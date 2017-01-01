Please select your home edition
Matthew Sheahan the new Lendy Cowes Week Radio reporter

by Sunset+Vine TV News today at 4:00 pm
Matthew Sheahan the new Lendy Cowes Week Radio reporter Cowes Radio
Sunset+Vine’s Head of Performance Sailing and the producer of the World Sailing Show will join Cowes Radio’s long term anchor man Simon Vigar to report live on the action afloat from the famous blue RIB throughout Lendy Cowes Week.

Matt takes over from Dick Johnson, the former voice of Cowes Week, who retired last year after a 31 year stint at the helm.

“It was Dick who gave me my first job in journalism at Yachting World 25 years ago, so I know better than most that these are big boots to fill,” said Matt.

“Dick and the team did a wonderful job of bringing this fantastic event to life, not just for those taking part, but for the many thousands who tuned in and wished they could be there.

“Aside from being one of the biggest regattas in the world, Lendy Cowes Week is very special to me. My first was in 1975 and since then, whether racing, reporting or both, there are very few that I’ve missed.

“From the top professionals, to those taking part simply for the fun of it, from modern carbon rocket ships to traditional classics, there is simply nothing like it in the world. I can’t wait to get out there.”

Adding to a growing list of sailing clients which includes World Sailing, Volvo Ocean Race and, of course, hot foot from covering the America’s Cup for BT Sport and the BBC, Sunset+Vine are once again, the host broadcasters for Lendy Cowes Week. While reporting live on the racing, Matt will also be working with a team delivering news and digital output from the regatta throughout the week.

The coverage will be tailored to suit a variety of platforms from national news to social media and the big screens around Cowes to bring this unique event to the biggest possible audience.
Related Articles

Oman Air welcomes chance to close in on Extreme Sailing Series rivals
Following the first three Acts, Oman Air sits in a solid third place overall and in close touch with the series leaders. The experienced Al Mashari is racing with the established Oman Air crew of tactician Pete Greenhalgh and regulars James Wierzbowski and Ed Smyth. They were joined this year by New Zealand match-racing star Phil Robertson as skipper and helmsman.
Posted today at 4:22 pm Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona – Second Spanish challenger announced
The second wildcard to be announced, following entry of FNOB Impulse, will be headed by Olympian and veteran Mitch Booth The wildcard is funded by the Calafell Municipality, a coastal Catalan town in the province of Tarragona, that has a growing catamaran sailing academy focussed on developing high-performance sailors.
Posted today at 3:31 pm Sign up to Bart's Bash – The biggest sailing event in the world
The Andrew Simpson Foundation sits at epicentre of a unique annual sailing event, the biggest sailing event in the world Following on after racing, everyone is invited to join in at The Big Bash, a huge party in Cowes Yacht Haven starting at 7pm and designed entirely around putting the FUN into fundraising with Olympic medallist and DJ Mark Covell on stage as Master of Ceremonies!
Posted today at 2:58 pm Powerful Australian team joins GC32 Racing Tour
Simon Delzoppo’s .film Racing is an exciting campaign: It is the first Australian team to join the tour Delzoppo is an avid sailor. Once a co-owner of Ludde Ingvall’s 2004 Rolex Sydney to Hobart line honours winning maxi, Nicorette, his greatest love is catamarans, especially racing cats such as the Nacra 5.0, 5.5 and 5.8, in which he won a US Nacra Nationals in 1989.
Posted today at 2:18 pm Volvo Ocean Race - Getting faster - Five days aboard team AkzoNobel
On board reporter Tom Martienssen shares his observations after spending five days at sea with Team AkzoNobel On board reporter Tom Martienssen shares his observations after spending five days at sea with Team AkzoNobel “We’re really struggling at the moment to make the boat go as fast as it’s meant to.” That was the team AkzoNobel navigator Jules Salter soon after leaving Falmouth, England.
Posted today at 12:47 pm J-Class revolution + Video
In the 1930s, when the rule was first introduced, J-Class yachts were the pinnacle of world yacht racing. In the 1930s, when the rule was first introduced, J-Class yachts were the pinnacle of world yacht racing. But by 1940 many had been stripped or broken up for scrap metal for the war effort or just abandoned and left to rot in mud berths. Decades later several of these leviathans have been rebuilt and restored and are now part of a healthy and spectacular racing class
Posted today at 12:04 pm Governor’s Cup teams arrive in Southern California
Twelve teams will arrive on Monday, July 17 for Balboa Yacht Club’s 51st Annual Governor’s Cup Twelve teams will arrive on Monday, July 17 for Balboa Yacht Club’s 51st Annual Governor’s Cup International Junior Match Racing Championship. The Racing will begin on Tuesday in the waters off the Newport and Balboa Pier in Southern California. The boats to be used are the new Gov Cup 22’s, raced initially last year during the 50th Anniversary events.
Posted today at 6:55 am Another wave of finishers enjoy Aloha hospitality at 2017 Transpac
A large wave of finishers in the 2017 Transpac have arrived in the Ala Wai last night and in the pre-dawn hours A large wave of finishers in the 2017 Transpac have arrived in the Ala Wai last night and in the pre-dawn hours to start to fill up the slip spaces set aside in the Marina for the finishers, known as Transpac Row. From tallest mast to shortest, most of the race entries are moored here, bedecked with leis and ti leaves as symbols of Aloha hospitality from a culture
Posted today at 5:17 am Rolex Farr 40 World Championship – Tough fight for podium
Plenty, owned by Alex Roepers with tactician Terry Hutchinson, the defending champions at the start of the event Plenty, owned by Alex Roepers with tactician Terry Hutchinson, the defending champions at the start of the event, are World Champions for the third time in the Farr 40 One Design Class. Theirs is the top spot on the podium at the 20th edition of the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship organised in Porto Cervo by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda with the support of Title Sponsor
Posted today at 4:46 am Hang the expense
I once tweeted that @LeTour should just hang the expense, and re-use once more Kraftwerk’s awesome theme I once tweeted that @LeTour should just hang the expense, and re-use once more Kraftwerk’s awesome theme for the promotion of the event. I mean, what’s a few royalties at that level of global marketing power? Might is right, after all. Now in case you’re wondering, you can get a taste of it once more, right below…
Posted today at 1:22 am
