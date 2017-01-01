Please select your home edition
Edition
Mark Jackson claims sixth title at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals

by Di Pearson today at 6:47 am
Mark Jackson won the title - Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals 2017 © Bruce Kerridge
Following five days and nine races, Victoria’s Mark Jackson has won the 2017 Henning Harders OK Dinghy National Championship in style at Drummoyne Sailing Club this afternoon.

Representing Black Rock Yacht Club, Jackson first won the Championship in 2003 and then won 10 years later from 2013 to 2016. He found the upper Sydney Harbour courses testing on the opening day, but soon came to grips with the narrow channel of water sprinkled with islands that make sailing tactically challenging.

The best conditions were saved for last, when a beautiful nor’ easter set the scene. Averaging 15-20 knots, winds reach 25 at times on the last run. It took its toll on some, including DSC Commodore, Grant Wakefield, whose boom vang broke.

Jackson won Race eight by nearly one minute from Edward O’Donnell (Wangi Wangi SC), with Mark Skelton (WWSC) third, while Skelton took the final race nine from Jackson. Skelton’s win meant second place overall on countback to DSC member, Peter Horne, the reigning NSW champion, who also finished on 34 points, 13 points behind Jackson.

Runner up Mark Skelton today - Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals 2017 © Bruce Kerridge
Runner up Mark Skelton today - Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals 2017 © Bruce Kerridge



“I never expected to win – there was no expectation. I haven’t sailed here since 1991 and it’s not an easy venue to come to grips with. Sailing a Finn recently helped a lot. There are no bad sailors out there, they’re all experienced,' Jackson said.

“A good day out – lots of breeze – very, very nice sailing,” he added with a mile-wide smile.

Ben Downey from Southport YC in Queensland rounded the top mark the first time in front of Jackson, but as usual, Jackson got the motor going: “I held pressure and planed all the way down the first reach and cleared out by 300 metres. From there, I picked up the shifts and kept moving,” Jackson said.

The north-easterly had pressured up by race nine and although Jackson led the fleet once more, Skelton passed him on the second work: “The shifts helped me,” said Skelton of his superior upwind speed. “It was great passing Mark, but hard to stay in front, it’s no walk in the park.”

Jackson interjects to remind Skelton: “You were ninth and I was 10th at the 2015 OK Worlds in Melbourne, then I was 14th and you were 15th at the Worlds in France last year. Funny…”

Skelton must have been under pressure in the final, race, as he came from fourth place to pip Horne to second overall. But no, he insisted, “I just take each race as it comes – it’s the line of breeze you do or don’t sail into. I didn’t even realise I ended up second,” he said.

He has only been sailing in the class since 2009, while the likes of Jackson, Roger and Andre Blasse and others seem to have been in it since can’t remember when.

Brent Williams sailed well for South Australia - Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals 2017 © Bruce Kerridge
Brent Williams sailed well for South Australia - Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals 2017 © Bruce Kerridge



With Horne taking third place after scoring seven - five results today, Adelaide SC’s Brent Williams slipped in front of DSC sailor, Tim Davies, after dropping his 11th place from race eight. Davies, who led the regatta for a time, finished fifth overall after fifth and 13th in race nine, courtesy of a capsize (he wasn’t alone in coming unstuck) results this afternoon.

Unfortunately, Andre Blasse, the 2009 national champion, fell out of contention for a minor placing when a family illness took him home to Victoria suddenly today.

Edward O’Donnell from WWSC has won the handicap event, a special trophy with a lot of history attached.

“Thanks go to Principal Race Officer, Rob Lowndes, and the on water and off water race management team who worked hard to make the event the success it was. And to Drummoyne Sailing Club, host to the event and the prize giving,” Grant Wakefield said.

“Thanks to our naming rights sponsor, international freight forwarder Henning Harders, and to StoneFish Wines who supported the event with some of their fine product.”

Racing at the Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals, in which 36 competitors took part, comes to a conclusion with the prize giving tonight.

Bob Chapman - Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals 2017 © Bruce Kerridge
Bob Chapman - Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals 2017 © Bruce Kerridge



Final top five after nine races and one drop:

1. Mark Jackson (Vic) – 21 points
2. Mark Skelton (NSW) - 34
3. Peter Horne (NSW) – 34
4. Brent Williams (SA) – 39
5. Tim Davies (NSW) – 42

For more information visit website.

Overall Scratch

Plc Sail
No		 Boat Name
(Boat Type) 		Skipper/Crew From Race 1
9-Jan 		Race 2
9-Jan 		Race 3
10-Jan 		Race 4
10-Jan 		Race 5
11-Jan 		Race 6
12-Jan 		Race 7
12-Jan 		Race 8
13-Jan 		Race 9
13-Jan 		Drop Total
1 AUS 768
 Invictus
OK Dinghy		 Mark Jackson
 BRYC
VIC		 4 12 1 8 1 3 1 1 2 12 21
2 AUS 753
 JAB
OK Dinghy		 Mark Skelton
 WWSC
NSW		 2 5 8 2 7 17 6 3 1 17 34
3 AUS 762
 Another Crack
OK Dinghy		 Peter Horne
 DSC
NSW		 1 2 BFD
(37.00) 		6 3 5 5 7 5 37 34
4 AUS 754
 Gunboat Diplomat
OK Dinghy		 Brent Williams
 ASC
SA		 11 6 7 5 2 2 3 11 3 11 39
5 AUS 739
 Don't Poke the Bear
OK Dinghy		 Tim Davies
 WWSC
NSW		 6 1 3 1 9 23 4 5 13 23 42
6 AUS 708
 Green Eggs and Ham
OK Dinghy		 Kelvin Holdt
 SYC
QLD		 8 8 6 4 4 12 8 8 8 12 54
7 AUS 733
 The Plot Against Common Sense
OK Dinghy		 Folkert Janssen
 BRYC
VIC		 5 9 5 13 24 16 2 9 4 24 63
8 AUS 750
 Broken Arrow
OK Dinghy		 Peter Robinson
 DSC
NSW		 10 3 4 16 16 9 20 4 11 20 73
9 AUS 729
 Ironhide
OK Dinghy		 Andre Blasse
 BRYC
VIC		 3 4 2 12 13 1 7 DNC
(37.00) 		DNC
(37.00) 		37 79
10 AUS 734
 Cracked Pecker
OK Dinghy		 Edward O'Donnell
 WWSC
NSW		 13 18.5 16 28 6 4 14 2 10 28 83.5
11 AUS 732
 Squid Grip
OK Dinghy		 Benjamin Downey
 SYC
QLD		 9 17 10 18 10 6 9 6 DNF
(37.00) 		37 85
12 AUS 704
 Occasional Kudos
OK Dinghy		 Robert Chapman
 DSC
NSW		 14 10 21 15 17 7 13 10 7 21 93
13 AUS 757
 Total Recall
OK Dinghy		 Mark Rutherford
 DSC
NSW		 7 14 14 9 12 10 19 15 12 19 93
14 AUS 725
 Joan's Respite
OK Dinghy		 David Ketteridge
 ASC
SA		 21 13 11 7 14 20 17 13 14.5 21 109.5
15 AUS 759
 Sense & Cents
OK Dinghy		 Elizabeth Williams
 SSC
QLD		 12 24 9 3 23 15 12 22 DNF
(37.00) 		37 120
16 AUS 746
 Penguin Goes Woosh
OK Dinghy		 Peter Wallace
 MHASC
NSW		 15 18.5 20 22 15 14 11 20 9 22 122.5
17 AUS 741
 Turkish Delight
OK Dinghy		 Steve Wilson
 BRYC
VIC		 17 15 BFD
(37.00) 		25 22 13 15 14 6 37 127
18 AUS 766
 JoJoFrog
OK Dinghy		 Bob Buchanan
 HYC
TAS		 18 7 13 10 26 24 10 26 21 26 129
19 AUS 767
 Pleasure & Pain
OK Dinghy		 Glenn Yates
 WWSC
NSW		 19 25 12 14 18 19 22 16 16 25 136
20 AUS 736
 Space Monkey
OK Dinghy		 Grant Wakefield
 DSC
NSW		 22 16 17 21 20 11 18 17 DNF
(37.00) 		37 142
21 AUS 786
 Captain Crackers
OK Dinghy		 James Pagett
 DSC
NSW		 26 29 15 11 8 26 21 23 23 29 153
22 AUS 726
 Bundy
OK Dinghy		 Peter Lynch
 WWSC
NSW		 16 23 22 19.5 11 DNF
(37.00) 		DNC
(37.00) 		12 14.5 37 155
23 AUS 742
 Schmacko
OK Dinghy		 Gareth Wells
 WWSC
NSW		 24 11 27 29 5 8 16 DNC
(37.00) 		DNC
(37.00) 		37 157
24 AUS 75
 Pale Rider
OK Dinghy		 Andrew Stephenson
 DSC
NSW		 31 26 19 17 21 22 25 18 17.5 31 165.5
25 AUS 688
 Shakey
OK Dinghy		 David Haseldine
 DSC
NSW		 23 28 25 23 19 21 23 21 17.5 28 172.5
26 AUS 680
 Ajax
OK Dinghy		 Phil Barnett
 SFS
NSW		 29 21 18 19.5 25 27 24 30 20 30 183.5
27 AUS 761
 Captain Pugwash
OK Dinghy		 Mark Fisher
 BRYC
VIC		 30 20 23 30 27 25 29 25 19 30 198
28 NZL 522
 The Fox
OK Dinghy		 Rob Way
 DSC
NSW		 20 30 28 27 RAF
(37.00) 		18 26 DNF
(37.00) 		26 37 212
29 AUS 740
 Blues in Sea
OK Dinghy		 Richard Furneaux
 BRYC
VIC		 28 22 24 24 DNF
(37.00) 		30 28 19 DNF
(37.00) 		37 212
30 AUS 655
 The Phantom
OK Dinghy		 Michael Walker
 DSC
NSW		 25 33 26 31 30 31 DNF
(37.00) 		27 24 37 227
31 AUS 738
 Famous Blue Raincoat
OK Dinghy		 Kevin Knott
 ASC
SA		 27 27 DNC
(37.00) 		DNC
(37.00) 		32 28 27 28 22 37 228
32 AUS 695
 The Wife
OK Dinghy		 David Vincent
 SYC
QLD		 32 32 30 26 28 32 32 24 DNF
(37.00) 		37 236
33 AUS 716
 Joker
OK Dinghy		 David Swales
 DSC
NSW		 35 31 29 34 OCS
(37.00) 		29 30 31 25 37 244
34 AUS 706
 Smoke on the Water
OK Dinghy		 Erik Thompson
 SSC
QLD		 33 34 33 33 29 33 31 29 27 34 248
35 AUS 679
 The Rose
OK Dinghy		 Bruce Schofield
 WWSC
NSW		 36 36 32 35 31 35 33 33 28 36 263
36 AUS 667
 Rip Snorter
OK Dinghy		 James Ley
 WSC
NSW		 34 35 31 32 33 34 34 32 DNF
(37.00) 		37 265

Overall Handicap
Plc Sail
No		 Boat Name
(Boat Type) 		Skipper/Crew From Race 1
9-Jan		 Race 2
9-Jan		 Race 3
10-Jan		 Race 4
10-Jan		 Race 5
11-Jan		 Race 6
12-Jan		 Race 7
12-Jan		 Race 8
13-Jan		 Race 9
13-Jan		 Drop Total
1 AUS 768
 Invictus
OK Dinghy		 Mark Jackson
 BRYC 16 36 1 20 1 22 2 2 3 36 67
2 AUS 734
 Cracked Pecker
OK Dinghy		 Edward O'Donnell
 WWSC 6 29 16 32 4 2 21 1 8 32 87
3 AUS 704
 Occasional Kudos
OK Dinghy		 Robert Chapman
 DSC 12 8 32 16 22 3 15 7 7 32 90
4 AUS 754
 Gunboat Diplomat
OK Dinghy		 Brent Williams
 ASC 29 6 17 14 3 14 13 26 2 29 95
5 AUS 741
 Turkish Delight
OK Dinghy		 Steve Wilson
 BRYC 13 19 BFD
(37.00)		 24 20 9 6 11 4 37 106
6 AUS 732
 Squid Grip
OK Dinghy		 Benjamin Downey
 SYC 9 34 7 22 11 5 18 4 DNF
(37.00)		 37 110
7 AUS 753
 JAB
OK Dinghy		 Mark Skelton
 WWSC 19 7 28 10 18 34 23 6 1 34 112
8 AUS 688
 Shakey
OK Dinghy		 David Haseldine
 DSC 4 23 26 11 12 13 10 23 17 26 113
9 AUS 708
 Green Eggs and Ham
OK Dinghy		 Kelvin Holdt
 SYC 21 21 14 9 6 32 25 8 12 32 116
10 AUS 706
 Smoke on the Water
OK Dinghy		 Erik Thompson
 SSC 7 15 31 29 10 10 3 16 27 31 117
11 AUS 733
 The Plot Against Common Sense
OK Dinghy		 Folkert Janssen
 BRYC 14 27 13 25 33 28 1 5 5 33 118
12 AUS 75
 Pale Rider
OK Dinghy		 Andrew Stephenson
 DSC 35 16 6 5 14 20 26 15 18 35 120
13 AUS 746
 Penguin Goes Woosh
OK Dinghy		 Peter Wallace
 MHASC 8 25 25 21 15 19 5 24 6 25 123
14 AUS 736
 Space Monkey
OK Dinghy		 Grant Wakefield
 DSC 22 20 10 17 19 8 9 21 DNF
(37.00)		 37 126
15 AUS 757
 Total Recall
OK Dinghy		 Mark Rutherford
 DSC 2 31 21 7 16 17 31 25 11 31 130
16 AUS 725
 Joan's Respite
OK Dinghy		 David Ketteridge
 ASC 27 22 5 4 25 27 20 17 13 27 133
17 AUS 742
 Schmacko
OK Dinghy		 Gareth Wells
 WWSC 20 2 33 27 2 1 12 DNC
(37.00)		 DNC
(37.00)		 37 134
18 AUS 695
 The Wife
OK Dinghy		 David Vincent
 SYC 11 12 29 3 13 23 30 14 DNF
(37.00)		 37 135
19 AUS 679
 The Rose
OK Dinghy		 Bruce Schofield
 WWSC 17 24 15 28 7 12 4 33 28 33 135
20 AUS 726
 Bundy
OK Dinghy		 Peter Lynch
 WWSC 5 26 24 15 8 DNF
(37.00)		 DNC
(37.00)		 10 10 37 135
21 AUS 680
 Ajax
OK Dinghy		 Phil Barnett
 SFS 30 13 8 6 21 25 14 30 20 30 137
22 AUS 786
 Captain Crackers
OK Dinghy		 James Pagett
 DSC 24 32 2 2 5 31 22 27 25 32 138
23 AUS 767
 Pleasure & Pain
OK Dinghy		 Glenn Yates
 WWSC 23 33 3 8 24 24 27 18 16 33 143
24 AUS 761
 Captain Pugwash
OK Dinghy		 Mark Fisher
 BRYC 32 11 11 35 17 18 24 20 15 35 148
25 AUS 759
 Sense & Cents
OK Dinghy		 Elizabeth Williams
 SSC 10 35 4 1 30 26 16 28 DNF
(37.00)		 37 150
26 AUS 762
 Another Crack
OK Dinghy		 Peter Horne
 DSC 31 3 BFD
(37.00)		 26 9 30 32 12 9 37 152
27 AUS 750
 Broken Arrow
OK Dinghy		 Peter Robinson
 DSC 33 5 18 30 29 21 34 3 14 34 153
28 AUS 716
 Joker
OK Dinghy		 David Swales
 DSC 34 10 9 33 OCS
(37.00)		 6 11 31 21 37 155
29 AUS 738
 Famous Blue Raincoat
OK Dinghy		 Kevin Knott
 ASC 15 17 DNC
(37.00)		 DNC
(37.00)		 31 7 8 22 19 37 156
30 AUS 766
 JoJoFrog
OK Dinghy		 Bob Buchanan
 HYC 28 4 23 12 32 33 7 29 24 33 159
31 AUS 739
 Don't Poke the Bear
OK Dinghy		 Tim Davies
 WWSC 36 1 30 19 27 35 17 9 22 36 160
32 AUS 655
 The Phantom
OK Dinghy		 Michael Walker
 DSC 3 30 19 34 23 15 DNF
(37.00)		 19 23 37 166
33 AUS 667
 Rip Snorter
OK Dinghy		 James Ley
 WSC 18 18 20 23 26 16 19 32 DNF
(37.00)		 37 172
34 NZL 522
 The Fox
OK Dinghy		 Rob Way
 DSC 1 28 27 18 RAF
(37.00)		 11 28 DNF
(37.00)		 26 37 176
35 AUS 729
 Ironhide
OK Dinghy		 Andre Blasse
 BRYC 26 14 12 31 28 4 29 DNC
(37.00)		 DNC
(37.00)		 37 181
36 AUS 740
 Blues in Sea
OK Dinghy		 Richard Furneaux
 BRYC 25 9 22 13 DNF
(37.00)		 29 33 13 DNF
(37.00)		 37 181
Pantaenius - Fixed ValueFestival of Sails 2017 660x82Zhik Isotak Ocean 660x82

Mark Jackson the man to beat at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Light winds entice leaders on Day 2 of Australian Youth Championships
Following yesterday's honking sea breeze, some sailors may have felt relief when 5-8 knots presented itself on day two Following yesterday's honking sea breeze, some sailors may have felt relief when 5-8 knots first presented itself on day two. With many competitors predicting a glass-out, most were surprised and relieved when the wind picked up and plateaued at a solid 10 - 12 knots for the three races that were completed today.
Posted on 12 Jan
Posted on 12 Jan Light winds entice leaders on Day 2 of Australian Youth Championships
Michael Brown takes out his seventh Australian Impulse Championship
Australian Impulse Championships were superbly hosted by Teralba Amateur Sailing Club, over Christmas/ New Year Period. The 33rd Australian Impulse Championships were superbly hosted by Teralba Amateur Sailing Club, Lake Macquarie, over the Christmas/ New Year Period.
Posted on 11 Jan
Posted on 12 Jan Intl Cadet Nationals - 82 boats descend on Largs Bay for massive event
The SA Summer of Sail continues this week when Largs Bay hosts 164 junior sailors for 55th Int'l Cadet Australian Champs The SA Summer of Sail continues this week when Largs Bay hosts 164 excited junior sailors for the 55th International Cadet Australian Championships.
Posted on 11 Jan Michael Brown takes out his seventh Australian Impulse Championship
Australian Impulse Championships were superbly hosted by Teralba Amateur Sailing Club, over Christmas/ New Year Period. The 33rd Australian Impulse Championships were superbly hosted by Teralba Amateur Sailing Club, Lake Macquarie, over the Christmas/ New Year Period.
Posted on 11 Jan Mark strikes back on crazy day at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Local sailor early leader at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Peter Horne has taken out the opening race and finished second in Race two of Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals Peter Horne has taken out the opening race and finished second in Race two of the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals to take an early lead in the event hosted by Drummoyne Sailing Club where he is a member.
Posted on 9 Jan
Posted on 11 Jan 2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta. Open for entries.
The 2017 edition of Top of the Gulf Regatta is now open for entries The 13th edition of the Top of the Gulf Regatta, presented by Ocean Marina, Jomtien Beach, Thailand, is open for entries. The event will run 4-8 May. TOG regularly attracts more than 250 boats, with classes for Optimists, 420, Lasers and beach cats, ocean multihulls, IRC rated monohulls, cruisers and Platu One Design. Organisers already report strong interest and early sign-ups.
Posted on 11 Jan Liz Williams holding her own at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Elizabeth Williams is right at home and holding her own in the otherwise male domain taking part in OK Dinghy Nationals Anyone would be daunted taking on the opposite sex in sport, but Elizabeth Williams is right at home and holding her own in the otherwise male domain taking part in the OK Dinghy National Championship at Drummoyne Sailing Club this week.
Posted on 11 Jan Davies rises to the top at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Skelton and Brent, from Adelaide SC, led the fleet with a gap to the next group at the bottom of the first triangle. The earlier Race 3 was a Black Rock Yacht Club assault, belonging to Jackson and Blasse from start to finish, allowing Blasse, the 2009 National champion to move up to third overall and Jackson from seventh overall to fourth.
Posted on 10 Jan OK sailors farewell Bill Tyler at Drummoyne Sailing Club
OK Dinghy sailors and Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) members today farewelled Bill Tyler, a 45-year stalwart of the class OK Dinghy sailors and Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) members today farewelled Bill Tyler, a 45-year stalwart of the class, who died from multiple myeloma on December 6 after a two year battle with the disease.
Posted on 10 Jan Local sailor early leader at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Peter Horne has taken out the opening race and finished second in Race two of Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals Peter Horne has taken out the opening race and finished second in Race two of the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals to take an early lead in the event hosted by Drummoyne Sailing Club where he is a member.
Posted on 9 Jan
