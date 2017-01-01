May Boat Books of the Month

Introduction to Electronic Chart Navigation and The Rules Book: Complete 2017 to 2020 Rules Boatbooks Australia Introduction to Electronic Chart Navigation and The Rules Book: Complete 2017 to 2020 Rules Boatbooks Australia

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153581

by Boat Books Australia today at 6:43 amThe unique information in this book should help mariners master the use of ENCs to enhance their safety and performance underway. There are many virtues of electronic charts, but to take advantage of these, a new approach to “reading charts” is called for. This book explains and illustrates the process.4138 $69.95This bestselling pocket-sized racing rules book is unique in covering the rules by race situation. It explains the rules affecting each part of the race course, from the start line, round the marks and on to the finish line, and the clear diagrams show which boat is in the right or the wrong. The entire 2017-2020 racing rules are also included in this edition.7105 $34.95