Matt Allen elected to AOC Executive

by Jane Gordon today at 6:34 amMatt Allen is one of seven elected members from nominations received from the national bodies of sports on the Olympic Program. The AOC Executive will be headed by John Coates (President) alongside Helen Brownlee and Ian Chesterman (Vice-Presidents) who were re-elected today.On his appointment, Matt said, “It is an honour to be elected to the AOC Executive as a representative for sailing and all of the Australian Olympic sports. Sailing has a long and rich history with the Olympic movement and I look forward to working with my fellow members of the Executive to collectively build a strong future for all Australian sports, both summer and winter”.Australian Sailing Life Member and former President Andrew Plympton was unsuccessful in his bid for selection as one of two Vice-Presidents.The elected members of the AOC Executive Board are;• Matt Allen• Mark Arbib• Craig Carracher• Kitty Chiller• Evelyn Halls• Nicole Livingston• Michael Murphy