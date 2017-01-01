Mark Jackson claims sixth title at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Following five days and nine races, Victoria’s Mark Jackson has won the 2017 Henning Harders OK Dinghy National Championship in style at Drummoyne Sailing Club this afternoon.
Mark Jackson won the title - Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals 2017 © Bruce Kerridge
Representing Black Rock Yacht Club, Jackson first won the Championship in 2003 and then won 10 years later from 2013 to 2016. He found the upper Sydney Harbour courses testing on the opening day, but soon came to grips with the narrow channel of water sprinkled with islands that make sailing tactically challenging.
The best conditions were saved for last, when a beautiful nor’ easter set the scene. Averaging 15-20 knots, winds reach 25 at times on the last run. It took its toll on some, including DSC Commodore, Grant Wakefield, whose boom vang broke.
Jackson won Race eight by nearly one minute from Edward O’Donnell (Wangi Wangi SC), with Mark Skelton (WWSC) third, while Skelton took the final race nine from Jackson. Skelton’s win meant second place overall on countback to DSC member, Peter Horne, the reigning NSW champion, who also finished on 34 points, 13 points behind Jackson.
“I never expected to win – there was no expectation. I haven’t sailed here since 1991 and it’s not an easy venue to come to grips with. Sailing a Finn recently helped a lot. There are no bad sailors out there, they’re all experienced,' Jackson said.
“A good day out – lots of breeze – very, very nice sailing,” he added with a mile-wide smile.
Ben Downey from Southport YC in Queensland rounded the top mark the first time in front of Jackson, but as usual, Jackson got the motor going: “I held pressure and planed all the way down the first reach and cleared out by 300 metres. From there, I picked up the shifts and kept moving,” Jackson said.
The north-easterly had pressured up by race nine and although Jackson led the fleet once more, Skelton passed him on the second work: “The shifts helped me,” said Skelton of his superior upwind speed. “It was great passing Mark, but hard to stay in front, it’s no walk in the park.”
Jackson interjects to remind Skelton: “You were ninth and I was 10th at the 2015 OK Worlds in Melbourne, then I was 14th and you were 15th at the Worlds in France last year. Funny…”
Skelton must have been under pressure in the final, race, as he came from fourth place to pip Horne to second overall. But no, he insisted, “I just take each race as it comes – it’s the line of breeze you do or don’t sail into. I didn’t even realise I ended up second,” he said.
He has only been sailing in the class since 2009, while the likes of Jackson, Roger and Andre Blasse and others seem to have been in it since can’t remember when.
With Horne taking third place after scoring seven - five results today, Adelaide SC’s Brent Williams slipped in front of DSC sailor, Tim Davies, after dropping his 11th place from race eight. Davies, who led the regatta for a time, finished fifth overall after fifth and 13th in race nine, courtesy of a capsize (he wasn’t alone in coming unstuck) results this afternoon.
Unfortunately, Andre Blasse, the 2009 national champion, fell out of contention for a minor placing when a family illness took him home to Victoria suddenly today.
Edward O’Donnell from WWSC has won the handicap event, a special trophy with a lot of history attached.
“Thanks go to Principal Race Officer, Rob Lowndes, and the on water and off water race management team who worked hard to make the event the success it was. And to Drummoyne Sailing Club, host to the event and the prize giving,” Grant Wakefield said.
“Thanks to our naming rights sponsor, international freight forwarder Henning Harders, and to StoneFish Wines who supported the event with some of their fine product.”
Racing at the Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals, in which 36 competitors took part, comes to a conclusion with the prize giving tonight.
Final top five after nine races and one drop:
1. Mark Jackson (Vic) – 21 points
2. Mark Skelton (NSW) - 34
3. Peter Horne (NSW) – 34
4. Brent Williams (SA) – 39
5. Tim Davies (NSW) – 42
Overall Scratch
|Plc
|Sail
No
|Boat Name
(Boat Type)
|Skipper/Crew
|From
|Race 1
9-Jan
|Race 2
9-Jan
|Race 3
10-Jan
|Race 4
10-Jan
|Race 5
11-Jan
|Race 6
12-Jan
|Race 7
12-Jan
|Race 8
13-Jan
|Race 9
13-Jan
|Drop
|Total
|1
|AUS 768
|Invictus
OK Dinghy
|Mark Jackson
|BRYC
VIC
|4
|12
|1
|8
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|12
|21
|2
|AUS 753
|JAB
OK Dinghy
|Mark Skelton
|WWSC
NSW
|2
|5
|8
|2
|7
|17
|6
|3
|1
|17
|34
|3
|AUS 762
|Another Crack
OK Dinghy
|Peter Horne
|DSC
NSW
|1
|2
|BFD
(37.00)
|6
|3
|5
|5
|7
|5
|37
|34
|4
|AUS 754
|Gunboat Diplomat
OK Dinghy
|Brent Williams
|ASC
SA
|11
|6
|7
|5
|2
|2
|3
|11
|3
|11
|39
|5
|AUS 739
|Don't Poke the Bear
OK Dinghy
|Tim Davies
|WWSC
NSW
|6
|1
|3
|1
|9
|23
|4
|5
|13
|23
|42
|6
|AUS 708
|Green Eggs and Ham
OK Dinghy
|Kelvin Holdt
|SYC
QLD
|8
|8
|6
|4
|4
|12
|8
|8
|8
|12
|54
|7
|AUS 733
|The Plot Against Common Sense
OK Dinghy
|Folkert Janssen
|BRYC
VIC
|5
|9
|5
|13
|24
|16
|2
|9
|4
|24
|63
|8
|AUS 750
|Broken Arrow
OK Dinghy
|Peter Robinson
|DSC
NSW
|10
|3
|4
|16
|16
|9
|20
|4
|11
|20
|73
|9
|AUS 729
|Ironhide
OK Dinghy
|Andre Blasse
|BRYC
VIC
|3
|4
|2
|12
|13
|1
|7
|DNC
(37.00)
|DNC
(37.00)
|37
|79
|10
|AUS 734
|Cracked Pecker
OK Dinghy
|Edward O'Donnell
|WWSC
NSW
|13
|18.5
|16
|28
|6
|4
|14
|2
|10
|28
|83.5
|11
|AUS 732
|Squid Grip
OK Dinghy
|Benjamin Downey
|SYC
QLD
|9
|17
|10
|18
|10
|6
|9
|6
|DNF
(37.00)
|37
|85
|12
|AUS 704
|Occasional Kudos
OK Dinghy
|Robert Chapman
|DSC
NSW
|14
|10
|21
|15
|17
|7
|13
|10
|7
|21
|93
|13
|AUS 757
|Total Recall
OK Dinghy
|Mark Rutherford
|DSC
NSW
|7
|14
|14
|9
|12
|10
|19
|15
|12
|19
|93
|14
|AUS 725
|Joan's Respite
OK Dinghy
|David Ketteridge
|ASC
SA
|21
|13
|11
|7
|14
|20
|17
|13
|14.5
|21
|109.5
|15
|AUS 759
|Sense & Cents
OK Dinghy
|Elizabeth Williams
|SSC
QLD
|12
|24
|9
|3
|23
|15
|12
|22
|DNF
(37.00)
|37
|120
|16
|AUS 746
|Penguin Goes Woosh
OK Dinghy
|Peter Wallace
|MHASC
NSW
|15
|18.5
|20
|22
|15
|14
|11
|20
|9
|22
|122.5
|17
|AUS 741
|Turkish Delight
OK Dinghy
|Steve Wilson
|BRYC
VIC
|17
|15
|BFD
(37.00)
|25
|22
|13
|15
|14
|6
|37
|127
|18
|AUS 766
|JoJoFrog
OK Dinghy
|Bob Buchanan
|HYC
TAS
|18
|7
|13
|10
|26
|24
|10
|26
|21
|26
|129
|19
|AUS 767
|Pleasure & Pain
OK Dinghy
|Glenn Yates
|WWSC
NSW
|19
|25
|12
|14
|18
|19
|22
|16
|16
|25
|136
|20
|AUS 736
|Space Monkey
OK Dinghy
|Grant Wakefield
|DSC
NSW
|22
|16
|17
|21
|20
|11
|18
|17
|DNF
(37.00)
|37
|142
|21
|AUS 786
|Captain Crackers
OK Dinghy
|James Pagett
|DSC
NSW
|26
|29
|15
|11
|8
|26
|21
|23
|23
|29
|153
|22
|AUS 726
|Bundy
OK Dinghy
|Peter Lynch
|WWSC
NSW
|16
|23
|22
|19.5
|11
|DNF
(37.00)
|DNC
(37.00)
|12
|14.5
|37
|155
|23
|AUS 742
|Schmacko
OK Dinghy
|Gareth Wells
|WWSC
NSW
|24
|11
|27
|29
|5
|8
|16
|DNC
(37.00)
|DNC
(37.00)
|37
|157
|24
|AUS 75
|Pale Rider
OK Dinghy
|Andrew Stephenson
|DSC
NSW
|31
|26
|19
|17
|21
|22
|25
|18
|17.5
|31
|165.5
|25
|AUS 688
|Shakey
OK Dinghy
|David Haseldine
|DSC
NSW
|23
|28
|25
|23
|19
|21
|23
|21
|17.5
|28
|172.5
|26
|AUS 680
|Ajax
OK Dinghy
|Phil Barnett
|SFS
NSW
|29
|21
|18
|19.5
|25
|27
|24
|30
|20
|30
|183.5
|27
|AUS 761
|Captain Pugwash
OK Dinghy
|Mark Fisher
|BRYC
VIC
|30
|20
|23
|30
|27
|25
|29
|25
|19
|30
|198
|28
|NZL 522
|The Fox
OK Dinghy
|Rob Way
|DSC
NSW
|20
|30
|28
|27
|RAF
(37.00)
|18
|26
|DNF
(37.00)
|26
|37
|212
|29
|AUS 740
|Blues in Sea
OK Dinghy
|Richard Furneaux
|BRYC
VIC
|28
|22
|24
|24
|DNF
(37.00)
|30
|28
|19
|DNF
(37.00)
|37
|212
|30
|AUS 655
|The Phantom
OK Dinghy
|Michael Walker
|DSC
NSW
|25
|33
|26
|31
|30
|31
|DNF
(37.00)
|27
|24
|37
|227
|31
|AUS 738
|Famous Blue Raincoat
OK Dinghy
|Kevin Knott
|ASC
SA
|27
|27
|DNC
(37.00)
|DNC
(37.00)
|32
|28
|27
|28
|22
|37
|228
|32
|AUS 695
|The Wife
OK Dinghy
|David Vincent
|SYC
QLD
|32
|32
|30
|26
|28
|32
|32
|24
|DNF
(37.00)
|37
|236
|33
|AUS 716
|Joker
OK Dinghy
|David Swales
|DSC
NSW
|35
|31
|29
|34
|OCS
(37.00)
|29
|30
|31
|25
|37
|244
|34
|AUS 706
|Smoke on the Water
OK Dinghy
|Erik Thompson
|SSC
QLD
|33
|34
|33
|33
|29
|33
|31
|29
|27
|34
|248
|35
|AUS 679
|The Rose
OK Dinghy
|Bruce Schofield
|WWSC
NSW
|36
|36
|32
|35
|31
|35
|33
|33
|28
|36
|263
|36
|AUS 667
|Rip Snorter
OK Dinghy
|James Ley
|WSC
NSW
|34
|35
|31
|32
|33
|34
|34
|32
|DNF
(37.00)
|37
|265
Overall Handicap
|Plc
|Sail
No
|Boat Name
(Boat Type)
|Skipper/Crew
|From
|Race 1
9-Jan
|Race 2
9-Jan
|Race 3
10-Jan
|Race 4
10-Jan
|Race 5
11-Jan
|Race 6
12-Jan
|Race 7
12-Jan
|Race 8
13-Jan
|Race 9
13-Jan
|Drop
|Total
|1
|AUS 768
|Invictus
OK Dinghy
|Mark Jackson
|BRYC
|16
|36
|1
|20
|1
|22
|2
|2
|3
|36
|67
|2
|AUS 734
|Cracked Pecker
OK Dinghy
|Edward O'Donnell
|WWSC
|6
|29
|16
|32
|4
|2
|21
|1
|8
|32
|87
|3
|AUS 704
|Occasional Kudos
OK Dinghy
|Robert Chapman
|DSC
|12
|8
|32
|16
|22
|3
|15
|7
|7
|32
|90
|4
|AUS 754
|Gunboat Diplomat
OK Dinghy
|Brent Williams
|ASC
|29
|6
|17
|14
|3
|14
|13
|26
|2
|29
|95
|5
|AUS 741
|Turkish Delight
OK Dinghy
|Steve Wilson
|BRYC
|13
|19
|BFD
(37.00)
|24
|20
|9
|6
|11
|4
|37
|106
|6
|AUS 732
|Squid Grip
OK Dinghy
|Benjamin Downey
|SYC
|9
|34
|7
|22
|11
|5
|18
|4
|DNF
(37.00)
|37
|110
|7
|AUS 753
|JAB
OK Dinghy
|Mark Skelton
|WWSC
|19
|7
|28
|10
|18
|34
|23
|6
|1
|34
|112
|8
|AUS 688
|Shakey
OK Dinghy
|David Haseldine
|DSC
|4
|23
|26
|11
|12
|13
|10
|23
|17
|26
|113
|9
|AUS 708
|Green Eggs and Ham
OK Dinghy
|Kelvin Holdt
|SYC
|21
|21
|14
|9
|6
|32
|25
|8
|12
|32
|116
|10
|AUS 706
|Smoke on the Water
OK Dinghy
|Erik Thompson
|SSC
|7
|15
|31
|29
|10
|10
|3
|16
|27
|31
|117
|11
|AUS 733
|The Plot Against Common Sense
OK Dinghy
|Folkert Janssen
|BRYC
|14
|27
|13
|25
|33
|28
|1
|5
|5
|33
|118
|12
|AUS 75
|Pale Rider
OK Dinghy
|Andrew Stephenson
|DSC
|35
|16
|6
|5
|14
|20
|26
|15
|18
|35
|120
|13
|AUS 746
|Penguin Goes Woosh
OK Dinghy
|Peter Wallace
|MHASC
|8
|25
|25
|21
|15
|19
|5
|24
|6
|25
|123
|14
|AUS 736
|Space Monkey
OK Dinghy
|Grant Wakefield
|DSC
|22
|20
|10
|17
|19
|8
|9
|21
|DNF
(37.00)
|37
|126
|15
|AUS 757
|Total Recall
OK Dinghy
|Mark Rutherford
|DSC
|2
|31
|21
|7
|16
|17
|31
|25
|11
|31
|130
|16
|AUS 725
|Joan's Respite
OK Dinghy
|David Ketteridge
|ASC
|27
|22
|5
|4
|25
|27
|20
|17
|13
|27
|133
|17
|AUS 742
|Schmacko
OK Dinghy
|Gareth Wells
|WWSC
|20
|2
|33
|27
|2
|1
|12
|DNC
(37.00)
|DNC
(37.00)
|37
|134
|18
|AUS 695
|The Wife
OK Dinghy
|David Vincent
|SYC
|11
|12
|29
|3
|13
|23
|30
|14
|DNF
(37.00)
|37
|135
|19
|AUS 679
|The Rose
OK Dinghy
|Bruce Schofield
|WWSC
|17
|24
|15
|28
|7
|12
|4
|33
|28
|33
|135
|20
|AUS 726
|Bundy
OK Dinghy
|Peter Lynch
|WWSC
|5
|26
|24
|15
|8
|DNF
(37.00)
|DNC
(37.00)
|10
|10
|37
|135
|21
|AUS 680
|Ajax
OK Dinghy
|Phil Barnett
|SFS
|30
|13
|8
|6
|21
|25
|14
|30
|20
|30
|137
|22
|AUS 786
|Captain Crackers
OK Dinghy
|James Pagett
|DSC
|24
|32
|2
|2
|5
|31
|22
|27
|25
|32
|138
|23
|AUS 767
|Pleasure & Pain
OK Dinghy
|Glenn Yates
|WWSC
|23
|33
|3
|8
|24
|24
|27
|18
|16
|33
|143
|24
|AUS 761
|Captain Pugwash
OK Dinghy
|Mark Fisher
|BRYC
|32
|11
|11
|35
|17
|18
|24
|20
|15
|35
|148
|25
|AUS 759
|Sense & Cents
OK Dinghy
|Elizabeth Williams
|SSC
|10
|35
|4
|1
|30
|26
|16
|28
|DNF
(37.00)
|37
|150
|26
|AUS 762
|Another Crack
OK Dinghy
|Peter Horne
|DSC
|31
|3
|BFD
(37.00)
|26
|9
|30
|32
|12
|9
|37
|152
|27
|AUS 750
|Broken Arrow
OK Dinghy
|Peter Robinson
|DSC
|33
|5
|18
|30
|29
|21
|34
|3
|14
|34
|153
|28
|AUS 716
|Joker
OK Dinghy
|David Swales
|DSC
|34
|10
|9
|33
|OCS
(37.00)
|6
|11
|31
|21
|37
|155
|29
|AUS 738
|Famous Blue Raincoat
OK Dinghy
|Kevin Knott
|ASC
|15
|17
|DNC
(37.00)
|DNC
(37.00)
|31
|7
|8
|22
|19
|37
|156
|30
|AUS 766
|JoJoFrog
OK Dinghy
|Bob Buchanan
|HYC
|28
|4
|23
|12
|32
|33
|7
|29
|24
|33
|159
|31
|AUS 739
|Don't Poke the Bear
OK Dinghy
|Tim Davies
|WWSC
|36
|1
|30
|19
|27
|35
|17
|9
|22
|36
|160
|32
|AUS 655
|The Phantom
OK Dinghy
|Michael Walker
|DSC
|3
|30
|19
|34
|23
|15
|DNF
(37.00)
|19
|23
|37
|166
|33
|AUS 667
|Rip Snorter
OK Dinghy
|James Ley
|WSC
|18
|18
|20
|23
|26
|16
|19
|32
|DNF
(37.00)
|37
|172
|34
|NZL 522
|The Fox
OK Dinghy
|Rob Way
|DSC
|1
|28
|27
|18
|RAF
(37.00)
|11
|28
|DNF
(37.00)
|26
|37
|176
|35
|AUS 729
|Ironhide
OK Dinghy
|Andre Blasse
|BRYC
|26
|14
|12
|31
|28
|4
|29
|DNC
(37.00)
|DNC
(37.00)
|37
|181
|36
|AUS 740
|Blues in Sea
OK Dinghy
|Richard Furneaux
|BRYC
|25
|9
|22
|13
|DNF
(37.00)
|29
|33
|13
|DNF
(37.00)
|37
|181
