McCutcheon & Weston take 420 Class National Title

54845 McCutcheon & Weston - 2017 National Champions - NZ 420 Nationals 2017 Irina Winsley 54845 McCutcheon & Weston - 2017 National Champions - NZ 420 Nationals 2017 Irina Winsley

by Rowdy Leatham today at 9:01 amThe regatta saw a strong fleet of 18 boats compete over four days in breezes ranging from 0 to 25kts from the South (brrrrrrrr…), allowing for some great sailing and spectating in the magnificent amphitheatre that is Evans Bay. As one parent mentioned, it’s not often you can walk up and down a footpath the length of the course alongside the sailors.The event comprised both the National Championships as well as the Open World Team selection trials for 2017, which saw the crews not only battling it out for the national title but also attempting to secure a spot in the New Zealand for the Worlds to be held in Fremantle, Australia later this year.



It was great to see 8 of the 18 teams were full female crews, showing the strength of the 420 class in New Zealand. The Female category was taken out by Xanthe Copeland and Annabel Cave, who also were representing Wakatere Boating Club and Murrays Bay Sailing Club on Auckland’s North Shore.



A huge thanks to the team at Evans Bay Yacht & Motor Boat Club for their fantastic hospitality, and thanks to the Race Management Team and all the volunteers from around the country, without the volunteers the regatta would not have happened!



Open Results:

1st Robbie McCutcheon & Jono Weston Wakatere

2nd Xanthe Copeland & Annabel Cave Wakatere/Murrays Bay

3rd Zac Schiewe & Ben Baynes Naval Point/Charteris Bay



Female Results:

1st Xanthe Copeland & Annabel Cave Wakatere/Murrays Bay

2nd Ella Gladwell & Alice Haslett Wakatere

3rd Cara Higinbottom & Jessica Lee Naval Point



Full results can be seen on the event’s Facebook page click here









If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152388