Melges 20 World Championship - Tough fight for podium
After eight races, eight varied race winners and a wide range of racing conditions, Drew Friedes' Pacific Yankee with tactician Morgan Reeser and crew member Charlie Smythe have captured their very first major international title in the Melges 20 Class, that of World Champions. It's a title and trophy that is anything but easy to come by, and Freides' long racing campaign which includes a runner-up finish at Worlds in 2016 with the same crew, has served him well and delivered exactly what he was after - the top trophy in the most rewarding Class of boat in the World. With this win, he also strengthens his placement on the World League Circuit and remains atop the North American Division standings.
Drew Freides - PACIFIC YANKEE - (USA-300) - 2017 Melges 20 World Champions - 2017 Melges 20 World Championship Barracuda Communication
'When I got the boat three years ago, Charlie Smythe came with it. I've only left the dock without him once,' said Freides. 'We worked really hard. We've been to every event. We're fortunate that the chips went our way this week. Things fell into place for us this year. The Melges 20 fleet is second to none. And that's what drives all of us to race the Melges 20. Not only are the boats exhilarating but the people are amazing. Everyone's fun to be around and the talent is incredible.'
Freides continued: 'I bought this boat three years ago because my mom was dying of cancer. She made me get a Melges 20 before she passed away because she knew how much it meant to me. This win's for her. We did it.'
Vladimir Prosikhin's Nika claims second place on a brand new boat in Newport, and with such a great result it enhances his position on the International World League stage as well. Rounding out the World Championship podium is John Kilroy Jr.'s Samba PA TI in third.
Former Melges 20 Gold Cupper Alessandro Rombelli's STIG, and Jim Wilson's Oleander complete to the top five respectively.
Much like yesterday, today's one and only race got underway after a lengthy postponement, featuring light and shifty conditions. Freides won the event with a race to spare, leaving the rest of the top contenders to duke it out for podium positions. The conditions were kinder to some rather than others with Russia's Yuri Morozov on Russotrans taking the win, chased by Dario Levi's Fremito D'Arja finishing up in second, and Prosikhin grabbing a nice third.
Corinthian W-O-R-L-D-Wide Sensation
Congratulations to Canada's Justin Quigg and Character 2.0 teammates Julian Plante and Nick Cleary as they are 2017 Melges 20 Corinthian World Champions! Practically from start to finish, Quigg commanded the Worlds all-amatuer division for a huge win. Brazil's Cesar Gomes Neto at the helm of Portobello came second followed by Johannes Lind-Widestram's Intermezzo finishing third.
Special Thanks
A very special thanks to our World Championship hosts - the New York Yacht Club and Sail Newport, especially to PRO Peter Reggio and phenomenal race committee. A big thanks to our chief sponsors Melges USA and North Sails.
Where to go from here... Miami and Charleston
The 2017-18 Miami Winter Series is up next featuring three great events: the Season Opener happens December 1-3, the 2018 Winter Regatta on February 9-11 and Melges Rocks on March 16-18 each hosted by Coconut Grove Sailing Club. Melges 20s live for Biscayne Bay racing excitement and action. Online registration is open for all three regattas at these links:
EVENT NO. 1: December 1-3, 2017
- EVENT NO. 2: February 9-11, 2018
- EVENT NO. 3: March 16-18, 2018
Post Miami, teams can anticipate an awesome Spring racing season in the low-country. Charleston, SC will not only play host to the famous 2018 Sperry Race Week on April 12-15, but shortly thereafter, the North American fleet will host its U.S. National Championship in the same location on May 18-20.
Top Five World Championship Results (Final - After Eight Races, One Discard)
1.) (USA) Drew Freides, PACIFIC YANKEE; 1-2-2-7-6-7-5-[39/DNF] = 30
2.) (RUS) Vladimir Prosikhin, NIKA; 5-6-[39/DNF]-4-4-12-3-3 = 37
3.) (USA) John Kilroy Jr., SAMBA PA TI; 11-3-6-6-1-13-[24]-6 = 46
4.) (ITA) Alessandro Rombelli, STIG; 10-9-11-[12]-9-1-2-11 = 53
5.) (USA) Jim Wilson, OLEANDER; 4-1-5-2-20-17-[32]-7 = 56
2017 Five Melges 20 World League Results (After 12 Events Complete)
1.) (RUS) Igor Rytov, RUSSIAN BOGATYRS = 136 pts.
2.) (RUS) Vladimir Prosikhin, NIKA = 95 pts.
3.) (ITA) Achille Onorato, MASCALZONE LATINO JR. = 82 pts.
4.) (USA) Drew Freides, PACIFIC YANKEE = 77 pts.
5.) (RUS) Alexander Ezhkov, PIROGOVO = 73 pts.
|2017 Melges 20 World Championship - Preliminary Cumulative Results
|
|
|
|
|
|Bow
|Sail Number
|Yacht Name
|Yacht Design
|Owner/Skipper
|Race
1
|Race
2
|Race
3
|Race
4
|Race
5
|Race
6
|Race
7
|Race
8
|T
O
|Total
|World Championship Racing
|
|One Design Division
|
|
|Melges 20
|
|
|1.
|1
| USA 300
|Pacific Yankee
|Melges 20
|Drew Freides
|1
|2
|2
|7
|6
|7
|5
|39/DNC
|[39]
| 30.0
|
|
|2.
|309
| RUS 309
|Nika
|Melges 20
|Vladimir Prosikhin
|5
|6
|39/DNF
|4
|4
|12
|3
|3
|[39]
| 37.0
|
|
|3.
|313
| USA 13131
|Samba Pa Ti
|Melges 20
|John Kilroy
|11
|3
|6
|6
|1
|13
|24
|6
|[24]
| 46.0
|
|
|4.
|65
| ITA 65
|Stig
|Melges 20
|Alessandro Rombelli
|10
|9
|11
|12
|9
|1
|2
|11
|[12]
| 53.0
|
|
|5.
|250
| USA 250
|Oleander
|Melges 20
|James Wilson
|4
|1
|5
|2
|20
|17
|32
|7
|[32]
| 56.0
|
|
|6.
|311
| USA 311
|Wildman
|Melges 20
|Liam Kilroy
|7
|5
|12
|8
|3
|18
|23
|4
|[23]
| 57.0
|
|
|7.
|228
| USA 228
|Midnight Blue
|Melges 20
|Jason Michas
|28
|8
|9
|13
|10
|11
|1
|10
|[28]
| 62.0
|
|
|8.
|301
| MON 301
|Raya
|Melges 20
|Matteo Marenghi Vaselli
|8
|11
|15
|9
|8
|6
|29
|8
|[29]
| 65.0
|
|
|9.
|76
| USA 7676
|Kuai
|Melges 20
|Daniel Thielman
|9
|4
|4
|1
|15
|39/DNF
|6
|27
|[39]
| 66.0
|
|
|10.
|414
| USA 414
|Cinghiale
|Melges 20
|Rob Wilber
|3
|28
|1
|26
|22
|3
|4
|14
|[28]
| 73.0
|
|
|11.
|898
| RUS 898
|Russian Bogatyrs
|Melges 20
|Igor Rytov
|2
|19
|3
|23
|2
|28
|13
|13
|[28]
| 75.0
|
|
|12.
|8
| USA 8
|Shimmer
|Melges 20
|Russell Lucas
|20
|13
|7
|14
|7
|9
|10
|20
|[20]
| 80.0
|
|
|13.
|217
| USA 217
|Slingshot
|Melges 20
|Wes Whitmyer Jr
|6
|7
|8
|10
|18
|21
|18
|16
|[21]
| 83.0
|
|
|14.
|50
| ITA 50
|Fremito d'Arja
|Melges 20
|Dario Levi
|22
|20
|19
|5
|32
|8
|8
|2
|[32]
| 84.0
|
|
|15.
|305
| USA 305
|Midnight Sun
| Melges 20
|Alexis Michas
|21
|33
|20
|16
|5
|2
|16
|5
|[33]
| 85.0
|
|
|16.
|14
| USA 14
|Red Sky Sailing Team
|Melges 20
|Paul Reilly
|16
|17
|13
|15
|11
|5
|12
|15
|[17]
| 87.0
|
|
|17.
|213
| USA 213
|Moby
|Melges 20
|Caleb Armstrong
|24
|31
|16
|3
|13
|4
|9
|22
|[31]
| 91.0
|
|
|18.
|23
| ITA 23
|Mascalzone Latino Jr
|Melges 20
|Achille Onorato
|19
|12
|23
|11
|16
|25
|33
|9
|[33]
|115.0
|
|
|19.
|229
| CAN 229
|Character 2.0 (Corinthian)
|Melges 20
|Justin Quigg
|18
|15
|18
|18
|21
|15
|11
|23
|[23]
|116.0
|
|
|20.
|306
| USA 306
|Talisman
|Melges 20
|John Bailey
|15
|18
|21
|17
|19
|16
|14
|17
|[21]
|116.0
|
|
|21.
|304
| USA 304
|Merga
|Melges 20
|Drew Wierda
|14
|10
|10
|24
|34
|34
|17
|12
|[34]
|121.0
|
|
|22.
|88
| USA 88
|Heartbreaker
|Melges 20
|Robert Hughes
|39/DNF
|39/DNS
|17
|19
|12
|14
|19
|18
|[39]
|138.0
|
|
|23.
|265
| RUS 265
|Russotrans
|Melges 20
|Yurii Morozov
|13
|21
|26
|30
|25
|32
|26
|1
|[32]
|142.0
|
|
|24.
|47
| RUS 47
|Kotyara
|Melges 20
|Oleg Evdokimenko
|12
|14
|22
|20
|17
|31
|28
|30
|[31]
|143.0
|
|
|25.
|214
| CAN 214
|Grinning Streak
|Melges 20
|Rhonda Joyce
|25
|25
|14
|21
|29
|26
|15
|21
|[29]
|147.0
|
|
|26.
|294
| RUS 294
|RUS 294
|Melges 20
|Leonid Altukhov
|27
|27
|28
|32
|26
|24
|7
|19
|[32]
|158.0
|
|
|27.
|200
| BRA 200
|Portobello (Corinthian)
|Melges 20
|Cesar Gomes Neto
|17
|16
|29
|27
|23
|19
|37
|39/DNC
|[39]
|168.0
|
|
|28.
|225
| USA 225
|Flygfisk
|Melges 20
|Tom Kassberg
|23
|24
|31
|22
|27
|22
|30
|25
|[31]
|173.0
|
|
|29.
|15
| ISV 1315
|Buds to Blossoms
|Melges 20
|August Schram
|30
|23
|33
|34
|14
|27
|21
|26
|[34]
|174.0
|
|
|30.
|308
| AUS 308
|Dark Star
|Melges 20
|John Bacon
|29
|29
|30
|31
|31
|10
|22
|31
|[31]
|182.0
|
|
|31.
|280
| USA 280
|Bobsled
|Melges 20
|Bob Moran
|34
|30
|25
|33
|24
|23
|20
|32
|[34]
|187.0
|
|
|32.
|4
| SWE 202
|Intermezzo (Corinthian)
|Melges 20
|Johannes Lind-Widestam
|35
|26
|32
|28
|30
|20
|25
|29
|[35]
|190.0
|
|
|33.
|210
| AUS 13
|Angophora
|Melges 20
|Guido Belgiorno-Nettis
|26
|22
|24
|29
|36
|29
|34
|28
|[36]
|192.0
|
|
|34.
|25
| MON 25
|Path
|Melges 20
|Anatoly Karachinsky
|31
|39/DNS
|39/DNS
|25
|28
|30
|27
|35
|[39]
|215.0
|
|
|35.
|196
| USA 196
|Sinful Opportunity (Corinthian)
|Melges 20
|Ben Wilkinson
|39/DNF
|34
|34
|35
|33
|36
|31
|24
|[39]
|227.0
|
|
|36.
|227
| USA 227
|Kinetic
|Melges 20
|Bob Hayward
|32
|32
|27
|36
|37
|35
|35
|34
|[37]
|231.0
|
|
|37.
|17
| USA 17
|Solas (Corinthian)
|Melges 20
|John Murphy
|39/DNF
|39/DNS
|39/DNS
|37
|35
|33
|36
|33
|[39]
|252.0
|
|
|38.
|303
| BRA 303
|Onda
|Melges 20
|Eduardo Souza Ramos
|33
|39/RET
|39/DNF
|39/DNC
|39/DNC
|39/DNC
|39/DNC
|39/DNC
|[39]
|267.0
|
| 2017 Melges 20 World Championship - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results
