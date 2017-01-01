Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

Meet the Clipper 2017-18 crew - Adam and Ian Cristol

by Clipper Round the World today at 5:26 am
Clipper Race 2017-18 crew - Adam and Ian Cristol Clipper Round The World Yacht Race http://www.clipperroundtheworld.com
Name: Adam Cristol
Age: 31
Occupation: world traveller
Home Town: Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, UK
Legs: The Atlantic Trade Winds Leg 1 and The South Atlantic Leg 2

Name: Ian Cristol
Age: 70
Occupation: retired engineer
Home Town: Northwood, Hertfordshire, UK
Legs: The South Atlantic Leg 2 and The Southern Ocean Leg 3

Adam Cristol’s first experience on the water didn’t exactly foreshadow a future that included racing across the world’s oceans.

“When I was ten years old, I was in Mauritius with a friend and his family and we convinced the activities coordinator to let us take out one of the catamarans,” says Adam.

“We ended up having to get towed back from across the bay after being caught in a storm!”

While it wasn’t the best of starts, it didn’t deter the 31-year-old, who is currently preparing for the opening two legs of the Clipper 2017-18 Race. And so is his father, Ian, 70, who has also signed up for the second South Atlantic Leg, as well as the Southern Ocean Leg 3.

“It will be fantastic to share this experience with Adam,” says Ian.

“We have done plenty of things together over the years, but nothing as formidable as the Clipper Race.”

Clipper Race 2017-18 crew Adam Cristol © Clipper Round The World Yacht Race http://www.clipperroundtheworld.com
Clipper Race 2017-18 crew Adam Cristol © Clipper Round The World Yacht Race http://www.clipperroundtheworld.com



Adam adds: “I’m extremely lucky to not only undertake such an incredible adventure but to share this adventure with my father makes it all the more special.

“My parents have always been involved in my adventures over the years. Most recently, my mother and father were support crewing a group of friends and I to complete the three peaks challenge in 18.5 hours. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

The Cristol family moved to the UK from South Africa in 1998 when Adam was 13, and both father and son are looking forward to returning home on board one of the Clipper 70s.

“I was born and went to school in Cape Town and being able to sail in and out with Adam will be very special,” says Ian.

Adam agrees, saying: “I have not been back to South Africa in years. I love the idea of returning by way of crossing an ocean.

Clipper Race 2017-18 crew Ian Cristol © Clipper Round The World Yacht Race http://www.clipperroundtheworld.com
Clipper Race 2017-18 crew Ian Cristol © Clipper Round The World Yacht Race http://www.clipperroundtheworld.com



“It will be emotional to be with my father as we arrive back together.”

With world traveller Adam currently calling Australia home, Ian packed his bags for sunny Sydney so the pair could experience their level two training together.

“That week has been the highlight so far,” says Adam.

“Being together with my Dad in Australia, sailing underneath a clear sky and having some dolphins playing in the yacht’s wake. I loved it.

“I cannot wait to start putting into practise the training and get racing. I’m looking forward to being part of a team and sharing in the highs as well as the lows that come as part of that.”

There are still limited opportunities to join Adam and Ian as crew members in the Clipper 2017-18 Race. If you too would like to take on the adventure of a lifetime, click here to apply.

Pantaenius - Fixed ValueX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Mondo Travel Americas Cup Tour - Catamaran 2855

Related Articles

Unicef UK gifted a team entry in Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
It is revealed that Unicef, the world’s leading children’s organisation will again have a team entry in the 40000nm race The 2017-18 Race will mark the second consecutive edition that the organisation has been gifted one of the event’s twelve 70-foot yachts, which will represent Unicef and its work to make a safer world for children as the teams race around the planet.
Posted on 5 Apr Meet Clipper 2017-18 Race skipper Rob Graham
Rob Graham first became involved in Clipper Race when his partner completed full circumnavigation in 2009-10 edition. Already a familiar face to many, Rob Graham first became involved in the Clipper Race when his partner completed the full circumnavigation in the 2009-10 edition. Eight years on, it’s his turn to race the world’s oceans as a Clipper Race Skipper.
Posted on 5 Apr Meet Clipper 2017-18 Race skipper David Hartshorn
Looking at his qualifications/experience many would be surprised to learn sailing is a second career for David Hartshorn Looking at his qualifications and experience, many would be surprised to learn sailing is a second career for David Hartshorn.
Posted on 4 Apr Meet Clipper 2017-18 Race skipper Nikki Henderson
At 23, Nicola ‘Nikki’ Henderson, from Guildford is set to be the Clipper Race’s youngest ever skipper, by over a year At 23, Nicola ‘Nikki’ Henderson, from Guildford is set to be the Clipper Race’s youngest ever skipper, by over a year, meaning she will take over the title from Alex Thompson who proved youth was no barrier to success when he won the Clipper 1997-98 Race, aged 26.
Posted on 1 Apr Meet Clipper 2017-18 Race skipper Conall Morrison
After years of dreaming, Conall Morrison is finally about to embark on adventure of a lifetime as a Clipper Race Skipper After years of dreaming about it, Conall Morrison is finally about to embark on the adventure of a lifetime as a Clipper Race Skipper.
Posted on 31 Mar Seattle returns as host and partner in Clipper Round the World Race
The announcement that the Seattle will feature on the global route and enter a team, was made by Official Tourism Board Making its debut in the 2015-16 edition of the race, which saw the city’s name and iconic skyline emblazoned on one of the race’s twelve 70-foot ocean racing yachts, Visit Seattle promoted the city as a destination for leisure, tourism and business during its eleven month, 40,000 nautical mile journey around the globe.
Posted on 28 Mar Meet Clipper 2017-18 Race skipper Tristan Brooks
Tristan Brooks first took to the water at the age of ten, spending his childhood fine tuning his dinghy skills Tristan Brooks first took to the water at the age of ten, spending his childhood fine tuning his dinghy skills on the Menai Strait in North Wales, and has spent the past 13 years working as a professional skipper, mate and engineer.
Posted on 28 Mar Meet Clipper 2017-18 Race skipper Gaëtan Thomas
This summer Gaëtan Thomas will make history as the first Belgian Skipper to lead a team around the world in Clipper Race This summer Gaëtan Thomas will make history as the first Belgian Skipper to lead a team around the world in the Clipper Race.
Posted on 26 Mar Meet Clipper 2017-18 Race skipper Wendy Tuck
For Wendy ‘Wendo’ Tuck, one race around the world was never going to be enough. For Wendy ‘Wendo’ Tuck, one race around the world was never going to be enough. And as a result, she’s set to make history in the Clipper 2017-18 Race as the first Australian skipper to complete the arduous ocean challenge twice.
Posted on 24 Mar Meet the Dynamic Dozen - Clipper 2017-18 Race skippers announced
With less than six months to go before the Clipper 2017-18 Race start, we are excited to introduce the ‘dynamic dozen’ With less than six months to go before the Clipper 2017-18 Race start, we are excited to introduce the ‘dynamic dozen’ who will guide the teams during the world’s largest round the world yacht race.
Posted on 17 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy