Mark Jackson claims sixth title at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals

Mark Jackson won the title - Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals 2017

by Di Pearson today at 6:47 amRepresenting Black Rock Yacht Club, Jackson first won the Championship in 2003 and then won 10 years later from 2013 to 2016. He found the upper Sydney Harbour courses testing on the opening day, but soon came to grips with the narrow channel of water sprinkled with islands that make sailing tactically challenging.The best conditions were saved for last, when a beautiful nor’ easter set the scene. Averaging 15-20 knots, winds reach 25 at times on the last run. It took its toll on some, including DSC Commodore, Grant Wakefield, whose boom vang broke.Jackson won Race eight by nearly one minute from Edward O’Donnell (Wangi Wangi SC), with Mark Skelton (WWSC) third, while Skelton took the final race nine from Jackson. Skelton’s win meant second place overall on countback to DSC member, Peter Horne, the reigning NSW champion, who also finished on 34 points, 13 points behind Jackson.





“I never expected to win – there was no expectation. I haven’t sailed here since 1991 and it’s not an easy venue to come to grips with. Sailing a Finn recently helped a lot. There are no bad sailors out there, they’re all experienced,' Jackson said.



“A good day out – lots of breeze – very, very nice sailing,” he added with a mile-wide smile.



Ben Downey from Southport YC in Queensland rounded the top mark the first time in front of Jackson, but as usual, Jackson got the motor going: “I held pressure and planed all the way down the first reach and cleared out by 300 metres. From there, I picked up the shifts and kept moving,” Jackson said.



The north-easterly had pressured up by race nine and although Jackson led the fleet once more, Skelton passed him on the second work: “The shifts helped me,” said Skelton of his superior upwind speed. “It was great passing Mark, but hard to stay in front, it’s no walk in the park.”



Jackson interjects to remind Skelton: “You were ninth and I was 10th at the 2015 OK Worlds in Melbourne, then I was 14th and you were 15th at the Worlds in France last year. Funny…”



Skelton must have been under pressure in the final, race, as he came from fourth place to pip Horne to second overall. But no, he insisted, “I just take each race as it comes – it’s the line of breeze you do or don’t sail into. I didn’t even realise I ended up second,” he said.



He has only been sailing in the class since 2009, while the likes of Jackson, Roger and Andre Blasse and others seem to have been in it since can’t remember when.









With Horne taking third place after scoring seven - five results today, Adelaide SC’s Brent Williams slipped in front of DSC sailor, Tim Davies, after dropping his 11th place from race eight. Davies, who led the regatta for a time, finished fifth overall after fifth and 13th in race nine, courtesy of a capsize (he wasn’t alone in coming unstuck) results this afternoon.



Unfortunately, Andre Blasse, the 2009 national champion, fell out of contention for a minor placing when a family illness took him home to Victoria suddenly today.



Edward O’Donnell from WWSC has won the handicap event, a special trophy with a lot of history attached.



“Thanks go to Principal Race Officer, Rob Lowndes, and the on water and off water race management team who worked hard to make the event the success it was. And to Drummoyne Sailing Club, host to the event and the prize giving,” Grant Wakefield said.



“Thanks to our naming rights sponsor, international freight forwarder Henning Harders, and to StoneFish Wines who supported the event with some of their fine product.”



Racing at the Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals, in which 36 competitors took part, comes to a conclusion with the prize giving tonight.









Final top five after nine races and one drop:



1. Mark Jackson (Vic) – 21 points

2. Mark Skelton (NSW) - 34

3. Peter Horne (NSW) – 34

4. Brent Williams (SA) – 39

5. Tim Davies (NSW) – 42



For more information visit website.



Overall Scratch





Plc Sail

No Boat Name

(Boat Type) Skipper/Crew From Race 1

9-Jan Race 2

9-Jan Race 3

10-Jan Race 4

10-Jan Race 5

11-Jan Race 6

12-Jan Race 7

12-Jan Race 8

13-Jan Race 9

13-Jan Drop Total 1 AUS 768

Invictus

OK Dinghy Mark Jackson

BRYC

VIC 4 12 1 8 1 3 1 1 2 12 21 2 AUS 753

JAB

OK Dinghy Mark Skelton

WWSC

NSW 2 5 8 2 7 17 6 3 1 17 34 3 AUS 762

Another Crack

OK Dinghy Peter Horne

DSC

NSW 1 2 BFD

(37.00) 6 3 5 5 7 5 37 34 4 AUS 754

Gunboat Diplomat

OK Dinghy Brent Williams

ASC

SA 11 6 7 5 2 2 3 11 3 11 39 5 AUS 739

Don't Poke the Bear

OK Dinghy Tim Davies

WWSC

NSW 6 1 3 1 9 23 4 5 13 23 42 6 AUS 708

Green Eggs and Ham

OK Dinghy Kelvin Holdt

SYC

QLD 8 8 6 4 4 12 8 8 8 12 54 7 AUS 733

The Plot Against Common Sense

OK Dinghy Folkert Janssen

BRYC

VIC 5 9 5 13 24 16 2 9 4 24 63 8 AUS 750

Broken Arrow

OK Dinghy Peter Robinson

DSC

NSW 10 3 4 16 16 9 20 4 11 20 73 9 AUS 729

Ironhide

OK Dinghy Andre Blasse

BRYC

VIC 3 4 2 12 13 1 7 DNC

(37.00) DNC

(37.00) 37 79 10 AUS 734

Cracked Pecker

OK Dinghy Edward O'Donnell

WWSC

NSW 13 18.5 16 28 6 4 14 2 10 28 83.5 11 AUS 732

Squid Grip

OK Dinghy Benjamin Downey

SYC

QLD 9 17 10 18 10 6 9 6 DNF

(37.00) 37 85 12 AUS 704

Occasional Kudos

OK Dinghy Robert Chapman

DSC

NSW 14 10 21 15 17 7 13 10 7 21 93 13 AUS 757

Total Recall

OK Dinghy Mark Rutherford

DSC

NSW 7 14 14 9 12 10 19 15 12 19 93 14 AUS 725

Joan's Respite

OK Dinghy David Ketteridge

ASC

SA 21 13 11 7 14 20 17 13 14.5 21 109.5 15 AUS 759

Sense & Cents

OK Dinghy Elizabeth Williams

SSC

QLD 12 24 9 3 23 15 12 22 DNF

(37.00) 37 120 16 AUS 746

Penguin Goes Woosh

OK Dinghy Peter Wallace

MHASC

NSW 15 18.5 20 22 15 14 11 20 9 22 122.5 17 AUS 741

Turkish Delight

OK Dinghy Steve Wilson

BRYC

VIC 17 15 BFD

(37.00) 25 22 13 15 14 6 37 127 18 AUS 766

JoJoFrog

OK Dinghy Bob Buchanan

HYC

TAS 18 7 13 10 26 24 10 26 21 26 129 19 AUS 767

Pleasure & Pain

OK Dinghy Glenn Yates

WWSC

NSW 19 25 12 14 18 19 22 16 16 25 136 20 AUS 736

Space Monkey

OK Dinghy Grant Wakefield

DSC

NSW 22 16 17 21 20 11 18 17 DNF

(37.00) 37 142 21 AUS 786

Captain Crackers

OK Dinghy James Pagett

DSC

NSW 26 29 15 11 8 26 21 23 23 29 153 22 AUS 726

Bundy

OK Dinghy Peter Lynch

WWSC

NSW 16 23 22 19.5 11 DNF

(37.00) DNC

(37.00) 12 14.5 37 155 23 AUS 742

Schmacko

OK Dinghy Gareth Wells

WWSC

NSW 24 11 27 29 5 8 16 DNC

(37.00) DNC

(37.00) 37 157 24 AUS 75

Pale Rider

OK Dinghy Andrew Stephenson

DSC

NSW 31 26 19 17 21 22 25 18 17.5 31 165.5 25 AUS 688

Shakey

OK Dinghy David Haseldine

DSC

NSW 23 28 25 23 19 21 23 21 17.5 28 172.5 26 AUS 680

Ajax

OK Dinghy Phil Barnett

SFS

NSW 29 21 18 19.5 25 27 24 30 20 30 183.5 27 AUS 761

Captain Pugwash

OK Dinghy Mark Fisher

BRYC

VIC 30 20 23 30 27 25 29 25 19 30 198 28 NZL 522

The Fox

OK Dinghy Rob Way

DSC

NSW 20 30 28 27 RAF

(37.00) 18 26 DNF

(37.00) 26 37 212 29 AUS 740

Blues in Sea

OK Dinghy Richard Furneaux

BRYC

VIC 28 22 24 24 DNF

(37.00) 30 28 19 DNF

(37.00) 37 212 30 AUS 655

The Phantom

OK Dinghy Michael Walker

DSC

NSW 25 33 26 31 30 31 DNF

(37.00) 27 24 37 227 31 AUS 738

Famous Blue Raincoat

OK Dinghy Kevin Knott

ASC

SA 27 27 DNC

(37.00) DNC

(37.00) 32 28 27 28 22 37 228 32 AUS 695

The Wife

OK Dinghy David Vincent

SYC

QLD 32 32 30 26 28 32 32 24 DNF

(37.00) 37 236 33 AUS 716

Joker

OK Dinghy David Swales

DSC

NSW 35 31 29 34 OCS

(37.00) 29 30 31 25 37 244 34 AUS 706

Smoke on the Water

OK Dinghy Erik Thompson

SSC

QLD 33 34 33 33 29 33 31 29 27 34 248 35 AUS 679

The Rose

OK Dinghy Bruce Schofield

WWSC

NSW 36 36 32 35 31 35 33 33 28 36 263 36 AUS 667

Rip Snorter

OK Dinghy James Ley

WSC

NSW 34 35 31 32 33 34 34 32 DNF

(37.00) 37 265



Overall Handicap





Plc Sail

No Boat Name

(Boat Type) Skipper/Crew From Race 1

9-Jan Race 2

9-Jan Race 3

10-Jan Race 4

10-Jan Race 5

11-Jan Race 6

12-Jan Race 7

12-Jan Race 8

13-Jan Race 9

13-Jan Drop Total 1 AUS 768

Invictus

OK Dinghy Mark Jackson

BRYC 16 36 1 20 1 22 2 2 3 36 67 2 AUS 734

Cracked Pecker

OK Dinghy Edward O'Donnell

WWSC 6 29 16 32 4 2 21 1 8 32 87 3 AUS 704

Occasional Kudos

OK Dinghy Robert Chapman

DSC 12 8 32 16 22 3 15 7 7 32 90 4 AUS 754

Gunboat Diplomat

OK Dinghy Brent Williams

ASC 29 6 17 14 3 14 13 26 2 29 95 5 AUS 741

Turkish Delight

OK Dinghy Steve Wilson

BRYC 13 19 BFD

(37.00) 24 20 9 6 11 4 37 106 6 AUS 732

Squid Grip

OK Dinghy Benjamin Downey

SYC 9 34 7 22 11 5 18 4 DNF

(37.00) 37 110 7 AUS 753

JAB

OK Dinghy Mark Skelton

WWSC 19 7 28 10 18 34 23 6 1 34 112 8 AUS 688

Shakey

OK Dinghy David Haseldine

DSC 4 23 26 11 12 13 10 23 17 26 113 9 AUS 708

Green Eggs and Ham

OK Dinghy Kelvin Holdt

SYC 21 21 14 9 6 32 25 8 12 32 116 10 AUS 706

Smoke on the Water

OK Dinghy Erik Thompson

SSC 7 15 31 29 10 10 3 16 27 31 117 11 AUS 733

The Plot Against Common Sense

OK Dinghy Folkert Janssen

BRYC 14 27 13 25 33 28 1 5 5 33 118 12 AUS 75

Pale Rider

OK Dinghy Andrew Stephenson

DSC 35 16 6 5 14 20 26 15 18 35 120 13 AUS 746

Penguin Goes Woosh

OK Dinghy Peter Wallace

MHASC 8 25 25 21 15 19 5 24 6 25 123 14 AUS 736

Space Monkey

OK Dinghy Grant Wakefield

DSC 22 20 10 17 19 8 9 21 DNF

(37.00) 37 126 15 AUS 757

Total Recall

OK Dinghy Mark Rutherford

DSC 2 31 21 7 16 17 31 25 11 31 130 16 AUS 725

Joan's Respite

OK Dinghy David Ketteridge

ASC 27 22 5 4 25 27 20 17 13 27 133 17 AUS 742

Schmacko

OK Dinghy Gareth Wells

WWSC 20 2 33 27 2 1 12 DNC

(37.00) DNC

(37.00) 37 134 18 AUS 695

The Wife

OK Dinghy David Vincent

SYC 11 12 29 3 13 23 30 14 DNF

(37.00) 37 135 19 AUS 679

The Rose

OK Dinghy Bruce Schofield

WWSC 17 24 15 28 7 12 4 33 28 33 135 20 AUS 726

Bundy

OK Dinghy Peter Lynch

WWSC 5 26 24 15 8 DNF

(37.00) DNC

(37.00) 10 10 37 135 21 AUS 680

Ajax

OK Dinghy Phil Barnett

SFS 30 13 8 6 21 25 14 30 20 30 137 22 AUS 786

Captain Crackers

OK Dinghy James Pagett

DSC 24 32 2 2 5 31 22 27 25 32 138 23 AUS 767

Pleasure & Pain

OK Dinghy Glenn Yates

WWSC 23 33 3 8 24 24 27 18 16 33 143 24 AUS 761

Captain Pugwash

OK Dinghy Mark Fisher

BRYC 32 11 11 35 17 18 24 20 15 35 148 25 AUS 759

Sense & Cents

OK Dinghy Elizabeth Williams

SSC 10 35 4 1 30 26 16 28 DNF

(37.00) 37 150 26 AUS 762

Another Crack

OK Dinghy Peter Horne

DSC 31 3 BFD

(37.00) 26 9 30 32 12 9 37 152 27 AUS 750

Broken Arrow

OK Dinghy Peter Robinson

DSC 33 5 18 30 29 21 34 3 14 34 153 28 AUS 716

Joker

OK Dinghy David Swales

DSC 34 10 9 33 OCS

(37.00) 6 11 31 21 37 155 29 AUS 738

Famous Blue Raincoat

OK Dinghy Kevin Knott

ASC 15 17 DNC

(37.00) DNC

(37.00) 31 7 8 22 19 37 156 30 AUS 766

JoJoFrog

OK Dinghy Bob Buchanan

HYC 28 4 23 12 32 33 7 29 24 33 159 31 AUS 739

Don't Poke the Bear

OK Dinghy Tim Davies

WWSC 36 1 30 19 27 35 17 9 22 36 160 32 AUS 655

The Phantom

OK Dinghy Michael Walker

DSC 3 30 19 34 23 15 DNF

(37.00) 19 23 37 166 33 AUS 667

Rip Snorter

OK Dinghy James Ley

WSC 18 18 20 23 26 16 19 32 DNF

(37.00) 37 172 34 NZL 522

The Fox

OK Dinghy Rob Way

DSC 1 28 27 18 RAF

(37.00) 11 28 DNF

(37.00) 26 37 176 35 AUS 729

Ironhide

OK Dinghy Andre Blasse

BRYC 26 14 12 31 28 4 29 DNC

(37.00) DNC

(37.00) 37 181 36 AUS 740

Blues in Sea

OK Dinghy Richard Furneaux

BRYC 25 9 22 13 DNF

(37.00) 29 33 13 DNF

(37.00) 37 181

