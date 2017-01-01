Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90

McKee wins the Tasar World Championship

by Tomoko Nishi today at 2:03 pm
Final day – Tasar World Championship Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine © http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Jonathan and Libby Johnson McKee, USA2597 wins Tasar World Championship 2017 in Gamagori, Japan. The MaKee is now four times Tasar World champion.

Tasar sailors are wishing breeze blows but unfortunately it’s no wind and no race for the final day of the Tasar World Championship 2017. The event concludes by 11 races (two races cut) so yesterday’s result is the final.

Final day – Tasar World Championship © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Final day – Tasar World Championship © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/



“We are really happy. We work hard but this is more than expected,” said Jonathan. “We are just expected have great time here because we love Japan. Also we are the tops of the world, really? Wow” add Libby.

“We start sailing Tasar before we were married about 29 years ago and we did married for 27 years and still sailing together. Hopefully we could do hike out to get older” said Libby with smile. Jonathan also said “We keep sailing Tasar for many years come and never walk away this community.”

Final day – Tasar World Championship © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Final day – Tasar World Championship © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/



Runner up is Chris Dance and Jeremy Elmslie, AUS2858 and third please is Robert and Nicole Douglass, AUS2848. Come from cool winter to very hot summer, Aussies are just missed the top of the podium.

Next Tasar world held in Hayling Island, Great Britain in July 2019. Some of Tasar sailors already started to make plan to go there.

Final day – Tasar World Championship © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/
Final day – Tasar World Championship © Junichi Hirai/ Bulkhead magazine http://www.bulkhead.jp/

Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1Auckland On the Water Boat ShowMusto AUS 2017 660x82 5

Related Articles

2017 New England Regional Championship - Tough fight for podium
As starting whistle sounded for final race of 2017 New England Regional Championship a buzz ran through 29-baot fleet As the starting whistle sounded for the 10th and final race of the 2017 New England Regional Championship at Lake Wequaquet (MA), a buzz ran through the 29-baot fleet: Dan Hesse, who had taken control of the regatta, was called over early.
Posted today at 4:47 am Optimist Europeans - The title of champion of Europe is decided
The fourth day of the 2017 Optimist European championship in Bourgas closes with the top group in the both Boy and Girl The fourth day of the 2017 Optimist European Championship in Bourgas closes with the top group in the both Boy and Girl gold fleets close enough that it is anyone’s game tomorrow on who will be crowned the Overall European champions or the European Champion.
Posted today at 4:29 am Tasar World Championship – Day 4 – Close battle for the podium
Two races completed with patchy and shifty condition. Battle of top 10 groups to claim a podium turn up the heat. Two races completed with patchy and shifty condition. Battle of top 10 groups to claim a podium turn up the heat. Tomorrow will be final day and new Tasar world champion is determined.
Posted on 5 Aug Zhik 29er Worlds - Wind and expectations mount - Day 5
Bolstered by better breeze, with steady winds of 12 to 16 knots, the RSA team widened their lead to place a firm grip Bolstered by better breeze, with steady winds of 12 to 16 knots, the team of Benji Daniel, 16, and Alex Burger, 21, RSA, widened their lead to place a firm grip on first place in the 29er World Championship regatta. One-hundred-twenty-nine teams from around the globe are competing in the six-day event, hosted by Alamitos Bay Yacht Club, which concludes tomorrow, August 5.
Posted on 5 Aug Zhik 29er Worlds - Breeze elevates racers rise - Day 4
Despite a half-hour dock hold, before the boats launched, the wind kicked in on this first day of Final Series races Despite a half-hour dock hold, before the boats launched this morning, the wind kicked in on this first day of Final Series races, and the competitors dug in, setting the tone for world-class sailing at Zhik 29er World Championship Regatta. The first weather mark saw a parade of athletes proficient in knowledge of their boats and their ability to get the most of out of them.
Posted on 5 Aug Germans and Italians in action in survival conditions, GBR take crown
In a day characterized by huge gusts, out-of-control runs, Tina Lutz/Susan Beucke took complete control of 49erFX fleet In a day characterized by huge gusts, out-of-control runs, capsizes and wild wind shifts, Tina Lutz and Susan Beucke took complete control of the 49erFX fleet. The local favorites won both medal races today by big margins to take their first European Championship, alternating positions with overnight leaders Vicky Jurczok and Anika Lorenz. “In that breeze, we just try to survive,” said Lorenz.
Posted on 5 Aug The final series arrives in the Optimist European Championship
In the Boys' Fleet, the new leader is Can Erturk from Turkey, with a second and first place today in race five and six The qualifying round is closed and the gold, silver and bronze groups are defined for the Boys Fleet pending a protest hearing scheduled in the morning, and gold and silver for the Girls Fleet.
Posted on 4 Aug Tasar Worlds - Day 3 - More than 30 boats retired due to strong winds
One third of the competitors retired for the third race of the day, the third race day of the Tasar World Championship One third of the competitors retired for the third race of the day, the third race day of the Tasar World Championship in Gamagori, Japan. Over 20 knots breeze with 1.5m waves provide interesting races for top group but it’s too much for many Tasar sailors. After tough day everyone enjoyed traditional Japanese style party, as social program.
Posted on 4 Aug Zhik 29er Worlds - Qualifying complete - Racers advance on Day 3
Day 3 of the Zhik 29er World Championship regatta got underway late today: as the Alpha Course fleet struggled Day 3 of the Zhik 29er World Championship regatta got underway late today: as the Alpha Course fleet struggled in capricious breeze to complete Race Six which was abandoned late Tuesday. The delay was an added challenge on an already tricky, tight day. Light and unstable wind conditions continued to plague the event, but the Qualifying Series wrapped up with a total of nine races.
Posted on 4 Aug Big risks & rewards on moving day - Top Teams advance to Medal Racing
With all-important Medal Race cutoff kicking in today for all three fleets at 49er/49erFX/Nacra17 European Championship With the all-important Medal Race cutoff kicking in today for all three fleets at the 49er/49erFX/Nacra17 European Championship in Kiel, Germany, all pressure was on the ‘bubble’ teams to perform at their best. Some rose to the challenge, some quietly snuck in to the last spot, and many were left disappointed after a brutally hard day on the water that included a huge squall
Posted on 3 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy