Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships Preview - Part 2

by Neil Baker today at 12:08 am
Dylan Fletcher - Day 4 - 2017 UK Moth National Championships Mark Jardine / IMCAUK
We left this conversation yesterday at the critical point. It's the usual conversation that the armchair pundits like to start talking about in the run up to a big sailing event.

The Moth World Championship is arguably THE event in sailing this year because it has more gold medallists competing than any other sailing event... Well, it's definitely enough to rival the America's Cup I think. The quality of racing will be a lot better to watch anyway... OK, maybe that's just me. On that, if anyone can explain to me how ORACLE TEAM USA went from the best boat in the fleet to about as competitive as the beginner teams between the round robin and the Cup Match I'd really like to know.

Back on topic, if anyone can name an event with the quality of fleet to match this then I'd like to see it. There really is a depth of talent here that is eye watering. In fact it's enough to make you cry if you spend the majority of your week trying to do an honest day's work flogging lubricant to the over 50s. The majority of dinghy sailors never get to race against the best in the world, a few occasionally get to race against an Olympian, the odd one of us gets to race against a medallist. At the Moth Worlds 2017 you'll be banging on the toilet door just before launch o'clock, complaining at the wait, with a good chance that it's someone you'd normally go a bit weak at the knees about if they sailed within 200 metres of you in the Round the Island Race.

So who is going to win?

First to go is the current holder of the World Championship title, the UK. In fact that very World Champion is Paul Goodison who is turning up fresh from the America's Cup and, knowing nothing about how much time he's had to sail, he's definitely got a good chance as he is pure quality.

For the rest of this preview click here
BIA 2017 Sydney 660x82 SailingAuckland On the Water Boat ShowBandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Italian Moth Series at Lake Garda – Day 1
150 boats entered the Italian Series regatta, split into just two groups. A total of 6 races are planned, 3 per day. A huge fleet of Moths have already been practising on the lake over the last few days to get valuable time on the water to get to understand the vagaries of the local conditions. 150 boats entered the Italian Series regatta, split into just two groups. A total of six races are planned, three per day
Posted on 22 Jul Standby for take off at the WASZP International Games
The countdown is on until inaugural International WASZP Games takes place from 31 July - 5 Aug at host venue Campione The countdown is on until the inaugural International WASZP Games takes place from 31 July - 5 Aug at host venue Campione, Univela Yacht Club on picturesque Lake Garda in Italy. It is exciting on so many levels, with the event using some new race formats and a large emphasis on beach culture.
Posted on 22 Jul Moth Worlds - McDougall McConaghy Moth Worlds Preview - Part 1
It's a wonderful time; it's a horrible time. We're less than a week away from the start of the 2017 Moth Worlds It's a wonderful time; it's a horrible time. We're less than a week away from the start of the 2017 Moth Worlds and it really is a time of mixed feelings for Mothies. It's getting the heart pumping just putting these thoughts down.
Posted on 22 Jul Allen and PA Consulting RS Feva World Championships - Preview
As the dinghy park begins to fill up it is great to see so many old friends from previous RS Feva Championships. The Dutch, as usual, are the prefect hosts with many volunteers on hand to help unload, rig charter boats and keep everyone smiling (even in the rain).
Posted on 21 Jul New Youth Sailing Champions honoured at end of Optimist Worlds 2017
In the Team Racing category, China achieved second place with Malaysia in third. China took second place and host country Thailand won third place. In the Team Racing category, China achieved second place with Malaysia in third.
Posted on 20 Jul Int Moth Worlds - Zhik returns to its spiritual home at 2017 Worlds
Zhik is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships Zhik, the innovative sailing apparel specialist, is returning to its roots as the official clothing sponsor of the 2017 McDougall McConaghy Moth World Championships. And, ten years on, the Moths are returning to their spiritual home on Lake Garda. Zhik and the International Moth class are virtually synonymous with each other.
Posted on 20 Jul Individual World Champion Series – Optimist World Championship – Day 5
Marco did not have had the perfect day but his consistent top five placements earlier have him holding onto first place Holding onto third place overall is Costa Rica’s Mic Sig Kos Mohr. Still in contention for medals are the USA’s Stephan Baker, China’s Haoze Fang, and Israel’s Roy Levy.
Posted on 19 Jul Optimist World Championship – No race today
Sailors seemed to enjoy the chance to get to know each other better onshore and were accepting of the situation at sea. Most participants accepted the situation as out of the race committee’s control, but, in retrospect, wished they had waited just a little bit longer to call it a day.
Posted on 18 Jul New Finn sailing academy launched on Sydney Harbour
NB Sailsports is currently seeking expressions of interest from Finn sailors who would like to join the academy. The objective of the EOI is to help plan, provide and meet the expectations of sailors, coaches and teams that may be considering visiting the academy in the coming Australian summer.
Posted on 18 Jul Belcher and Ryan take historic victory at 470 World Championship
Australia’s champion 470 men’s team, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan, sailed into history today winning 470 World Championship Australia’s champion 470 men’s team, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan, sailed into history today winning the 2017 470 World Championships in Thessaloniki, Greece. Dual Olympic medallist Mat Belcher had previously won three World Championships with Malcom Page and now four with Will Ryan, his Rio Olympic crew, and for Belcher that’s his seventh title.
Posted on 16 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy