Melges 20 World League - The fifth event gets underway in Scarlino

2017 Melges 20 World League Melges World League / Barracuda 2017 Melges 20 World League Melges World League / Barracuda



Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Owner/Skipper Yacht Club Home Port Yacht Type Length Rating

Racing Area: World League Division: One Design Melges 20 1. 206 ITA 206 EVINRUDE Emanuele Savoini

ITA Melges 20 20

2. 156 RUS 156 MARUSSIA Marina Kaverzina

RUS Melges 20 20

3. 161 GER 161 MOJITO Florian Rixner

GER Melges 20 20



If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153678

by Melges 20 today at 4:05 amThirty-three teams are confirmed to be on the starting line which includes Porto Venere Champion Vladimir Prosikhin on Nika, and fellow Russian competitor and Melges 20 World League overall leader Igor Rytov aboard Russian Bogatyrs.These two top competitors will face off against Australia's Rodney Jones' on Cars 167, Alexander Novoselov's Victor, Achille Onorato's Mascalzone Latino, Matteo Marenghi Vaselli's Raya, Valentin Zavadnikov's Synergy and South Africa's Tina Plattner/Tony Norris on TNT.The Corinthian division will be an equally intense fight as Emanuele Savoini at the helm of Evinrude, after a well-deserved victory in Porto Venere will aim to bring his season record to two - zero.Melges 20 racing officially kicks off at Marina di Scarlino with the first warning signal scheduled at 13.30 on Friday, May 12th.The Melges 20 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine, Toremar, Lavazza and Barracuda Communication.