Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan claim World Cup title in France

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 3:28 am
Mathew Belcher OAM and Will Ryan claim sixth World Cup title at Hyeres, France. Australian Sailing Team / Beau Outteridge
Olympic Silver medallists Mathew Belcher OAM and Will Ryan have claimed a decisive victory in the World Cup title in France.

Competing at the Sailing World Cup in Hyeres, France, Belcher and Ryan dominated the 470 division with a podium finish on every race bar the first, after being out of competition since the Rio 2016 Olympics.

The pair topped the leaderboard with an unbeatable 34-point margin to Fock and Dackhammar (SWE) with Rio Bronze Medallists Mantis and Kagialis (GRE) third another 25 points back.

“We had a fantastic event, managing to build great momentum on the score board that continued throughout the week,” a delighted Belcher said.

“The racing was extremely close throughout in a wide range of conditions. Will and I were really happy with our performance and hope to build on this heading into the 470 European Championships in Monaco next week.

“The weather conditions were perfect for our style of racing, by no means was this an easy feat” Belcher added.

Belcher returns to the Gold Coast later this month continuing to mentor the Southport Yacht Club Performance Sailing Program at the Club’s Hollywell Sailing Academy.

Belcher and Ryan receiving their Gold Medal at the 2017 Hyeres World Cup. © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/
Belcher and Ryan receiving their Gold Medal at the 2017 Hyeres World Cup. © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/


