Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 New

Maritime Silk Road Cup at Nansha Marina

by Guy Nowell, Sail-World Asia today at 2:24 am
Opening Ceremony, the Tiger Gate bridge, Nansha Marina and the racing area (just beyond the breakwater). Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. Guy Nowell © http://www.guynowell.com
Nansha Marina threw open the doors over the weekend, staging the inaugural Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta to mark the forthcoming visit to Nansha by the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18.

Invited teams from China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Russia and India sailed a seven-race series over three days in Far East 26s, just outside the marina breakwater. It’s a tough spot to try and race, especially when the wind is light and the mighty Pearl River is running, but a healthy dose of grit and determination go a long way.

The Singapore team consisted of youth sailors in the national development programme, all eager to move on from dinghies to keelboats, and with experience in FE26 and 28 at China Cup. Chinese Taipei were a “mixed team with dinghy experience.” The official press release described the sailors as “professional sailing teams” which was not quite the case. Ian Williams and GAC Pindar were not there, but a strictly amateaur crew from Hong Kong’s Aberdeen Boat Club were: “We were the first people to see the NoR on Facebook, and we signed up immediately.”

Start. Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com
Start. Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com


The regatta required an entry fee of RMB10,000, but also promised a first prize of the Maritime Silk Road Cup and RMB60,000 (USD8,900). Free hotel accommodation and assistance with travel costs were provided for teams of five.

Friday’s Opening Ceremony involved drummers, speeches, and confetti cannons, and then after the VIP dignitaries toured the VOR exhibit inside the Nansha Marina clubhouse, and an expansive buffet lunch, the sailors went afloat.

Friday’s first race of the day was a 400m windward-leeward under the shadow of the Tiger Gate bridge in 4kts of breeze and slack water. Never mind having arrived in the middle of the night, and despite not having had any practice on the FE26, the ladies’ crew from Seven Feet Yacht Club in Vladivostock (RUS) opened proceedings with purpose and a first place in front of Singapore and Chinese Taipei. The second race went off with a scant outgoing tide which rapidly increased. By the end of the second sausage, the tide was running and boats were unable to make headway upwind in the light breeze – so the RO very wisely pulled the pin for the day with a short finish, leaving five boats DNF. Ouch.

Close racing at the windward mark. Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com
Close racing at the windward mark. Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com


Racing over the next two days followed a similar pattern: the trick was to get the races in when there was a) sufficient breeze and b) slack water. There has been no progress in the human control of tides since King Canute got his feet wet around AD 1030, and this is a very tough place to be a Race Officer.

After seven races Singapore had it stitched up, winning the Maritime Silk Road Cup just two points ahead of Russia, and taking home the RMB 60,000 (USD 8,900) spoils. After an electric start, Russia finished in second place (RMB40,000) with India in third (RMB20,000).
Total Net Place
SGP 2, (DNF), 1, 4, 1, 2, 2 20 12 1
RUS 1, 2, 2, (3), 3, 3, 3 17 14 2
IND 7, (DNF), 4, 1, 2, 1, 1 24 16 3
TPE 3, 1, 3, 2, (5), 4, 4 22 17 4
HKG 6, (DNF), 5, 6, 4, 6, 5 40 32 5
MAL 5, (DNF), 6, 5, 6, 5, 6 41 33 6
CHN 4, (DNF), DNF, 7, 7, 7, 7 48 40 7

RUS leads the opening race. Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com
RUS leads the opening race. Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com


The regatta was organised by the People’s Government of Guangzhou Municipality & People’s Government of Nansha District, supported by the Chinese Yachting Association, under the authority of the Asia Sailing Federation, with the intention of “promoting the sport of sailing in Guangzhou, Southern China. The main aim of the regatta is to promote local sailing and water sports. Access to the venue and the racing was free. Organisers hope that this event will help people to see how exciting and healthy and fun sailing is, and more people of all ages will join the millions of sailing fans all over the world.”

The Volvo Ocean Race fleet is slated to visit Nansha Marina 1-5 February 2018.

Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com
Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com


Jury keeping a close eye... Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com
Jury keeping a close eye... Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com


...and off go the confetti cannons - Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com
...and off go the confetti cannons - Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com


Neil Pryde, Special Consultant, ASAF. Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com
Neil Pryde, Special Consultant, ASAF. Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com


Timothy Fok, President of the Hong Kong Olympic Committee. Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com
Timothy Fok, President of the Hong Kong Olympic Committee. Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com


Drummers are mandatory. Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com
Drummers are mandatory. Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com


[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]

188 days until the VOR arrives in Nansha. Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com
188 days until the VOR arrives in Nansha. Guangzhou Nansha International Sailing Regatta 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com





Southern Spars - 100Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82RS Sailing 660x82

Related Articles

Black Jack 100 - The Journey Video
Black Jack 100 has made an impressive debut in the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race finishing second to Wild Oats XI Black Jack 100 has made an impressive debut in the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race finishing second to Wild Oats XI by a margin of three minutes and thirty one seconds after a close tussle for the entire race. But then the Bow Caddy team got a sneak preview of the speed this boat is capable of, having tracked her very speedy delivery as she was trucked down from Gosford to Sydney City Marine
Posted today at 1:37 am It begins
There is no doubt that the Sydney to Gold Coast race marks the start of boat watching season. There is no doubt that the Sydney to Gold Coast race marks the start of boat watching season. The spectators have made their way up there already, and they now eagerly await the many and varied craft that are to make their entry from stage left anytime soon now. As compared with last year, well, it is great that it did not clash with the Sydney International Boat Show.
Posted today at 1:30 am 40th edition of the Tour de France à la Voile does not disappoint
The nine host ports touched on represent some of France’s most iconic sailing grounds and the Tour is an institution Twenty-nine teams, nine Acts, eight Coastal Raids and more Nautical Stadium Races than you can shake a stick at are just a few of the numbers that cannot possibly sum up a marathon sailing event that is as exciting as it is exacting.
Posted on 30 Jul Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race - Pre Race Chat
Before the start of yesterday’s Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race we spoke to the PRO and a few of the yacht owners Before the start of yesterday’s Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race we spoke to the PRO and a few of the yacht owners to get their take on the race ahead and hear something of their plans for Hobart. The general consensus seemed to be that the TP52s stood to do best on handicap. How well these predictions are met we will soon know!
Posted on 30 Jul Rolex Fastnet Race - New high resolution tidal model
This new model covers the race area in unprecidented detail, with a resolution of 500m and time steps every 30 minutes. We have been working hard on a new high resolution model for North West Europe and we are excited to be able to offer you the opportunity to be the first to test it in anger for the Rolex Fastnet Race.
Posted on 30 Jul 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 European Championship – Practice day complete
The first boats were delivered only three weeks ago, so this regatta is going to be full on, if we get strong breeze This will be the first event for the full foiling Nacra 17 since it evolved from its original C foil configuration to the Full Foil configuration, ushering in a new era of Olympic sailing.
Posted on 30 Jul Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race Start 2107 - Video
After a week of solid winds the anemometer dropped to around 1 knot for the start of this year’s Sydney to Gold Coast Ya After a week of solid winds the anemometer dropped to around 1 knot for the start of this year’s Sydney to Gold Coast Yacht Race. Limp sails flapped as the horn sounded and the fleet drifted over the start line with Wild Oats XI and then Black Jack being the first out of the harbour in an increasing breeze. Bow Caddy caught the action.
Posted on 30 Jul Tour de France a la Voile–Final showdown rewards Tahiti and Beijaflore
With victory all tied up by Fondation FDJ, double-points scoring race was all about the final thrust for podium places. Heading into the Super Final of this taxing 23-day competition Fondation FDJ Des Main et Des Pieds already had overall victory mathematically secured since yesterday evening.
Posted on 29 Jul Ludde's CQS ready for the Rolex Fastnet Race
The CQS crew will be putting in a full day of training in the Solent off Gosport on Sunday. The CQS crew will be putting in a full day of training in the Solent off Gosport on Sunday and then sailing in the Triple Crown Series in Lendy Cowes Week on Tuesday.
Posted on 29 Jul USA, Greece and Italy headline at 420 Open European Championships
The first day racing in the 420 Open fleet pitched all the top talent together, and upped the level of racing for all. The first day of final series racing in the 420 Open fleet pitched all the top talent together, and upped the level of racing for all.
Posted on 29 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy