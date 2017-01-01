Please select your home edition
Edition
Bavaria C57 728x90

Match Cup Australia – Mirsky completes the local line up

by John Roberson today at 10:29 am
Day 4 – Match Cup Australia Ian Roman / WMRT
Royal Perth Yacht Club skipper Torvar Mirsky kept the spectators on the edge of their seats as he came back from 2 – 1 down to defeat Sweden’s Nicklas Dackhammar to become the fourth local skipper into the quarter finals of the Match Cup Australia.

Earlier in the day Steve Thomas, also of Royal Perth, had become a giant killer, eliminating Tour Card holder Nicolai Sehested in three straight races, to join yesterday’s local qualifiers David Gilmour and Matt Jerwood.

Thomas has seen his confidence grow since sweeping undefeated through last week’s qualifier, then continuing his impressive performances this week. Attributing his teams success to on board communications he said, “for us just making sure we have good communication all the time is critical, and you know that when the communication breaks down that’s when things go wrong, and were really disciplined on simple things and it’s paying off for us.”

Torvar Mirsky showed great composure to turn around a bad situation and come out with the right result, talking about what was going through his mind as he prepared for the deciding heat he said, “We didn’t know what to feel, we knew we were sailing well, we know what to do and we just need to put it together.

Day 4 – Match Cup Australia © Ian Roman / WMRT
Day 4 – Match Cup Australia © Ian Roman / WMRT



“Nicklas just took it too us, he schooled us in three starts, and we just fought as hard as we could all the time, I think eventually we broke him and got a couple of good starts, and finally got up on him.”

Also going through to the quarter finals today was reigning world champion Phil Robertson of New Zealand, who was pushed all the way by Sweden’s Mans Holmberg.

The two northern hemisphere skippers to make it into the next round are Frenchmand Yann Guichard and Taylor Canfield from the US Virgin Islands.

Conditions on the Swan River today provided challenges in the shifty southerly wind, with gusts causing a few anxious moments, and some opportunities.

Day 4 – Match Cup Australia © Ian Roman / WMRT
Day 4 – Match Cup Australia © Ian Roman / WMRT



Results:

Steve Thomas AUS 3 – Nicolai Sehested DEN 0
Phil Robertson NZL 3 - Mans Holmberg SWE 1
Torvar Mirsky AUS 3 – Nicklas Dackhammar SWE 2

Dubarry 2016 660x82 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1

Related Articles

Upsets continue on Day 3 of Match Cup Australia
Home town skipper David Gilmour beat east coast rival Evan Walker from Sydney’s Cruising Yacht Club of Australia 3 – 2 The tightest match of the day was between Denmark’s Jonas Warrer and Kiwi Chris Steele, which went to a fifth and deciding race, Warrer had gone 2 – 0 up, but Steele clawed his way back to level the score. In the decider it was all over on the starting line, with Steele sailing away unopposed.
Posted on 22 Mar Match Cup Australia – Barkow and Anyon eliminated
Match racing is a cruel sport, there is no second, just winners and losers. Barkow and Anyon were reminded of this today The elimination of Barkow, a Tour card holder, could be the first in a series of upsets in this regatta, with so much talent lined up, no one is safe, and there will be more early exits tomorrow, when the super sixteen get cut down to just eight teams.
Posted on 21 Mar World Match Racing Tour - Images from a light Day 1 in Perth
Image gallery from Day 1 of the World Match Race Tour event in Perth - the first round of the 2017 Tour. Image gallery from Day 1 of the World Match Race Tour event in Perth - the first round of the 2017 Tour. Conditions were light for the first day of racing, which featured an all-womens crew.
Posted on 20 Mar Taylor Canfield stands out on Day 1 of the Match Cup Australia
Taylor Canfield and his US One team are the standout performers on the first day of the Match Cup Australia Taylor Canfield and his US One team are the standout performers on the first day of the Match Cup Australia, the first event on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour. Canfield, from the US Virgin Islands, chalked up three wins and a second place to dominate his group in the day’s fleet racing.
Posted on 20 Mar Match racing giants arrive in Perth for the Match Cup Australia
The Spindrift Team from France are led by Yann Guichard, a speed man who is completely at home in multi-hulls. Britain’s Ian Williams won this event last year, and he is back to defend his title, he has also won the Match Racing World Championship six times, a record in itself.
Posted on 19 Mar Thomas makes a clean sweep of the Perth Match Cup
Also through to the event next week are second placed Evan Walker from Sydney and New Zealand skipper George Anyon. Thomas’s crew of Rhys Mara, Ben Robinson and Henry Kernot, all have enviable sailing CVs, and are no strangers to the top end of the leaderboard, but their ability to work together as a team has been remarkable.
Posted on 18 Mar Phil Robertson back for World Match Racing Tour to defend his title
After storming the Tour finale with four-on-the-rack approach, Phil reveals he has more tricks up his sleeve this year. The New Zealand team will need to hit the ground running at the championship season opener in Australia if they are to start building their campaign towards this year's world championship, especially as they haven't seen an M32 since Marstrand last July.
Posted on 6 Mar GKSS to host WMRT Gothenburg Match Cup
Gothenburg is the latest city to add to the growing list of WMRT World Tour level events that qualify teams Gothenburg is the latest city to add to the growing list of WMRT World Tour level events that qualify teams into Championship level events and earn valuable points
Posted on 28 Feb Swiss match race gentleman Monnin returns with 2017 Tour Card
With a new setup, Eric believes his game plan will kick in this year and the team see big improvements on the horizon. The 2016 season tested the Albert Riele Swiss Team to the maximum and with mixed results the team found themselves in unfamiliar territory on the WMRT leaderboard. With a new setup in 2017, Eric believes his long-term game plan will kick in this year and the team see big improvements on the horizon.
Posted on 23 Feb Nespresso Int Match Racing - RPAYC has historic win
For the first time since James Spithill in 1999 the Nespresso Youth Int Match Racing Cup belongs to Royal Prince Alfred For the first time since James Spithill in 1999 the Nespresso Youth International Match Racing Cup belongs to the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club. It was an all Australian final between Will Boulden (RFBYC) and Malcolm Parker (RPAYC). In what turned out to be an incredibly tight final.
Posted on 19 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy