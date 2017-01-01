Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 6

Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup – Building on success

by Quinag today at 1:09 pm
Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup Quinag
Pulses look set to race once again at the Mediterranean’s greatest festival of big boat competition. The Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup is organized by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda (YCCS), which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary, in conjunction with the International Maxi Association (IMA), an organization that in turn can trace its roots back nearly four decades.

The forty-eight entries range in size from 18.3 metres to a mighty 36 metres. The combined length of competing craft once again exceeds a kilometre and when racing starts on 4 September, the sailing world will look forward with relish to another week of intense battles between yachts that defy perceived boundaries of design, innovation and technology.

Half-century of passion and excellence
The success of the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup is due in large part to the continuing efforts of the yacht club that founded the event back in 1980. The YCCS has been a partner club of Rolex for over thirty years and with good reason. It exhibits all the trademark characteristics one would expect from an organization that aims to lead. Riccardo Bonadeo, Commodore of the YCCS, explains the philosophy of the club: “Passion, excellence, innovation and a focus on the next generation represent the driving forces that have positioned the YCCS at the forefront of the international yachting scene and kept it there.”

Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup © Quinag
Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup © Quinag



As usual, this year’s Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup fleet will be grouped into classes depending upon several factors, including size, rating and racing capabilities. Within the smaller participating yachts, between 18.29 metres and 24.08 metres, the sub-division promotes close and fair racing under the prevailing handicap systems.

The all-out racers, the Maxi 72s, will contest the Rolex Maxi 72 World Championship, while the more cruising oriented Mini Maxis will compete for their own trophies and traditional Rolex timepieces. Top picks from this segment of the fleet include three-time world champion, Hap Fauth’s Bella Mente, in the Maxi 72s; Mini Maxi Racer defending champion, Carlo Puri Negri’s Atalanta II, and, the 2016 Mini Maxi Cruising winner, Benoît de Froidmont’s Wallyno.

Special bonds
“The number of international sailing regattas organized by the YCCS has constantly increased,” continues Bonadeo. “Our 2017 sporting calendar counts 20 regattas including the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup. This will be the 28th edition of this event, which we have been organizing since the 1980s in collaboration with title sponsor Rolex. We have always had a special bond with the Maxis and their owners and we are delighted to welcome them back every time - especially this year, during our Golden Jubilee.”

Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup © Quinag
Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup © Quinag



Over the thirty-plus years of the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup, the average size of the competing yachts has increased steadily in correlation with the massive developments in material-science and technology. Regular competitor Vittorio Moretti’s Viriella is currently the biggest entry at 36 metres, and will compete in the Supermaxi class reserved for craft over 30.50 metres.

Last year’s explosive Supermaxi, Win Win, the dual-purpose cruiser-racer drawn by Javier Jaudenes and constructed by Baltic, returns to defend her title, joined by the brand new, 32.50 metre fully-carbon Ribelle, designed by Malcolm McKeon Yacht Design and built by Vitters. Ribelle is an example of the trend for collaboration between various specialized elements of the yacht-building industry. Green Marine in the UK built the hull and superstructure, while Rémi Tessier conceived the interior design.

Substantial involvement
Wally yachts burst onto the Maxi racing scene in the late 1990s, introducing an elegance, versatility, sophistication and timeless design to the high-octane world of big boat racing. Some fourteen are expected at this year’s Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup. J One marks 20 years of competition including several wins at this event. The Wallycentos - Magic Carpet Cubed and Galateia – will represent the very latest concepts in modern high-performance cruisers, with designs that are both luxurious and fast. The majority of attending Wallys will race in their own class, with the winner receiving a special trophy alongside a Rolex timepiece.

Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup © Quinag
Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup © Quinag



Looking ahead
Just as it looks back on fifty years of leadership in the maritime world, the YCCS also looks ahead. Besides reaffirming its commitment to organizing sporting events, according to Bonadeo, the YCCS has decided to mark this significant point in its history by giving something back to the ocean that has driven the club’s passion and provided a playing field for its activities: “As we reach this major milestone, we have decided to add our voice to the global conversation on ocean conservancy and, accordingly, will organise the One Ocean Forum in Milan in October.”

Pedigree participants, meticulous management
The yachts competing at the 2017 Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup will be some of the most impressive on the planet. Their crews will be yachtsmen and -women at the top of their chosen sport. Both demand the highest level of race management. Unsurprisingly, given its dedication and philosophy, the YCCS race team is one of the best in the sailing world.

Yacht Club Costa Smeralda – Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup © Quinag
Yacht Club Costa Smeralda – Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup © Quinag



As the crown in sailing for almost 60 years, Rolex is extremely proud of its association with the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda and its flagship event, the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup. This longstanding, successful partnership is founded on the principles of excellence, performance and prestige, which, when combined, form a bedrock for both organizations.

Dubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Joshua one-design yacht to be inaugurated in 2022 Golden Globe Race
Knox-Johnston set out from Falmouth aboard Suhaili on June 14. Moitessier followed 79 days later in steel ketch Joshua The 2018 race, set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Knox-Johnston’s victory in his traditional 32ft yacht Suhaili, has attracted 27 sailors from 14 countries to compete in similar type yachts between 32-36ft in length.
Posted today at 12:33 pm Images from the Palermo-Montecarlo Race
Top international sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi was on the water to capture the Palermo-Montecarlo Race The XIII Palermo-Montecarlo Race, one of the most prestigious offshore races of the Mediterranean got underway yesterday. Top international sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi was on the water to capture the action.
Posted today at 11:56 am Top Gun caught in Rushour at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week
With a nasty crack in the port hull and taking on water, they lowered sails, started the engine and headed for Hamilton The IRC Racing fleet led off, Peter Harburg’s Black Jack 100 in control of the small but potent division from the outset, and rolling starts every five minutes saw the remaining divisions set off on their scenic island course
Posted today at 11:53 am Geelong wins bid to host 2022 Fireballs World Championship
The two person ‘off the beach’ racing series has only been held in Australia six times since its inception in 1966 The Fireball is an exciting 14ft long two person dinghy. It is a class very well supported around the world and in Australia. The class association embraces involvement from female, male, matured aged and youth sailors.
Posted today at 11:07 am Six J Class line up for inaugural World Championship in Newport
In the long and storied history of the J Class, Newport Rhode Island is a very special place. In the long and storied history of the J Class, Newport Rhode Island is a very special place. It was when the event moved from New York City to Narrangansett Bay for the 1930 regatta that the America's Cup was first raced for the very first time in J Class yachts.
Posted today at 10:10 am J-class Worlds - Image gallery - Aboard Ranger for the Practice Race
Paul Todd, was aboard the J-class Ranger for the opening race in the inaugural J-class Worlds Top international photographer, Paul Todd, was aboard the J-class Ranger for the Practice Race in the inaugural J-class Worlds being held in Newport, RI - with Ranger's crew being peppered with Kiwi sailors.
Posted today at 7:11 am 2017 Palermo Montecarlo - Start in Palermo
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from Palermo Montecarlo 2017. Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from Palermo Montecarlo 2017.
Posted today at 7:00 am JATO ignited as SuperFoiler prepares for take off (Pt I)
When small military transports have to take off from impossibly short runways with a belly full of cargo When small military transports have to take off from impossibly short runways with a belly full of cargo akin to Mr. Creosote, they reach for the JATO bottles. Aircraft like C-7 Caribous and LC130 Hercules strap rockets, yes rockets, to the underside of their wings to gain valuable extra thrust, which surely helps keep the pilots' heart rates below the red line.
Posted today at 4:45 am Challenge of the Nord Stream Race beckons for rookie offshore sailors
Some young, talented sailors are about to undergo one of the biggest challenges as they set sail in the 1,000nm race While all the competitors taking part in the race are expert sailors in some form of the sport, many of them are completely new to sailing out of sight of land and concentrating for hours and days at a time.
Posted on 21 Aug Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards nomination period open
There are two categories - male and female - and sailors nominated may represent any discipline of the sport. World Sailing will draw up a shortlist of nominations with the highest and most inspirational achievers going on to become the 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Nominees.
Posted on 21 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy