Melges 20 World League - Three Melges 20 races put Onorato in charge

by Melges 20 today at 6:00 amIn 10-15 knots of breeze out of the Southwest, current overall Melges 20 World League leader Igor Rytov's Russian Bogatyrs lashed out at the competition to take the win, chased by Porto Venere Champion Vladimir Prosikhin on Nika finishing second. Onorato rounded out the podium positions for third, and proved to be just getting warmed up.





The breeze remained steady for the start of Race Two with Onorato taking the bullet, tying things up for the event lead. Matteo Marenghi Vaselli's Raya had a great start to claim second place with Rytov grabbing third, barely hanging on to first overall on countback. Marco Franchini's Mezzaluna and Krzysztof Krempec's Mag Tiny completed the top five in fourth and fifth respectively.



The final race of the day went to Krempec. Onorato's second place finish helped him secure the overall lead, bringing his total scoreline to an impressive three – one - two. Prosikhin was third.



Other open fleet highlights include a sixth place finish in Race One for Manfredi Vianini Tolomei's Maolca, followed by Japan's Norikatsu Aizawa at the helm of Contious in seventh. Kalomeni Orel sailing Arcora, Natalia Kravets aboard Russotrans, Manlio Carlo Soldani on 4 Sale, and Vadim Yakhinson's Leviathan all scored top ten finishes.









Emanuele Savoini's Evinrude leads the Corinthian Division over Marina Kaverzina's Marussia.



The racing will continue in Scarlino tomorrow with a warning at 1100. Be sure to tune in for the prizegiving as the fleet crowns the Scarlino Champion, and the next Garmin Quatix will also be awarded to another lucky winner.



The Melges 20 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine, Toremar, Lavazza and Barracuda Communication.









Top Ten Results (Preliminary - After Three Races)



1.) Achille Onorato, Mascalzone Latino, Jr.; 3-1-2 = 6

2.) Marco Franchini, Mezzaluna; 8-4-6 = 18

3.) Vladimir Prosikhin, Nika; 2-15-3 = 20

4.) Alexander Ezhkov, Pirogovo; 4-12-4 = 20

5.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs; 1-3-20 = 24

6.) Oleg Evdokimenko, Kotyara; 5-14-7 = 26

7.) Rodney Jones, Cars 167; 18-7-5 = 30

8.) Valentin Zavadnikov, Synergy; 15-6-10 = 31

9.) Lauro Bonora, Camay; 14-10-14 = 38

10.) Krzysztof Krempec, Mag Tiny; 33/UFD-5-1 = 39



Top Five Melges 20 World League Results (After Four Events)



1.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs = 50 pts.

2.) Drew Freides, Pacific Yankee = 37 pts.

3.) Liam Kilroy, Wildman = 32 pts.

4.) Rob Wilber, Cinghiale = 31 pts.

5.) Jim Wilson, Oleander = 29 pts.



2017 Melges 20 World League European Division // Event 2 - Preliminary Cumulative Results



