Melges 20 World Championship - Surfin' the Sou'Wester

by Melges 20 today at 3:57 am
Cesar Gomes Neto PORTOBELLO (BRA-200) - 2017 Melges 20 World Championship Barracuda Communication
Tourists come to Newport for fall foliage and clam chowder. Sailors come for yachting history and the legendary Newport Sou'wester Breeze which arrived on Day One of the 2017 Melges 20 World Championship. Mixing together warm, sunny fall temperatures, great breeze and near perfect Melges 20 surfing conditions, three races were completed in efficient fashion with Drew Freides' Pacific Yankee holding the overnight lead with an impressive one, two, two.

With a plan to start on time, at 11 a.m. eastern time, PRO Peter 'Luigi' Reggio sent the fleet to course 'Alpha' or better known as the outside course. With wind at 15-18 kts, 2-3 ft waves and a solid southwest direction, Race One began with a clean start and Friedes leading at the top mark, followed by Igor Rytov's Russian Bogatyrs, and John Kilroy's Samba PA TI. In a duel of leaders of the North American and European World League leaders, Freides showed polished form around the track to fend off Rytov, and making a hard charge for third was Rob Wilber and his team of pork chops on Cinghiale.

2017 Melges 20 World Championship - October 2-7 - Newport, R.I. - USA © Barracuda Communication
2017 Melges 20 World Championship - October 2-7 - Newport, R.I. - USA © Barracuda Communication



Wasting no time, Reggio fired of the warning signal for Race Two and it was Jim Wilson's Oleander who tacked off the line and found a nice honey hole in the deep right corner. With a track similar to a Nascar oval, the teams that extended to the right corner on the upwinds and nailed the right corner downwind saw big gains. Wilson would hang on for the win followed by Freides and Samba. Wilson commented post race, 'We had ideal Newport conditions today. It felt great to win a race here at the Worlds. The racing was close and clean. It was full-on near the top end of the fleet. Lots of high speed action. On a day like today, there's nothing better than going downwind with the kite up!'

The final race of the day saw a general recall which was a much needed additional break for teams looking to catch their breath. With breeze continuing to touch 22-23 kts, the Melges 20s had a full gallop down wind while surfing big waves and getting the occasional mouth full of salt water. Using the mid-line sag to his advantage, Wilber punched off the line, tacked to port and extended to the right, and played the middle left taking advantage of the first lefty puffs of the day. After a brief tussle with longtime Melges 20 owner Daniel Thielman at the helm of KUAI, Wilber managed to hang on for the win, with Freides charging into second and Rytov in third.

Three races open up the 2017 Melges 20 World Championship © Barracuda Communication
Three races open up the 2017 Melges 20 World Championship © Barracuda Communication



'We kinda pulled it together on the last race of the day,' said Wilber. 'We had a great first race, a tough Race Two, but we regrouped to take a bullet in the third race. There's no better way to do that than to go out and win one. We are excited for Day Two.'

Post racing, Melges 20 sailors gathered at New York Yacht Club Harbor Court sponsored by owners Drew Freides and Rob Wilber, to relax and regale each other in stories from an epic day of Melges 20 sailing. With breathtaking views on the top of the hill at Harbor Court, daily awards were given as teams guessed at whether the race course will remain 'outside' for Day Two, or will the wind and sea state demand that the race course be moved to the 'inside' race course which would present a new set of challenges.

Thank you to the New York Yacht Club for serving as hosts, and our chief sponsors Melges USA and North Sails.

Cesar Gomes Neto PORTOBELLO (BRA-200) - 2017 Melges 20 World Championship © Barracuda Communication
Cesar Gomes Neto PORTOBELLO (BRA-200) - 2017 Melges 20 World Championship © Barracuda Communication



Corinthian Clash

With a handful of great teams competing in the all-amatuer Corinthian Division the heat is on high early. Canada's Justin Quigg on Character 2.0 and Brazil's Cesar Gomes Neto on Portobello swopped leadership places throughout the day. Ultimately, it was Quigg getting the upper hand over Gomes Neto to lead. 'Generally we're pretty happy - We think we're in a good spot for tomorrow,' commented Quigg. 'In the Corinthian fleet, there's lots of trading places back and forth. We're only a few places ahead of the guys behind us right now.' Sweden's Johannes Lind-Widestam sailing Intermezzo sits third after three races.

Rhonda Joyce, GRINNING STREAK (CAN-214) - 2017 Melges 20 World Championship © Barracuda Communication
Rhonda Joyce, GRINNING STREAK (CAN-214) - 2017 Melges 20 World Championship © Barracuda Communication



Top Five World Championship Results (Preliminary - After Two Races)

1.) (USA) Drew Freides, PACIFIC YANKEE; 1-2-2 = 5
2.) (USA) Jim Wilson, OLEANDER; 4-1-5 = 10
3.) (USA) Daniel Thielman, KUAI; 9-4-4 = 17
4.) (USA) John Kilroy Jr., SAMBA PA TI; 11-3-6 = 20
5.) (USA) Wes Whitmyer Jr., SLINGSHOT; 6-7-8 = 21

2017 Five Ten Melges 20 World League Results (After 12 Events Complete)

1.) (RUS) Igor Rytov, RUSSIAN BOGATYRS = 136 pts.
2.) (RUS) Vladimir Prosikhin, NIKA = 95 pts.
3.) (ITA) Achille Onorato, MASCALZONE LATINO = 82 pts.
4.) (USA) Drew Freides, PACIFIC YANKEE = 77 pts.
5.) (RUS) Alexander Ezhkov, PIROGOVO = 73 pts

2017 Melges 20 World Championship - Preliminary Cumulative Results
Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
World Championship Racing
One Design Division
Melges 20
1. 1 North Sails  USA 300 Pacific Yankee Melges 20 Drew Freides 1 2 2 5.0
2. 250 North Sails  USA 250 Oleander Melges 20 James Wilson 4 1 5 10.0
3. 76   USA 7676 Kuai Melges 20 Daniel Thielman 9 4 4 17.0
4. 313 North Sails  USA 13131 Samba Pa Ti Melges 20 John Kilroy 11 3 6 20.0
5. 217 Quantum Sails  USA 217 Slingshot Melges 20 Wes Whitmyer Jr 6 7 8 21.0
6. 898   RUS 898 Russian Bogatyrs Melges 20 Igor Rytov 2 19 3 24.0
7. 311 North Sails  USA 311 Wildman Melges 20 Liam Kilroy 7 5 12 24.0
8. 65   ITA 65 Stig Melges 20 Alessandro Rombelli 10 9 11 30.0
9. 414   USA 414 Cinghiale Melges 20 Rob Wilber 3 28 1 32.0
10. 301 North Sails  MON 301 Raya Melges 20 Matteo Marenghi Vaselli 8 11 15 34.0
11. 304 Quantum Sails  USA 304 Merga Melges 20 Drew Wierda 14 10 10 34.0
12. 8   USA 8 Shimmer Melges 20 Russell Lucas 20 13 7 40.0
13. 228 Quantum Sails  USA 228 Midnight Blue Melges 20 Jason Michas 28 8 9 45.0
14. 14   USA 14 Red Sky Sailing Team Melges 20 Paul Reilly 16 17 13 46.0
15. 47   RUS 47 Kotyara Melges 20 Oleg Evdokimenko 12 14 22 48.0
16. 309   RUS 309 Nika Melges 20 Vladimir Prosikhin 5 6 39/DNF 50.0
17. 229   CAN 229 Character 2.0 (Corinthian) Melges 20 Justin Quigg 18 15 18 51.0
18. 23   ITA 23 Mascalzone Latino Jr Melges 20 Achille Onorato 19 12 23 54.0
19. 306   USA 306 Talisman Melges 20 John Bailey 15 18 21 54.0
20. 265   RUS 265 Russotrans Melges 20 Yurii Morozov 13 21 26 60.0
21. 50 Quantum Sails  ITA 50 Fremito d'Arja Melges 20 Dario Levi 22 20 19 61.0
22. 200   BRA 200 Portobello (Corinthian) Melges 20 Cesar Gomes Neto 17 16 29 62.0
23. 214 North Sails  CAN 214 Grinning Streak Melges 20 Rhonda Joyce 25 25 14 64.0
24. 213   USA 213 Moby Melges 20 Caleb Armstrong 24 31 16 71.0
25. 210   AUS 13 Angophora Melges 20 Guido Belgiorno-Nettis 26 22 24 72.0
26. 305 Quantum Sails  USA 305 Midnight Sun Melges 20 Alexis Michas 21 33 20 74.0
27. 225   USA 225 Flygfisk Melges 20 Tom Kassberg 23 24 31 78.0
28. 294   RUS 294 RUS 294 Melges 20 Leonid Altukhov 27 27 28 82.0
29. 15   ISV 1315 Buds to Blossoms Melges 20 August Schram 30 23 33 86.0
30. 308   AUS 308 Dark Star Melges 20 John Bacon 29 29 30 88.0
31. 280 Quantum Sails  USA 280 Bobsled Melges 20 Bob Moran 34 30 25 89.0
32. 227 North Sails  USA 227 Kinetic Melges 20 Bob Hayward 32 32 27 91.0
33. 4   SWE 202 Intermezzo (Corinthian) Melges 20 Johannes Lind-Widestam 35 26 32 93.0
34. 88   USA 88 Heartbreaker Melges 20 Robert Hughes 39/DNF 39/DNS 17 95.0
35. 196   USA 196 Sinful Opportunity (Corinthian) Melges 20 Ben Wilkinson 39/DNF 34 34 107.0
36. 25   MON 25 Path Melges 20 Anatoly Karachinsky 31 39/DNS 39/DNS 109.0
37. 303   BRA 303 Onda Melges 20 Eduardo Souza Ramos 33 39/RET 39/DNF 111.0
38. 17 North Sails  USA 17 Solas (Corinthian) Melges 20 John Murphy 39/DNF 39/DNS 39/DNS 117.0
 
2017 Melges 20 World Championship - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results

Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
World Championship Racing
One Design Division
Melges 20
1. 229   CAN 229 Character 2.0 Melges 20 Justin Quigg 18 15 18 51.0
2. 200   BRA 200 Portobello Melges 20 Cesar Gomes Neto 17 16 29 62.0
3. 4   SWE 202 Intermezzo Melges 20 Johannes Lind-Widestam 35 26 32 93.0
4. 196   USA 196 Sinful Opportunity Melges 20 Ben Wilkinson 39/DNF 34 34 107.0
5. 17 North Sails  USA 17 Solas Melges 20 John Murphy 39/DNF 39/DNS 39/DNS 117.0
 
