Maritime Silk Road Cup at Nansha Marina

Opening Ceremony, the Tiger Gate bridge, Nansha Marina and the racing area (just beyond the breakwater). Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. Guy Nowell © Opening Ceremony, the Tiger Gate bridge, Nansha Marina and the racing area (just beyond the breakwater). Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. Guy Nowell © http://www.guynowell.com

by Guy Nowell, Sail-World Asia today at 2:24 amInvited teams from China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Russia and India sailed a seven-race series over three days in Far East 26s, just outside the marina breakwater. It’s a tough spot to try and race, especially when the wind is light and the mighty Pearl River is running, but a healthy dose of grit and determination go a long way.The Singapore team consisted of youth sailors in the national development programme, all eager to move on from dinghies to keelboats, and with experience in FE26 and 28 at China Cup. Chinese Taipei were a “mixed team with dinghy experience.” The official press release described the sailors as “professional sailing teams” which was not quite the case. Ian Williams and GAC Pindar were not there, but a strictly amateaur crew from Hong Kong’s Aberdeen Boat Club were: “We were the first people to see the NoR on Facebook, and we signed up immediately.”



The regatta required an entry fee of RMB10,000, but also promised a first prize of the Maritime Silk Road Cup and RMB60,000 (USD8,900). Free hotel accommodation and assistance with travel costs were provided for teams of five.



Friday’s Opening Ceremony involved drummers, speeches, and confetti cannons, and then after the VIP dignitaries toured the VOR exhibit inside the Nansha Marina clubhouse, and an expansive buffet lunch, the sailors went afloat.



Friday’s first race of the day was a 400m windward-leeward under the shadow of the Tiger Gate bridge in 4kts of breeze and slack water. Never mind having arrived in the middle of the night, and despite not having had any practice on the FE26, the ladies’ crew from Seven Feet Yacht Club in Vladivostock (RUS) opened proceedings with purpose and a first place in front of Singapore and Chinese Taipei. The second race went off with a scant outgoing tide which rapidly increased. By the end of the second sausage, the tide was running and boats were unable to make headway upwind in the light breeze – so the RO very wisely pulled the pin for the day with a short finish, leaving five boats DNF. Ouch.







Racing over the next two days followed a similar pattern: the trick was to get the races in when there was a) sufficient breeze and b) slack water. There has been no progress in the human control of tides since King Canute got his feet wet around AD 1030, and this is a very tough place to be a Race Officer.



After seven races Singapore had it stitched up, winning the Maritime Silk Road Cup just two points ahead of Russia, and taking home the RMB 60,000 (USD 8,900) spoils. After an electric start, Russia finished in second place (RMB40,000) with India in third (RMB20,000).

Total Net Place

SGP 2, (DNF), 1, 4, 1, 2, 2 20 12 1

RUS 1, 2, 2, (3), 3, 3, 3 17 14 2

IND 7, (DNF), 4, 1, 2, 1, 1 24 16 3

TPE 3, 1, 3, 2, (5), 4, 4 22 17 4

HKG 6, (DNF), 5, 6, 4, 6, 5 40 32 5

MAL 5, (DNF), 6, 5, 6, 5, 6 41 33 6

CHN 4, (DNF), DNF, 7, 7, 7, 7 48 40 7







The regatta was organised by the People’s Government of Guangzhou Municipality & People’s Government of Nansha District, supported by the Chinese Yachting Association, under the authority of the Asia Sailing Federation, with the intention of “promoting the sport of sailing in Guangzhou, Southern China. The main aim of the regatta is to promote local sailing and water sports. Access to the venue and the racing was free. Organisers hope that this event will help people to see how exciting and healthy and fun sailing is, and more people of all ages will join the millions of sailing fans all over the world.”



The Volvo Ocean Race fleet is slated to visit Nansha Marina 1-5 February 2018.



























[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]













If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155975