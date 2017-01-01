Please select your home edition
Massive high closes out Audi Hamilton Island Race Week

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 9:44 am
Steve Proud's Swish IRC Passage div 1 victor - 2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Close to 2,000 sailors racing in 15 different divisions at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 finished the series on a massive high regardless of whether they picked up a trophy in the Non-Spinnaker or IRC Racing division, or any trophy at all.

Crews from Tasmania to Western Australia to the American classic Dorade on a Southern Hemisphere odyssey used what was left in the tank in the sou’east tradewinds 15-18 knots to firm up a divisional placing, or just see out the series in spectacular North Queensland winter sailing conditions.

NANOQ IRC Racing winner - 2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
NANOQ IRC Racing winner - 2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



IRC Racing

The hard-fought IRC Racing division went to the Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark skippered NANOQ, the Oatley’s 66-footer and baby sister to supermaxi Wild Oats XI.

“A win is a big thing for me,” the Crown Prince said. “I knew I was going into something fantastic by word-of-mouth, but that was it. I know this part of the world a little but I didn’t know the sailing conditions.

“Personally and statistically I did think I improved over the week. The first day was pretty wild; one of my top three sailing days ever. I have never steered such a big boat - I’ve steered 52s and 40-footers before. I had a brilliant crew; my friend Chris Meehan and Iain (Murray) put the team together.”

So will he be back? “Certainly yes; if they (sistership Alive) come next year I’m happy to defend my title.”

Provisionally second on handicap by four points was Philip Turner’s Alive, sailing for the Derwent Sailing Squadron in Hobart, Tasmania. Third on a countback was Brent Fowler’s West Australian TP52 M3, on equal points with second place.

Wild Oats XI crew - 2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Wild Oats XI crew - 2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



Counting Saturday’s islands race, the Oatley family’s 100-footer Wild Oats XI took the line honours tally to four from six starts, and gave Peter Harburg’s newly formed Black Jack team plenty to think about between now and this year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

Like Oats, Harburg has the big names among his crew - Tom Slingsby, Tom Addis, Chris Nicholson, Will McCarthy, Anthony Nossiter, Mark Bradford and others – now they need time on the water to gel and learn the new boat after stepping up from a Volvo 70 program.

“We are 500% on where we were at the beginning of the week,” Harburg said positively at the island’s marina after racing.

Skipper Mark Bradford added: “we’re still trying to figure this thing out. We’ve got to be more aggressive in the trim set up and how we sail the boat. There’s probably 40 people between two boats that are looking for ideas to improve, which is what yachting’s about. Across both boats there’s a bit of banter between the guys and a bit of ‘have you seen this? There’s people foxing and it’s kinda good fun!”

IRC Passage

Steven Proud’s Kernan 44 Swish’s victory in IRC Passage 1 division was no surprise, the strong Sydney crew putting enough separation between themselves and second place on the penultimate day to just enjoy the sights of the Lindeman Race and deliberately stay out of everyone’s way.

“We’ve stayed tight as a group for nearly three weeks now,” Proud said. “The best thing we did was have a week at Airlie Beach Race Week first, to get properly set up. We were all tuned-in ready and the conditions were perfect for us, we are really strong in light air and 20 plus knots.

“Billy Sykes from Norths helped put the team together and did a great job on tactics, and we had a great navigator in Andy Green; the currents and breezes are really challenging to work out. It’s fantastic here; I’d forgotten what a great place Hamilton Island is to come sailing.”

Second was Gerry Hatton’s Mat 12.45 Bushranger from the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club in Sydney and third was Ian Box’s XP44, Toy Box, from Middle Harbour Yacht Club.

Dorade 2nd IRC Passage 2 - 2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Dorade 2nd IRC Passage 2 - 2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



Ray Roberts enjoyed the same relaxed final outing as the Swish crew, his chartered Sydney 38 Team Hollywood a guaranteed winner of IRC Passage division 2. Second was the head-turning Dorade, Matt Brooks’ elegant S & S 52, and third was Sandor Tornai’s Farr 30 Skeeter.

Racer/Cruiser

All week the battle raged in the Racer/Cruiser division between Anthony Coleman’s J133 Euphoria from the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron and Adrian Walters’ Little Nico from Middle Harbour. Then, on the final day, Matt Owen’s Sydney 32 Onyx sailing for the ACT wedged itself in between the pair, finishing second overall thanks to a last-chance win.

Euphoria Racer Cruiser division winner - 2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Euphoria Racer Cruiser division winner - 2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



“Little Nico is a seriously fast boat - it just disappeared over the horizon - but we managed to sail to our handicap and we are very happy with our result,” said Coleman on Saturday afternoon. “The boat’s been here once before, back in 2011. She’s 13 years-old and we have a majority of women crew so we are probably a bit unusual in that respect. It does make us quite popular in the evenings.

“We had a really good range of conditions over the week. We only lost the one day with no wind and the rest of the time it was decent sea breezes.”

Multihull Racing

The tiny trimaran Fury Road, George Owen’s VPLP design, stole the show from the giants in the Multihull Racing fleet. With the results of the final race added in, they beat Drew Carruthers’ Drew 15 Rushour and Ian Condor-Smith’s Tag 60 by two points.

Fury Road the 'mozzie' of Multihull Racing - 2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Fury Road the 'mozzie' of Multihull Racing - 2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



“We are the mosquito, we are out there to annoy all the big boats,” Owen said dryly. “Airlie Beach was the first time we’ve raced. I’ve got two young guys, Tod Bartlett from Goolwa, South Australia, and Dave Whitcroft from Philadelphia in the US, and I’m the crusty old person at the back with a bit of brawn and experience. Today it came down to the last race between Rushour, Star Dust and us; we just raced the clock.”

Employing his dry sense of humour Owen added: “It’s a boat that struggles in the light and windy and doesn’t like rough water; apart from that it’s great.”

Trophies will be awarded at a gala function this evening at the island’s Convention Centre.

Fleet on the final day - 2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Fleet on the final day - 2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



Full Results:

IRC

IRC Racing

Series Results [IRC] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1   NANOQ AUS7001 HRH Crown Prince Frederik Of Denmark RDYC 8.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 4.0 [4.0] 1.0
2 2.0S ALIVE 52566 Duncan Hine DSS 12.0 4.0 [6.0Q] 3.0 2.0 1.0 2.0
3   M3 AUS52 Brent Fowler RFBYC 12.0 3.0 [4.0] 2.0 1.0 3.0 3.0
4   BLACK JACK 525100 Peter Harburg RQYS 16.0 3.0A 3.0 5.0 3.0 2.0 [5.0]
5   WILD OATS XI AUS10001 Mark Richards HIYC 20.0 5.0 2.0 4.0 5.0 [5.0] 4.0

IRC Passage Div 1

Series Results [IRC Div 1] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1   SWISH 226 Steven Proud MHYC 7.0 [9.0] 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.0
2   BUSHRANGER 12450 Gerry Hatton RPAYC 10.0 1.0 2.0 4.0 2.0 [7.0] 1.0
3   TOY BOX 2 MH4 Ian Box MHYC 16.0 2.0 5.0 5.0 [5.0] 1.0 3.0
4   EAGLE ROCK 7744 Ross Wilson CYCA/SYC/SSCBC 17.0 4.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 4.0 [4.0]
5   POPEYE 6612 Craig Douglas MHYC 22.0 3.0 4.0 2.0 [9.0] 6.0 7.0
6   KERUMBA RQ5050 Tam Faragher RQYS 29.0 5.0 6.0 7.0 [7.0] 5.0 6.0
7   PONYO 6838 David Currie HIYC 31.0 6.0 13.0F [13.0F] 4.0 3.0 5.0
8   ERICA 237 Peter Williams RSYS 37.0 7.0 8.0 [9.0] 6.0 8.0 8.0
9   ESPRESSO FORTE 8181 Laurence Freedman CYCA 40.0 8.0 9.0 6.0 8.0 [10.0] 9.0
10   TRITON 6377 David Gotze CYCA 47.0 10.0 10.0 8.0 10.0 9.0 [10.0]
11   AURIC'S QUEST 6606 Fred Bestall SYC 50.0 11.0 7.0 10.0 11.0 11.0 [11.0]
12   TILT 4913 Peter Cretan RYCT 58.0 12.0 11.0 11.0 12.0 12.0 [12.0]

IRC Passage Div 2

Series Results [IRC Div 2] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1   TEAM HOLLYWOOD 7027 Raymond Roberts CYCA 6.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 [2.0] 1.0
2   DORADE 16 Matt Brooks NEWPORT 15.0 5.0 5.0 1.0 3.0 1.0 [7.0]
3   SKEETER 9997 Sandor Tornai DSC/CYCA 16.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 4.0 3.0 [5.0]
4   NOT A DIAMOND RQ2404 David Redfern RQYS 22.0 4.0 2.0 6.0 [7.0] 6.0 4.0
5   HUSSY 9339 Grant Pocklington RPAYC/RMYC 24.0 7.0 4.0 5.0 2.0 [7.0] 6.0
6   JAVELIN RQ122 James Crowley RQYS 25.0 3.0 6.0 7.0 5.0 4.0 [8.0]
7   MATRIX 41 Graham Furtado RQYS 30.0 [9.0] 8.0 3.0 8.0 8.0 3.0
8   JAZZAMATAZZ 0122 Norman Weaver RPAYC 35.0 6.0 9.0 9.0 6.0 5.0 [10.0]
9   RAGTIME RQ130 Chris Morgan RQYS 38.0 10.0 7.0 8.0 11.0 [11.0] 2.0
10   B52 B52 Daniel Farmer RQYS 46.0 8.0 10.0 [11.0] 10.0 9.0 9.0
11   DRAKES PRAYER RQ6165 Rod Johannessen RQYS 52.0 12.0C 11.0 10.0 9.0 10.0 [12.0C]

PHS

Racer Cruiser

Series Results [EHC] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1 7133 EUPHORIA Anthony Coleman   17.0 10.0 1.0 [10.0] 1.0 4.0 1.0
2 L320 ONYX Matt Owen   21.0 1.0 [11.0] 9.0 6.0 2.0 3.0
3 543 LITTLE NICO Adrian Walters   22.0 9.0 [10.0] 1.0 9.0 1.0 2.0
4 W108 JAB Mark Skelton   25.0 4.0 [9.0] 8.0 5.0 3.0 5.0
5 AUS174 CALIBRE RACING April Jorgense Adam Shand 2.0S 26.0 6.0 2.0 4.0 8.0 [9.0] 6.0
6 AUS320 ROCK N' ROLL Kim Williams   26.0 [8.0] 6.0 7.0 3.0 6.0 4.0G
7 AUS070 PANTHER Steve Orourke   28.0 [11.0] 5.0 6.0 2.0 5.0 10.0
8 500 ANTIPODES Wayne Seal Ian Ford 3.0S 29.0 5.0 3.0 2.0 10.0 [11.0] 9.0
9 6815 IAGO John Quinn   29.0 2.0 7.0 [11.0] 4.0 7.0 9.0A
10 142 NOT ANOTHER PLANET Geoff Ford   31.0 3.0 4.0 3.0 11.0 10.0 [11.0]
11 AUS153 MAC 2 John McDougall   34.0 7.0 8.0 5.0 7.0 [8.0] 7.0

Cruising Div 1

PROVISIONAL RESULTS

Series Results [EHC Div1] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
Place Boat Name Sail No Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1 HELSAL3 262 Paul Mara   21.0 2.0 [12.5] 4.0 11.0 2.0 2.0
2 CHARLOTTE AUS257 Ervin Vidor   22.0 6.0 9.0 1.0 [10.0] 1.0 5.0
3 CONDOR KB80 David Molloy   26.0 7.0 6.0 2.0 [8.0] 7.0 4.0
4 COOPERS 3810 Craig Watson 1.0S 30.0 10.0 1.0 11.0 2.0 [12.0] 6.0
5 SALACIA RQ1600 Stephen Everett   30.0 5.0 11.0 8.0 3.0 3.0 [11.0]
6 WHITEBIRDS 788 R.Bird/P.White N.A.   32.0 3.0 2.0 12.0 9.0 6.0 [16.0F]
7 PILGRIM E226 Paul Ley 3.0S 33.0 8.0 3.0 7.0 7.0 8.0 [10.0]
8 INFINITY AUS52C Richard Fader/ Greg Prescott   33.0 [11.0] 7.0 6.0 6.0 5.0 9.0
9 EVE 8565 Steven Capell   35.0 1.0 4.0 5.0 13.0 [13.0] 12.0
10 ONE O NINE 1109 Robert Salteri   35.5 [13.0] 12.5 3.0 4.0 9.0 7.0
11 XSCAPE AUS501 John Foster   36.0 [12.0] 8.0 9.0 1.0 10.0 8.0
12 ALLEGRO 6723 Adrian Lewis   40.0 4.0 10.0 [16.0R] 12.0 11.0 3.0
13 DRUMFIRE CAY6536 Phillip Neil   43.0 9.0 5.0 [16.0F] 14.0 14.0 1.0
14 ANTIPODES AUSTRALIS YC200 John Culshaw   48.0 16.0C [16.0C] 10.0 5.0 4.0 13.0
15 ANTIGUA S6517 Phil Sexton   77.0 16.0C 16.0C 16.0C [16.0C] 15.0 14.0

Cruising Div 2

Series Results [EHC Div2] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1 SB046 THERAPY Thomas Hoogenbosch   31.0 [20.0] 5.0 16.0 1.0 6.0 3.0
2 6981 TAKANI James Whittle   32.0 7.0 9.0 11.0 3.0 2.0 [18.0]
3 7123 PAINKILLER Graham Barrett   37.0 18.0 3.0 1.0 [22.0] 11.0 4.0
4 6990 GREAT WHITE Bob Penty   38.0 8.0 4.0 8.0 2.0 16.0 [22.0]
5 BOW20 VANILLA 2 David Perkins   42.0 15.0 12.0 5.0 [17.0] 9.0 1.0
6 8810 OCEAN GEM David Hows   43.0 3.0 8.0 19.0 10.0 3.0 [20.0]
7 6782 THAT BOAT Darryle Dransfield 1.0S 44.0 1.0 16.0 17.0 5.0 5.0 [21.0]
8 B19 AVANTI Cormie Philip   44.0 9.0 11.0 7.0 [14.0] 8.0 9.0
9 6797 HOLY COW! John & Kim Clinton   46.0 10.0 7.0 9.0 7.0 [20.0] 13.0
10 6408 FOUR BELLS David Bell 6.0S 47.0 13.0 13.0 6.0 [23.0] 4.0 11.0
11 BOW17 MANDALA Gerard Webb   47.0 [19.0] 17.0 12.0 4.0 7.0 7.0
12 SM501 LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE Sam Pavic   49.0 16.0 10.0 2.0 6.0 [17.0] 15.0
13 0505 MISS MINX Chris & Lauren Thorpe   52.5 [17.0] 14.0 3.0 11.5 12.0 12.0
14 M434 ARE WE THERE YET John Ashton   53.0 2.0 1.0 13.0 18.0 [23.0] 19.0
15 7041 L'ESPRIT Peter Byford   54.0 26.0C [26.0C] 10.0 9.0 1.0 8.0
16 A17 VANILLA 1 Chris Carlile   60.0 14.0 6.0 [26.0F] 20.0 10.0 10.0
17 6666 FIRST LIGHT P White/ C Stannard   61.0 5.0 18.0 18.0 15.0 [18.0] 5.0
18 RQ700 SANTE Nick Cameron   62.0 4.0 19.0 4.0 21.0 [22.0] 14.0
19 00100 ENCORE J Milledge/ T.Lewis   67.0 12.0 [26.0F] 22.0 8.0 19.0 6.0
20 RQ410 SYNERGY Ron James   67.5 6.0 [26.0C] 21.0 11.5 13.0 16.0
21 B48 KARM Ray Nankervis   68.0 11.0 2.0 14.0 24.0 [24.0] 17.0
22 6391 ETERNITY Ian Meldrum   76.0 26.0C [26.0F] 15.0 19.0 14.0 2.0
23 6084 SWEET CHARIOT David Henry   98.0 26.0C 15.0 [26.0F] 13.0 21.0 23.0
24 SM888 CIAO BELLA Jon Lechte   101.0 26.0C [26.0C] 20.0 16.0 15.0 24.0
25 BOW08 GRADIVA Peter Buckley   130.0 26.0C 26.0C 26.0C 26.0F 26.0F [26.0F]

Cruising Div 3

Series Results [EHC Div3] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
Place Boat Name Sail No Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1 SECOND TIME AROUND 5491 John McConaghy   26.0 [15.0] 13.0 6.0 3.0 1.0 3.0
2 ANGER MANAGEMENT 6836 Tim Stewart   28.0 11.0 5.0 5.0 [14.0] 6.0 1.0
3 KAYIMAI MH46 Rob Aldis   30.0 4.0 4.0 3.0 9.0 10.0 [10.0]
4 ZOE 98 Wayne Millar   31.0 12.0 2.0 [12.0] 7.0 5.0 5.0
5 MAYFAIR W1424 J Irvine/ G Gribble   33.0 3.0 9.0 1.0 12.0 [12.0] 8.0
6 STRATA CARE RQ477 James O'Hare 1.0S 34.0 14.0 1.0 2.0 13.0 4.0 [14.0]
7 VINCITORE 13980 Mark Hellyer 4.0S 34.0 2.0 6.0 9.0 [16.0] 13.0 4.0
8 ABRACADABRA 5612 James Murchison 2.0S 34.0 5.0 11.0 [13.0] 5.0 2.0 11.0
9 CARLA M 567 Mark Michalowsky   34.0 6.0 12.0 7.0 6.0 3.0 [12.0]
10 QUEST 3 5822 Brendon Gregg   37.0 10.0 8.0 [10.0] 8.0 9.0 2.0
11 DEBONNAIRE SM451 Phil Gomez   39.0 1.0 7.0 8.0 10.0 [14.0] 13.0
12 CARPE DIEM SM1750 Paul Commins   42.0 8.0 3.0 [16.0] 15.0 7.0 9.0
13 DRY WHITE RQ401 D Purdy/ B Pozzey   45.0 7.0 [17.0F] 4.0 2.0 16.0 16.0
14 MONDO 5656 Ray Sweeney   47.0 9.0 [17.0F] 11.0 1.0 11.0 15.0
15 YKNOT 7076 David Newton   48.0 13.0 10.0 [15.0] 11.0 8.0 6.0
16 SHAZAM PD447 Doug Ryan   54.0 [16.0] 14.0 14.0 4.0 15.0 7.0

Cruising Div 4

Series Results [EHC Div4] up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1 7122 ROCKSALT Anthony Bishop   12.0 [9.0] 7.0 2.0 1.0 2.0
2 633 DEHLER MAGIC Greg Tobin   13.0 [7.0] 6.0 1.0 3.0 3.0
3 7044 AVVENTURA Peter Mumford   16.5 6.0 2.0 3.5 5.0 [7.0]
4 6577 ILLUSION David Brett   19.0 8.0 [11.0] 5.0 2.0 4.0
5 7167 SPECTRE Peter Hrones 4.0S 21.0 4.0 5.0 11.0 [12.0] 1.0
6 SB430 Y KNOT Rob Rainsford   21.0 5.0 1.0 6.0 9.0 [9.0]
7 11000 KITE RUNNER Phil Jobe   22.5 11.0 3.0 3.5 [11.0] 5.0
8 6590 ERESSEA John Bankart   24.0 1.0 [12.0] 9.0 8.0 6.0
9 M604 FLYINGFISH LET LOOSE A Fairclough   25.0 2.0 [10.0] 8.0 7.0 8.0
10 RQ19 OUT OF THE BLUE Stephen Green   27.0 10.0 4.0 7.0 6.0 [11.0]
11 6654 ISABELLA John Nolan   36.0 12.0 [14.0F] 10.0 4.0 10.0
12 SB445 LUNACY Chris McSorley   39.0 3.0 8.0 14.0C 14.0C [14.0F]
13 G445 ETRE JEUNE Nick Polin   43.0 [14.0C] 9.0 12.0 10.0 12.0

Cruising Div 5

Series Results [EHC Div5] up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1 5758 CAMPEADOR Jonathan Threlfall 2.0S 19.0 11.0 [14.0] 4.0 2.0 2.0
2 BOW19 EASY DAY David Stoopman   19.0 7.0 3.0 [7.0] 5.0 4.0
3 6421 POHONO Andrew Williams   21.0 3.0 9.0 [13.0] 4.0 5.0
4 6063 BELLAMY Barry Berg   23.0 [15.0] 1.0 14.0 7.0 1.0
5 8550 PANACEA Ronald Theedam 8.0S 24.0 13.0 2.0 8.0 1.0 [13.0]
6 B408 RAMPALLION Geoff Adams   24.0 2.0 11.0 1.0 [13.0] 10.0
7 662 OASIS Keith Adam/ Merv Stephensen   25.0 8.0 5.0 [15.0] 9.0 3.0
8 YC757 SCHOOL'S OUT Adrian Wotton   26.0 9.0 8.0 2.5 [11.0] 6.5
9 90 OLD HABITS Chris Hopkins   28.0 1.0 10.0 5.0 12.0 [12.0]
10 BOW24 RHYTHM Terry Goldacre   28.5 [12.0] 7.0 9.0 6.0 6.5
11 RQ22 SAMURAI Mel Bridges   29.0 4.0 6.0 10.0 [14.0] 9.0
12 M5 WINDSONG OF M'TON Jim Watson   30.0 10.0 4.0 [12.0] 8.0 8.0
13 BOW16 RAMBLE TAMBLE Michael Wiley   32.0 5.0 [12.0] 6.0 10.0 11.0
14 68 STAR FERRY John Brand   33.0 6.0 13.0 11.0 3.0 [14.0]
15 34 KD GIRL David Levings   47.5 14.0 15.0 2.5 16.0C [16.0C]

Non Spinnaker Div 1

Series Results [EHC Div 1] up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1   SM301 HUB Andrew Molnar 12.0 [10.0] 3.0 3.0 5.0 1.0
2   SM6662 ULUWATU Mal Billings 14.0 1.0 4.0 [12.0] 1.0 8.0
3   5013 LA TROISIEME MITEMPS Matt Doyle 15.0 5.0 1.0 [13.0] 4.0 5.0
4   7126 LLAMA Jon Linton 20.0 2.0 7.0 [11.0] 8.0 3.0
5 2.0S 70103 HANK Paul Schaafsma 21.0 [15.0C] 8.0 9.0 2.0 2.0
6   W888 MISTA GYBE Linda Gorry 21.0 6.0 2.0 [10.0] 6.0 7.0
7   450 MIM Mike Walter 24.0 4.0 5.0 4.0 [15.0F] 11.0
8   BOW10 RENAISSANCE 3 Robert Grey 25.0 7.0 [9.0] 5.0 7.0G 6.0
9   3663 LLOYDS TOO IMPETUOUS Rudy Weber 26.0 [15.0C] 12.0 1.0 3.0 10.0
10 3.0S 6678 SUPERTRAMP Sue & Alan Pick 29.0 3.0 [10.0] 8.0 9.0 9.0
11   BOW23 FREE SPIRIT MELBOURN Philip Mellett 29.0 8.0 [15.0F] 6.0 11.0 4.0
12   9931 IMPULSIVE Ross Macaw 34.0 9.0 6.0 7.0 [14.0T] 12.0
13   RQ500 NANDI Norman Clegg 36.0 [15.0C] 11.0 2.0 10.0 13.0
14   SM71 CHINA GROVE Ian Mellett 57.0 15.0C 13.0 14.0 15.0R [15.0F]

Non Spinnaker Div 2

Series Results [EHC Div 2] up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1 1971 KULANI Noel Borel   8.0 4.0 [8.0] 2.0 1.0 1.0
2 6361 CZECH MATE Phil Dressler   10.0 5.0 [7.0] 1.0 2.0 2.0
3 SM432 TIGER ONE Glenn Myler   16.0 [9.0] 1.0 8.0 4.0 3.0
4 320 SATORI Roger Ellett   17.0 3.0 5.0 3.0 6.0 [8.0]
5 405N LADY VIRGINIA Nicholas Cable 2.0S 18.0 7.0 2.0 [7.0] 3.0 6.0
6 YC120 DALLIANCE Robert Topping   18.0 6.0 3.0 [9.0] 5.0 4.0
7 6878 WINDFALLS Sandy Hume 2.0S 25.0 2.0 [12.0] 4.0 9.0 10.0
8 7157 LADY JANIE Greg Baker   25.0 8.0 4.0 [10.0] 8.0 5.0
9 B178 KRYSTAL Mark Strobel   26.0 1.0 6.0 6.0 13.0T [15.0F]
10 BOW21 KAYAMI Greg Chambers   28.0 [15.0C] 9.0 5.0 7.0 7.0
11 44444 AMORE Simone Wetzlar   47.0 10.0 13.0 15.0F [15.0F] 9.0
12 123 PACIFIC HUNTRESS Brett Godfrey   48.0 11.0 11.0 15.0F [15.0R] 11.0
13 7407 WAVE SWEEPER William Goodfellow   55.0 15.0C 10.0 15.0C 15.0F [15.0C]
14 A65 RUBY CHARLOTTE Jonathan Hickling   60.0 15.0F 15.0F 15.0F 15.0F [15.0F]

Trailer Yachts

Series Results [EHC] up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1 AUS655 KRAKEN Odi Cummings   9.0 5.0 1.0 [10.0] 2.0 1.0
2 AUS686 PLANIT Anthony Passmore   11.0 6.0 2.0 [9.0] 1.0 2.0
3 35 BSC SAILING SCHOOL Simon Oliver   12.0 1.0 4.0 3.0 [5.0] 4.0
4 134 HIGH TIDE Shannan Hart   13.0 2.0 [6.0] 5.0 3.0 3.0
5 143 ANKA'S AWAY Ian Vonk   16.0 3.0 5.0 4.0 4.0 [13.0F]
6 3027 RHUMBMAID Its A Team Effort   19.0 [8.0] 3.0 2.0 7.0 7.0
7 4223 HAPPY WANDERER Felix Napret   21.0 4.0 [7.0] 6.0 6.0 5.0
8 BOW14 TATUI Russell Hubbert   28.0 10.0 11.0 1.0 [13.0F] 6.0
9 838 PIPEDREAM Gunter Kopp   31.0 7.0 9.0 7.0 [9.0] 8.0
10 67 HARPY Rob & Kerry Kasmarik   33.0 9.0 8.0 8.0 8.0 [9.0]
11 7211 DOLPHIN DANCE Craig Williams   47.0 11.0 10.0 13.0C 13.0F [13.0C]
12 SB165 AQUADISIAC Peter Bulka   52.0 13.0C 13.0C 13.0C 13.0C [13.0C]

Multi-Hulls

Multihul Racing

Series Results [OMR] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
Place Boat Name Sail No Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1 FURY ROAD V1 George Owen   8.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 [6.0F]
2 RUSHOUR 8 Drew Carruthers 6R 10.0 3.0 1.0 2.0 [6.0F] 3.0 1.0
3 STARDUST BOW11 Ian Condor Smith   10.0 [4.0] 3.0 3.0 1.0 1.0 2.0
4 TOP GUN AUS888 Darren Drew   17.0 2.0 4.0 [6.0F] 4.0G 4.0 3.0
5 XL2 RQ420 Mike Peberdy   21.0 5.0 5.0 4.0 3.0 [5.0] 4.0

Multihull Cruising Div 1

Series Results [EHC Div 1] up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
Place Boat Name Skipper From Ties Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1 BARROCKA John Sticklan MKY   12.0 [16.0C] 6.0 4.0 1.0 1.0
2 SCAMPER Adrian Lawrie CYCSA 2.0S 13.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 8.0 [10.0]
3 HEATWAVE Andrew Graham HIYC   13.0 5.0 1.0 [5.0] 4.0 3.0
4 THE BOAT Graeme Etherton TYC   18.0 [12.0] 9.0 3.0 2.0 4.0
5 STORM BAY Jeff Gerard SCYC   19.0 3.0 3.0 [12.0] 11.0 2.0
6 TYEE III Bruce Kellermann SYC 2.0S 23.0 7.0I 4.0 2.0 10.0 [12.0]
7 AQUILA Mark Johns CYCSA   23.0 6.0 5.0 [10.0] 7.0 5.0
8 BANDERSNATCH Phil Treloar PHOSC   24.0 4.0 7.0 7.0 [9.0] 6.0
9 TALISKER Alan Hunter RQYS   27.0 8.0 [8.0] 6.0 6.0 7.0
10 COOL CHANGE Jeff Copping MYCQ   30.0 10.0 [10.0] 9.0 3.0 8.0
11 ESPRIT Robert Peberdy RQYS   32.0 1.0 11.0 11.0 [12.0] 9.0
12 AGAPE Rod White MYC   33.0 9.0 [12.0] 8.0 5.0 11.0
13 WATER SPRITE Connor Jeffries RBYC   53.0 11.0 13.0 16.0F 13.0 [16.0F]
14 GEORGINA Remco Pen SUNSAIL   55.0 13.0 14.0 13.0 [16.0F] 15.0T
15 AVALANCHE Craig Molloy SYC   62.0 16.0C 16.0C 14.0 16.0C [16.0F]

Multihull Cruising Div 2

Series Results [EHC Div 2] up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
Place Boat Name Skipper From Ties Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1 BUNDALONG Colin Maslen RQYS 1.0S 16.0 [12.0] 2.0 6.0 1.0 7.0
2 MISTY SEA David Davenport EFYC   16.0 [10.0] 4.0 5.0 5.0 2.0
3 SALACIA Ian Johnson TYC   19.0 4.0 5.0 7.0 [10.0] 3.0
4 ST. ARNOU Ralph Norton TYC   27.0 2.0 9.0 2.0 14.0 [20.0F]
5 SERENITY Michel Van Der Zwaard MMYC 1.0S 28.0 [14.0] 7.0 9.0 11.0I 1.0
6 SIMPLE PLEASURES David Fadden RQYS   28.0 6.0 6.0 [14.0] 8.0 8.0
7 SEEADLER Eckhard Platen LMYC   29.0 1.0 12.0 [16.0] 7.0 9.0
8 SOCIAL PLATFORM M & J Quinn SYC   30.0 5.0 1.0 13.0 11.0 [15.0]
9 VIVACIOUS Kevin Lord JBCYC   30.5 [13.0] 10.5 12.0 3.0 5.0
10 TROPICAL SUNSET David Hutcheson SYC 2.0S 32.0 15.0 [16.0] 4.0 2.0 11.0
11 SCARLETT Craig Margetts RQYS   32.0 3.0 14.0 11.0 [20.0F] 4.0
12 CHANCES Gary Ryan SICYC   34.0 7.0 3.0 10.0 [15.5] 14.0
13 MIZ BEHAVIN William Dicker JBCYC   35.0 [11.0] 8.0 8.0 9.0 10.0
14 HAPPY DAYS Jorgen Van Seters SYC   36.0 9.0 [15.0] 1.0 13.0 13.0
15 FAST KNOT Tanya Kelly MSC   37.5 [20.0C] 10.5 3.0 12.0 12.0
16 NIMROD David Straton SYC   38.0 8.0 [17.0] 15.0 9.0I 6.0
17 WIGHT DOG Graeme Jackson CRYC   61.5 16.0 13.0 17.0 15.5 [20.0F]
18 SAVANNA Ray Cavanagh NONE   80.0 20.0C 20.0C 20.0C 20.0F [20.0C]
18 YELLOW FIN Simon Summerton SUNSAIL   80.0 20.0C 20.0C 20.0C 20.0C [20.0C]
