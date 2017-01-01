Massive high closes out Audi Hamilton Island Race Week
by Lisa Ratcliff today at 9:44 am
Close to 2,000 sailors racing in 15 different divisions at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 finished the series on a massive high regardless of whether they picked up a trophy in the Non-Spinnaker or IRC Racing division, or any trophy at all.
Steve Proud's Swish IRC Passage div 1 victor - 2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Crews from Tasmania to Western Australia to the American classic Dorade on a Southern Hemisphere odyssey used what was left in the tank in the sou’east tradewinds 15-18 knots to firm up a divisional placing, or just see out the series in spectacular North Queensland winter sailing conditions.
IRC Racing
The hard-fought IRC Racing division went to the Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark skippered NANOQ, the Oatley’s 66-footer and baby sister to supermaxi Wild Oats XI.
“A win is a big thing for me,” the Crown Prince said. “I knew I was going into something fantastic by word-of-mouth, but that was it. I know this part of the world a little but I didn’t know the sailing conditions.
“Personally and statistically I did think I improved over the week. The first day was pretty wild; one of my top three sailing days ever. I have never steered such a big boat - I’ve steered 52s and 40-footers before. I had a brilliant crew; my friend Chris Meehan and Iain (Murray) put the team together.”
So will he be back? “Certainly yes; if they (sistership Alive) come next year I’m happy to defend my title.”
Provisionally second on handicap by four points was Philip Turner’s Alive, sailing for the Derwent Sailing Squadron in Hobart, Tasmania. Third on a countback was Brent Fowler’s West Australian TP52 M3, on equal points with second place.
Counting Saturday’s islands race, the Oatley family’s 100-footer Wild Oats XI took the line honours tally to four from six starts, and gave Peter Harburg’s newly formed Black Jack team plenty to think about between now and this year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.
Like Oats, Harburg has the big names among his crew - Tom Slingsby, Tom Addis, Chris Nicholson, Will McCarthy, Anthony Nossiter, Mark Bradford and others – now they need time on the water to gel and learn the new boat after stepping up from a Volvo 70 program.
“We are 500% on where we were at the beginning of the week,” Harburg said positively at the island’s marina after racing.
Skipper Mark Bradford added: “we’re still trying to figure this thing out. We’ve got to be more aggressive in the trim set up and how we sail the boat. There’s probably 40 people between two boats that are looking for ideas to improve, which is what yachting’s about. Across both boats there’s a bit of banter between the guys and a bit of ‘have you seen this? There’s people foxing and it’s kinda good fun!”
IRC Passage
Steven Proud’s Kernan 44 Swish’s victory in IRC Passage 1 division was no surprise, the strong Sydney crew putting enough separation between themselves and second place on the penultimate day to just enjoy the sights of the Lindeman Race and deliberately stay out of everyone’s way.
“We’ve stayed tight as a group for nearly three weeks now,” Proud said. “The best thing we did was have a week at Airlie Beach Race Week first, to get properly set up. We were all tuned-in ready and the conditions were perfect for us, we are really strong in light air and 20 plus knots.
“Billy Sykes from Norths helped put the team together and did a great job on tactics, and we had a great navigator in Andy Green; the currents and breezes are really challenging to work out. It’s fantastic here; I’d forgotten what a great place Hamilton Island is to come sailing.”
Second was Gerry Hatton’s Mat 12.45 Bushranger from the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club in Sydney and third was Ian Box’s XP44, Toy Box, from Middle Harbour Yacht Club.
Ray Roberts enjoyed the same relaxed final outing as the Swish crew, his chartered Sydney 38 Team Hollywood a guaranteed winner of IRC Passage division 2. Second was the head-turning Dorade, Matt Brooks’ elegant S & S 52, and third was Sandor Tornai’s Farr 30 Skeeter.
Racer/Cruiser
All week the battle raged in the Racer/Cruiser division between Anthony Coleman’s J133 Euphoria from the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron and Adrian Walters’ Little Nico from Middle Harbour. Then, on the final day, Matt Owen’s Sydney 32 Onyx sailing for the ACT wedged itself in between the pair, finishing second overall thanks to a last-chance win.
“Little Nico is a seriously fast boat - it just disappeared over the horizon - but we managed to sail to our handicap and we are very happy with our result,” said Coleman on Saturday afternoon. “The boat’s been here once before, back in 2011. She’s 13 years-old and we have a majority of women crew so we are probably a bit unusual in that respect. It does make us quite popular in the evenings.
“We had a really good range of conditions over the week. We only lost the one day with no wind and the rest of the time it was decent sea breezes.”
Multihull Racing
The tiny trimaran Fury Road, George Owen’s VPLP design, stole the show from the giants in the Multihull Racing fleet. With the results of the final race added in, they beat Drew Carruthers’ Drew 15 Rushour and Ian Condor-Smith’s Tag 60 by two points.
“We are the mosquito, we are out there to annoy all the big boats,” Owen said dryly. “Airlie Beach was the first time we’ve raced. I’ve got two young guys, Tod Bartlett from Goolwa, South Australia, and Dave Whitcroft from Philadelphia in the US, and I’m the crusty old person at the back with a bit of brawn and experience. Today it came down to the last race between Rushour, Star Dust and us; we just raced the clock.”
Employing his dry sense of humour Owen added: “It’s a boat that struggles in the light and windy and doesn’t like rough water; apart from that it’s great.”
Trophies will be awarded at a gala function this evening at the island’s Convention Centre.
Full Results:
IRC
IRC Racing
Series Results [IRC] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 6
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|NANOQ
|AUS7001
|HRH Crown Prince Frederik Of Denmark
|RDYC
| 8.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 4.0
| [4.0]
| 1.0
|2
|2.0S
|ALIVE
|52566
|Duncan Hine
|DSS
| 12.0
| 4.0
| [6.0Q]
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
|3
|
|M3
|AUS52
|Brent Fowler
|RFBYC
| 12.0
| 3.0
| [4.0]
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
|4
|
|BLACK JACK
|525100
|Peter Harburg
|RQYS
| 16.0
| 3.0A
| 3.0
| 5.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| [5.0]
|5
|
|WILD OATS XI
|AUS10001
|Mark Richards
|HIYC
| 20.0
| 5.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
| [5.0]
| 4.0
IRC Passage Div 1
Series Results [IRC Div 1] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 6
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|SWISH
|226
|Steven Proud
|MHYC
| 7.0
| [9.0]
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
|2
|
|BUSHRANGER
|12450
|Gerry Hatton
|RPAYC
| 10.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
| 2.0
| [7.0]
| 1.0
|3
|
|TOY BOX 2
|MH4
|Ian Box
|MHYC
| 16.0
| 2.0
| 5.0
| 5.0
| [5.0]
| 1.0
| 3.0
|4
|
|EAGLE ROCK
|7744
|Ross Wilson
|CYCA/SYC/SSCBC
| 17.0
| 4.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 4.0
| [4.0]
|5
|
|POPEYE
|6612
|Craig Douglas
|MHYC
| 22.0
| 3.0
| 4.0
| 2.0
| [9.0]
| 6.0
| 7.0
|6
|
|KERUMBA
|RQ5050
|Tam Faragher
|RQYS
| 29.0
| 5.0
| 6.0
| 7.0
| [7.0]
| 5.0
| 6.0
|7
|
|PONYO
|6838
|David Currie
|HIYC
| 31.0
| 6.0
| 13.0F
| [13.0F]
| 4.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
|8
|
|ERICA
|237
|Peter Williams
|RSYS
| 37.0
| 7.0
| 8.0
| [9.0]
| 6.0
| 8.0
| 8.0
|9
|
|ESPRESSO FORTE
|8181
|Laurence Freedman
|CYCA
| 40.0
| 8.0
| 9.0
| 6.0
| 8.0
| [10.0]
| 9.0
|10
|
|TRITON
|6377
|David Gotze
|CYCA
| 47.0
| 10.0
| 10.0
| 8.0
| 10.0
| 9.0
| [10.0]
|11
|
|AURIC'S QUEST
|6606
|Fred Bestall
|SYC
| 50.0
| 11.0
| 7.0
| 10.0
| 11.0
| 11.0
| [11.0]
|12
|
|TILT
|4913
|Peter Cretan
|RYCT
| 58.0
| 12.0
| 11.0
| 11.0
| 12.0
| 12.0
| [12.0]
IRC Passage Div 2
PHS
Series Results [IRC Div 2] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 6
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|TEAM HOLLYWOOD
|7027
|Raymond Roberts
|CYCA
| 6.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| [2.0]
| 1.0
|2
|
|DORADE
|16
|Matt Brooks
|NEWPORT
| 15.0
| 5.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
| [7.0]
|3
|
|SKEETER
|9997
|Sandor Tornai
|DSC/CYCA
| 16.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
| 3.0
| [5.0]
|4
|
|NOT A DIAMOND
|RQ2404
|David Redfern
|RQYS
| 22.0
| 4.0
| 2.0
| 6.0
| [7.0]
| 6.0
| 4.0
|5
|
|HUSSY
|9339
|Grant Pocklington
|RPAYC/RMYC
| 24.0
| 7.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 2.0
| [7.0]
| 6.0
|6
|
|JAVELIN
|RQ122
|James Crowley
|RQYS
| 25.0
| 3.0
| 6.0
| 7.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
| [8.0]
|7
|
|MATRIX
|41
|Graham Furtado
|RQYS
| 30.0
| [9.0]
| 8.0
| 3.0
| 8.0
| 8.0
| 3.0
|8
|
|JAZZAMATAZZ
|0122
|Norman Weaver
|RPAYC
| 35.0
| 6.0
| 9.0
| 9.0
| 6.0
| 5.0
| [10.0]
|9
|
|RAGTIME
|RQ130
|Chris Morgan
|RQYS
| 38.0
| 10.0
| 7.0
| 8.0
| 11.0
| [11.0]
| 2.0
|10
|
|B52
|B52
|Daniel Farmer
|RQYS
| 46.0
| 8.0
| 10.0
| [11.0]
| 10.0
| 9.0
| 9.0
|11
|
|DRAKES PRAYER
|RQ6165
|Rod Johannessen
|RQYS
| 52.0
| 12.0C
| 11.0
| 10.0
| 9.0
| 10.0
| [12.0C]
Racer Cruiser
Series Results [EHC] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Ties
|Sers Score
|Race 6
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|7133
|EUPHORIA
|Anthony Coleman
|
| 17.0
| 10.0
| 1.0
| [10.0]
| 1.0
| 4.0
| 1.0
|2
|L320
|ONYX
|Matt Owen
|
| 21.0
| 1.0
| [11.0]
| 9.0
| 6.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
|3
|543
|LITTLE NICO
|Adrian Walters
|
| 22.0
| 9.0
| [10.0]
| 1.0
| 9.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
|4
|W108
|JAB
|Mark Skelton
|
| 25.0
| 4.0
| [9.0]
| 8.0
| 5.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
|5
|AUS174
|CALIBRE RACING
|April Jorgense Adam Shand
|2.0S
| 26.0
| 6.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
| 8.0
| [9.0]
| 6.0
|6
|AUS320
|ROCK N' ROLL
|Kim Williams
|
| 26.0
| [8.0]
| 6.0
| 7.0
| 3.0
| 6.0
| 4.0G
|7
|AUS070
|PANTHER
|Steve Orourke
|
| 28.0
| [11.0]
| 5.0
| 6.0
| 2.0
| 5.0
| 10.0
|8
|500
|ANTIPODES
|Wayne Seal Ian Ford
|3.0S
| 29.0
| 5.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 10.0
| [11.0]
| 9.0
|9
|6815
|IAGO
|John Quinn
|
| 29.0
| 2.0
| 7.0
| [11.0]
| 4.0
| 7.0
| 9.0A
|10
|142
|NOT ANOTHER PLANET
|Geoff Ford
|
| 31.0
| 3.0
| 4.0
| 3.0
| 11.0
| 10.0
| [11.0]
|11
|AUS153
|MAC 2
|John McDougall
|
| 34.0
| 7.0
| 8.0
| 5.0
| 7.0
| [8.0]
| 7.0
Cruising Div 1
PROVISIONAL RESULTS
Series Results [EHC Div1] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|Ties
|Sers Score
|Race 6
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|HELSAL3
|262
|Paul Mara
|
| 21.0
| 2.0
| [12.5]
| 4.0
| 11.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
|2
|CHARLOTTE
|AUS257
|Ervin Vidor
|
| 22.0
| 6.0
| 9.0
| 1.0
| [10.0]
| 1.0
| 5.0
|3
|CONDOR
|KB80
|David Molloy
|
| 26.0
| 7.0
| 6.0
| 2.0
| [8.0]
| 7.0
| 4.0
|4
|COOPERS
|3810
|Craig Watson
|1.0S
| 30.0
| 10.0
| 1.0
| 11.0
| 2.0
| [12.0]
| 6.0
|5
|SALACIA
|RQ1600
|Stephen Everett
|
| 30.0
| 5.0
| 11.0
| 8.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| [11.0]
|6
|WHITEBIRDS
|788
|R.Bird/P.White N.A.
|
| 32.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 12.0
| 9.0
| 6.0
| [16.0F]
|7
|PILGRIM
|E226
|Paul Ley
|3.0S
| 33.0
| 8.0
| 3.0
| 7.0
| 7.0
| 8.0
| [10.0]
|8
|INFINITY
|AUS52C
|Richard Fader/ Greg Prescott
|
| 33.0
| [11.0]
| 7.0
| 6.0
| 6.0
| 5.0
| 9.0
|9
|EVE
|8565
|Steven Capell
|
| 35.0
| 1.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 13.0
| [13.0]
| 12.0
|10
|ONE O NINE
|1109
|Robert Salteri
|
| 35.5
| [13.0]
| 12.5
| 3.0
| 4.0
| 9.0
| 7.0
|11
|XSCAPE
|AUS501
|John Foster
|
| 36.0
| [12.0]
| 8.0
| 9.0
| 1.0
| 10.0
| 8.0
|12
|ALLEGRO
|6723
|Adrian Lewis
|
| 40.0
| 4.0
| 10.0
| [16.0R]
| 12.0
| 11.0
| 3.0
|13
|DRUMFIRE
|CAY6536
|Phillip Neil
|
| 43.0
| 9.0
| 5.0
| [16.0F]
| 14.0
| 14.0
| 1.0
|14
|ANTIPODES AUSTRALIS
|YC200
|John Culshaw
|
| 48.0
| 16.0C
| [16.0C]
| 10.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
| 13.0
|15
|ANTIGUA
|S6517
|Phil Sexton
|
| 77.0
| 16.0C
| 16.0C
| 16.0C
| [16.0C]
| 15.0
| 14.0
Cruising Div 2
Series Results [EHC Div2] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Ties
|Sers Score
|Race 6
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|SB046
|THERAPY
|Thomas Hoogenbosch
|
| 31.0
| [20.0]
| 5.0
| 16.0
| 1.0
| 6.0
| 3.0
|2
|6981
|TAKANI
|James Whittle
|
| 32.0
| 7.0
| 9.0
| 11.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| [18.0]
|3
|7123
|PAINKILLER
|Graham Barrett
|
| 37.0
| 18.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
| [22.0]
| 11.0
| 4.0
|4
|6990
|GREAT WHITE
|Bob Penty
|
| 38.0
| 8.0
| 4.0
| 8.0
| 2.0
| 16.0
| [22.0]
|5
|BOW20
|VANILLA 2
|David Perkins
|
| 42.0
| 15.0
| 12.0
| 5.0
| [17.0]
| 9.0
| 1.0
|6
|8810
|OCEAN GEM
|David Hows
|
| 43.0
| 3.0
| 8.0
| 19.0
| 10.0
| 3.0
| [20.0]
|7
|6782
|THAT BOAT
|Darryle Dransfield
|1.0S
| 44.0
| 1.0
| 16.0
| 17.0
| 5.0
| 5.0
| [21.0]
|8
|B19
|AVANTI
|Cormie Philip
|
| 44.0
| 9.0
| 11.0
| 7.0
| [14.0]
| 8.0
| 9.0
|9
|6797
|HOLY COW!
|John & Kim Clinton
|
| 46.0
| 10.0
| 7.0
| 9.0
| 7.0
| [20.0]
| 13.0
|10
|6408
|FOUR BELLS
|David Bell
|6.0S
| 47.0
| 13.0
| 13.0
| 6.0
| [23.0]
| 4.0
| 11.0
|11
|BOW17
|MANDALA
|Gerard Webb
|
| 47.0
| [19.0]
| 17.0
| 12.0
| 4.0
| 7.0
| 7.0
|12
|SM501
|LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE
|Sam Pavic
|
| 49.0
| 16.0
| 10.0
| 2.0
| 6.0
| [17.0]
| 15.0
|13
|0505
|MISS MINX
|Chris & Lauren Thorpe
|
| 52.5
| [17.0]
| 14.0
| 3.0
| 11.5
| 12.0
| 12.0
|14
|M434
|ARE WE THERE YET
|John Ashton
|
| 53.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 13.0
| 18.0
| [23.0]
| 19.0
|15
|7041
|L'ESPRIT
|Peter Byford
|
| 54.0
| 26.0C
| [26.0C]
| 10.0
| 9.0
| 1.0
| 8.0
|16
|A17
|VANILLA 1
|Chris Carlile
|
| 60.0
| 14.0
| 6.0
| [26.0F]
| 20.0
| 10.0
| 10.0
|17
|6666
|FIRST LIGHT
|P White/ C Stannard
|
| 61.0
| 5.0
| 18.0
| 18.0
| 15.0
| [18.0]
| 5.0
|18
|RQ700
|SANTE
|Nick Cameron
|
| 62.0
| 4.0
| 19.0
| 4.0
| 21.0
| [22.0]
| 14.0
|19
|00100
|ENCORE
|J Milledge/ T.Lewis
|
| 67.0
| 12.0
| [26.0F]
| 22.0
| 8.0
| 19.0
| 6.0
|20
|RQ410
|SYNERGY
|Ron James
|
| 67.5
| 6.0
| [26.0C]
| 21.0
| 11.5
| 13.0
| 16.0
|21
|B48
|KARM
|Ray Nankervis
|
| 68.0
| 11.0
| 2.0
| 14.0
| 24.0
| [24.0]
| 17.0
|22
|6391
|ETERNITY
|Ian Meldrum
|
| 76.0
| 26.0C
| [26.0F]
| 15.0
| 19.0
| 14.0
| 2.0
|23
|6084
|SWEET CHARIOT
|David Henry
|
| 98.0
| 26.0C
| 15.0
| [26.0F]
| 13.0
| 21.0
| 23.0
|24
|SM888
|CIAO BELLA
|Jon Lechte
|
| 101.0
| 26.0C
| [26.0C]
| 20.0
| 16.0
| 15.0
| 24.0
|25
|BOW08
|GRADIVA
|Peter Buckley
|
| 130.0
| 26.0C
| 26.0C
| 26.0C
| 26.0F
| 26.0F
| [26.0F]
Cruising Div 3
Series Results [EHC Div3] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|Ties
|Sers Score
|Race 6
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|SECOND TIME AROUND
|5491
|John McConaghy
|
| 26.0
| [15.0]
| 13.0
| 6.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
|2
|ANGER MANAGEMENT
|6836
|Tim Stewart
|
| 28.0
| 11.0
| 5.0
| 5.0
| [14.0]
| 6.0
| 1.0
|3
|KAYIMAI
|MH46
|Rob Aldis
|
| 30.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
| 3.0
| 9.0
| 10.0
| [10.0]
|4
|ZOE
|98
|Wayne Millar
|
| 31.0
| 12.0
| 2.0
| [12.0]
| 7.0
| 5.0
| 5.0
|5
|MAYFAIR
|W1424
|J Irvine/ G Gribble
|
| 33.0
| 3.0
| 9.0
| 1.0
| 12.0
| [12.0]
| 8.0
|6
|STRATA CARE
|RQ477
|James O'Hare
|1.0S
| 34.0
| 14.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 13.0
| 4.0
| [14.0]
|7
|VINCITORE
|13980
|Mark Hellyer
|4.0S
| 34.0
| 2.0
| 6.0
| 9.0
| [16.0]
| 13.0
| 4.0
|8
|ABRACADABRA
|5612
|James Murchison
|2.0S
| 34.0
| 5.0
| 11.0
| [13.0]
| 5.0
| 2.0
| 11.0
|9
|CARLA M
|567
|Mark Michalowsky
|
| 34.0
| 6.0
| 12.0
| 7.0
| 6.0
| 3.0
| [12.0]
|10
|QUEST 3
|5822
|Brendon Gregg
|
| 37.0
| 10.0
| 8.0
| [10.0]
| 8.0
| 9.0
| 2.0
|11
|DEBONNAIRE
|SM451
|Phil Gomez
|
| 39.0
| 1.0
| 7.0
| 8.0
| 10.0
| [14.0]
| 13.0
|12
|CARPE DIEM
|SM1750
|Paul Commins
|
| 42.0
| 8.0
| 3.0
| [16.0]
| 15.0
| 7.0
| 9.0
|13
|DRY WHITE
|RQ401
|D Purdy/ B Pozzey
|
| 45.0
| 7.0
| [17.0F]
| 4.0
| 2.0
| 16.0
| 16.0
|14
|MONDO
|5656
|Ray Sweeney
|
| 47.0
| 9.0
| [17.0F]
| 11.0
| 1.0
| 11.0
| 15.0
|15
|YKNOT
|7076
|David Newton
|
| 48.0
| 13.0
| 10.0
| [15.0]
| 11.0
| 8.0
| 6.0
|16
|SHAZAM
|PD447
|Doug Ryan
|
| 54.0
| [16.0]
| 14.0
| 14.0
| 4.0
| 15.0
| 7.0
Cruising Div 4
Series Results [EHC Div4] up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Ties
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|7122
|ROCKSALT
|Anthony Bishop
|
| 12.0
| [9.0]
| 7.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
|2
|633
|DEHLER MAGIC
|Greg Tobin
|
| 13.0
| [7.0]
| 6.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
|3
|7044
|AVVENTURA
|Peter Mumford
|
| 16.5
| 6.0
| 2.0
| 3.5
| 5.0
| [7.0]
|4
|6577
|ILLUSION
|David Brett
|
| 19.0
| 8.0
| [11.0]
| 5.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
|5
|7167
|SPECTRE
|Peter Hrones
|4.0S
| 21.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 11.0
| [12.0]
| 1.0
|6
|SB430
|Y KNOT
|Rob Rainsford
|
| 21.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
| 6.0
| 9.0
| [9.0]
|7
|11000
|KITE RUNNER
|Phil Jobe
|
| 22.5
| 11.0
| 3.0
| 3.5
| [11.0]
| 5.0
|8
|6590
|ERESSEA
|John Bankart
|
| 24.0
| 1.0
| [12.0]
| 9.0
| 8.0
| 6.0
|9
|M604
|FLYINGFISH LET LOOSE
|A Fairclough
|
| 25.0
| 2.0
| [10.0]
| 8.0
| 7.0
| 8.0
|10
|RQ19
|OUT OF THE BLUE
|Stephen Green
|
| 27.0
| 10.0
| 4.0
| 7.0
| 6.0
| [11.0]
|11
|6654
|ISABELLA
|John Nolan
|
| 36.0
| 12.0
| [14.0F]
| 10.0
| 4.0
| 10.0
|12
|SB445
|LUNACY
|Chris McSorley
|
| 39.0
| 3.0
| 8.0
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
| [14.0F]
|13
|G445
|ETRE JEUNE
|Nick Polin
|
| 43.0
| [14.0C]
| 9.0
| 12.0
| 10.0
| 12.0
Cruising Div 5
Series Results [EHC Div5] up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Ties
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|5758
|CAMPEADOR
|Jonathan Threlfall
|2.0S
| 19.0
| 11.0
| [14.0]
| 4.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
|2
|BOW19
|EASY DAY
|David Stoopman
|
| 19.0
| 7.0
| 3.0
| [7.0]
| 5.0
| 4.0
|3
|6421
|POHONO
|Andrew Williams
|
| 21.0
| 3.0
| 9.0
| [13.0]
| 4.0
| 5.0
|4
|6063
|BELLAMY
|Barry Berg
|
| 23.0
| [15.0]
| 1.0
| 14.0
| 7.0
| 1.0
|5
|8550
|PANACEA
|Ronald Theedam
|8.0S
| 24.0
| 13.0
| 2.0
| 8.0
| 1.0
| [13.0]
|6
|B408
|RAMPALLION
|Geoff Adams
|
| 24.0
| 2.0
| 11.0
| 1.0
| [13.0]
| 10.0
|7
|662
|OASIS
|Keith Adam/ Merv Stephensen
|
| 25.0
| 8.0
| 5.0
| [15.0]
| 9.0
| 3.0
|8
|YC757
|SCHOOL'S OUT
|Adrian Wotton
|
| 26.0
| 9.0
| 8.0
| 2.5
| [11.0]
| 6.5
|9
|90
|OLD HABITS
|Chris Hopkins
|
| 28.0
| 1.0
| 10.0
| 5.0
| 12.0
| [12.0]
|10
|BOW24
|RHYTHM
|Terry Goldacre
|
| 28.5
| [12.0]
| 7.0
| 9.0
| 6.0
| 6.5
|11
|RQ22
|SAMURAI
|Mel Bridges
|
| 29.0
| 4.0
| 6.0
| 10.0
| [14.0]
| 9.0
|12
|M5
|WINDSONG OF M'TON
|Jim Watson
|
| 30.0
| 10.0
| 4.0
| [12.0]
| 8.0
| 8.0
|13
|BOW16
|RAMBLE TAMBLE
|Michael Wiley
|
| 32.0
| 5.0
| [12.0]
| 6.0
| 10.0
| 11.0
|14
|68
|STAR FERRY
|John Brand
|
| 33.0
| 6.0
| 13.0
| 11.0
| 3.0
| [14.0]
|15
|34
|KD GIRL
|David Levings
|
| 47.5
| 14.0
| 15.0
| 2.5
| 16.0C
| [16.0C]
Non Spinnaker Div 1
Series Results [EHC Div 1] up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|SM301
|HUB
|Andrew Molnar
| 12.0
| [10.0]
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|SM6662
|ULUWATU
|Mal Billings
| 14.0
| 1.0
| 4.0
| [12.0]
| 1.0
| 8.0
|3
|
|5013
|LA TROISIEME MITEMPS
|Matt Doyle
| 15.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
| [13.0]
| 4.0
| 5.0
|4
|
|7126
|LLAMA
|Jon Linton
| 20.0
| 2.0
| 7.0
| [11.0]
| 8.0
| 3.0
|5
|2.0S
|70103
|HANK
|Paul Schaafsma
| 21.0
| [15.0C]
| 8.0
| 9.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
|6
|
|W888
|MISTA GYBE
|Linda Gorry
| 21.0
| 6.0
| 2.0
| [10.0]
| 6.0
| 7.0
|7
|
|450
|MIM
|Mike Walter
| 24.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
| [15.0F]
| 11.0
|8
|
|BOW10
|RENAISSANCE 3
|Robert Grey
| 25.0
| 7.0
| [9.0]
| 5.0
| 7.0G
| 6.0
|9
|
|3663
|LLOYDS TOO IMPETUOUS
|Rudy Weber
| 26.0
| [15.0C]
| 12.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
| 10.0
|10
|3.0S
|6678
|SUPERTRAMP
|Sue & Alan Pick
| 29.0
| 3.0
| [10.0]
| 8.0
| 9.0
| 9.0
|11
|
|BOW23
|FREE SPIRIT MELBOURN
|Philip Mellett
| 29.0
| 8.0
| [15.0F]
| 6.0
| 11.0
| 4.0
|12
|
|9931
|IMPULSIVE
|Ross Macaw
| 34.0
| 9.0
| 6.0
| 7.0
| [14.0T]
| 12.0
|13
|
|RQ500
|NANDI
|Norman Clegg
| 36.0
| [15.0C]
| 11.0
| 2.0
| 10.0
| 13.0
|14
|
|SM71
|CHINA GROVE
|Ian Mellett
| 57.0
| 15.0C
| 13.0
| 14.0
| 15.0R
| [15.0F]
Non Spinnaker Div 2
Series Results [EHC Div 2] up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Ties
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|1971
|KULANI
|Noel Borel
|
| 8.0
| 4.0
| [8.0]
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
|2
|6361
|CZECH MATE
|Phil Dressler
|
| 10.0
| 5.0
| [7.0]
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
|3
|SM432
|TIGER ONE
|Glenn Myler
|
| 16.0
| [9.0]
| 1.0
| 8.0
| 4.0
| 3.0
|4
|320
|SATORI
|Roger Ellett
|
| 17.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
| 3.0
| 6.0
| [8.0]
|5
|405N
|LADY VIRGINIA
|Nicholas Cable
|2.0S
| 18.0
| 7.0
| 2.0
| [7.0]
| 3.0
| 6.0
|6
|YC120
|DALLIANCE
|Robert Topping
|
| 18.0
| 6.0
| 3.0
| [9.0]
| 5.0
| 4.0
|7
|6878
|WINDFALLS
|Sandy Hume
|2.0S
| 25.0
| 2.0
| [12.0]
| 4.0
| 9.0
| 10.0
|8
|7157
|LADY JANIE
|Greg Baker
|
| 25.0
| 8.0
| 4.0
| [10.0]
| 8.0
| 5.0
|9
|B178
|KRYSTAL
|Mark Strobel
|
| 26.0
| 1.0
| 6.0
| 6.0
| 13.0T
| [15.0F]
|10
|BOW21
|KAYAMI
|Greg Chambers
|
| 28.0
| [15.0C]
| 9.0
| 5.0
| 7.0
| 7.0
|11
|44444
|AMORE
|Simone Wetzlar
|
| 47.0
| 10.0
| 13.0
| 15.0F
| [15.0F]
| 9.0
|12
|123
|PACIFIC HUNTRESS
|Brett Godfrey
|
| 48.0
| 11.0
| 11.0
| 15.0F
| [15.0R]
| 11.0
|13
|7407
|WAVE SWEEPER
|William Goodfellow
|
| 55.0
| 15.0C
| 10.0
| 15.0C
| 15.0F
| [15.0C]
|14
|A65
|RUBY CHARLOTTE
|Jonathan Hickling
|
| 60.0
| 15.0F
| 15.0F
| 15.0F
| 15.0F
| [15.0F]
Trailer Yachts
Multi-Hulls
Series Results [EHC] up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Ties
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|AUS655
|KRAKEN
|Odi Cummings
|
| 9.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
| [10.0]
| 2.0
| 1.0
|2
|AUS686
|PLANIT
|Anthony Passmore
|
| 11.0
| 6.0
| 2.0
| [9.0]
| 1.0
| 2.0
|3
|35
|BSC SAILING SCHOOL
|Simon Oliver
|
| 12.0
| 1.0
| 4.0
| 3.0
| [5.0]
| 4.0
|4
|134
|HIGH TIDE
|Shannan Hart
|
| 13.0
| 2.0
| [6.0]
| 5.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
|5
|143
|ANKA'S AWAY
|Ian Vonk
|
| 16.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
| [13.0F]
|6
|3027
|RHUMBMAID
|Its A Team Effort
|
| 19.0
| [8.0]
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 7.0
| 7.0
|7
|4223
|HAPPY WANDERER
|Felix Napret
|
| 21.0
| 4.0
| [7.0]
| 6.0
| 6.0
| 5.0
|8
|BOW14
|TATUI
|Russell Hubbert
|
| 28.0
| 10.0
| 11.0
| 1.0
| [13.0F]
| 6.0
|9
|838
|PIPEDREAM
|Gunter Kopp
|
| 31.0
| 7.0
| 9.0
| 7.0
| [9.0]
| 8.0
|10
|67
|HARPY
|Rob & Kerry Kasmarik
|
| 33.0
| 9.0
| 8.0
| 8.0
| 8.0
| [9.0]
|11
|7211
|DOLPHIN DANCE
|Craig Williams
|
| 47.0
| 11.0
| 10.0
| 13.0C
| 13.0F
| [13.0C]
|12
|SB165
|AQUADISIAC
|Peter Bulka
|
| 52.0
| 13.0C
| 13.0C
| 13.0C
| 13.0C
| [13.0C]
Multihul Racing
Series Results [OMR] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|Ties
|Sers Score
|Race 6
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|FURY ROAD
|V1
|George Owen
|
| 8.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| [6.0F]
|2
|RUSHOUR
|8
|Drew Carruthers
|6R
| 10.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| [6.0F]
| 3.0
| 1.0
|3
|STARDUST
|BOW11
|Ian Condor Smith
|
| 10.0
| [4.0]
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
|4
|TOP GUN
|AUS888
|Darren Drew
|
| 17.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
| [6.0F]
| 4.0G
| 4.0
| 3.0
|5
|XL2
|RQ420
|Mike Peberdy
|
| 21.0
| 5.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
| 3.0
| [5.0]
| 4.0
Multihull Cruising Div 1
Series Results [EHC Div 1] up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Ties
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|BARROCKA
|John Sticklan
|MKY
|
| 12.0
| [16.0C]
| 6.0
| 4.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
|2
|SCAMPER
|Adrian Lawrie
|CYCSA
|2.0S
| 13.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 8.0
| [10.0]
|3
|HEATWAVE
|Andrew Graham
|HIYC
|
| 13.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
| [5.0]
| 4.0
| 3.0
|4
|THE BOAT
|Graeme Etherton
|TYC
|
| 18.0
| [12.0]
| 9.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
|5
|STORM BAY
|Jeff Gerard
|SCYC
|
| 19.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| [12.0]
| 11.0
| 2.0
|6
|TYEE III
|Bruce Kellermann
|SYC
|2.0S
| 23.0
| 7.0I
| 4.0
| 2.0
| 10.0
| [12.0]
|7
|AQUILA
|Mark Johns
|CYCSA
|
| 23.0
| 6.0
| 5.0
| [10.0]
| 7.0
| 5.0
|8
|BANDERSNATCH
|Phil Treloar
|PHOSC
|
| 24.0
| 4.0
| 7.0
| 7.0
| [9.0]
| 6.0
|9
|TALISKER
|Alan Hunter
|RQYS
|
| 27.0
| 8.0
| [8.0]
| 6.0
| 6.0
| 7.0
|10
|COOL CHANGE
|Jeff Copping
|MYCQ
|
| 30.0
| 10.0
| [10.0]
| 9.0
| 3.0
| 8.0
|11
|ESPRIT
|Robert Peberdy
|RQYS
|
| 32.0
| 1.0
| 11.0
| 11.0
| [12.0]
| 9.0
|12
|AGAPE
|Rod White
|MYC
|
| 33.0
| 9.0
| [12.0]
| 8.0
| 5.0
| 11.0
|13
|WATER SPRITE
|Connor Jeffries
|RBYC
|
| 53.0
| 11.0
| 13.0
| 16.0F
| 13.0
| [16.0F]
|14
|GEORGINA
|Remco Pen
|SUNSAIL
|
| 55.0
| 13.0
| 14.0
| 13.0
| [16.0F]
| 15.0T
|15
|AVALANCHE
|Craig Molloy
|SYC
|
| 62.0
| 16.0C
| 16.0C
| 14.0
| 16.0C
| [16.0F]
Multihull Cruising Div 2
Series Results [EHC Div 2] up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Ties
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|BUNDALONG
|Colin Maslen
|RQYS
|1.0S
| 16.0
| [12.0]
| 2.0
| 6.0
| 1.0
| 7.0
|2
|MISTY SEA
|David Davenport
|EFYC
|
| 16.0
| [10.0]
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 5.0
| 2.0
|3
|SALACIA
|Ian Johnson
|TYC
|
| 19.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 7.0
| [10.0]
| 3.0
|4
|ST. ARNOU
|Ralph Norton
|TYC
|
| 27.0
| 2.0
| 9.0
| 2.0
| 14.0
| [20.0F]
|5
|SERENITY
|Michel Van Der Zwaard
|MMYC
|1.0S
| 28.0
| [14.0]
| 7.0
| 9.0
| 11.0I
| 1.0
|6
|SIMPLE PLEASURES
|David Fadden
|RQYS
|
| 28.0
| 6.0
| 6.0
| [14.0]
| 8.0
| 8.0
|7
|SEEADLER
|Eckhard Platen
|LMYC
|
| 29.0
| 1.0
| 12.0
| [16.0]
| 7.0
| 9.0
|8
|SOCIAL PLATFORM
|M & J Quinn
|SYC
|
| 30.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
| 13.0
| 11.0
| [15.0]
|9
|VIVACIOUS
|Kevin Lord
|JBCYC
|
| 30.5
| [13.0]
| 10.5
| 12.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
|10
|TROPICAL SUNSET
|David Hutcheson
|SYC
|2.0S
| 32.0
| 15.0
| [16.0]
| 4.0
| 2.0
| 11.0
|11
|SCARLETT
|Craig Margetts
|RQYS
|
| 32.0
| 3.0
| 14.0
| 11.0
| [20.0F]
| 4.0
|12
|CHANCES
|Gary Ryan
|SICYC
|
| 34.0
| 7.0
| 3.0
| 10.0
| [15.5]
| 14.0
|13
|MIZ BEHAVIN
|William Dicker
|JBCYC
|
| 35.0
| [11.0]
| 8.0
| 8.0
| 9.0
| 10.0
|14
|HAPPY DAYS
|Jorgen Van Seters
|SYC
|
| 36.0
| 9.0
| [15.0]
| 1.0
| 13.0
| 13.0
|15
|FAST KNOT
|Tanya Kelly
|MSC
|
| 37.5
| [20.0C]
| 10.5
| 3.0
| 12.0
| 12.0
|16
|NIMROD
|David Straton
|SYC
|
| 38.0
| 8.0
| [17.0]
| 15.0
| 9.0I
| 6.0
|17
|WIGHT DOG
|Graeme Jackson
|CRYC
|
| 61.5
| 16.0
| 13.0
| 17.0
| 15.5
| [20.0F]
|18
|SAVANNA
|Ray Cavanagh
|NONE
|
| 80.0
| 20.0C
| 20.0C
| 20.0C
| 20.0F
| [20.0C]
|18
|YELLOW FIN
|Simon Summerton
|SUNSAIL
|
| 80.0
| 20.0C
| 20.0C
| 20.0C
| 20.0C
| [20.0C]
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156713