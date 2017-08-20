Please select your home edition
Mathew Belcher OAM guest speaker at SYC Charity Sailing Day 2017

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 5:07 am
Mathew Belcher OAM, Coach Victor Kovalenko and Will Ryan – 2016 Rio Olympic Silver Medallists © Salty Dingo
On Friday, November 3, Southport Yacht Club will celebrate the Club’s annual Charity Sailing Day, with special guest speaker Olympic Gold and Silver Medallist Mathew Belcher OAM.

Over 100 local business leaders along with numerous Club sailing members will take part in a fun day of sailing on the Gold Coast Broadwater. The events purpose is to provide an opportunity for business leaders to entertain their clients or use for a great team building exercise, all while raising money for Youth Sailing!

This is an annual Club event where all local businesses are invited, no sailing experience is necessary, and the Club supply the yachts.

The event commences with a networking luncheon and special guest appearance from Mathew Belcher OAM, followed by a sailing experience and post event presentation.

The two-time Olympic Medallist and seven-time 470 World Champion Mathew Belcher OAM has recently commenced mentoring the Junior Sailors at SYC, re-launching the academy’s High-Performance Sailing Squad and will provide on-water training together with a focus on fitness, nutrition, theory and personal development.

Melanoma Patients Australia will be proud supporters of the event with their main focus to reduce the of melanoma on all Australians through awareness.
