Meet the Clipper 2017-18 crew - Adam and Ian Cristol

by Clipper Round the World today at 5:26 amAdam Cristol: world traveller: Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, UK: The Atlantic Trade Winds Leg 1 and The South Atlantic Leg 2Ian Cristol70retired engineerNorthwood, Hertfordshire, UKThe South Atlantic Leg 2 and The Southern Ocean Leg 3Adam Cristol’s first experience on the water didn’t exactly foreshadow a future that included racing across the world’s oceans.“When I was ten years old, I was in Mauritius with a friend and his family and we convinced the activities coordinator to let us take out one of the catamarans,” says Adam.“We ended up having to get towed back from across the bay after being caught in a storm!”While it wasn’t the best of starts, it didn’t deter the 31-year-old, who is currently preparing for the opening two legs of the Clipper 2017-18 Race. And so is his father, Ian, 70, who has also signed up for the second South Atlantic Leg, as well as the Southern Ocean Leg 3.“It will be fantastic to share this experience with Adam,” says Ian.“We have done plenty of things together over the years, but nothing as formidable as the Clipper Race.”





Adam adds: “I’m extremely lucky to not only undertake such an incredible adventure but to share this adventure with my father makes it all the more special.



“My parents have always been involved in my adventures over the years. Most recently, my mother and father were support crewing a group of friends and I to complete the three peaks challenge in 18.5 hours. We couldn’t have done it without them.”



The Cristol family moved to the UK from South Africa in 1998 when Adam was 13, and both father and son are looking forward to returning home on board one of the Clipper 70s.



“I was born and went to school in Cape Town and being able to sail in and out with Adam will be very special,” says Ian.



Adam agrees, saying: “I have not been back to South Africa in years. I love the idea of returning by way of crossing an ocean.









“It will be emotional to be with my father as we arrive back together.”



With world traveller Adam currently calling Australia home, Ian packed his bags for sunny Sydney so the pair could experience their level two training together.



“That week has been the highlight so far,” says Adam.



“Being together with my Dad in Australia, sailing underneath a clear sky and having some dolphins playing in the yacht’s wake. I loved it.



“I cannot wait to start putting into practise the training and get racing. I’m looking forward to being part of a team and sharing in the highs as well as the lows that come as part of that.”



