Melges 20 World Championship - Tough fight for podium

Drew Freides - PACIFIC YANKEE - (USA-300) - 2017 Melges 20 World Champions - 2017 Melges 20 World Championship Barracuda Communication Drew Freides - PACIFIC YANKEE - (USA-300) - 2017 Melges 20 World Champions - 2017 Melges 20 World Championship Barracuda Communication

by Melges 20 today at 2:36 am'When I got the boat three years ago, Charlie Smythe came with it. I've only left the dock without him once,' said Freides. 'We worked really hard. We've been to every event. We're fortunate that the chips went our way this week. Things fell into place for us this year. The Melges 20 fleet is second to none. And that's what drives all of us to race the Melges 20. Not only are the boats exhilarating but the people are amazing. Everyone's fun to be around and the talent is incredible.'





Freides continued: 'I bought this boat three years ago because my mom was dying of cancer. She made me get a Melges 20 before she passed away because she knew how much it meant to me. This win's for her. We did it.'









Vladimir Prosikhin's Nika claims second place on a brand new boat in Newport, and with such a great result it enhances his position on the International World League stage as well. Rounding out the World Championship podium is John Kilroy Jr.'s Samba PA TI in third.









Former Melges 20 Gold Cupper Alessandro Rombelli's STIG, and Jim Wilson's Oleander complete to the top five respectively.



Much like yesterday, today's one and only race got underway after a lengthy postponement, featuring light and shifty conditions. Freides won the event with a race to spare, leaving the rest of the top contenders to duke it out for podium positions. The conditions were kinder to some rather than others with Russia's Yuri Morozov on Russotrans taking the win, chased by Dario Levi's Fremito D'Arja finishing up in second, and Prosikhin grabbing a nice third.









Corinthian W-O-R-L-D-Wide Sensation



Congratulations to Canada's Justin Quigg and Character 2.0 teammates Julian Plante and Nick Cleary as they are 2017 Melges 20 Corinthian World Champions! Practically from start to finish, Quigg commanded the Worlds all-amatuer division for a huge win. Brazil's Cesar Gomes Neto at the helm of Portobello came second followed by Johannes Lind-Widestram's Intermezzo finishing third.



Special Thanks



A very special thanks to our World Championship hosts - the New York Yacht Club and Sail Newport, especially to PRO Peter Reggio and phenomenal race committee. A big thanks to our chief sponsors Melges USA and North Sails.



Where to go from here... Miami and Charleston



The 2017-18 Miami Winter Series is up next featuring three great events: the Season Opener happens December 1-3, the 2018 Winter Regatta on February 9-11 and Melges Rocks on March 16-18 each hosted by Coconut Grove Sailing Club. Melges 20s live for Biscayne Bay racing excitement and action. Online registration is open for all three regattas at these links:



EVENT NO. 1: December 1-3, 2017

- EVENT NO. 2: February 9-11, 2018

- EVENT NO. 3: March 16-18, 2018



Post Miami, teams can anticipate an awesome Spring racing season in the low-country. Charleston, SC will not only play host to the famous 2018 Sperry Race Week on April 12-15, but shortly thereafter, the North American fleet will host its U.S. National Championship in the same location on May 18-20.



Top Five World Championship Results (Final - After Eight Races, One Discard)



1.) (USA) Drew Freides, PACIFIC YANKEE; 1-2-2-7-6-7-5-[39/DNF] = 30

2.) (RUS) Vladimir Prosikhin, NIKA; 5-6-[39/DNF]-4-4-12-3-3 = 37

3.) (USA) John Kilroy Jr., SAMBA PA TI; 11-3-6-6-1-13-[24]-6 = 46

4.) (ITA) Alessandro Rombelli, STIG; 10-9-11-[12]-9-1-2-11 = 53

5.) (USA) Jim Wilson, OLEANDER; 4-1-5-2-20-17-[32]-7 = 56



2017 Five Melges 20 World League Results (After 12 Events Complete)



1.) (RUS) Igor Rytov, RUSSIAN BOGATYRS = 136 pts.

2.) (RUS) Vladimir Prosikhin, NIKA = 95 pts.

3.) (ITA) Achille Onorato, MASCALZONE LATINO JR. = 82 pts.

4.) (USA) Drew Freides, PACIFIC YANKEE = 77 pts.

5.) (RUS) Alexander Ezhkov, PIROGOVO = 73 pts.





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157844