Melges 20 World League enters critical stage of the season

Melges 20 World League fleet © Barracuda Communication / Melges World League Melges 20 World League fleet © Barracuda Communication / Melges World League

It all started in February at the Miami Winter Series and since, twelve events scattered across Europe, Asia and North America, featuring 85 teams representing 17 nations has defined the ranking thus far.The Melges 20 World League circuit is sub-divided into three Continental Divisions, which combined sees Igor Rytov's Russian Bogatyrs in charge and proving with each passing event, that his team is the strongest. Rytov has successfully won two major qualifying titles - that of European Champion and the 2017 European Divisional Champ.





Worldwide however, the match remains wide open with four final events left to complete - Worlds in Newport, Hayama, Zushi (both in Japan) and the opening act of the 2017-18 Miami Winter Series. With potentially 80 points still to be awarded on the international circuit, Rytov's leadership is anything but secure.



Forty-one points separate Rytov from second place runner Vladimir Prosikhin's NIKA, and third place position Achille Onorato at the helm of Mascalzone Latino Jr., followed by Drew Freides on Pacific Yankee. Alexander Ezhkov's Pirogovo currently completes the top five.



The Corinthian standings are as equally contested as the overalls. Italy's Emanuele Savoini's Evinrude leads the division. Jay Golison's Midlife Crisis and John Brown's Blind Squirrel from the United States follow in second and third.

The Melges 20 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine, Toremar, Lavazza, Norda, Barracuda Communication and North Sails.









Top 10 Melges 20 World League results (After 12 events complete)



1.) (RUS) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs = 136 pts.

2.) (RUS) Vladimir Prosikhin, Nika = 95 pts.

3.) (ITA) Achille Onorato, Mascalzone Latino = 82 pts.

4.) (USA) Drew Freides, Pacific Yankee = 77 pts.

5.) (RUS) Alexander Ezhkov, Pirogovo = 73 pts.

6.) (USA) Liam Kilroy, Wildman = 66 pts.

7.) (POL) Krzysztof Krempec, Mag Tiny = 62 pts.

8.) (USA) Rob Wilber, Cinghiale = 61 pts.

9.) (USA) John Kilroy, Jr., Samba Pa Ti = 61 pts.

10.) (ITA) Manfredi Vianini Tolomei, Maolca = 61 pts.

