Melges 20 World League - The fifth event gets underway in Scarlino

by Melges 20 today at 4:05 am
2017 Melges 20 World League Melges World League / Barracuda
Fantastic Club Nautico Scarlino, which organized and played gracious host of the 2016 Melges 20 World Championship and last weekend's Melges 32 Class, will act as ground zero for what will be a ferocious battle. Starting tomorrow, Friday May 12 and running through until Sunday, May 14, the ultimate Melges 20 fight will take place.

Thirty-three teams are confirmed to be on the starting line which includes Porto Venere Champion Vladimir Prosikhin on Nika, and fellow Russian competitor and Melges 20 World League overall leader Igor Rytov aboard Russian Bogatyrs.

These two top competitors will face off against Australia's Rodney Jones' on Cars 167, Alexander Novoselov's Victor, Achille Onorato's Mascalzone Latino, Matteo Marenghi Vaselli's Raya, Valentin Zavadnikov's Synergy and South Africa's Tina Plattner/Tony Norris on TNT.

The Corinthian division will be an equally intense fight as Emanuele Savoini at the helm of Evinrude, after a well-deserved victory in Porto Venere will aim to bring his season record to two - zero.

Melges 20 racing officially kicks off at Marina di Scarlino with the first warning signal scheduled at 13.30 on Friday, May 12th.

The Melges 20 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine, Toremar, Lavazza and Barracuda Communication.

2017 Melges 20 World League European Division // Event 2 - Preliminary Scratch Sheet

      Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Owner/Skipper Yacht Club Home Port Yacht Type Length Rating

Racing Area: World League
  Division: One Design  
      Melges 20
    1. 183   ITA 183 4 SALE Manlio Carlo Soldani
ITA Melges 20 20
    2. 137   RUS 137 ALEX TEAM Alexander Mikhaylik
RUS Melges 20 20
    3. 180   CZE 180 ALOHA Jan Kuchar YC CERE Prague, CZE Melges 20 20
    4. 288   MON 4444 ARCORA Kalomeni Orel YCM Monaco, Monaco, MON Melges 20 20
    5. 106   ITA 106 ASANTE SANA Claudio Dutto
ITA Melges 20 20
    6. 107   RUS 107 BLACK WOLF Andrej Chirikov
RUS Melges 20 20
    7. 149   ITA 149 CAMAY Lauro Bonora
ITA Melges 20 20
    8. 167 North Sails  AUS 167 CARS 167 Rodney Jones MHYC Buderim, Queensland, AUS Melges 20 20
    9. 277   JPN 277 CONTIOUS Norikatsu Aizawa
Fujisawa, Kanagawa, JPN Melges 20 20
    10. 185   RUS 185 ELF Sergei Sobolev
RUS Melges 20 20
    11. 206   ITA 206 EVINRUDE (Corinthian) Emanuele Savoini
ITA Melges 20 20
    12. 181   ITA 181 G3B SAILING TEAM MENDIETA Luigi Giannattasio
SUI Melges 20 20
    13. 104   ITA 104 GONE SQUATCHIN Pietro Loro Piana
ITA Melges 20 20
    14. 47   RUS 047 KOTYARA no name
RUS Melges 20 20
    15. 289   RUS 289 LEVIATHAN Vadim Yakhinson
Moscow, Russia, RUS Melges 20 20
    16. 264   POL 264 MAG TINY Krzysztof Krempec MAG Gdansk, POL Melges 20 20
    17. 270   ITA 270 MAOLCA Manfredi Vianini Tolomei Circolo Velico Santa Margherita Ligure Santa Margherita Ligure, Genoa, ITA Melges 20 20
    18. 156   RUS 156 MARUSSIA (Corinthian) Marina Kaverzina
RUS Melges 20 20
    19. 23   ITA 23 MASCALZONE LATINO JR Achille Onorato Y.C.Monaco Milano, Italy, ITA Melges 20 20
    20. 192   ITA 192 MEZZALUNA Marco Franchini
ITA Melges 20 20
    21. 161   GER 161 MOJITO (Corinthian) Florian Rixner
GER Melges 20 20
    22. 261   RUS 261 NIKA Vladimir Prosikhin
RUS Melges 20 20
    23. 184   RUS 184 NO NAME Pavel Grachev
RUS Melges 20 20
    24. 25   MON 25 PATH Anatoly Karachinskiy
RUS Melges 20 20
    25. 255   RUS 2 PIROGOVO Alexander Ezhkov
RUS Melges 20 20
    26. 294   RUS 294 PIROGOVO EVOLUTION Leonid Altukhov
RUS Melges 20 20
    27. 301   MON 301 RAYA Matteo Marenghi Vaselli
MON Melges 20 20
    28. 296   RUS 296 RUSSIAN BOGATYRS Igor Rytov
RUS Melges 20 20
    29. 265   RUS 265 RUSSOTRANS Natalia Kravets YC Patriot Moscow, RUS Melges 20 20
    30. 713   MON 713 SYNERGY GT Valentin Zavadnikov
RUS Melges 20 20
    31. 219   RSA 219 TNT Tina Plattner / Tony Norris RCYC Cape Town, Western Cape, RSA Melges 20 20
    32. 152   ITA 152 VANITE Mario Aquila
ITA Melges 20 20
    33. 275   RUS 275 VICTOR Alexander Novoselov
RUS Melges 20 20
 
 2017 Melges 20 World League European Division // Event 2 - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Scratch Sheet

      Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Owner/Skipper Yacht Club Home Port Yacht Type Length Rating

Racing Area: World League
  Division: One Design
      Melges 20
    1. 206   ITA 206 EVINRUDE Emanuele Savoini
ITA Melges 20 20
    2. 156   RUS 156 MARUSSIA Marina Kaverzina
RUS Melges 20 20
    3. 161   GER 161 MOJITO Florian Rixner
GER Melges 20 20
 
 
