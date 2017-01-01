Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

Match Cup Australia – Home town bonanza

by John Roberson today at 11:06 am
Match Cup Australia - World Match Racing Tour Ian Roman / WMRT
Local skipper Matt Jerwood certainly overplayed the anxiety card on his way to becoming the third Western Australian skipper to make it through to the semi-finals of Match Cup Australia, the first event on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour.

Earlier in the day David Gilmour had gone through 3 – 1 against US Virgin Islander Taylor Canfield, and Torvar Mirsky similarly eliminated Frenchman Yann Guichard.

Jerwood and his Redline Racing Team took it to five races against Kiwi Chris Steele before sealing his place in the semi-final. Jerwood went 2 – 0 up initially, but then Steele fought back to level the score, leaving Redline’s fans with their hearts in their mouths.

Match Cup Australia - World Match Racing Tour © Ian Roman / WMRT
Match Cup Australia - World Match Racing Tour © Ian Roman / WMRT



Talking about going into the decider the young Australian said, “we just tried to reset after our two losses, we were just feeling a little bit rushed in those two races, I don’t know why. We just got back into our normal groove, we knew what we had to do on the start, it was just about doing it.

“My boys sailed fantastically, we felt strong all day, we felt we could have taken him three – nil, but he’s a great sailor, he’s not going to go down that easily.”

The fourth semi-finalist is New Zealander Phil Robertson, the current World Champion, who eliminated the other Western Australian in the quarter finals, Steve Thomas, who went down 3 – 1 to his trans-Tasman rival.

Match Cup Australia - World Match Racing Tour © Ian Roman / WMRT
Match Cup Australia - World Match Racing Tour © Ian Roman / WMRT



After light winds in the morning, the seabreeze rolled up the river to give some knife edge sailing in the afternoon, which kept the crowds at Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club on the edges of their seats. Jerwood’s eventual victory causing a roar of approval, as had Gilmour’s and Mirsky’s.

Semi-finals and finals will be sailed on Saturday.

Results

David Gilmour AUS 3 – Taylor Canfield ISV 1
Phil Robertson NZL 3 – Steve Thomas AUS 1
Torvar Mirsky AUS 3 – Yann Guichard FRA 1
Matt Jerwood AUS 3 – Chris Steele NZL 2

Abell Point Marina Splash 660x82Barz Optics - Kids rangeHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Match Cup Australia – Mirsky completes the local line up
Torvar Mirsky kept the spectators on the edge of their seats as he came back from 2–1 down to defeat Sweden’s Nicklas Earlier in the day Steve Thomas, also of Royal Perth, had become a giant killer, eliminating Tour Card holder Nicolai Sehested in three straight races, to join yesterday’s local qualifiers David Gilmour and Matt Jerwood.
Posted on 23 Mar Upsets continue on Day 3 of Match Cup Australia
Home town skipper David Gilmour beat east coast rival Evan Walker from Sydney’s Cruising Yacht Club of Australia 3 – 2 The tightest match of the day was between Denmark’s Jonas Warrer and Kiwi Chris Steele, which went to a fifth and deciding race, Warrer had gone 2 – 0 up, but Steele clawed his way back to level the score. In the decider it was all over on the starting line, with Steele sailing away unopposed.
Posted on 22 Mar Match Cup Australia – Barkow and Anyon eliminated
Match racing is a cruel sport, there is no second, just winners and losers. Barkow and Anyon were reminded of this today The elimination of Barkow, a Tour card holder, could be the first in a series of upsets in this regatta, with so much talent lined up, no one is safe, and there will be more early exits tomorrow, when the super sixteen get cut down to just eight teams.
Posted on 21 Mar World Match Racing Tour - Images from a light Day 1 in Perth
Image gallery from Day 1 of the World Match Race Tour event in Perth - the first round of the 2017 Tour. Image gallery from Day 1 of the World Match Race Tour event in Perth - the first round of the 2017 Tour. Conditions were light for the first day of racing, which featured an all-womens crew.
Posted on 20 Mar Taylor Canfield stands out on Day 1 of the Match Cup Australia
Taylor Canfield and his US One team are the standout performers on the first day of the Match Cup Australia Taylor Canfield and his US One team are the standout performers on the first day of the Match Cup Australia, the first event on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour. Canfield, from the US Virgin Islands, chalked up three wins and a second place to dominate his group in the day’s fleet racing.
Posted on 20 Mar Match racing giants arrive in Perth for the Match Cup Australia
The Spindrift Team from France are led by Yann Guichard, a speed man who is completely at home in multi-hulls. Britain’s Ian Williams won this event last year, and he is back to defend his title, he has also won the Match Racing World Championship six times, a record in itself.
Posted on 19 Mar Thomas makes a clean sweep of the Perth Match Cup
Also through to the event next week are second placed Evan Walker from Sydney and New Zealand skipper George Anyon. Thomas’s crew of Rhys Mara, Ben Robinson and Henry Kernot, all have enviable sailing CVs, and are no strangers to the top end of the leaderboard, but their ability to work together as a team has been remarkable.
Posted on 18 Mar Phil Robertson back for World Match Racing Tour to defend his title
After storming the Tour finale with four-on-the-rack approach, Phil reveals he has more tricks up his sleeve this year. The New Zealand team will need to hit the ground running at the championship season opener in Australia if they are to start building their campaign towards this year's world championship, especially as they haven't seen an M32 since Marstrand last July.
Posted on 6 Mar GKSS to host WMRT Gothenburg Match Cup
Gothenburg is the latest city to add to the growing list of WMRT World Tour level events that qualify teams Gothenburg is the latest city to add to the growing list of WMRT World Tour level events that qualify teams into Championship level events and earn valuable points
Posted on 28 Feb Swiss match race gentleman Monnin returns with 2017 Tour Card
With a new setup, Eric believes his game plan will kick in this year and the team see big improvements on the horizon. The 2016 season tested the Albert Riele Swiss Team to the maximum and with mixed results the team found themselves in unfamiliar territory on the WMRT leaderboard. With a new setup in 2017, Eric believes his long-term game plan will kick in this year and the team see big improvements on the horizon.
Posted on 23 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy