Melges 20 Miami Winter Regatta - No wind, no racing for opening day

Melges 20 Miami Winter Regatta 2017 ©IM20CA - Double Shot Studios Melges 20 Miami Winter Regatta 2017 ©IM20CA - Double Shot Studios

by Melges 20 today at 3:36 amThe day commenced with an initial on-shore postponement. Around 2 o'clock, PRO Blake Middleton and his Coconut Grove Sailing Club Race Management team headed out to the course in hopes that the breeze might fill in, and if and when they would be ready to go. Unfortunately, the breeze never got above Class minimum, so racing was called off for the day.The start time for Day Two, Saturday, February 4, 2017 has been moved up in hopes of getting in some racing.





Let's see those Selfie's



Despite the lack of breeze, teams have been busy practicing their Melges 20 selfie skills. Visit the Melges 20 Winter Regatta Selfie Contest Facebook Album to check them all out. Be sure to 'like' the one you think is the best. A 'like' is counted as a vote and a sweet prize will be awarded to the photo with the most likes!









Racing continues on Saturday, February 4 and completes on Sunday, February 5th.

