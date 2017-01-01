Matthew Sheahan the new Lendy Cowes Week Radio reporter

by Sunset+Vine TV News today at 4:00 pmMatt takes over from Dick Johnson, the former voice of Cowes Week, who retired last year after a 31 year stint at the helm.“It was Dick who gave me my first job in journalism at Yachting World 25 years ago, so I know better than most that these are big boots to fill,” said Matt.“Dick and the team did a wonderful job of bringing this fantastic event to life, not just for those taking part, but for the many thousands who tuned in and wished they could be there.“Aside from being one of the biggest regattas in the world, Lendy Cowes Week is very special to me. My first was in 1975 and since then, whether racing, reporting or both, there are very few that I’ve missed.“From the top professionals, to those taking part simply for the fun of it, from modern carbon rocket ships to traditional classics, there is simply nothing like it in the world. I can’t wait to get out there.”Adding to a growing list of sailing clients which includes World Sailing, Volvo Ocean Race and, of course, hot foot from covering the America’s Cup for BT Sport and the BBC, Sunset+Vine are once again, the host broadcasters for Lendy Cowes Week. While reporting live on the racing, Matt will also be working with a team delivering news and digital output from the regatta throughout the week.The coverage will be tailored to suit a variety of platforms from national news to social media and the big screens around Cowes to bring this unique event to the biggest possible audience.