Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

Melges 20 Winter Series Doubleheader Weekend - Miami and Monaco

by Melges 20 today at 3:22 am
2016/17 Miami Winter Series International Audi Melges 20 Class Association
In December 2009, the Melges 20 fleet kicked off Winter Series Event No. 1 of what would become one of the longest running, most successful One-Design Winter Series in North America. With a compact fleet of eager owners, Jeff Ecklund and his team on Star would go on to win the inaugural series, paving the way for Melges 20 teams to enjoy amazing racing over the next eight years.

Flash forward to 2017, twenty-three competitive teams are staged and ready to race the 25th Miami Winter Series (MWS) event hosted by Coconut Grove Sailing Club (CGSC).

With two events complete, Drew Freides on Pacific Yankee leads the 2016/17 Miami Winter Series Standings with three points followed by Jim Wilson's Oleander with six, and Igor Rytov and the Russian Bogatyrs are third with nine points.

John Brown's Blind Squirrel and Jay Golison's Midlife Crisis will go head-to-head for the 2017 Corinthian title as the two are tied with equal points going into the final event.

Leapfrogging Freides with not be easy but Wilson, who joined the Melges 20 Class in 2012, is not going to miss the opportunity to win a Winter Series. 'As Buddy Melges says, start first and increase your lead. That is what we are going to try and do this weekend, and hopefully the chips will fall our direction,' said Wilson.

Making his first appearance at the first ever Winter Series event in '09, past International Class President Rob Wilber on Cinghiale is proud to see the Class still thriving. 'We have had a lot of great owners come and go, but the Melges 20 still remains an extremely competitive One-Design Class,' says Wilber. 'I still enjoy the Melges 20 as much as I did at that very first Winter Series event, and I am looking forward to more fun sailing ahead.'

The final event of the MWS will also pack a punch shoreside as everyone looks forward to the famous Melges Rocks Party and Cinghiale Pig Roast, both taking place on Saturday afternoon/evening.
With a robust wind forecast for all three days, Saturday will give way to a festive evening at CGSC to celebrate the 25th Miami Winter Series event and eight fun years of Melges 20 sailing.

2016/17 Miami Winter Series © IM20CA - Double Shot Studios
2016/17 Miami Winter Series © IM20CA - Double Shot Studios



Monegasque Masters

As the country of Monaco welcomes the latest addition to the royal House of Grimaldi this week (Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo welcomed a son early Tuesday morning), the Melges 20 fleet anticipates a grand celebration of its own with the last stage of a very successful, five-part 2016/17 Dynamiq Yachts Monaco Winter Series with the Montemaggio Cup.

Alexander Ezhkov's Pirogovo Sailing leads the Monaco Series after four events. Alexander Novoselov's Victor is seated in second place, while the famed Valentin Zavadnikov on Synergy is third. View the full 2016/17 Dynamiq Yachts Monaco Winter Series Results here.

The 2016/17 Dynamiq Yachts Monaco Winter Series has kept the European Melges 20 engines warm as the fleet looks forward to its first sanctioned event of 2017, Melges World League Event No. 3 in Porto Venere, Italy on April 7-9.

2016/17 Miami Winter Series © International Audi Melges 20 Class Association
2016/17 Miami Winter Series © International Audi Melges 20 Class Association



Open Season for Melges 20 World League

Jason Michas on Midnight Blue currently leads the 2017 Melges 20 World League, and looks to solidify his position further with yet another strong performance this weekend. Behind Michas is a pack of hungry Melges 20 teams with their eyes on the point differences in the World League standings. Included in the pack are several new European teams looking to put valuable World League points on the board in preparation for the World Championship in Newport, RI on October 2-7. View The 2017 Melges 20 World League Ranking here.

Top Five 2016/17 Miami Winter Series Results (After Two Events)

1.) Drew Freides, Pacific Yankee = 3 pts.
2.) Jim Wilson, Oleander = 6 pts.
3.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs = 9 pts.
4.) Jason Michas, Midnight Blue = 9 pts.
5.) Paul Reilly, Red Sky = 11 pts.

Henri Lloyd 50 YearsPacific Sailing School 660x82 1Safety at Sea - Baltic - 2

Related Articles

Mathew Belcher wins coveted Gold Coast Sports Award
Mathew Belcher, OAM expanded his extensive list of achievements and awards last night, winning the Mayor’s Sports Award. Olympic Gold and Silver Medallist Mathew Belcher, OAM expanded his extensive list of achievements and awards last night, winning the Mayor’s Sports Award.
Posted today at 3:52 am VIC Etchells Championship goes live!
It is often said that Melbourne’s weather can be everything or nothing, and a complete combination of all of the above It is often said that Melbourne’s weather can be everything or nothing, and a complete combination of all of the above. And that’s just in the one day! Well, now you’ll be able to see it all unfold from right on the water, and in the air. The final day of the Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian Championship is to be streamed live from Port Phillip.
Posted today at 3:20 am Vendee Globe - Dutch sailor Pieter Heerema takes seventeenth place
Dutch skipper Pieter Heerema brought his No Way Back across the finish line of the Vendée Globe at 2126 hrs UTC Dutch skipper Pieter Heerema brought his No Way Back across the finish line of the Vendée Globe at 2126 hrs UTC this evening (Thursday 2nd March) to finish in seventeenth place. Heerema, at 65, completes this epic eighth edition becoming the first skipper from the Netherlands to complete the Vendée Globe. His elapsed time is 116 days 9 hrs, 24 mins and 12 secs.
Posted today at 2:46 am Sydney 38’s ready to blast off at Sydney Harbour Regatta
A dozen Sydney 38’s from Australia/overseas are making history as they prepare for first ever Sydney 38 OD Intl Champs A dozen Sydney 38’s from Australia and overseas are making history today as they prepare for the first ever Sydney 38 OD International Championship at Middle Harbour Yacht Club as part of the 11th anniversary Sydney Harbour Regatta.
Posted today at 2:19 am JJ Giltinan 18ft - Kiwi Champion the subject of two protests in Sydney
Overall series leader Yamaha will have her position put on the line in a series of protest hearings on Friday Overall series leader Yamaha will have her position put on the line in a series of protest hearings Friday morning in Sydney. She faces two claims - both from Appliancesonline (David Witt). The first is an attempt to re-open the Hearing held on Wednesday morning after Yamaha was suffered damage in Race 3 as a result of a collision with a give way yacht, and Yamaha received redress of average
Posted today at 12:04 am Vendée Globe – Pieter Heerema expected to cross the finish line
The first Dutchman to compete is about to succeed in the challenge of completing the non-stop race aboard a new IMOCA. At 1730hrs UTC, Heerema was 52 miles from the finish line and sailing at 15 knots. The skipper of No Way Back should be able to cross the line this evening between 2000 and 2200hrs UTC, but the clock is ticking for his entry into the harbour, as the tide means he must get there before 2130hrs UTC…
Posted on 2 Mar Volvo Ocean Race – MAPFRE sign up Ñeti as their onboard ‘MacGyver’
Ñeti, the 35-year-old from Santander in north of Spain, will be taking part in race for the fourth successive edition. Ñeti, the 35-year-old from Santander in the north of Spain, will be taking part in the race for the fourth successive edition.
Posted on 2 Mar Act 1 of 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ just around the corner
Eight international teams, including two wildcard entries, set to take to the water in the hunt for the first Act win. Eight teams, representing seven nations, with 40 of the world's finest sailors on board, will compete on the waters in front of the Al Mouj Golf course.
Posted on 2 Mar Asko Appliances dominates fleet in Race 5 of JJ Giltinan Championship
Marcus, Seve Jarvin and Jeronimo Harrison grabbed the lead at the second windward mark then raced away to win by 3m11s. Sailing a four lap windward-return course in a 5-7 knot Easterly wind, Marcus Ashley-Jones, Seve Jarvin and Jeronimo Harrison grabbed the lead at the second windward mark then raced away to win by 3m11s.
Posted on 2 Mar Australian representatives announced for World Sailing Committees
Eleven Australians have been elected to World Sailing Committees and Sub-Committees across a wide array of activities Eleven Australians have been elected to World Sailing Committees and Sub-Committees across a wide array of activities including Race Officials and Racing Rules through to Events and Equipment, and Youth and Para Sailing.
Posted on 2 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy