Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Aero 728x90

Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race crew - Mick Pattni

by Clipper Round the World today at 7:02 am
Clipper 2017-18 Race crew - Mick Pattni Clipper Round The World Yacht Race http://www.clipperroundtheworld.com
Name: Mick Pattni
Age: 35
Occupation: Currency Trader
Home Town: Birmingham
Legs: Round the World

Meet round the world crew member, Mick Pattni. Mick was inspired to take on the Clipper Race challenge by his friend, Memnia Theodorou, who the first Cypriot to compete in the Clipper Race. When Memina returned from crewing on legs one to four of the 2015-16 edition, the tales of her adventures on the Southern Ocean struck a chord with Mick who was looking for a new challenge. Soon afterwards, he decided to apply for the entire circumnavigation.

Before signing up to the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, Mick had never stepped foot on a sailing yacht. However, what Mick lacks in experience, he makes up for in boundless enthusiasm and determination.

Following the completion of his level one and two training courses, which he did back-to-back, Mick says “Before I came down to Gosport for training I was very, very nervous! But I think going straight into level two from level one without a break was a good thing. Everything was still pretty fresh in my mind and I could put into practice everything we learnt straight away.”

Clipper 2017-18 Race crew - Mick Pattni © Clipper Round The World Yacht Race http://www.clipperroundtheworld.com
Clipper 2017-18 Race crew - Mick Pattni © Clipper Round The World Yacht Race http://www.clipperroundtheworld.com



As a complete beginner, Mick was surprised to discover exactly how much is involved with crewing a Clipper Race yacht.

“I had no idea how much there was to sailing! The physical, mental and emotional challenges. In fact when Memnia first told me that she was sailing across the Atlantic, I thought it sounded cool, like a good challenge. In hindsight I didn’t really understand the depths of what that meant – or what it involved. I certainly do now!”

Growing up in landlocked Birmingham and living in Nottingham and London, there was little opportunity for Mick to get into sailing but he enjoyed playing sports as a child and during University. When Mick first told his family about the Clipper Race, they were somewhat nervous about the scale of the challenge to begin with, but their apprehension quickly turned to pride and encouragement of Mick’s upcoming circumnavigation.

“My family are totally on board now. They weren’t so initially, they were pretty nervous and apprehensive about it. But they also understand that I’ve got to take this one, I’ve got to do this for myself and now they cannot wait! They’re very proud.”

Clipper 2017-18 Race crew - Mick Pattni © Clipper Round The World Yacht Race http://www.clipperroundtheworld.com
Clipper 2017-18 Race crew - Mick Pattni © Clipper Round The World Yacht Race http://www.clipperroundtheworld.com



When asked about which ports Mick is most looking forward to stopping in, he says: “I am looking forward to Western Australia initially, as my brother’s fiancé is from there so it will be great to meet her family. I’ve never been to Australia before and everyone speaks so highly of it.

“I am also looking forward to going into Cape Town and New York, too. I was in Cape Town last year and I have this image of sailing into Cape Town and seeing Table Mountain in the distance – and it’s an amazing city. I have some family in New York so it will nice to see them”.

Think you have what it takes? There are still opportunities to join the Clipper 2017-18 Race crew, both for the whole circumnavigation and individual legs, though places are going fast. If you would like to join over 640 crew who are already training for the challenge, click here.

Lancer Inflatables - BJBarz Optics - Melanin LensesSail Exchange 660x82 1

Related Articles

A Q&A with Sir Robin Knox-Johnston on the Clipper Race’s Seattle visit
I caught up with Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the Clipper Race’s chairman, to learn about the event’s 2018 Seattle visit. The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race recently announced that the race’s 2017/2018 edition will again visit my hometown of Seattle, so I caught up with the legendary Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, who still actively serves as the race’s chairman, via email, to learn more about this exciting development.
Posted on 10 Apr Meet the Clipper 2017-18 crew - Adam and Ian Cristol
Adam Cristol’s first experience on water didn’t exactly foreshadow a future that included racing across world’s oceans. Adam Cristol’s first experience on the water didn’t exactly foreshadow a future that included racing across the world’s oceans.
Posted on 8 Apr Unicef UK gifted a team entry in Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
It is revealed that Unicef, the world’s leading children’s organisation will again have a team entry in the 40000nm race The 2017-18 Race will mark the second consecutive edition that the organisation has been gifted one of the event’s twelve 70-foot yachts, which will represent Unicef and its work to make a safer world for children as the teams race around the planet.
Posted on 5 Apr Meet Clipper 2017-18 Race skipper Rob Graham
Rob Graham first became involved in Clipper Race when his partner completed full circumnavigation in 2009-10 edition. Already a familiar face to many, Rob Graham first became involved in the Clipper Race when his partner completed the full circumnavigation in the 2009-10 edition. Eight years on, it’s his turn to race the world’s oceans as a Clipper Race Skipper.
Posted on 5 Apr Meet Clipper 2017-18 Race skipper David Hartshorn
Looking at his qualifications/experience many would be surprised to learn sailing is a second career for David Hartshorn Looking at his qualifications and experience, many would be surprised to learn sailing is a second career for David Hartshorn.
Posted on 4 Apr Meet Clipper 2017-18 Race skipper Nikki Henderson
At 23, Nicola ‘Nikki’ Henderson, from Guildford is set to be the Clipper Race’s youngest ever skipper, by over a year At 23, Nicola ‘Nikki’ Henderson, from Guildford is set to be the Clipper Race’s youngest ever skipper, by over a year, meaning she will take over the title from Alex Thompson who proved youth was no barrier to success when he won the Clipper 1997-98 Race, aged 26.
Posted on 1 Apr Meet Clipper 2017-18 Race skipper Conall Morrison
After years of dreaming, Conall Morrison is finally about to embark on adventure of a lifetime as a Clipper Race Skipper After years of dreaming about it, Conall Morrison is finally about to embark on the adventure of a lifetime as a Clipper Race Skipper.
Posted on 31 Mar Seattle returns as host and partner in Clipper Round the World Race
The announcement that the Seattle will feature on the global route and enter a team, was made by Official Tourism Board Making its debut in the 2015-16 edition of the race, which saw the city’s name and iconic skyline emblazoned on one of the race’s twelve 70-foot ocean racing yachts, Visit Seattle promoted the city as a destination for leisure, tourism and business during its eleven month, 40,000 nautical mile journey around the globe.
Posted on 28 Mar Meet Clipper 2017-18 Race skipper Tristan Brooks
Tristan Brooks first took to the water at the age of ten, spending his childhood fine tuning his dinghy skills Tristan Brooks first took to the water at the age of ten, spending his childhood fine tuning his dinghy skills on the Menai Strait in North Wales, and has spent the past 13 years working as a professional skipper, mate and engineer.
Posted on 28 Mar Meet Clipper 2017-18 Race skipper Gaëtan Thomas
This summer Gaëtan Thomas will make history as the first Belgian Skipper to lead a team around the world in Clipper Race This summer Gaëtan Thomas will make history as the first Belgian Skipper to lead a team around the world in the Clipper Race.
Posted on 26 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy