Match Cup Australia – Home town bonanza

Match Cup Australia - World Match Racing Tour Ian Roman / WMRT Match Cup Australia - World Match Racing Tour Ian Roman / WMRT

by John Roberson today at 11:06 amEarlier in the day David Gilmour had gone through 3 – 1 against US Virgin Islander Taylor Canfield, and Torvar Mirsky similarly eliminated Frenchman Yann Guichard.Jerwood and his Redline Racing Team took it to five races against Kiwi Chris Steele before sealing his place in the semi-final. Jerwood went 2 – 0 up initially, but then Steele fought back to level the score, leaving Redline’s fans with their hearts in their mouths.





Talking about going into the decider the young Australian said, “we just tried to reset after our two losses, we were just feeling a little bit rushed in those two races, I don’t know why. We just got back into our normal groove, we knew what we had to do on the start, it was just about doing it.



“My boys sailed fantastically, we felt strong all day, we felt we could have taken him three – nil, but he’s a great sailor, he’s not going to go down that easily.”



The fourth semi-finalist is New Zealander Phil Robertson, the current World Champion, who eliminated the other Western Australian in the quarter finals, Steve Thomas, who went down 3 – 1 to his trans-Tasman rival.









After light winds in the morning, the seabreeze rolled up the river to give some knife edge sailing in the afternoon, which kept the crowds at Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club on the edges of their seats. Jerwood’s eventual victory causing a roar of approval, as had Gilmour’s and Mirsky’s.



Semi-finals and finals will be sailed on Saturday.



Results



David Gilmour AUS 3 – Taylor Canfield ISV 1

Phil Robertson NZL 3 – Steve Thomas AUS 1

Torvar Mirsky AUS 3 – Yann Guichard FRA 1

Matt Jerwood AUS 3 – Chris Steele NZL 2

