Melges 20 World League - The fifth event gets underway in Scarlino
by Melges 20 today at 4:05 am
Fantastic Club Nautico Scarlino, which organized and played gracious host of the 2016 Melges 20 World Championship and last weekend's Melges 32 Class, will act as ground zero for what will be a ferocious battle. Starting tomorrow, Friday May 12 and running through until Sunday, May 14, the ultimate Melges 20 fight will take place.
2017 Melges 20 World League Melges World League / Barracuda
Thirty-three teams are confirmed to be on the starting line which includes Porto Venere Champion Vladimir Prosikhin on Nika, and fellow Russian competitor and Melges 20 World League overall leader Igor Rytov aboard Russian Bogatyrs.
These two top competitors will face off against Australia's Rodney Jones' on Cars 167, Alexander Novoselov's Victor, Achille Onorato's Mascalzone Latino, Matteo Marenghi Vaselli's Raya, Valentin Zavadnikov's Synergy and South Africa's Tina Plattner/Tony Norris on TNT.
The Corinthian division will be an equally intense fight as Emanuele Savoini at the helm of Evinrude, after a well-deserved victory in Porto Venere will aim to bring his season record to two - zero.
Melges 20 racing officially kicks off at Marina di Scarlino
with the first warning signal scheduled at 13.30 on Friday, May 12th.
The Melges 20 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine, Toremar, Lavazza and Barracuda Communication.
|2017 Melges 20 World League European Division // Event 2 - Preliminary Scratch Sheet
|
|
|
|
|Bow
|Sail Number
|Yacht Name
|Owner/Skipper
|Yacht Club
|Home Port
|Yacht Type
|Length
|Rating
|
|Racing Area: World League
|
|Division: One Design
|
|
|
|
|Melges 20
|
|
|1.
|183
| ITA 183
|4 SALE
|Manlio Carlo Soldani
|
|ITA
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|2.
|137
| RUS 137
|ALEX TEAM
|Alexander Mikhaylik
|
|RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|3.
|180
| CZE 180
|ALOHA
|Jan Kuchar
|YC CERE
|Prague, CZE
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|4.
|288
| MON 4444
|ARCORA
|Kalomeni Orel
|YCM
|Monaco, Monaco, MON
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|5.
|106
| ITA 106
|ASANTE SANA
|Claudio Dutto
|
|ITA
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|6.
|107
| RUS 107
|BLACK WOLF
|Andrej Chirikov
|
|RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|7.
|149
| ITA 149
|CAMAY
|Lauro Bonora
|
|ITA
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|8.
|167
| AUS 167
|CARS 167
|Rodney Jones
|MHYC
|Buderim, Queensland, AUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|9.
|277
| JPN 277
|CONTIOUS
|Norikatsu Aizawa
|
|Fujisawa, Kanagawa, JPN
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|10.
|185
| RUS 185
|ELF
|Sergei Sobolev
|
|RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|11.
|206
| ITA 206
|EVINRUDE (Corinthian)
|Emanuele Savoini
|
|ITA
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|12.
|181
| ITA 181
|G3B SAILING TEAM MENDIETA
|Luigi Giannattasio
|
|SUI
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|13.
|104
| ITA 104
|GONE SQUATCHIN
|Pietro Loro Piana
|
|ITA
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|14.
|47
| RUS 047
|KOTYARA
|no name
|
|RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|15.
|289
| RUS 289
|LEVIATHAN
|Vadim Yakhinson
|
|Moscow, Russia, RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|16.
|264
| POL 264
|MAG TINY
|Krzysztof Krempec
|MAG
|Gdansk, POL
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|17.
|270
| ITA 270
|MAOLCA
|Manfredi Vianini Tolomei
|Circolo Velico Santa Margherita Ligure
|Santa Margherita Ligure, Genoa, ITA
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|18.
|156
| RUS 156
|MARUSSIA (Corinthian)
|Marina Kaverzina
|
|RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|19.
|23
| ITA 23
|MASCALZONE LATINO JR
|Achille Onorato
|Y.C.Monaco
|Milano, Italy, ITA
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|20.
|192
| ITA 192
|MEZZALUNA
|Marco Franchini
|
|ITA
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|21.
|161
| GER 161
|MOJITO (Corinthian)
|Florian Rixner
|
|GER
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|22.
|261
| RUS 261
|NIKA
|Vladimir Prosikhin
|
|RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|23.
|184
| RUS 184
|NO NAME
|Pavel Grachev
|
|RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|24.
|25
| MON 25
|PATH
|Anatoly Karachinskiy
|
|RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|25.
|255
| RUS 2
|PIROGOVO
|Alexander Ezhkov
|
|RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|26.
|294
| RUS 294
|PIROGOVO EVOLUTION
|Leonid Altukhov
|
|RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|27.
|301
| MON 301
|RAYA
|Matteo Marenghi Vaselli
|
|MON
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|28.
|296
| RUS 296
|RUSSIAN BOGATYRS
|Igor Rytov
|
|RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|29.
|265
| RUS 265
|RUSSOTRANS
|Natalia Kravets
|YC Patriot
|Moscow, RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|30.
|713
| MON 713
|SYNERGY GT
|Valentin Zavadnikov
|
|RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|31.
|219
| RSA 219
|TNT
|Tina Plattner / Tony Norris
|RCYC
|Cape Town, Western Cape, RSA
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|32.
|152
| ITA 152
|VANITE
|Mario Aquila
|
|ITA
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|33.
|275
| RUS 275
|VICTOR
|Alexander Novoselov
|
|RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
| 2017 Melges 20 World League European Division // Event 2 - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Scratch Sheet
|
|
|
|
|Bow
|Sail Number
|Yacht Name
|Owner/Skipper
|Yacht Club
|Home Port
|Yacht Type
|Length
|Rating
|
|Racing Area: World League
|
|Division: One Design
|
|
|
|Melges 20
|
|
|1.
|206
| ITA 206
|EVINRUDE
|Emanuele Savoini
|
|ITA
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|2.
|156
| RUS 156
|MARUSSIA
|Marina Kaverzina
|
|RUS
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
|3.
|161
| GER 161
|MOJITO
|Florian Rixner
|
|GER
|Melges 20
|20
|
|
|
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153678