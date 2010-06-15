Please select your home edition
Melges 20 World League - Three Melges 20 races put Onorato in charge

by Melges 20 today at 6:00 am
2017 Melges 20 World League Barracuda Communication
The fifth event of the 2017 Melges 20 World League hosted by Marina di Scarlino/Club Nautico Scarlino officially kicked off racing today completing three races and producing three different winners. Atop the fleet is no stranger to success - Achille Onorato's Mascalzone Latino Jr. is celebrating a 12-point winning advantage.

In 10-15 knots of breeze out of the Southwest, current overall Melges 20 World League leader Igor Rytov's Russian Bogatyrs lashed out at the competition to take the win, chased by Porto Venere Champion Vladimir Prosikhin on Nika finishing second. Onorato rounded out the podium positions for third, and proved to be just getting warmed up.

The breeze remained steady for the start of Race Two with Onorato taking the bullet, tying things up for the event lead. Matteo Marenghi Vaselli's Raya had a great start to claim second place with Rytov grabbing third, barely hanging on to first overall on countback. Marco Franchini's Mezzaluna and Krzysztof Krempec's Mag Tiny completed the top five in fourth and fifth respectively.

The final race of the day went to Krempec. Onorato's second place finish helped him secure the overall lead, bringing his total scoreline to an impressive three – one - two. Prosikhin was third.

Other open fleet highlights include a sixth place finish in Race One for Manfredi Vianini Tolomei's Maolca, followed by Japan's Norikatsu Aizawa at the helm of Contious in seventh. Kalomeni Orel sailing Arcora, Natalia Kravets aboard Russotrans, Manlio Carlo Soldani on 4 Sale, and Vadim Yakhinson's Leviathan all scored top ten finishes.

Emanuele Savoini's Evinrude leads the Corinthian Division over Marina Kaverzina's Marussia.

The racing will continue in Scarlino tomorrow with a warning at 1100. Be sure to tune in for the prizegiving as the fleet crowns the Scarlino Champion, and the next Garmin Quatix will also be awarded to another lucky winner.

The Melges 20 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine, Toremar, Lavazza and Barracuda Communication.

Top Ten Results (Preliminary - After Three Races)

1.) Achille Onorato, Mascalzone Latino, Jr.; 3-1-2 = 6
2.) Marco Franchini, Mezzaluna; 8-4-6 = 18
3.) Vladimir Prosikhin, Nika; 2-15-3 = 20
4.) Alexander Ezhkov, Pirogovo; 4-12-4 = 20
5.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs; 1-3-20 = 24
6.) Oleg Evdokimenko, Kotyara; 5-14-7 = 26
7.) Rodney Jones, Cars 167; 18-7-5 = 30
8.) Valentin Zavadnikov, Synergy; 15-6-10 = 31
9.) Lauro Bonora, Camay; 14-10-14 = 38
10.) Krzysztof Krempec, Mag Tiny; 33/UFD-5-1 = 39

Top Five Melges 20 World League Results (After Four Events)

1.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs = 50 pts.
2.) Drew Freides, Pacific Yankee = 37 pts.
3.) Liam Kilroy, Wildman = 32 pts.
4.) Rob Wilber, Cinghiale = 31 pts.
5.) Jim Wilson, Oleander = 29 pts.

2017 Melges 20 World League European Division // Event 2 - Preliminary Cumulative Results

Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
World League Racing
One Design Division
Melges 20
1. 23   ITA 23 MASCALZONE LATINO JR Melges 20 Achille Onorato 3 1 2 6.0
2. 192   ITA 192 MEZZALUNA Melges 20 Marco Franchini 8 4 6 18.0
3. 261   RUS 261 NIKA Melges 20 Vladimir Prosikhin 2 15 3 20.0
4. 255   RUS 2 PIROGOVO Melges 20 Alexander Ezhkov 4 12 4 20.0
5. 296   RUS 296 RUSSIAN BOGATYRS Melges 20 Igor Rytov 1 3 20 24.0
6. 47   RUS 047 KOTYARA Melges 20 Oleg Evdokimenko 5 14 7 26.0
7. 167 North Sails  AUS 167 CARS 167 Melges 20 Rodney Jones 18 7 5 30.0
8. 713   MON 713 SYNERGY GT Melges 20 Valentin Zavadnikov 15 6 10 31.0
9. 149   ITA 149 CAMAY Melges 20 Lauro Bonora 14 10 14 38.0
10. 264   POL 264 MAG TINY Melges 20 Krzysztof Krempec 33/UFD 5 1 39.0
11. 301   MON 301 RAYA Melges 20 Matteo Marenghi Vaselli 14/RDG 2 25 41.0
12. 183   ITA 183 4 SALE Melges 20 Manlio Carlo Soldani 11 23 8 42.0
13. 219   RSA 219 TNT Melges 20 Tina Plattner / Tony Norris 9 22 12 43.0
14. 104   ITA 104 GONE SQUATCHIN Melges 20 Pietro Loro Piana 12 13 22 47.0
15. 180   CZE 180 ALOHA Melges 20 Jan Kuchar 10 27 11 48.0
16. 106   ITA 106 ASANTE SANA Melges 20 Claudio Dutto 21 11 17 49.0
17. 288   MON 4444 ARCORA Melges 20 Kalomeni Orel 28 8 15 51.0
18. 289   RUS 289 LEVIATHAN Melges 20 Vadim Yakhinson 23 20 9 52.0
19. 185   RUS 185 ELF Melges 20 Sergei Sobolev 17 25 13 55.0
20. 277   JPN 277 CONTIOUS Melges 20 Norikatsu Aizawa 7 21 28 56.0
21. 265   RUS 265 RUSSOTRANS Melges 20 Natalia Kravets 22 9 27 58.0
22. 137   RUS 137 ALEX TEAM Melges 20 Alexander Mikhaylik 13 26 19 58.0
23. 294   RUS 294 PIROGOVO EVOLUTION Melges 20 Leonid Altukhov 20 18 23 61.0
24. 275   RUS 275 VICTOR Melges 20 Alexander Novoselov 16 16 30 62.0
25. 181   ITA 181 G3B SAILING TEAM MENDIETA Melges 20 Luigi Giannattasio 25 30 16 71.0
26. 25   MON 25 PATH Melges 20 Anatoly Karachinskiy 30 17 24 71.0
27. 270   ITA 270 MAOLCA Melges 20 Manfredi Vianini Tolomei 6 33/RET 33/DNS 72.0
28. 206   ITA 206 EVINRUDE (Corinthian) Melges 20 Emanuele Savoini 24 19 29 72.0
29. 152   ITA 152 VANITE Melges 20 Mario Aquila 29 24 21 74.0
30. 184   RUS 184 NO NAME Melges 20 Pavel Grachev 26 33/RET 18 77.0
31. 156   RUS 156 MARUSSIA (Corinthian) Melges 20 Marina Kaverzina 27 29 26 82.0
32. 107   RUS 107 BLACK WOLF Melges 20 Andrej Chirikov 31 28 31 90.0
 
2017 Melges 20 World League European Division / Event 2 - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results
Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
World League Racing
One Design Division
Melges 20
1. 206   ITA 206 EVINRUDE Melges 20 Emanuele Savoini 24 19 29 72.0
2. 156   RUS 156 MARUSSIA Melges 20 Marina Kaverzina 27 29 26 82.0
 
 
