun today the second event of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series.

During the Skippers Meeting in the morning the President of the hosting club Fraglia Vela Riva Giancarlo Mirandola welcomed the Melges 24 fleet in Riva del Garda, while the Vice Chairman of the International Melges 24 Class Association, Miles Quinton GBR694 was happy to see thirty nine boats from thirteen countries sailing for the points of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series and for the title of the Melges 24 Italian Championship. The Secretary of the Italian Melges 24 Class Association, Luca Babini was happy to announce the dates of the 2018 main event in Europe - Melges 24 European Championship - to be hosted from August 3rd to 10th at the same venue here in Riva.

Gianluca Perego's Maidollis ITA854 helmed by the 2012 World Champion Carlo Fracassoli - 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series © IM24CA/ZGN/Mauro Melandri
Gianluca Perego's Maidollis ITA854 helmed by the 2012 World Champion Carlo Fracassoli - 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series © IM24CA/ZGN/Mauro Melandri



Extremely unstable weather conditions, with pouring rain and wind that ranged from few knots in the morning to almost 35-40 in the early afternoon, forced the Race Committee, coordinated by PRO Giancarlo Crevatin, to wait until around 4 pm to give the start of the first race of the event.

In a day where the crews were almost resigned to a no-race due to the weather conditions, the experience of all the staff from Fraglia Della Vela Riva, and of the boat-swain Fausto Maroni in particular, allowed to sail in the end one exciting race with Peler wind blowing from the North with an intensity of 10-14 knots.

Travis Weisleder's Lucky Dog / Gill Race Team USA848 with 470 class Olympian David Hughes, 2016 Melges 24 World Champion in Miami calling tactics on board - 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series © IM24CA/ZGN/Mauro Melandri
Travis Weisleder's Lucky Dog / Gill Race Team USA848 with 470 class Olympian David Hughes, 2016 Melges 24 World Champion in Miami calling tactics on board - 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series © IM24CA/ZGN/Mauro Melandri



It has been a duel between Maidollis ITA854 helmed by the 2012 World Champion Carlo Fracassoli, second classified in the 2016 Melges 24 World Championship, and 2016 Worlds ninth best Travis Weisleder's Lucky Dog / Gill Race Team USA848, with 470 class Olympian David Hughes, 2016 Melges 24 World Champion in Miami as well, calling tactics on board. After a whole windward-leeward of tight racing, a jibe set immediately after the second upwind buoy marked the difference and assigned the first bullet of the series to the Italian entry of Luca Perego.

Third step of today's podium goes to Lenny EST790, helmed by the Olympian Tõnu Tõniste, that was leading the fleet until the first upwind leg, but that couldn't then keep up with the speed of Maidollis and Lucky Dog. The Estonian entry in any case secured the first placement in the Corinthian ranking.

Lenny EST790 helmed by the Olympian Tõnu Tõniste - 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series © IM24CA/ZGN/Mauro Melandri
Lenny EST790 helmed by the Olympian Tõnu Tõniste - 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series © IM24CA/ZGN/Mauro Melandri



The Corinthian podium is completed by Michael Tarabochia's White Room GER677 with Luis Tarabochia helming and Eddy Eich's Musto Racing GER803 with Kicker Schäfer in helm.

Tomorrow, hoping in more favourable weather conditions, the Race Committee hopes to run three races, with first preparatory signal scheduled for 10:00am.

Melges 24 fleet sailing on the picturesque Garda Lake, Riva del Garda - 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series © IM24CA/ZGN/Mauro Melandri
Melges 24 fleet sailing on the picturesque Garda Lake, Riva del Garda - 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series © IM24CA/ZGN/Mauro Melandri


Overall Results - 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series © .
Overall Results - 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series © .


Corinthian Division - 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series © .
Corinthian Division - 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series © .

Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsPantaenius - Fixed ValueZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

Antigua Bermuda Race – Day 8 – Avanti's happy return
At dawn on Friday May 19th, Jeremi Jablonski's American Hanse 43, Avanti crossed the finish line off St. David's Light At dawn on Friday May 19th, Jeremi Jablonski's American Hanse 43, Avanti crossed the finish line off St. David's Light, Bermuda and the crew were delighted to find out that they were provisionally in second place overall for CSA and IRC.
Posted on 19 May Rolex TP52 World Championship –Day 4 – Races 6, 7 images by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from races six and seven of day four Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from races six and seven of day four
Posted on 19 May Record 80 Para entries from 40 nations at the start line of Kiel Week
At the editorial deadline 80 sailors from 40 nations/six continents were on the participants' list of the PWSC At the editorial deadline 80 sailors from 40 nations/six continents were on the participants' list of the PWSC, among them two gold medal winners of the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).
Posted on 19 May Skipper revealed for Sanya’s debut Clipper Yacht Race campaign
Wendy is one of two female Skippers in this edition and the first ever Australian to Skipper twice in the Clipper Race. During her debut campaign in the 2015-16 race, one of the highlights of her circumnavigation was winning the Clipper Race class of the 2015 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, which forms part of the All Australian Leg 4.
Posted on 19 May Antigua Bermuda Race – Rescued crew safe in Bermuda
For the last day and a half of the race, the French Canadian Volvo 60 had six extra passengers. For the last day and a half of the race, the French Canadian Volvo 60 had six extra passengers; Les Crane and the crew of Monterey who had to abandon their sinking Farr 56 in the early hours of Wednesday, May 17, 200 miles from the finish in Bermuda.
Posted on 19 May Festival of Sails moving back to its traditional home on Australia Day
Festival of Sails regatta is moving back to its traditional place on the Australia Day weekend in January The Royal Geelong Yacht Club (RGYC) has announced the iconic Festival of Sails regatta is moving back to its traditional place on the Australia Day weekend in January, as it celebrates its 175th anniversary in 2018.
Posted on 19 May Spirit of Bermuda finishes Antigua Bermuda Race
The Ballyhoo schooner, Spirit of Bermuda finished the Antigua Bermuda Race on 18 May 2017 around midday local time. The Spirit of Bermuda is the flagship of the Antigua to Bermuda Race and there is more than meets the eye to the 112ft three-masted schooner.
Posted on 18 May Rolex TP52 World Championship – Day 3, Race 5 images by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from coastal race five of day three Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from coastal race five of day three
Posted on 18 May Antigua Bermuda Race – Day 7 – Majesty and grandeur
The magnificent 162ft schooner Eleonora, an exact replica of the 1910 Herreshoff-designed Westward took Line Honours Eleonora is one of the most famous and best-known racing schooners in the world and will remain in Bermuda for the duration of the 35th America's Cup.
Posted on 18 May World Sailing and Volvo join forces for the future of sailing
The partnership is a signal of the Volvo Ocean Race's commitment to the sport and future of offshore sailing. As part of an ambitious plan, World Sailing will partner with the Volvo Ocean Race, owned by Volvo Group and Volvo Car Group, to develop the next generation of offshore sailors.
Posted on 18 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy